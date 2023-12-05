Good morning. It's Wednesday 6th December.

Australia

Spy boss warns of intelligence failure without faster tech adoption

Australian Financial Review

Matthew Cranston

Office of National Intelligence chief Andrew Shearer warned that Australia could face an intelligence failure if the government does not speed up adoption of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies. In a blunt assessment given to military and intelligence experts in Washington on Monday, Mr Shearer said the speed of technological change posed challenges for government and the intelligence community.

How Turnbull’s complex legacy lingers over Husic’s innovation agenda

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway and Bronwen Clune

Last week, Husic announced the investment mandate for his centrepiece policy, the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which will provide finance in the form of loans, equity and guarantees to grow companies across seven priority sectors, including renewables and low-emission technologies, medical science and defence.

China

Chinese automotive chip manufacturers plan to invest billions in Hong Kong amid city’s push to reindustrialise

South China Morning Post

Dylan Butts

Hong Kong’s push to boost local advanced manufacturing is gaining traction, with semiconductor companies pledging billions of dollars of investments in research, development and production in the city, according to government officials, as the Asian financial centre endeavours to diversify its economy.

USA

Silicon Valley’s AI boom collides with a skeptical Sacramento

POLITICO

Jeremy B. White

Silicon Valley’s freewheeling artificial intelligence industry is about to face its first major policy roadblocks — not in Washington, but in its own backyard. Efforts to control the fast-spreading technology — where machines are taught to think and act like humans — will dominate Sacramento next year as California lawmakers prepare at least a dozen bills aimed at curbing what are widely seen as AI’s biggest threats to society.

Americas

Pegasus spyware trial implicating former president kicks off in Mexico

The Record by Recorded Future News

Suzanne Smalley

A far-reaching Pegasus scandal in Mexico went to court Monday with prosecutors focused on how the spyware targeted one of the country’s most celebrated investigative journalists and other prominent Mexicans, including the billionaire Carlos Slim. The journalist, Carmen Aristegui, was allegedly spied on during the Enrique Peña Nieto administration, which ran from 2012 to 2018.

Mexican politicians are harnessing Swiftie fandoms on TikTok

Rest of World

Daniela Dib

Morales is part of a new generation of digital consultants in Mexico who help public figures become relevant online by harnessing the power of large online fandoms. With the presidential election just months away, candidates across the nation are scrambling to find ways to distinguish themselves. Consultants like Morales are eager to help them by tapping into the enthusiasm of fans online.

North Asia

Taiwan outlines five critical tech fields under its protection

Nikkei Asia

Thompson Chau

Taiwan announced on Tuesday five critical technology fields including its defence, semiconductor and space industries that will come under its protection. Taiwan's Executive Yuan, its cabinet, said it has put 22 technologies on its first list of core protected sectors, because they are ahead of the curve and, hence, require urgent safeguarding. The list includes integrated circuits smaller than 14 nanometers, chip security, post-quantum cryptography protection, cyber defence and wafer-level advanced chip packaging.

French documentary reveals TikTok's attempts to influence Taiwan elections

Taiwan News

Keoni Everington

A French documentary is examining how TikTok is being used to sway Taiwan's voters away from the Democratic Progressive Party in the coming 2024 presidential elections and mould young minds to embrace a Chinese annexation of Taiwan. Taiwanese youth interviewed expressed openness to closer relations with China, and experts say TikTok may become a tool for China’s “unification" efforts.

Cyber-heist mastery: How North Korea stole over US$3 billion in cryptocurrency

Tech Wire Asia

Muhammad Zulhusni

Since 2017, North Korea has dramatically escalated its focus on the cryptocurrency industry, pilfering over US$3 billion in digital currency. This shift came after their successful breaches of financial institutions through the SWIFT network attracted intense scrutiny from global authorities, leading to strengthened cyber defences in the financial sector. As the cryptocurrency market surged in 2017, North Korean hackers pivoted to this burgeoning sector, initially targeting South Korean markets before expanding globally.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian AI-generated propaganda struggles to find an audience

CyberScoop

Elias Groll

Russian and Chinese propagandists might use generative AI tools to create fake images and articles to spread their messaging and erode public confidence in mainstream media and some shared notion of the truth. A year after the launch of ChatGPT sparked the current generative AI craze, Beijing and Russia are indeed beginning to experiment with these tools in their propaganda campaigns.

Europe

Germany’s budget crisis threatens chipmaking ambitions

Financial Times

Guy Chazan

Germany’s budget crisis could affect plans to hand out billions of euros in government subsidies to chip companies, potentially stymying its hopes of playing a significant role in the global semiconductor industry. The German government has promised vast amounts of state support to international chipmakers investing in Europe’s largest economy.

UK

AI could judge if user is of porn-watching age under new UK guidance

Reuters

Muvija M

Britain proposed new age-check guidance on Tuesday to protect children from accessing pornography online, including a suggestion to use AI-based technology to see if a viewer looks to be of legal age. The government's newly passed Online Safety Act requires sites and apps that display or publish pornographic content to ensure that children are not normally able to encounter pornography on their service. The legal age to watch porn in Britain is 18 or over.

Middle East

‘The Gospel’: how Israel uses AI to select bombing targets in Gaza

The Guardian

Harry Davies, Bethan McKernan and Dan Sabbagh

The IDF has long burnished its reputation for technical prowess and has previously made bold but unverifiable claims about harnessing new technology. After the 11-day war in Gaza in May 2021, officials said Israel had fought its “first AI war” using machine learning and advanced computing. The latest Israel-Hamas war has provided an unprecedented opportunity for the IDF to use such tools in a much wider theatre of operations and, in particular, to deploy an AI target-creation platform called “the Gospel”, which has significantly accelerated a lethal production line of targets that officials have compared to a “factory”.

Gaza and the future of information warfare

Foreign Affairs

P. W. Singer and Emerson T. Brooking

The physical and digital battlefields are now merged. In modern war, smartphones and cameras transmit accounts of nearly every military action across the global information space. The debates they spur, in turn, affect the real world. They shape public opinion, provide vast amounts of intelligence to actors around the world, and even influence diplomatic and military operational decisions at both the strategic and tactical levels.

Artificial Intelligence

IBM, Meta form “AI Alliance” with 50 organizations to promote open source AI

Ars Technica

Benj Edwards

On Tuesday, IBM and Meta announced the AI Alliance, an international coalition of over 50 organizations including AMD, Intel, NASA, CERN, and Harvard University that aims to advance "open innovation and open science in AI." In other words, the goal is to collectively promote alternatives to closed AI systems currently in use by market leaders such as OpenAI and Google with ChatGPT and Duet.

Meta and IBM form an AI Alliance, but to what end?

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it’s teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, an industry body to support “open innovation” and “open science” in AI.

Inside the AI arms race that changed Silicon Valley forever

The New York Times

Karen Weise, Cade Metz, Nico Grant and Mike Isaac

ChatGPT’s release a year ago triggered a desperate scramble among tech companies and alarm from some of the people who helped invent it. Over 12 months, Silicon Valley was transformed. Turning artificial intelligence into actual products that individuals and companies could use became the priority. Worries about safety and whether machines would turn on their creators were not ignored, but they were shunted aside — at least for the moment.

Misc

Corporations are juicy targets for foreign disinformation

Foreign Policy

Elisabeth Braw

We’re used to Russian disinformation targeting, say, Volodymyr Zelensky or US presidential elections. But smear campaigns of uncertain provenance are increasingly targeting not just politics, but Western companies too. They’re not just a reputational nuisance, but a genuine economic threat, one that could be wielded by hostile states.

