The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Hundreds of Chinese satellites are currently passing over Australia collecting intelligence on military training activities involving the United States and other regional partners. Commercial space data obtained by the ABC details the full scale of Beijing's surveillance on the recently completed "Exercise Talisman Sabre", as well as the "Exercise Malabar" naval drills now being held off Sydney. ABC News

Why technology, not more legislation, is the answer for cybersecurity

The Australian Minister for Cyber Security Clare O’Neil recently emphasized that Australia’s current “patchwork of policies, laws and frameworks…are not keeping up with the challenges presented by the digital age.” Because of this, O’Neil is working on a new regulatory strategy that is intended to make Australia the most cyber-secure nation by 2030. The June 2023 cyberattacks on the BBC, British Airways, Boots, Aer Lingus and the University of Rochester, among others, have created a sense that no organization is safe regardless of how much effort and money is put into fortifying their IT network and infrastructure. In fact, government institutions that hold any manner of sensitive data seem to stand a significant chance of getting hacked in the near future.

Chinese social media platforms fail to control racism against Black people: Report

A new report by Human Rights Watch finds that racist content denigrating Black people is increasingly common on the Chinese internet, and that major social media platforms and Chinese authorities have failed to address the issue systematically. HRW analyzed hundreds of videos and posts on popular Chinese social media platforms, including Bilibili, Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo and Xiaohongshu, since late 2021. It found that content portraying Black people based on offensive racial stereotypes has become rampant.

Tencent’s revenue disappoints in warning for China tech sector

Tencent Holdings’ revenue missed estimates, signalling an uneven recovery for the world’s biggest internet arena as it grapples with rising Chinese economic turbulence and anemic consumer sentiment. The country’s largest company reported a less-than-expected 11 per cent rise in revenue after sales from major divisions including gaming and cloud services fell well short of projections. Online advertising surged 34 per cent — the fastest in almost five years — in part because of algorithmic tweaks and a favourable comparison with last year’s COVID trough.

China wariness binds Biden with leaders from Japan, South Korea

The two Indo-Pacific leaders have agreed to put those differences aside, they say, in light of their shared national-security concerns. There are some shared economic concerns as well. All three nations have been looking for ways to secure supply chains, including for crucial items like semiconductors and batteries, that are less dependent on China. Japan and Korea — among the US’s top trading partners — also have raised concerns that Biden’s industrial subsidies will put their own vehicle and semiconductor companies at a disadvantage.

China scuttles a $5.4 billion microchip deal led by U.S. giant Intel

China has effectively scuttled a $5.4 billion deal by Intel, the Silicon Valley semiconductor giant, in the latest sign of the frayed business ties between China and the United States. Intel, which has long had operations in China, said Wednesday that it had “mutually agreed” to terminate a planned merger with Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip manufacturer. The announcement came after China’s antitrust regulators failed to rule on the transaction before a deadline set by the companies.

Troops need improved cyber education, US Army leaders say

Commanders and their troops need to be better educated about the application and limits of cyber in major military operations, U.S. Army officials said. Ransomware attacks have paralyzed critical infrastructure like hospitals and the Colonial Pipeline, misinformation has interfered with the stateside political process and the bloody Russia-Ukraine war has highlighted the threat of virtual destruction.

A nonprofit fights GOP allegations that it supported a ‘censorship regime’

When the Biden White House attacked social media companies in July 2021 for allegedly fostering the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, it cited a report by an obscure nonprofit, the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The organization, which studies hate speech and misinformation on social media, received a new level of attention last month when X owner Elon Musk sued the group, arguing that its researchers violated the terms of service of the site formerly known as Twitter in a “scare campaign to drive away advertisers.” Days later, Rep. Jim Jordan announced he was probing the nonprofit, demanding it turn over documents related to its alleged role in a Biden administration-led “censorship regime.”

