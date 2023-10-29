Good morning. It's Monday 30th October.

Elon Musk said Saturday that his company would try to help international aid groups in Gaza communicate with Starlink internet terminals after an intense wave of Israeli airstrikes severed almost all internet and cellular communications in the territory. The Wall Street Journal

A little-known Canadian publisher’s glowing review of the Xinjiang region offers insight into Beijing’s propaganda machine

Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said there is both a domestic and external propaganda benefit for Beijing in organizing media tours of Xinjiang. 'For domestic audiences, it shows that the government is being transparent, that journalists and other foreigners from outside China have been granted access to Xinjiang and they’re reporting positively about the region,' he said. 'Externally, it muddies the waters and helps create a kind of implausible deniability, to sow doubt about the severity of human-rights abuses there.'

Poison’ AI threat to national security, cyber centre warns

A new CSCRC report released on Monday warns that ChatGPT and similar AI systems are 'pre-trained' in an unsupervised manner using huge data sets to generate responses to questions from human users. 'Currently, vast amounts of training data are scraped from the open internet without moderation, which means data sets inevitably include offensive, inaccurate or controversial content,' the CSCRC says in its report, Poison the Well.

PM charms the US but shadow of China looms large

Several of the announcements with Biden stand out in the communique as being linked to China. These include a $US65 million ($103 million) plan to link up the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tuvalu and Vanuatu to subsea communications cables in partnership with private sector players such as Google. Australia will contribute $US50 million ($80 million) to that program. On cybersecurity, the leaders said a state-based cyberattack could be grounds to invoke the ANZUS treaty, while Australia and the US will step up work on supplies of critical minerals.

Australia tries to lower China’s expectations ahead of Albanese meeting with Xi

Canberra is trying to lower Beijing’s expectations ahead of Anthony Albanese’s trip to China where President Xi Jinping will press the Prime Minister to support his CPTPP bid, loosen restrictions on Chinese investment and dilute security co-ordination with the US in the Indo-Pacific. Albanese’s elaborately choreographed visit comes after an 18-month 'stabilisation' campaign by the federal government has been more successful than its architects had thought possible.

Taking cyber warfare training to new heights

In the first classified-level cyber exercise of its kind, Australian and US military cyber experts joined forces to battle simulated network attacks in Canberra this month. The ADF-hosted Exercise Cyber Sentinels, a tactical cyberspace operations mission-rehearsal exercise, spearheads innovation into the integrated force training continuum and strengthens partnerships with international allies and partners. The exercise involved participants battling, strategising and defending cyber assets in an environment that simulates real-world attacks in the cyber domain.

ASD takes cyber offensive to 'tens' of targets in the last year

Director-general Rachel Noble told senate estimates on Wednesday night that the agency has a 'standing authorisation' to 'deny, degrade, disrupt or even destroy infrastructure overseas used by people who are not Australians, when they are undertaking cybercrime activity against Australia.' Noble initially said the ASD is engaged in 'a range' of offensive cyber activities 'all the time' before providing a ballpark figure for the last year. 'It would be in the tens - 30 to 50 individual activities, perhaps,' she said.

Commonwealth Bank ramps up anti-scam technology for customers

CBA on Thursday detailed two types of technology it is deploying to combat scammers: Scam Indicator, which it built with Telstra and uses algorithms to identify potential scam phone calls, and NameCheck, which verifies account details for customers before they pay someone.

First Australian long-term insights briefing released

The pilot of the long-term insights briefing (LTIB) has been released, one of the elements of the APS reform agenda. LTIBs intend to provide the government with advice to address longer-term issues. The first Australian LTIB focused on the impact of AI on the trustworthiness of public service.

Global EV battery supply chain puzzles over China graphite curbs

Beijing's move to restrict graphite exports will have a disproportionate impact on foreign makers of electric vehicle battery components who have not yet shifted to using as much synthetic material as Chinese counterparts, industry insiders and experts said. China's latest limit on critical mineral exports, which Beijing said is not targeted at a specific sector, has fuelled uncertainty in the global EV supply chain since it was announced last Friday.

China tech IPOs plunge as regulators turn tough on start-ups

A record number of companies have dropped plans to list on Shanghai’s tech-focused stock market, with regulators raising the bar for initial public offerings in order to pick out domestic champions that can help Beijing’s drive towards technological self-sufficiency. Public records show 126 companies have cancelled or suspended IPO applications on Shanghai’s Star Market so far in 2023, more than in the previous four years combined.

Tencent using Hunyuan AI model in 180 services amid competition with local rivals Baidu and Alibaba

Chinese social networking and video gaming giant Tencent Holdings has baked its ChatGPT-like generative AI model into scores of products and services as competition in the red-hot sector continues apace in the world’s second largest economy. The Shenzhen-based firm’s Hunyuan large language model, the technology that underpins OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar products, is now integrated into more than 180 services, it announced in a post published to the official Hunyuan account on Tencent’s WeChat.

