Sri Lanka’s government email network was hit by a ransomware attack that wiped months of data from thousands of email accounts, including ones belonging to top government officials, authorities confirmed on Monday. The attack, which started at the end of August, affected nearly 5,000 email addresses using the gov.lk email domain. The victims include Sri Lanka’s council of ministers which forms the central government of the country. The Record by Recorded Future

Meta Platforms is setting its sights on OpenAI. The parent of Facebook and Instagram is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Microsoft -backed startup that created ChatGPT, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta aims for its new AI model, which it hopes to be ready next year, to be several times more powerful than the one it released just two months ago, dubbed Llama 2. The Wall Street Journal

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to be attempting to limit its users’ access to The New York Times. Since late July, engagement on X posts linking to the New York Times has dropped dramatically. The drop in shares and other engagement on tweets with Times links is abrupt, and is not reflected in links to similar news organizations including CNN, the Washington Post, and the BBC, according to NewsWhip’s data on 300,000 influential users of X. Semafor

ASPI

Put cyber front and centre as ‘war games’ intensify

The Australian

Justin Bassi and Alexandra Caples

The federal government is poised to release a new cyber security strategy, which follows last year's criminal intrusions into our health and telecommunications sectors, and recent revelations the US government is hunting Chinese malware that could disrupt critical infrastructure. The new strategy is timely and should be a clarion call to governments, businesses and individuals to ensure our online future is secure. It is an opportunity to put cyber at the centre, not the periphery, of national security and treat it as seriously as the Defence Strategic Review treated our military capabilities.

Australia must put cyber at centre of national security

The Strategist

Justin Bassi and Alexandra Caples

The federal government is poised to release a new cybersecurity strategy, which follows last year’s criminal intrusions into Australia’s health and telecommunications sectors and recent revelations that the US government is hunting Chinese malware that could disrupt critical infrastructure.

Australia

John Farnham Voice ad hit by ‘scammer’ bots sowing hatred and division

Australian Financial Review

Max Mason

John Farnham has been the target of a campaign aimed at sparking anger and division being pushed on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the first week of official campaigning on the Voice referendum kicked off. A bot-net, with a mix of human users, has focused on the Yes campaign’s adoption of John Farnham’s 1986 hit You’re the Voice. A bot-net is a network of fake accounts that are used to amplify messages.

‘Very high’ risk of Chinese spy inside Parliament House

The Mandarin

Tess Ikonomou

Liberal frontbencher James Paterson says there’s a good case for security vetting of Parliament House workers, with the risk of a Chinese spy undermining Australia’s political processes “very high”. It follows revelations of an inside mole in the United Kingdom, where a Chinese spy was feeding back information to the government through their position as a researcher for a member of parliament.

USA

Why is the Justice Dept. suing Google?

The New York Times

David McCabe and Nico Grant

A federal judge will start hearing claims this week from the Justice Department and a group of states that Google abused its power as a monopoly over online search services. Google is synonymous with looking for information online and has leveraged its massively successful search tool to build a giant business spanning advertising, cloud computing and the online video powerhouse YouTube.

Jen Easterly and Sami Khoury: Threats from China, Russia, AI top U.S., Canada cyber agenda

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar

Jen Easterly and Sami Khoury, the top U.S. and Canadian cybersecurity officials, respectively, have lived almost parallel lives over the past year. They both assumed their current roles within a month of each other in 2021, heading relatively new government agencies that were both created in 2018. As neighbors and allies, they work closely together and share the same mission, against the same adversaries.

Americas

Some facts about the newly announced federal inquiry into foreign interference

Toronto Star

The Liberal government has announced a probe into foreign meddling in Canadian affairs. It is a public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions. It will look at meddling by China, Russia and other foreign countries or actors, and assess the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference. Opposition parties have been pressing the Liberal government for months to call a formal inquiry into allegations of meddling in Canada's public affairs, including federal election campaigns.

North Asia

ROK: Deputy nat'l security adviser departs for Britain for cybersecurity, defense talks

Yonhap News Agency

Kim Han-joo

Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk departed for Britain on Monday to discuss cooperation in the cybersecurity and defense sectors, according to the Office of National Security. During his six-day visit to London, Lim plans to hold meetings with ranking officials in the defense, foreign and national security sectors, as the two countries prepare to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Southeast Asia

US, Vietnam firms talk business during Biden visit; AI and Boeing deals unveiled

Reuters

Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio

Executives at top U.S. and Vietnamese firms in the semiconductor, tech and aviation sectors met on Monday seeking to forge business partnerships during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi which has seen new deals on on planes and AI. Senior executives from Google, Intel, Amkor, Marvell, GlobalFoundries and Boeing attended the Vietnam-U.S. Innovation & Investment Summit, according to the meeting agenda.

South & Central Asia

Sri Lankan government loses months of data following ransomware attack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Sri Lanka’s government email network was hit by a ransomware attack that wiped months of data from thousands of email accounts, including ones belonging to top government officials, authorities confirmed on Monday. The attack, which started at the end of August, affected nearly 5,000 email addresses using the gov.lk email domain. The victims include Sri Lanka’s council of ministers which forms the central government of the country.

