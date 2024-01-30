Good morning. It's Wednesday 31st January.

U.S. intelligence agencies are increasingly prioritizing open-source intelligence (OSINT), leveraging publicly available data like social media posts and mobile phone location pings, shifting focus from traditional undercover operations. US intelligence agencies have struggled for years to tap into such data, which they refer to as OSINT. But that’s starting to change. Bloomberg

The U.S. government initiated an operation to counter a widespread Chinese hacking campaign, compromising numerous internet-connected devices, as confirmed by security officials and an informed source. The Justice Department and FBI legally obtained permission to remotely disrupt parts of this campaign, according to Reuters. Reuters

The Shirion Collective, a pro-Israel surveillance group, is expanding into Australia and claims to have met with key politicians. Known for using digital tools to track and expose alleged antisemites, the group gained prominence on social media during the Israel-Gaza conflict. It also claims to have an AI tool, Maccabee, for identifying targets. The Guardian

Australia

Pro-Israel ‘surveillance’ group turning attention to Australia, leaked posts show

The Guardian

Christopher Knaus and Ariel Bogle

A pro-Israel “surveillance network” that has offered bounties for information on pro-Palestinian protesters is establishing a foothold in Australia and claims to have secured meetings with key federal politicians, leaked messages show. Shirion Collective, which has largely focused on the US and UK, boasts of its ability to scrape digital fingerprints to “aggressively track and expose antisemites”. It is one of a number of groups that have gained prominence on social media during the Israel-Gaza war, publicly naming individuals it accuses of being antisemitic. Shirion Collective claims it has an AI tool called Maccabee, which can identify and track targets.

Australian Sam Lee charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in US for role in $1.89bn ‘Ponzi scheme’

The Guardian

Sarah Martin

HyperVerse crypto schemes, subject of a Guardian Australia investigation, alleged to have defrauded investors of almost A$3bn. The Australian blockchain entrepreneur Sam Lee has been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in the US for his alleged role in operating the HyperVerse crypto investment schemes, described in court documents as a “pyramid and Ponzi scheme” alleged to have defrauded investors of US$1.89bn (A$2.86bn).

China

Exclusive: US disabled Chinese hacking network targeting critical infrastructure

Reuters

Christopher Bing and Karen Freifeld

The U.S. government in recent months launched an operation to fight a pervasive Chinese hacking operation that successfully compromised thousands of internet-connected devices, according to two Western security officials and one person familiar with the matter. The Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation sought and received legal authorization to remotely disable aspects of the Chinese hacking campaign, the sources told Reuters.

Asean, Beijing must address cyber threats in South China Sea talks

SCMP

Elina Noor

For years, Southeast Asian governments have been the target of advanced cyberattacks. As Asean and Chinese officials discuss the code of conduct on the South China Sea, they should include the cyber dimension in negotiations on expected standards of behaviour. Asian states may not necessarily have to publish legal position papers, but they should at least begin to clarify their own national thinking on these issues. Cyber operations affecting the South China Sea landscape are a reality that can no longer be dismissed.

China urges breakthroughs in GPUs, robotics, quantum computing and brain interfaces to drive ‘future industries’

SCMP

Coco Feng

Chinese authorities have reiterated the need for technological breakthroughs in a range of hi-tech areas, including graphics processing units (GPUs), quantum computing, humanoid robots and brain-computer interfaces, in Beijing’s latest effort to seek control of “the industries of the future”. The new guideline comes hot on the heels of the annual tone-setting central economic work conference in December, when China’s top leaders set developing “industries of the future” as a key mission for the year ahead.

Chip smuggling operation that sent 53,000 banned American chips to China gets busted — $12 million worth of chips funneled through South Korean company

tom’sHardware

Matthew Connatser

South Korea's customs office has busted a chip smuggling operation that involved 53,000 chips worth $11.6 million, making it by value the biggest chip smuggling bust yet (via BusinessKorea). They found strategic chips using US tech were being routed through Korea to China. This smuggling operation was so massive that an entire company, known only as 'Company A,' rather than a single individual was behind it. All executives at the company have been charged by prosecutors for the crime which was perpetrated over three years.

Huawei revs up a new way to feed the beast

Reuters

Katrina Hamlin

Huawei is revving up its auto business. It could help rustle up cash for research into semiconductors, artificial intelligence and more, after geopolitical tensions and U.S. sanctions lopped 28% off total revenue between 2020 and 2022. But its cars venture must navigate those same potholes. The company founded by former military engineer Ren Zhengfei is better known for mobile phones than automobiles. The Huawei Investment and Holding group’s last annual report even states “Huawei doesn’t make cars”.