Sweeping new Biden order aims to alter the AI landscape

President Joe Biden will deploy numerous federal agencies to monitor the risks of AI and develop new uses for the technology while attempting to protect workers, according to a draft executive order obtained by POLITICO. The order, expected to be issued as soon as Monday, would streamline high-skilled immigration, create a raft of new government offices and task forces and pave the way for the use of more AI in nearly every facet of life touched by the federal government, from health care to education, trade to housing, and more.

Biden AI order empowers agencies to hit wide-ranging risks

US President Joe Biden will sign a wide-ranging, comprehensive executive order that governs federal agencies’ use of AI, according to a draft copy obtained by Bloomberg Government, marking his most significant step to date to address the emerging technology’s risks.

The godmother of AI calls for US ‘moonshot’ investment in the technology

Fei-Fei Li, who has been called the 'godmother' of AI, worries the next generation of researchers in her field are constrained by a major issue: funding. 'The reality is not a single university in America today can train the ChatGPT model,' Li told me while sitting in her office at Stanford’s campus, where she teaches computer science and co-directs the university’s human-centered AI program, HAI. 'We do not have the compute resources, we do not have the data, and more and more of our talent is going into the private sector.'

US tries new tack on Russian disinformation: pre-empting it

The operation is nascent, but the department’s Global Engagement Center is disclosing the influence campaign in hopes of blunting its effect in a region where Russia has sought to discredit the United States and erode international support for Ukraine. The center, which since 2017 has focused on combating propaganda and disinformation, routinely details Kremlin efforts, but identifying and trying to pre-empt a campaign when it is barely off the ground is a new tactic. It is one that reflects the realization that false narratives are harder to counter once they have already spread.

Boeing says it’s assessing data dump threat from cyber gang

Boeing Co. said it is assessing a threat by a cyber gang with Russian ties that claimed it would start releasing 'sensitive data' if the aerospace and defense giant doesn’t pay a ransom demand by 2 November. In a post on its dark web page, the group Lockbit posted a countdown clock for Boeing and claimed it held a ‘tremendous amount’ of sensitive material that it was prepared to publish once the deadline passed.

Can the US compete with China? Not without strong patent rights

In the second Republican presidential debate, candidates spoke forcefully about China, alternately calling for outright decoupling, claiming we are already in a new cold war, and pledging to 'declare independence from China.' Their rhetoric reflects a broader concern across government about strategic dependence and maintaining America’s technological edge, which the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party addressed specifically in a hearing over the summer.

America’s big-tech cities are thriving, not dying

The latest data, drawn from analyses by Brookings Institution experts William Frey and Mark Muro, show that big tech cities such as San Francisco, Seattle and New York are significantly rebounding. Their population losses have abated, and they remain major hubs for innovation. In fact, big cities and their surrounding suburbs and rural areas greatly contribute to the strength of the US economy and keep the United States at the global forefront of advanced computing and technology.

Shunning mainland China, Taiwan pushes start-ups to explore US, Southeast Asia

With the future of cross-strait relations uncertain, the Taiwan government is nudging start-ups to look for new business outside mainland China. The island’s status as a tech hub and cultural ties with Southeast Asia make the region a natural choice, and the United States is also fertile ground.

How solid-state batteries could transform transport

If the technology is successfully introduced, the impact could be dramatic. It would shake up the auto industry where sales of EVs and batteries are currently dominated by Tesla, and China’s BYD and CATL; it would have geopolitical implications given western anxiety about China’s current dominance of batteries and their raw materials; and it could open up the application of batteries to new areas of transport such as aviation.

Committee formed to suggest ways for tackling cyber crime effectively, says Home Minister

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Sunday, October 29, that the government has formed a committee to suggest legal measures required to tackle cyber crime effectively by amending the Information Technology Act. 'There is no border for cyber crime. We need to bring in necessary changes in law to effectively tackle cyber crime,' he said. The committee has officials from both Home Department and Information Technology Department. 'The committee has already started the work,' he said.

France accuses Russian state hackers of targeting government systems, universities, think tanks

A hacking group associated with Russia’s military intelligence agency has been spying on French universities, businesses, think tanks, and government agencies, according to a new report from France’s top cybersecurity agency. The hackers, known as Fancy Bear or APT28, have been stealthily navigating French networks since the second half of 2021, trying to obtain various types of sensitive data. To evade detection, the hackers compromised devices that weren’t monitored closely, such as routers, and refrained from using backdoors, according to the National Cybersecurity Agency of France, or ANSSI, which investigated the attacks.

How Sunak’s Bletchley Park summit aims to shape global AI safety

Ever since Rishi Sunak announced in June that the UK would host the 'first major global summit on AI safety', officials in Westminster have been racing to assemble a guest list of tech bosses, policymakers and researchers within a punishing deadline. Sunak’s pledge to organise such a high-profile event inside just six months was not only an attempt to position the UK as a leader in a hot new field. The organisers were eager to move ahead before the next generation of AI systems are released by companies such as Google and OpenAI, giving global leaders a shot at establishing principles to govern the powerful new technology before it outpaces efforts to control it.