Chinese hackers accused of targeting Southeast Asian gambling sector

Hackers based in China are targeting the gambling sector across Southeast Asia in a campaign that researchers say is closely related to data collection and surveillance operations identified earlier this year. In a report released Thursday by cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, researchers said the hackers abuse Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Edge, and McAfee VirusScan executables to deliver malware that is “closely related” to samples used in an operation identified recently by researchers at ESET. Tooling used in the attacks also drew links to a Chinese APT group called Bronze Starlight tracked by security firm Secureworks.

Inside the Russian effort to build 6,000 attack drones with Iran’s help

The engineers at a once-bustling industrial hub deep inside Russia were busy planning. The team had been secretly tasked with building a production line that would operate around-the-clock churning out self-detonating drones, weapons that President Vladimir Putin’s forces could use to bombard Ukrainian cities. A retired official of Russia’s Federal Security Service was put in charge of security for the program. The passports of highly skilled employees were seized so they could not leave the country. In correspondence and other documents, engineers used coded language: Drones were “boats,” their explosives were “bumpers,” and Iran — the country covertly providing technical assistance — was “Ireland” or “Belarus.”

High costs won’t deter Germany from removing Huawei parts

Germany Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said she won’t be deterred by the high cost of removing Chinese components from the country’s 5G telecommunications network if it’s in the best interests of national security. Speaking to the Handelsblatt newspaper, Faeser said if there is a high risk of having components from Chinese providers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. in the German network, that the argument that it will be expensive to replace the parts isn’t an excuse not to do so. “We will prohibit components if they pose a serious security risk,” Faeser said. “The network operators will have to act and dismantle the components.”

Auschwitz Memorial criticises Musk's X for not removing antisemitic content

The Auschwitz Memorial on Thursday criticised social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to remove an antisemitic post on the site. X's owner Elon Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist, but some critics have said his approach is irresponsible. Researchers have found an increase in hate speech and antisemitic content on the platform since he took over, and some governments have accused the company of not doing enough to moderate its content.

UK to host AI safety summit at start of November

The UK government will host a summit on the safety of artificial intelligence at the start of November, with “like-minded” countries invited to the event in Bletchley Park to address global threats to democracy, including the use of AI in warfare and cyber security. Leading academics and executives from AI companies, including Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, will be asked to the AI Safety Summit at the Buckinghamshire site where British codebreakers were based during the second world war.

BAE agrees to buy space technology firm Ball Aerospace for $5.6bn

Britain’s biggest weapons manufacturer, BAE Systems, has agreed to buy the US space technology company Ball Aerospace for $5.6bn (£4.4bn), in one of the largest takeovers by a UK company this year. The FTSE 100 defence company said the purchase of the Colorado-based business would help it to expand in technologies that were US defence priorities.

‘Russian spy’ neighbour: ‘He said he worked for Interpol – and his satellite dish faced wrong way’

When Bizer Dzhambazov decided to place a satellite dish on his west London home, his neighbours could not help wondering whether he knew what he was doing. They noticed that, compared to every other television dish in the street, it appeared to be pointing in the wrong direction. Mr Dzhambazov, a Bulgarian, then tried to put up an even bigger dish on the exterior wall, neighbours claimed, until the people next door complained that it was going to block the light to their home. Even more curious was what Mr Dzhambazov told locals he did for a living. “He told me he worked for Interpol,” said one former neighbour. “He seemed confident and sincere. I had no reason to doubt him.” The ground floor flat in Northolt where Mr Dzhambazov lived with fellow Bulgarian Katrin Ivanova, together with a run-down guest house on the East Anglian coast, are now at the centre of an investigation into a possible Russian spy ring operating in Britain.

YouTube defeats racial bias lawsuit by Black, Hispanic content creators

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing YouTube of restricting or removing videos from Black and Hispanic content creators because of their race. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said that although the idea that YouTube's algorithm could discriminate based on race is plausible, the plaintiffs "do not come close" to suggesting they suffered any discrimination.

