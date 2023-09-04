Good morning. It's Monday 4th September.

TikTok has removed 284 accounts associated with a Chinese disinformation campaign after Guardian Australia raised questions about several accounts uncovered by the company’s rival Meta. Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at ASPI said, “It’s worth noting that while many major social media platforms have acknowledged the presence of covert operations linked to the Chinese state, Chinese-owned TikTok hasn’t made any similar disclosures.” The Guardian

A Telstra-owned mobile phone operator, Digicel Pacific's network, has likely been exploited to target unsuspecting mobile phone users in Africa in a type of attack that has been used in the past by spy-for-hire operations and state actors, according to analysis by the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab. ABC News

The US State Department's Bureau of Research and Intelligence is planning to provide diplomats with open-source intelligence via mobile devices. Within two years, US diplomats will receive unclassified/official use-only threat intelligenced through mobile devices. The Cyber Edge

Examining Australia’s bid to curb online disinformation

The Strategist

Fergus Ryan

After years of relative laissez-faire policymaking, the world’s biggest tech companies are finally becoming subject to more stringent regulation. The risk of regulatory overreach is real and critics are right to be wary. But the Australian government’s proposed solution, with its focus on scrutinising the processes the platforms have in place to deal with mis- and disinformation, is a flexible approach for dealing with a problem that will inevitably continue to grow.

Australia

Drone-killing laser gives glimpse into future AUKUS projects

ABC News

Andrew Greene

On a remote weapons range in far western New South Wales, technicians test-fire a lethal but invisible laser to bring down an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, in what's believed to be the first demonstration of its kind on Australian soil. Working in dusty and hot conditions, employees of a Canberra-based defence company are trying to refine directed-energy technology, which in coming years is expected to be deployed on battlefields across the world.

BlackBerry warns Canberra a target of ‘call interceptors’

The Australian

Rhiannon Down

Cyber security firm BlackBerry says Canberra is a likely target of threat actors using fake mobile phone towers to eavesdrop on calls and steal data, warning that mobile voice and messaging services are being intercepted at higher rates than ever. BlackBerry Secure Communications vice-president David Wiseman said officials working on the AUKUS security pact, through which Australia has ­secured a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, should be aware they are likely to be a target and seek to mitigate the risks posed by espionage.

China

New phone sparks worry China has found a way around US tech limits

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

As US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was visiting China earlier this week, a sea-green Chinese smartphone was quietly launched online. It was no normal gadget. And its launch has sparked hushed concern in Washington that US sanctions have failed to prevent China from making a key technological advance. Such a development would seem to fulfill warnings from US chipmakers that sanctions wouldn’t stop China, but would spur it to redouble efforts to build alternatives to US technology.

Has Huawei overcome US sanctions by developing its own 5G chip?

Reuters

David Kirton, Mo Yelin and Max Cherney

The surprise launch of the latest high-end smartphone from Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has triggered an international guessing game over what is inside it. The company, which has been heavily targeted by US government restrictions, began selling its latest Mate 60 Pro for 6,999 yuan online on Tuesday, raising eyebrows over its decision not to do any prior advertising and prompting widespread speculation over whether it could be 5G capable.

Huawei and Alibaba among companies seeking Chinese deepfake approvals

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista, Josh Ye and Brenda Goh

China's cyberspace regulator has received 110 applications from Chinese technology companies such as Huawei and Alibaba for approvals related to models that can be used to manipulate visual and audio data. The firms, according to a list published on Friday by the Cyberspace Administration of China, are seeking the approvals to comply with rules set out in December by the CAC that govern the use of deepfake technology.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot generative AI service received 33 million questions on its public debut

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Baidu’s ChatGPT-like service Ernie Bot saw rapid adoption on the first day of its public roll-out, with the mobile app topping downloads on multiple sites, including Apple’s China iOS store, as millions of users tested the service with a wide range of questions, including some that it had trouble answering.