Ukraine - Russia

Cyberspace also a ‘frontline’ in Ukraine, Estonian PM warns

The Defense Post

Joe Saballa

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the online world should be considered a “frontline” in Ukraine due to Russia’s increasing cyber operations. Speaking at the Tallinn Digital Summit 2023, the leader called for global support for Kyiv as it continues to fight not just Moscow’s troops but its sophisticated cyberattacks. She referenced Russia’s online attacks before the invasion began, as well as its illegal targeting of Ukrainian data centers and communication infrastructure.

UK

Ransomware thrives as cyber security remains lax, says UK report

Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava

The ransomware industry has evolved into a sophisticated supply chain that often defies western governments and leaves unprotected businesses on the back foot, a UK assessment has found. Ten years after the first large-scale ransomware attack, nicknamed Cryptolocker, the industry has thrived on businesses’ weak online security. The assessment from the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, and the National Crime Agency, comes as it has become increasingly clear that prosecutors in Russia, Belarus and a handful of other countries that were part of the former Soviet Union have little inclination to crack down on this lucrative crime.

Ransomware, extortion and the cyber crime ecosystem white paper

National Cyber Security Centre

This white paper, published by the NCSC and the National Crime Agency, examines how the tactics of organised criminal groups have evolved as ransomware and extortion attacks have grown in popularity.

Middle East

Shin Bet investigating after 15 Yesh Atid MKs briefly blocked from WhatsApp

Times of Israel

Daryna Antoniuk

The Shin Bet security service is investigating a potential breach of 15 Yesh Atid lawmakers’ phones after they were temporarily blocked from the WhatsApp messaging service on Saturday. The lawmakers, including Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, were blocked from the app and their accounts early Saturday. The party said that the issue had resolved itself, but they had reported the unusual incident to the Knesset security officer and the Shin Bet security service was also involved in probing a possible breach.

Big Tech

Twitter appears to throttle New York Times

Semafor

Max Tani

X, Elon Musk’s social media platform formerly known as Twitter, appears to be attempting to limit its users’ access to The New York Times. Since late July, engagement on X posts linking to the New York Times has dropped dramatically. The drop in shares and other engagement on tweets with Times links is abrupt, and is not reflected in links to similar news organizations including CNN, the Washington Post, and the BBC, according to NewsWhip’s data on 300,000 influential users of X.

WhatsApp has reluctantly started work on cross-platform messaging due to EU regulation

TechCrunch

Romain Dillet

Last week, the European Union named the six big tech companies that should be considered as gatekeepers in one way or another under the Digital Markets Act. And just a few days later, as WABetaInfo first reported, a new beta version of WhatsApp features a new screen called “third-party chats” — this represents the first example of the new EU regulatory framework. This new screen appears in a development version of the Android app for the popular messaging service. It’s a new section that is separate from your default WhatsApp inbox. Right now, there’s nothing to see, but the idea is that WhatsApp will let you open a dedicated menu to see incoming messages from people who are using other messaging apps.

Threads blocks searches related to covid and vaccines amid uptick

The Washington Post

Taylor Lorenz

Instagram’s text-based social platform Threads last week rolled out its new search function, a crucial step toward the platform’s expansion and one that would give it more parity with X, formerly known as Twitter. Not even 24 hours later, the company was embroiled in controversy. When users went to Threads to search for content related to “covid” and “long covid,” they were met with a blank screen that showed no search results and a pop-up linking to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘I log into a torture chamber each day’: the strain of moderating social media

The Guardian

Deepa Parent and Katie McQue

Moderators working in Hyderabad, a major IT hub in south Asia, have spoken of the strain on their mental health of reviewing images and videos of sexual and violent content, sometimes including trafficked children. Many social media platforms in the UK, European Union and US have moved the work to countries such as India and the Philippines. While OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, has said artificial intelligence could be used to speed up content moderation, it is not expected to end the need for the thousands of human moderators employed by social media platforms.

Artificial Intelligence

Meta is developing a new, more powerful AI system as technology race escalates

The Wall Street Journal

Deepa Seetharaman and Tom Dotan

Meta Platforms is setting its sights on OpenAI. The parent of Facebook and Instagram is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Microsoft -backed startup that created ChatGPT, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta aims for its new AI model, which it hopes to be ready next year, to be several times more powerful than the one it released just two months ago, dubbed Llama 2.

Misc

Let there be microchips

Foreign Policy

Virginia Heffernan

The world can’t stop talking about the chip, but the thrill is in the toppings. The toppings are the atomic-sized transistors, the fragments of supercharged pimentos and capers that, when carved, layered, and latticed into a semiconductive nano-universe, give a microchip its fathomless virtuosity. By contrast, the chip is just a crisp, visible morsel carved out of a silicon wafer. Admittedly, not just any silicon. Silicon wafers are the flattest objects in the world. The circular disks, between 6 inches and a foot in diameter, are shiny flat frisbees, half a millimeter thick, shimmering with rainbows like wide-stretched soap bubbles. Semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, are known by the size of the wafers they process into chips. The bigger the wafer, the bigger the haul, so companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung and Intel pride themselves on having 12-inch fabs, the largest ones.

Considering cyberwar efficacy: Is mitigation possible?

Georgetown Journal of International Affairs

Jordana J. George

A year ago, Russia’s cyberwar against Ukraine was reviled as it deployed hostile information and systems interventions with synchronized physical hostilities. Yet, the results of the cyberwar have been far less successful than originally feared. Utilizing a myriad of friendly resources from hacktivists, tech companies, and allies, Ukraine has turned the cyber-tide and demonstrated an effective path forward for navigating this new age of warfare.

