Australia

Quantum organisations to compete for $18.5m in funding

Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic will open applications for $18.5 million in funding for local quantum computing companies on Monday, in the form of grants to estabish a previously promised Australian Centre for Quantum Growth.

Westpac suffers online banking outage with customers shut out of accounts

The Guardian

Martin Farrer

Westpac’s online banking system has suffered a major crash, with customers cut off from their accounts and payment systems for about eight hours. Social media was awash with people complaining about not being able to access their accounts, pay bills or make contactless payments on their phones as the apparent system crash hit some time after 8pm on Monday evening. The company announced shortly after 5am on Tuesday that the problem was resolved.

China

TikTok owner ByteDance joins generative AI frenzy with service for chatbot development, memo says

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is working on an open platform that will allow users to create their own chatbots, as the company races to catch up in generative artificial intelligence amid fierce competition that kicked off with last year’s launch of ChatGPT.

G42’s Ties To China Run Deep

The Wire China

Katrina Northrop

More details on the Emirati technology firm at the nexus of China and the U.S.’s technological and geopolitical rivalry.

USA

Breaches by Iran-affiliated hackers spanned multiple U.S. states, federal agencies say

Associated Press

Frank Bajak and Marc Levy

A small western Pennsylvania water authority was just one of multiple organizations breached in the United States by Iran-affiliated hackers who targeted a specific industrial control device because it is Israeli-made, U.S. and Israeli authorities say.

Florida water agency latest to confirm cyber incident as feds warn of nation-state attacks

The Record by Recorded Future News

Jonathan Greig

A regulatory agency in Florida that oversees the long-term supply of drinking water confirmed that it responded to a cyberattack over the last week as the top cybersecurity agencies in the U.S. warned of foreign attacks on water utilities.

Ousted propaganda scholar Joan Donovan accuses Harvard of bowing to Meta

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

A prominent disinformation scholar has accused Harvard University of dismissing her to curry favor with Facebook and its current and former executives in violation of her right to free speech. Joan Donovan claimed in a filing with the Education Department and the Massachusetts attorney general that her superiors soured on her as Harvard was getting a record $500 million pledge from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s charitable arm.

U.S. government sanctions prolific North Korean cyber espionage unit

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

The U.S. government sanctioned one of North Korea’s premier cyber espionage units Thursday, a group known to support Pyongyang’s intelligence collection efforts and which also conducts operations to support its nuclear program, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Inside America’s School Internet Censorship Machine

WIRED

Todd Feathers and Dhruv Mehrotra

A WIRED investigation into internet censorship in US schools found widespread use of filters to censor health, identity, and other crucial information. Students say it makes the web entirely unusable.

North Asia

US officials to visit Taiwan to explain chip curbs, minister says

Reuters

Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao

U.S. officials plan to visit Taiwan to explain to companies details of new curbs, primarily aimed at China, on advanced chip exports, the island's economy minister said on Monday. The Biden administration in October said it plans to halt shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, as part of measures to try to stop Beijing from receiving U.S. technologies to strengthen its military.

Europe

Facebook owner Meta faces $600 mln lawsuit from Spanish media

Reuters

Inti Landauro

A group representing 83 Spanish media outlets has filed a 550 million euro ($600 million) lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta Platforms, citing unfair competition in the advertising market in a case that could be replicated across the European Union. The AMI media association statement alleges Meta violated EU data protection rules between 2018 and 2023.

EU institutions finalise agreement on cybersecurity law for connected products

Euractiv

Luca Bertuzzi

European Union policymakers reached a political deal on the Cyber Resilience Act on Thursday evening, bridging their differences on the last outstanding issues. The Cyber Resilience Act is a legislative proposal to introduce security requirements for connected devices, from smart toys to industrial machinery. The EU Commission, Parliament and Council arranged the law’s final disposition in a so-called ‘trilogue’ meeting.

UK

Sellafield nuclear site hacked by groups linked to Russia and China

The Guardian

Anna Isaac and Alex Lawson

The UK’s most hazardous nuclear site, Sellafield, has been hacked into by cyber groups closely linked to Russia and China, the Guardian can reveal. The Guardian has discovered that the authorities do not know exactly when the IT systems were first compromised. But sources said breaches were first detected as far back as 2015, when experts realised sleeper malware – software that can lurk and be used to spy or attack systems – had been embedded in Sellafield’s computer networks.

Response to a news report on cyber security at Sellafield

UK Government

The Guardian has today published a series of claims about cyber security at Sellafield. We have no records or evidence to suggest that Sellafield Ltd networks have been successfully attacked by state-actors in the way described by the Guardian. Our monitoring systems are robust and we have a high degree of confidence that no such malware exists on our system. This was confirmed to the Guardian well in advance of publication, along with rebuttals to a number of other inaccuracies in their reporting.

Middle East

TikTok struggles to take down deepfake videos of Hamas’ victims

Bloomberg

Alexandra Barinka

TikTok is having a hard time moderating deepfake videos of Hamas victims and other private citizens. Even though these videos violate their content moderation policies which ban AI generated videos of private citizens and minors. And yet these videos are racking up thousands to millions of views.

Big Tech

IBM claims quantum computing research milestone

Financial Times

Richard Waters and Michael Peel

Quantum computing is starting to fulfil its promise as a crucial scientific research tool, IBM researchers claim, as the US tech group attempts to quell fears that the technology will fail to match high hopes for it. The IBM researchers said recent advances had reinforced their confidence in quantum computing’s longer-run potential, although they made no prediction about when it would enter the commercial mainstream. Instead, they have laid out a 10-year timetable for reaching far more capable, “error-corrected” systems.

IBM unveils new quantum computing chip to ‘explore new frontiers of science’

The Guardian

Edward Helmore

Computer and AI giant rolls out machine using ‘Heron’ chips using subatomic particles instead of ones and zeros.

Artificial Intelligence

Ego, fear and money: How the A.I. fuse was lit

The New York Times

Cade Metz, Karen Weise, Nico Grant and Mike Isaac

The people who were most afraid of the risks of artificial intelligence decided they should be the ones to build it. Then distrust fueled a spiraling competition.

Asking ChatGPT to Repeat Words ‘Forever’ Is Now a Terms of Service Violation

404 Media

Jason Koebler

A technique used by Google researchers to reveal ChatGPT training data is now banned by OpenAI.

Misc

23andMe confirms hackers stole ancestry data on 6.9 million users

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

On Friday, genetic testing company 23andMe announced that hackers accessed the personal data of 0.1% of customers, or about 14,000 individuals. The company also said that by accessing those accounts, hackers were also able to access “a significant number of files containing profile information about other users’ ancestry.” But 23andMe would not say how many “other users” were impacted by the breach that the company initially disclosed in early October.

