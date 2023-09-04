Good morning. It's Tuesday 5th September.

Australia

APS pay breakdown hits Defence

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

The Department of Defence will face severe, expensive and protracted internal skilled labour deficits for science, technology, engineering and maths personnel because of a stubborn refusal to pay technically skilled staff anywhere near their market value — despite a massive national commitment to nuclear power and critical sophisticated missile defence systems.

China

Tencent, others begin enforcing China's new oversight move on apps

Reuters

Josh Ye

Mobile app stores in China run by Tencent Holdings, Xiaomi and others have started to bar app publishers from launching new apps if they do not make all the disclosures required by authorities, documents seen by Reuters showed. The moves comply with new rules introduced last month as Beijing tightens oversight of mobile apps in the country. The rules are causing consternation in the industry that publishing apps in the world's second largest economy will become very difficult and many apps may need to be taken down.

China to its people: spies are everywhere, help us catch them

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

Beijing sees forces bent on weakening it everywhere: embedded in multinational companies, infiltrating social media, circling naïve students. And it wants its people to see them, too. China’s Ministry of State Security, a usually covert department that oversees the secret police and intelligence services, has even opened its first social media account, as part of what official news media described as an effort at increasing public engagement. Its first post: a call for a 'whole of society mobilisation' against espionage.

Chinese smishing triad gang hits US users in extensive cybercrime attack

HACKREAD

Deeba Ahmed

Triad cleverly impersonates postal/delivery services like Royal Mail or USPS to trap unsuspecting US citizens in its newly detected smishing campaign. Cybersecurity rsearchers at Resecurity found that Smishing Triad has affiliations with several different cybercrime groups and that the group offers cybercrime-as-a-service infrastructure with its Smishing kit subscription starting at $200/month. Subscribers receive activation codes and deployment scripts with different frameworks.

China's Huawei opens cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia in regional push

Reuters

David Kirton and Mo Yelin

Huawei Technologies has opened a cloud data centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh in a bid to grow its online service offerings in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chinese tech giant said on Monday. The cloud data centre in Riyadh, Huawei's 30th worldwide, will support government services for the Saudi kingdom and allow for AI applications and language models in Arabic, a company official told a briefing.

USA

US should use chip leadership to enforce AI standards, Deep Mind co-founder says

Financial Times

Richard Waters

The US should use its leadership in semiconductors as a 'chokepoint' to enforce minimum global standards for the use of AI, according to the head of one of the country’s most ambitious AI start-ups. Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Inflection and a co-founder of DeepMind, told the Financial Times in an interview that Washington should restrict sales of the Nvidia chips that play a dominant role in training advanced AI systems to buyers who agree to safe and ethical uses of the technology.

Will Trump’s social network go public? Truth Social’s parent faces looming deadline this week.

Forbes

Mary Whitfill Roeloffs

The parent company of Truth Social—former President Donald Trump’s alternative to Twitter—is facing a critical shareholder vote this week that could decide whether Trump’s media startup goes public, after over a year of delays and scrutiny from regulators. At least 65% of Digital World’s 400,000 shareholders must cast their votes by September 8 to decide if they'll extend the deadline for another year, which they’ve already done once, or let the merger expire. A shareholder meeting is scheduled for Tuesday but Digital World can delay the final tally until Friday.

Driverless taxis blocked ambulance in fatal accident, San Francisco Fire Department says

The New York Times

Yiwen Lu

Two Cruise driverless taxis blocked an ambulance carrying a critically injured patient who later died at a hospital, a San Francisco Fire Department report said, in another incident involving self-driving cars in the city. On Aug. 14, two Cruise autonomous vehicles were stopped in the right two lanes of a four-lane, one-way street in the SoMa neighborhood, where the victim was found, according to the department report. It said that a police vehicle in another lane had to be moved in order for the ambulance to leave.

North Asia

Fukushima: China's anger at Japan is fuelled by disinformation

BBC

Derek Cai

Rocks thrown at schools, threats of a boycott and hundreds of hostile phone calls - these are just some of the ways Chinese people have shown their displeasure with Japan in recent weeks. The catalyst? Japan's release of treated waste water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Scientists largely agree that the impact will be negligible, but China has strongly protested the release. And disinformation has only fuelled fear and suspicion in China.

South & Central Asia

After the moon, India launches rocket to study the sun

Reuters

Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Following quickly on the success of India's moon landing, the country's space agency launched a rocket on Saturday to study the sun in its first such solar mission. The rocket left a trail of smoke and fire as scientists clapped, a live broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) website showed. India's space agency on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, later said the satellite was now in orbit.

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Reuters

Arpan Chaturvedi

India switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole, after it completed its two-week assignment conducting experiments, the country's space agency said. The Pragyan rover from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was "set into Sleep mode" but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday.