Baidu, Huawei executives nominated to join China’s top engineering academy as Beijing courts Big Tech

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Wang Haifeng, CTO at Chinese search and artificial intelligence giant Baidu, and William Xu Wenwei, president of the Institute of Strategic Research at telecoms equipment maker Huawei, are among 655 new candidates nominated to join the Chinese Academy of Engineering, according to a list published on Thursday. The CAE falls directly under the State Council, China’s top governing body, and advises the state on major programmes and policies.

USA

US State Department to provide intelligence via mobile devices

The Cyber Edge

George I. Seffers

The US State Department's Bureau of Research and Intelligence is planning to provide diplomats with open-source intelligence via mobile devices. Within two years, US diplomats will receive unclassified/official use-only threat intelligenced through mobile devices. The move toward mobility is one piece of the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research broad technology modernization effort.

Boston University hires Harvard disinformation scholar Joan Donovan

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Donovan had been director since 2019 of Shorenstein’s Technology and Social Change Research Project, where she had raised more than $5 million for a team of faculty, staff and students studying disinformation and media manipulation. Donovan has studied how false medical information spread, including that which led to excess coronavirus deaths; the use of automated social media accounts in influence campaigns; the role of social media in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot; and the evolution of the QAnon web of conspiracy theories.

Americas

Canada tries to address news law concerns, Facebook not convinced

Reuters

Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren

Canada unveiled draft rules on Friday for a law to compel internet giants to pay news outlets, saying it was addressing the tech companies' concerns, but Facebook said it would stick to plans to block news in the country. "The regulatory process is not equipped to address the fundamentally flawed premise of the Online News Act ... today's proposed regulations will not impact our business decision to end news availability in Canada," Rachel Curran, Meta Canada's head of public policy, said in a statement.

Europe

Cybercrime to cost Germany 206 billion euros in 2023

Reuters

The theft of IT equipment and data, as well as digital and industrial espionage and sabotage, will cost Germany 206 billion euros in 2023, German digital association Bitkom said on Friday. "The German economy is a highly attractive target for criminals and hostile states. The boundaries between organised crime and state-controlled actors are blurred," Bitkom President Ralf Wintergerst said.

Meta may allow Instagram, Facebook users in Europe to pay and avoid ads

The New York Times

Mike Isaac and Adam Satariano

Meta is considering paid versions of Facebook and Instagram that would have no advertising for users in the European Union, three people with knowledge of the company’s plans said, a response to regulatory scrutiny and a sign that how people experience technology in the United States and Europe may diverge because of government policy.

Northern Ireland can be 'testing centre' for new technology

BBC

Ross McKee

Belfast-based IT firm Kainos announced it was investing £10m to develop the use of generative AI in its business. David Crozier, new head of The Software Alliance, believes more companies in Northern Ireland will follow suit. He said Northern Ireland had "historically been very strong at developing enterprise software solutions" so it was "no surprise" technology companies here were investing in research and innovation.

UK

‘The challenges are real’: TUC taskforce to examine AI threat to workers’ rights

The Guardian

Heather Stewart

“We can’t let existential risks blind us to the challenges we face today,” says Gina Neff, a tech expert at the University of Cambridge and co-chair of a new TUC taskforce on artificial intelligence in the workplace. “Those challenges are real, and they’re faced by all of us.” To that end, the TUC taskforce, launching next week, aims to draw up groundbreaking legislation, to protect workers from the misuse of AI.

Africa

Russia’s African coup strategy

Microsoft

Clint Watts

Recent weeks have seen a spate of military coups in French-speaking African countries – including Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Gabon – which have led to global concerns about a spiraling crisis of governance in the region. The Microsoft threat analysis center has identified several Nigerien civil society groups involved in these events. Two stand out for their unusually pro-Russian stance – PARADE Niger and the Union of Pan-African Patriots.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Telstra-owned Pacific mobile network likely exploited by spies for hire

ABC News

A Telstra-owned mobile phone operator in the Pacific Islands has likely been used by private spy firms to track people on the other side of the world and steal their data, according to expert cybersecurity analysis. Digicel Pacific's network resources appear to have been exploited to target unsuspecting mobile phone users in Africa in a type of attack that has been used in the past by spy-for-hire operations and state actors, according to analysis by the Citizen Lab.