USA

There’s so much data even spies are struggling to find secrets

Bloomberg

Peter Martin and Katrina Manson

Scouring open-source intelligence may not have the same cachet as undercover work, but it’s become a new priority for the US intelligence agencies. A staggering amount of data, from Facebook posts and YouTube clips to location pings from mobile phones and car apps, sits in the open internet, available to anyone who looks. US intelligence agencies have struggled for years to tap into such data, which they refer to as open-source intelligence, or OSINT. But that’s starting to change.

Spycraft and Statecraft: transforming the CIA for an age of competition

Foreign Affairs

William J. Burns

To be an effective twenty-first-century intelligence service, the CIA must blend a mastery of emerging technologies with the people-to-people skills and individual daring that have always been at the heart of our profession. That means equipping operations officers with the tools and tradecraft to conduct espionage in a world of constant technological surveillance—and equipping analysts with sophisticated artificial intelligence models that can digest mammoth amounts of open-source and clandestinely acquired information so that they can make their best human judgments.

AI Companies will be required to report safety tests to U.S. government

Time

Josh Boak

The Biden Administration will start implementing a new requirement for the developers of major artificial intelligence systems to disclose their safety test results to the government. The White House AI Council is scheduled to meet Monday to review progress made on the executive order that President Joe Biden signed three months ago to manage the fast-evolving technology.

Biden vs. Trump on electric vehicles and China’s threat

The Washington Post

Glenn Kessler

With Biden running for reelection and Trump seeking to get his old job back, voters will be bombarded with constant claims and counterclaims about each man’s record during his presidency. When Biden addressed the UAW last week — and accepted its endorsement — he claimed Trump ignored China’s push into electric vehicles and lost auto industry jobs during his presidency. Trump, in turn, attacked Biden’s green energy policies designed to promote broader acceptance of electric vehicles, saying these policies will eliminate auto manufacturing jobs because China is going to dominate the market anyway.

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris administration announces key AI actions following President Biden’s landmark executive order

The Whitehouse

Three months ago, President Biden issued a landmark Executive Order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). The Order directed sweeping action to strengthen AI safety and security, protect Americans’ privacy, advance equity and civil rights, stand up for consumers and workers, promote innovation and competition, advance American leadership around the world, and more.

Taylor Swift deepfakes spark calls in Congress for new legislation

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones

US politicians have called for new laws to criminalise the creation of deepfake images, after explicit faked photos of Taylor Swift were viewed millions of times online. Democratic Rep Morelle, who last year unveiled the proposed Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act - which would have made it illegal to share deepfake pornography without consent - called for urgent action on the issue.

Proposed California bill would let parents block algorithmic social feeds for children

Engadget

Will Shanklin

California will float a pair of bills designed to protect children from social media addiction and preserve their private data. The Protecting Youth from Social Media Addiction Act (SB 976) and California Children’s Data Privacy Act (AB 1949) were introduced Monday by the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Senator Nancy Skinner and Assemblymember Buffy Wicks. The proposed legislation follows a CA child safety bill that was set to go into effect this year but is now on hold. It is a second bill that aims to protect data privacy for those under 18.

UK

AI will increase global ransomware threat, UK cyber security chiefs warn

The Independent

Martyn Landi

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will enhance the threat posed by ransomware over the coming years, the UK’s cyber security agency has warned. A new report from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is a part of GCHQ – said the technology is lowering the barrier of entry to novice cyber criminals. As a result, AI is enabling unskilled online actors to carry out more effective cyber attacks, the report says.

Middle East

Kuwait, UK discuss improving cooperation In the cyber-security field

Menafn

Head of Kuwait National Cyber Security Center Eng. Mohammad Bouarki met with Oliver Dowden UK's Deputy prime minister, Monday, to discuss boosting cooperation in cyber security and exchange experiences to develop IT infrastructure.

Big Tech

Elon Musk says a human patient has received Neuralink’s brain implant

WIRED

Emily Mullin

Elon Musk said on the social media platform X on Monday that the first human patient has received a brain implant developed by his company Neuralink. After years of delays, Neuralink started recruiting patients for a clinical trial in the fall after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and a hospital ethics board. The company is developing a device called a brain-computer interface.

