Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is set to win more than $5 billion in federal grants to support a chipmaking project in Arizona, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would mark a major milestone in President Joe Biden’s effort to revitalize American semiconductor manufacturing. Bloomberg

North Korea is strongly suspected of using joint research with other countries to develop missile and other military technologies, a Nikkei investigation has found. Nikkei Asia

The Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat group known as Midnight Blizzard has nabbed Microsoft source code after accessing internal repositories and systems, as part of an ongoing series of attacks by a very sophisticated adversary. Dark Reading

ASPI

‘Wild west up there’: space looms as world’s next battleground

The Australian

Luke Slattery

Doomsday space scenarios took on a tangible form last month when Republican chair of the US House of Representatives intelligence committee, Mike Turner, claimed on the basis of US intelligence that Russia, in contravention of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, was planning to send a nuclear weapon into space. When I reach Rebecca Shrimpton at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute to ask for her assessment, she sounds worried. The time, she fears, has passed when the international community could confidently restrain “bad actors” in space

Australia

Chinese social media and the 2025 Australian federal election

The Interpreter

Fan Yang, Robbie Fordyce and Luke Heemsbergen

In any electoral or voting cycle, misinformation and disinformation has the ability to alter the outcome of the democratic process. From January to December 2023, we conducted a research project that collected more than 3,000 items about the 2023 Australian Indigenous Voice Referendum that had been published across the Chinese-language social media platform called WeChat. The findings revealed an increasing prevalence of misleading information in relation to the referendum and Indigenous communities, disseminated across Chinese-speaking migrant communities.

Delivering the Quad’s tech agenda

The Strategist

Jennifer Jackett

Almost three years have passed since the leaders of the four Quad countries pledged to co-operate on critical technologies to ensure that innovation is consistent with a free, open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific. With technology and geopolitics both moving quickly, the Quad needs to focus on delivering on its commitments. The grouping’s tech agenda now spans horizon-scanning, education and research, technology design, investment, supply chain resilience, and assistance to third countries.

China

Apple: iPhone China sales slide as Huawei soars, report says

BBC

Mariko Oi

Sales in China of Apple's iPhone fell by 24% in the first six weeks of 2024 compared to a year earlier, according to research firm Counterpoint. It comes as the US technology giant is facing fierce competition in the country from local rivals. During the same period China's Huawei saw its sales jump by 64% in its home market, the report says. Apple and Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the BBC.

China is making it much easier for foreigners to use mobile pay

CNBC

Evelyn Cheng

Foreign visitors to China can now spend up to $2,000 a year using the mobile app Alipay without having to register their ID, the app operator said Friday. That’s four times more than the previous limit of $500, a move that will impact international tourists the most. The number of foreign travelers to China had declined after the country temporarily imposed strict border controls during the pandemic. The increased transaction limit reflects Beijing’s push this year to make it easier for foreign travelers to pay for daily purchases in a country in which mobile payment has become ubiquitous.

USA

TSMC to win more than $5 billion in grants for US chip plant

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is set to win more than $5 billion in federal grants to support a chipmaking project in Arizona, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would mark a major milestone in President Joe Biden’s effort to revitalize American semiconductor manufacturing. The award is not yet finalized, the people said, asking not to be named to discuss confidential conversations. It is also not yet clear whether TSMC will tap the loans and guarantees also on offer from the 2022 Chips and Science Act.

Trump says a TikTok ban would only help 'enemy of the people' Facebook

BBC

Max Matza

Former US President Donald Trump has criticised a congressional bill to force TikTok's parent company to sell the app or see it banned in the US. Mr Trump, who attempted to ban TikTok in 2020 while in the White House, said the proposal would give unfair advantages to Facebook owner Meta. Lawmakers are debating a measure that would force TikTok parent company ByteDance to sell it by 30 September.

House to move ahead with bill targeting TikTok as Trump flips to oppose it

The New York Times

Annie Karni and Jonathan Swan

House Republican leaders are pushing forward this week with a planned vote on legislation that would force the Chinese owners of TikTok to divest or face being barred in the United States, even after former President Donald J. Trump reversed course and declared himself staunchly opposed to targeting the popular social media app he once vowed to ban.

A bill that could lead to a nation-wide TikTok ban is gaining momentum. Here’s what to know

AP News

Haleluya Hadero

TikTok once again finds itself in a precarious position. This time, it comes in the form of legislation that would ban the popular social media platform if it doesn’t break ties with ByteDance, its Beijing-based parent company.

Australia must make ‘critical’ move on TikTok as US moves towards banning app

news.com.au

Ellen Ransley

A TikTok ban is “highly likely” to pass the United States congress before the year is done, sparking “critical” warnings Australia not be left behind. The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday voted unanimously 50-0 to advance a Bill, that, if passed, would prohibit TikTok from US app stores unless the platform is divested from its Chinese parent company ByteDance within 165 days.