Big Tech

Musk’s new Twitter policies helped spread Russian propaganda, EU says

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has played a major role in allowing Russian propaganda about Ukraine to reach more people than before the war began, according to a study released this week by the European Commission. The research found that, despite voluntary commitments to take action against Russian propaganda by the largest social media companies, including Meta, Russian disinformation against Ukraine, thrived.

Tech firms fail to tackle Russian propaganda

BBC

James Clayton

Social media companies have failed to stop "large-scale" Russian disinformation campaigns since the invasion of Ukraine, the EU has said. The EU Commission's report said the "reach and influence of Kremlin-backed accounts" had grown further in 2023. The study, published on Wednesday, looks at attempts to deal with Kremlin-backed disinformation and suggests the rise has been "driven in particular by the dismantling of Twitter's safety standards".

Apple’s decision to kill its CSAM photo-scanning tool sparks fresh controversy

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

In December, Apple said that it was killing an effort to design a privacy-preserving iCloud photo-scanning tool for detecting child sexual abuse material on the platform. This week, a new child safety group known as Heat Initiative told Apple that it is organizing a campaign to demand that the company “detect, report, and remove” child sexual abuse material from iCloud and offer more tools for users to report CSAM to the company.

The real story of Musk's Twitter takeover

The Wall Street Journal

Walter Isaacson

The way that Musk blustered into buying Twitter and renaming it X was a harbinger of the way he now runs it: impulsively and irreverently. It is an addictive playground for him. It has many of the attributes of a school yard, including taunting and bullying. But in the case of Twitter, the clever kids win followers; they don’t get pushed down the steps and beaten, like Musk was as a kid. Owning it would allow him to become king of the school yard.

Artificial Intelligence

From Google To Nvidia, tech giants have hired red team hackers to break their AI models

Forbes

Rashi Shrivastava

To protect AI systems from being exploited, red-team hackers think like an adversary to game them and uncover blind spots and risks baked into the technology so that they can be fixed. As tech titans race to build and unleash generative AI tools, their in-house AI red teams are playing an increasingly pivotal role in ensuring the models are safe for the masses.

A new AI-generated map of the world’s trees and renewable energy projects could help fight climate change

The Verge

Justine Calma

A first-of-its-kind map of renewable energy projects and tree coverage around the world launched today, and it uses generative AI to essentially sharpen images taken from space. It’s all part of a new tool called Satlas from the Allen Institute for AI, founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

AI has a big, dirty problem that is tarnishing big tech's environmental image

Business Insider

Monica Melton

Big tech's reputation as a safe bet for environmental, social and governance investors and sustainability-minded consumers is clashing with a new reality as industry giants Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta, develop and deploy AI capabilities. AI is becoming more of an environmental hazard, from power-hungry GPUs used to train models to new datacenters that consume huge amounts of electricity and water.

Misc

‘Defending democracy’ a losing strategy against authoritarian narratives

The Strategist

Chris Zappone

Not so long ago, the consensus around defending democracy on the internet was nearly a settled matter. A sort of de facto understanding held that to fight disinformation and defend democracy, we should resist the impulse to try to control information or the behaviour of authoritarians we oppose.

Events & Podcasts

The quantum frontier: Australia’s achievements and ambitions

The National Security Podcast

What is quantum science and why does it matter? How is Australia performing in the “quantum race”? What are some of the ethical, societal and security implications that need to be considered, as the world rushes to get this technology off the ground? In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr Cathy Foley and Professor Michelle Simmons join Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss Australia’s quantum strategy, the technology’s relationship to national security and its ethical and social implications.