Google tests an A.I. assistant that offers life advice

Earlier this year, Google, locked in an accelerating competition with rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI to develop A.I. technology, was looking for ways to put a charge into its artificial intelligence research. So in April, Google merged DeepMind, a research lab it had acquired in London, with Brain, an artificial intelligence team it started in Silicon Valley. Four months later, the combined groups are testing ambitious new tools that could turn generative A.I. — the technology behind chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s own Bard — into a personal life coach.

The desperate hunt for the A.I. boom’s most indispensable prize

For the past year, Jean Paoli, chief executive of the artificial intelligence start-up Docugami, has been scrounging for what has become the hottest commodity in tech: computer chips. In particular, Mr. Paoli needs a type of chip known as a graphics processing unit, or GPU, because it is the fastest and most efficient way to run the calculations that allow cutting-edge A.I. companies to analyze enormous amounts of data. So he’s called everyone he knows in the industry who can help. He’s applied for a government grant that allows access to the chips. He’s tried making Docugami’s A.I. technology more efficient so it requires fewer GPUs. Two of his scientists have even repurposed old video gaming chips to help. “I think about it as a rare earth metal at this point,” Mr. Paoli said of the chips.

The use of AI during the COVID-19 pandemic required adapting the technology to its context

The artificial intelligence (AI) divide between industrialized and developing countries is not just about being able to access and use new technologies. It’s also about governments and local enterprises around the world being able to create their own AI tools, to both benefit from their potential and better mitigate their risks. A key issue with AI that needs to be addressed is equitable ownership of AI systems, and access to benefits.

Cyber security researchers become target of criminal hackers

A number of western cyber security professionals told the Financial Times that online threats had increasingly turned real in recent times. Called in by companies to thwart hacking groups, computer engineers are then becoming a target. The threats are broad and often inventive. One Ukrainian hacker mailed a gram of heroin to the home of Brian Krebs, a journalist turned cyber security analyst. They followed up by having a florist deliver a giant bouquet in the shape of a cross to Krebs’s home.

Use of AI is seeping into academic journals—and it’s proving difficult to detect

In its August edition, Resources Policy, an academic journal under the Elsevier publishing umbrella, featured a peer-reviewed study about how ecommerce has affected fossil fuel efficiency in developing nations. But buried in the report was a curious sentence: “Please note that as an AI language model, I am unable to generate specific tables or conduct tests, so the actual results should be included in the table.” The study’s three listed authors had names and university or institutional affiliations—they did not appear to be AI language models. But for anyone who has played around in ChatGPT, that phrase may sound familiar: The generative AI chatbot often prefaces its statements with this caveat, noting its weaknesses in delivering some information. After a screenshot of the sentence was posted to X, formerly Twitter, by another researcher, Elsevier began investigating. The publisher is looking into the use of AI in this article and “any other possible instances,” Andrew Davis, vice president of global communications at Elsevier, told WIRED in a statement.

As Hollywood strikes, 96% of entertainment companies are boosting generative AI spend

While the Hollywood writer’s strike has reached and passed 100 days, a new report out says almost every entertainment and media company plans to boost generative AI spend. In fact, they are global leaders. “Companies in the entertainment, technology and consumer products industries are frontrunners in plans to increase generative AI spending,” Lucidworks, a search and insights company that commissioned the report, says.

Threat actors are interested in generative AI, but use remains limited

Since at least 2019, Mandiant has tracked threat actor interest in, and use of, AI capabilities to facilitate a variety of malicious activity. Based on our own observations and open source accounts, adoption of AI in intrusion operations remains limited and primarily related to social engineering. In contrast, information operations actors of diverse motivations and capabilities have increasingly leveraged AI-generated content, particularly imagery and video, in their campaigns, likely due at least in part to the readily apparent applications of such fabrications in disinformation. Additionally, the release of multiple generative AI tools in the last year has led to a renewed interest in the impact of these capabilities.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.