Neuralink brain chip: What is Elon Musk’s plan to merge humans with computers and how will it help?

The Independent

Andrew Griffin

Elon Musk has said his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, has implanted its first device into humans. Eventually, Mr Musk hopes that the system can be used to merge humans with computers, allowing them to interact with artificial intelligence simply by thinking, for instance. But for now it is seemingly being used on people with quadriplegia, to allow them to interact with devices simply by thinking.

Facebook users in the UK have more privacy protections than in the U.S. Here's why

Mashable

Christianna Silva

The European Union's Digital Markets Act is a significant regulation that addresses antitrust concerns with big tech companies, giving the EU regulatory power that has affected the way some social media platforms function. That means that Facebook, and its parent company Meta, look a bit different in Europe than it does in the U.S., including, primarily, its protections for users.

Meta will offer some of its data to third-party researchers through Center for Open Science partnership

Engadget

Lawrence Bonk

Meta is teaming up with the Center for Open Science (COS) to start a pilot program that studies “topics related to well-being.” It looks like the program will dive into our social media data, but on a voluntary basis, as COS says it will use a “privacy-preserving” dataset provided by Meta for the pilot program. The agency says the study should help people understand “how different factors may or may not impact well-being and inform productive conversations about how to help people thrive.”

Google update reveals AI will read all your private messages

Forbes

Zak Doffman

Google has just unveiled a game-changing AI upgrade for Android. But it has a darker side. Google’s AI will read and analyze your private messages, going back forever. So what does this mean for you, how do you maintain privacy, and when does it begin.

Microsoft Teams hit by second outage in three days

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Microsoft is investigating a second outage affecting Microsoft Teams users across North and South America in the last three days. Affected customers again report having connectivity issues and experiencing delays when sending and receiving messages in mobile and desktop Teams clients.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI's ChatGPT breaches privacy rules, says Italian watchdog

Reuters

Italy's data protection authority has told OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot application ChatGPT breaches data protection rules, the watchdog said on Monday, as it presses ahead with an investigation started last year. The authority, known as Garante, is one of the European Union's most proactive in assessing AI platform compliance with the bloc's data privacy regime. Last year, it banned ChatGPT over alleged breaches of European Union (EU) privacy rules.

US lawmakers tell DOJ to quit blindly funding ‘Predictive’ police tools

WIRED

Dell Cameron

Members of Congress say the DOJ is funding the use of AI tools that further discriminatory policing practices. They’re demanding higher standards for federal grants. The United States Department of Justice has failed to convince a group of US lawmakers that state and local police agencies aren't awarded federal grants to buy AI-based “policing” tools known to be inaccurate, if not prone to exacerbating biases long observed in US police forces.

How will copyright work in the age of AI?

Readwrite

Deanna Ritchie

Novels may now be created in days, songs can be produced quicker than you can play them, and drawings can be drawn in seconds, all thanks to generative AI systems like ChatGPT, GPT-4, and Dall-E 2. These systems are based on large machine-learning models that have sampled and remixed the canon of published works. These and other thought-provoking questions arise that bring up some challenging copyright-related considerations. Currently, AI output cannot presently be protected by copyright.

ChatGPT is leaking passwords from private conversations of its users, Ars reader says

arsTechnica

Dan Goodin

ChatGPT is leaking private conversations that include login credentials and other personal details of unrelated users, screenshots submitted by an Ars reader on Monday indicated. Two of the seven screenshots the reader submitted stood out in particular. Both contained multiple pairs of usernames and passwords that appeared to be connected to a support system used by employees of a pharmacy prescription drug portal. An employee using the AI chatbot seemed to be troubleshooting problems that encountered while using the portal. An OpenAI representative said the company was investigating the report.

AI spam is already starting to ruin the internet

Business Insider

Katie Notopoulos

A little over a year after the public launch of ChatGPT, we're starting to see one prediction come true of how it could affect the internet: AI spam is flooding the web. Just last week, there were three examples of how this played out. AI is going to radically change the internet, for better or worse. It's on Google and the companies making these AI tools to minimize the actual harm.

Misc

GPS interference now a major flight safety concern for airline industry

The Register

Dan Robinson

Europe's aviation safety body is working with the airline industry to counter a danger posed by interference with GPS signals - now seen as a growing threat to the safety of air travel. Mitigating the risks posed by such actions will require measures to be enacted in the short term as well as medium and long term timescales, the two bodies said. They want to start by sharing information about the incidents and any potential remedies.