Britain is ignoring the real Chinese AI threat

Next week, the United Kingdom is to host an international summit, a crucial gathering to discuss the applications and risks associated with AI. This initiative is a step in the right direction, but with China attending it makes it very difficult for the summit to discuss the already huge and growing threat posed by that country. A key purpose of the summit must address concerns that China is nefariously applying AI to genomics and the national security impact this poses.

Gaza in communications blackout as Israel intensifies siege

Palestinians, aid groups, journalists and civil society organisations have said they have lost touch with staff and families in Gaza, after Israel knocked out internet and communications, cutting off the territory’s residents from contact with the outside world. NetBlocks, a watchdog organisation that monitors cybersecurity and the internet, reported a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip late on Friday.

Gaza’s communications blackout raises concerns of Israeli war crimes

AI muddies Israel-Hamas war in unexpected way

Since Hamas’s terror attack on Oct. 7, disinformation watchdogs have feared that fakes created by AI tools, including the realistic renderings known as deepfakes, would confuse the public and bolster propaganda efforts. So far, they have been correct in their prediction that the technology would loom large over the war — but not exactly for the reason they thought. Disinformation researchers have found relatively few AI fakes, and even fewer that are convincing. Yet the mere possibility that AI content could be circulating is leading people to dismiss genuine images, video and audio as inauthentic.

Israelis receive strange calls from Hamas supporters - Cyber Directorate

Many Israeli citizens reported disturbing video and audio calls on WhatsApp from unknown numbers, which immediately disconnected. The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) estimates that these calls originate from groups of Hamas supporters abroad, who are attempting to scare and harass Israelis, and potentially gain control of their WhatsApp accounts. The INCD emphasizes that these calls themselves do not cause any damage to the phone or enable unauthorized access. However, it strongly advises silencing calls from unknown numbers within the application's settings menu, specifically the privacy menu.

Going undercover to reveal people smugglers' sales tactics

A people smuggler in Quetta, who arranges illegal routes out of Pakistan, is explaining his business model to an undercover BBC journalist. For 2.5m Pakistani rupees (US$9,000), a young man can arrive in Europe 'safe and sound' in approximately three weeks, he says, by crossing the border into Iran on foot and then travelling by road via Turkey to Italy. His tone is reassuring. ‘He should keep snacks. He should definitely carry good quality shoes, and two or three sets of clothes. That's it. He can buy water from Quetta. He will call upon reaching Quetta and a guy will come and receive him.’

Elon Musk says SpaceX will support Starlink in Gaza for international aid groups

Elon Musk said Saturday that his company would try to help international aid groups in Gaza communicate with Starlink internet terminals after an intense wave of Israeli airstrikes severed almost all internet and cellular communications in the territory.

Inside Elon Musk’s first election crisis—a day after he ‘freed’ the bird

The day after Elon Musk closed his deal to buy Twitter, the company’s Seattle office held a Halloween party for employees and their children. Rebecca Scott Thein dressed in bright green to play an alien to her daughter’s Buzz Lightyear. Thein, whose job at X was to help the platform plan for and navigate elections, was driving to the party when an urgent call came in. On the other end of the phone was a member of Twitter’s policy team. The company had just received a 'consent decree'—essentially, a threat of legal action—in Brazil, which was about to hold runoffs for highly polarized presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Neuberger: new global initiatives will include information sharing, ransomware payment tracking

A global coalition of government cybersecurity leaders will announce efforts to boost information sharing about digital threats and take on nefarious cryptocurrency payments when they convene in Washington next week, a senior White House official said on Tuesday. 'We're not quite there yet, because when you have 50 countries it's going to be up to the last high wire moment,' Neuberger said.

iPhones have been exposing your unique MAC despite Apple’s promises otherwise

Three years ago, Apple introduced a privacy-enhancing feature that hid the Wi-Fi address of iPhones and iPads when they joined a network. On Wednesday, the world learned that the feature has never worked as advertised. Despite promises that this never-changing address would be hidden and replaced with a private one that was unique to each SSID, Apple devices have continued to display the real one, which in turn got broadcast to every other connected device on the network.

Google agrees to invest up to $2 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

Alphabet's Google has agreed to invest up to $2 billion in the AI company Anthropic, a spokesperson for the startup said on Friday. The company has invested $500 million upfront into the OpenAI rival and agreed to add $1.5 billion more over time, the spokesperson said. Google is already an investor in Anthropic, and the fresh investment would underscore a ramp-up in its efforts to better compete with Microsoft, a major backer of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, as Big Tech companies race to infuse AI into their applications.

Policy, Guns and Money: Indo-Pacific security and partnerships

With Australian Prime Minister Albanese in Washington DC this week, and set to visit Beijing shortly after, Justin Bassi speaks to CNAS’s Lisa Curtis and ORF’s Dr Raji Pillai Rajagopalan for a special episode of the ASPI podcast. They discuss the significance of the two visits, and how PM Albanese should approach the upcoming meetings with President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They also explore regional security in the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on India’s foreign policy and what India’s longstanding policy of non-alignment looks like in practice, as well as the India-Canada rift and whether it will impact the India-US and India-Australia relationships. Looking ahead to 2024, Justin asks Raji and Lisa about upcoming elections in the United States and India, and their potential implications for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