UK

Cambridge University to end partnership with Chinese missiles company

The Times

Emma Yeomans

Cambridge University is to end a partnership with a Chinese state-owned military technology firm whose parent company produces spacecraft, missiles and drones, The Times can reveal. Documents obtained by the UK-China Transparency charity and shared with The Times show the university has worked on four research projects with the Beijing Institute of Aerospace Control Devices. The partnership, which began its first joint project in 2014, will finish at the end of this month and no new research has been announced since 2018.

Cambridge University and the Chinese military

UK-China Transparency

This report on Cambridge University’s collaboration with Chinese military entities examines a) scientific collaboration between Cambridge and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, and b) executive training at Cambridge of officials from China’s state-owned arms companies. This report is the first part of a rolling project, UK-China Transparency’s Cambridge China Files.

Africa

Kenya to build capacity in cyber security

The Star

Brian Otieno

Kenya is among the top three African countries targeted by hackers, cyber terrorists and other cyber threats, the Communication Authority of Kenya has said. The other two countries are South Africa and Nigeria. Last year alone, Kenya had 860 million cyber threats, and these were those that targeted critical national infrastructure and not those targeted at individuals and private companies.

Middle East

Israel's prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe

ABC News

Menelaos Hadjicostis

Israel’s prime minister on Sunday floated the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s “quite confident” such an infrastructure 'corridor' linking Asia to Europe through Israel and Cyprus is feasible.

‘A big shock’: the Israeli startup helping ultra-Orthodox Jews enter world of hi-tech work

The Guardian

Bethan McKernan and Quique Kierszenbaum

Despite the startups and advanced technology initiatives on their doorstep, much of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, population still shuns modern inventions such as television and smartphones, which are viewed as a threat to their way of life. And while the Haredim now make up 13% of the country, and one in four Israelis will be ultra-Orthodox by 2050, the divides between secular and religious Israelis are wide.

Gender & Women in Tech

Cybersecurity teams need to cast a wider net

The Australian Financial Review

Mark Eggleton

An RMIT report earlier this year for the Australian Women in Security Network found women comprised around 17 per cent of cybersecurity occupations in 2021, compared to men’s share of 83 per cent. A new education and training program for women and First Nations Australians in offensive and defensive cyber operations aims to ‘balance out the diversity in cybersecurity’, according to Linda Cavanagh, chief operating officer at cybersecurity company Cybermerc, one of the program partners.

Big Tech

The Guardian blocks ChatGPT owner OpenAI from trawling its content

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The Guardian has blocked OpenAI from using its content to power artificial intelligence products such as ChatGPT. Concerns that OpenAI is using unlicensed content to create its AI tools have led to writers bringing lawsuits against the company and creative industries calling for safeguards to protect their intellectual property. The Guardian has confirmed that it has prevented OpenAI from deploying software that harvests its content.

Elon Musk 'likes' trending #BanTheADL posts as white supremacist ad runs on platform

Mashable

Matt Binder

Over the past 24 hours, the hashtag #BanTheADL has been trending on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The trending hashtag refers to the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish anti-extremism civil rights organisation. Even more concerning is that X owner Elon Musk has signaled support for the attacks against the ADL on the platform.

Elon Musk wades deeper into antisemitic propaganda

Rolling Stone

Miles Klee

A hashtag campaign pushed by right-wing ideologues and rife with antisemitic content is trending on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and being shown support by owner Elon Musk. It’s a new low for a platform that has seemingly abandoned the fight against hate speech.

Twitter accused of helping Saudi Arabia commit human rights abuses

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

The social media company formerly known as Twitter has been accused in a revised civil US lawsuit of helping Saudi Arabia commit grave human rights abuses against its users, including by disclosing confidential user data at the request of Saudi authorities at a much higher rate than it has for the US, UK or Canada. The lawsuit was brought last May against X, as Twitter is now known, by Areej al-Sadhan, the sister of a Saudi aid worker who was forcibly disappeared and then later sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Misc

Wanted: skilled workers to combat the rise in cyber crime

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

As a growing number of hackers target companies, organisations and industries with debilitating attacks, more skilled cyber security workers are urgently needed to combat the threat. ISC2, the world’s largest association of cyber professionals, estimates that the cyber security workforce in 2022 stood at about 4.7m people globally. But a further 3.4m roles remain unfilled. 'The gap is massive,' says Clar Rosso, ISC2’s chief executive.

3 out of 4 cyber attacks in education sector associated with compromised on‑premises user or admin account: report

Economic Times

Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, recently revealed additional findings for the education sector from its survey of 1,610 IT and security professionals from more than 100 countries. According to the survey, 69% of organisations in the education sector suffered a cyberattack within the last 12 months.

Events & Podcasts