North Asia

North Korean missiles developed with foreign help, Nikkei finds

Nikkei Asia

Yuichiro Kanematsu, Toru Tsunashima and Shoji Yano

North Korea is strongly suspected of using joint research with other countries to develop missile and other military technologies, a Nikkei investigation has found. With assistance from technical experts, Nikkei has studied papers co-authored by North Korean and foreign researchers through Scopus, a multidisciplinary publishing database.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia-sponsored cyberattackers infiltrate Microsoft's code base

Dark Reading

Tara Seals

The Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat group known as Midnight Blizzard has nabbed Microsoft source code after accessing internal repositories and systems, as part of an ongoing series of attacks by a very sophisticated adversary. The Redmond giant noted today that the previously announced cyber campaign by Midnight Blizzard, which commenced in January, has evolved.

Microsoft warns Russian hackers have expanded their attacks

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Microsoft warned Friday that the Russian government hackers it had blamed for hacking its executives’ email last month have been leveraging what they stole to try to break into customers’ computer systems.

Europe

Europe’s tech champions sound the alarm over migration rhetoric

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck

Europe's shift to the right is drawing unease from tech companies worried about migration policies that may make it even harder to recruit much-needed skilled foreign workers. An early skirmish is unfolding in the Netherlands, where the European Union's most valuable tech firm, chips champion ASML, has told the government that it will grow its business elsewhere if too many curbs are placed on the influx of international students and expat workers.

EU Commission breached data protection rules using Microsoft 365, EU watchdog found

Euractiv

Julia Tar

The European Commission violated data protection rules in its use of Microsoft 365, leading to the imposition of corrective measures by the European Data Protection Supervisor, the watchdog announced on Monday. According to the EDPS, an independent supervisory authority ensuring that European institutions uphold privacy and data protection laws, the Commission violated several parts of the EU’s data protection regulation for institutions.

French government hit with cyberattacks of ‘unprecedented’ intensity

POLITICO

Antoaneta Roussi

Several French government departments have been experiencing a series of cyberattacks in the past day, with the government activating a crisis unit to deal with the attack. According to the prime minister's office, the impact has now been reduced and access to some government websites was “re-established,” but the attacks are still ongoing.

UK

Kate Middleton says sorry for ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photo that caused furor

POLITICO

Claudia Chiappa

Kate Middleton apologized Monday morning for “editing” a picture the Royal Family posted on Sunday. The manipulated image had sparked an online frenzy amid ongoing speculation about the Princess of Wales’ health. The photo, featuring Kate and her three children, was pulled offline by the world’s top media agencies amid concerns it was manipulated.

Artificial Intelligence

Silicon Valley is pricing academics out of AI research

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix, Cat Zakrzewski and Gerrit De Vynck

Fei-Fei Li, the “godmother of artificial intelligence,” delivered an urgent plea to President Biden in the glittering ballroom of San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel last June. The Stanford professor asked Biden to fund a national warehouse of computing power and data sets — part of a “moonshot investment” allowing the country’s top AI researchers to keep up with tech giants.

International AI rights treaty hangs by a thread

POLITICO

Gian Volpicelli

The United States is close to succeeding in watering down a global treaty on artificial intelligence by exempting its leading private companies from the rules. Diplomats are gathering in Strasbourg this week, hoping to finalize a broad international treaty to better protect human rights in AI applications. The treaty has been over three years in the making and responds to rising concerns about the harms of AI used in booming apps like ChatGPT.

Can AI be a force for inclusion?

University of Oxford

Kelsey Doerksen

There is enormous potential for artificial intelligence tools to benefit society; from early detection of diseases, to natural disaster response, to helping us write succinct emails. But these technologies need to be viewed under a critical lens to ensure that we are building tools to help, and not harm society. When we are thinking about reducing bias in AI models, we need to start with the datasets we are using to teach them.

Research

Europe and the Indo-Pacific: Convergence and divergence in the digital order

IISS

Meia Nouwens, Francesca Maremonti, Mariko Togashi and Hannah Brandt

As the US-China rivalry intensifies, Europe and the Indo-Pacific navigate the shifting sands of digital diplomacy and technological competition. This research report unveils how these regions are responding to challenges in critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence, innovation protection and cyber disinformation, highlighting the importance of broadening the perspective beyond bilateral tensions to foster global digital cooperation.

Censorship’s impact on China’s chatbots

Chinatalk

Nicholas Welch

Last year, ChinaTalk reported on the Cyberspace Administration of China’s “Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services”. The regulation dictates that generative AI services must “uphold core socialist values” and prohibits content that “subverts state authority” and “threatens or compromises national security and interests”; it also compels AI developers to undergo security evaluations and register their algorithms with the CAC before public release. Since this directive was issued, the CAC has approved a total of 40 LLMs and AI applications for commercial use, with a batch of 14 getting a green light in January of this year. So how does Chinese censorship work on AI chatbots? To find out, we queried four Chinese chatbots on political questions and compared their responses on Hugging Face.

The university sector’s value proposition for AUKUS

United States Studies Centre

Peter Dean, Sophie Mayo and Alex Favier

From September to October 2023, the University of Sydney partnered with the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit to explore how regional, national and global collaboration can strengthen the role of universities as drivers of change within society. As part of the Summit, the United States Studies Centre hosted two major roundtables with university, business and senior government leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The following summarises these discussions and surveys key findings, traversing themes including strategic messaging and social license, government demand signals and collaboration, workforce and the role of universities in AUKUS research and development.

