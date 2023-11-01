Good morning. It's Thursday 2nd November.

World

UK, US, EU and China sign declaration of AI’s ‘catastrophic’ danger

The Guardian

Kiran Stacey and Dan Milmo

The UK, US, EU and China have all agreed that artificial intelligence poses a potentially catastrophic risk to humanity, in the first international declaration to deal with the fast-emerging technology. Twenty-eight governments signed up to the so-called Bletchley declaration on the first day of the AI safety summit, hosted by the British government.

China’s tech vice minister calls for ‘equal rights’ at global AI summit in UK

TechCrunch

Rita Liao

Despite the ongoing technological decoupling between China and the West, both sides are converging to discuss the threat that runaway artificial intelligence may pose to humanity. Wu Zhaohui, China’s vice minister of Science and Technology, has led a delegation to attend the landmark AI safety summit organized by the U.K. government this week. A telling indication of China’s stance on AI lies in the selection of representatives sent to the event. Aside from Wu, a group of academics, including Andrew Yao, one of China’s most prominent computer scientists, are on the attendee list, reported Financial Times.

UK says inappropriate for China to attend all AI summit sessions

Bloomberg

Alex Morales and Lizzy Burden

It’s not appropriate for Chinese delegates to attend some sessions at the AI summit, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said, even as he played up the presence of both China and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, at the UK-hosted event this week. “There are some sessions where we have like-minded countries working together, so it might not be appropriate for China to join,” Dowden told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “But we and China share the same risks around AI. Nobody wants some of the most adverse consequences happening, so it’s right that we work with China.”

South Korea and France to host next two AI Safety Summits

Reuters

Paul Sandle

South Korea will host the next global AI Safety Summit in six months' time, Britain announced on Wednesday at the opening of the inaugural summit at Bletchley Park in central England. The third gathering will be hosted by France in one year's time, British technology minister Michele Donelan said in opening remarks.

Rishi Sunak: AI firms cannot 'mark their own homework'

BBC

Tom Gerken and Imran Rahman-Jones

Monitoring the risks posed by artificial intelligence is too important to be left to big tech firms, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He told the BBC that governments needed to take action and AI firms could not be left to "mark their own homework". King Charles told delegates the issue required "urgency, unity and collective strength".

Australia

Australia looks to US for AI regulation

The Australian

Jess Malcolm

The federal government is looking to US President Joe Biden’s new artificial intelligence reforms as a blueprint it could follow to regulate the emerging technology, as Labor prepares its own sweeping regulations to strengthen domestic rules. Industry Minister Ed Husic said Washington’s move to sign an executive order governing the safe and responsible use of AI this week could help inform Australia’s response to the unregulated technology.

Safety by design: protecting users, building trust and balancing rights in a generative AI world

The Strategist

Julie Inman Grant

In the grand tapestry of technological evolution, generative artificial intelligence has emerged as a vibrant and transformative thread. Its extraordinary benefits are undeniable; already it is revolutionising industries and reshaping the way we live, work and interact. Yet as we stand on the cusp of this new era—one that will reshape the human experience—we must also confront the very real possibility that it could all unravel.

China

Chinese tech companies delve into robotics, eyeing link to AI

Nikkei Asia

Takashi Kawakami

Chinese companies in a range of high-tech fields are branching out into robotics, looking to tie it into artificial intelligence research as higher-performance components and sensors enable more sophisticated control. Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng unveiled the electric vehicle maker's new PX5 humanoid robot at a technology event in Guangzhou last week.

Nvidia’s $5 billion of China orders in limbo after latest U.S. curbs

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang and Asa Fitch

New U.S. export controls may compel artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia to cancel billions of dollars in next-year orders for its advanced chips to China, a move that could deprive Chinese tech companies of crucial AI resources. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company had already finished delivering orders of its advanced AI chips to China for this year, according to people familiar with the matter, and was pushing to deliver some 2024 orders in advance before the new rules were scheduled to come into effect in mid-November.

USA

US gave $30 million to top Chinese scientist leading China's AI 'race'

Newsweek

Didi Kirsten Tatlow

The U.S. government gave at least $30 million in federal grants for research led by a scientist who is now at the forefront of China's race to develop the most advanced artificial intelligence—which he compared to the atomic bomb due to its military importance, a Newsweek investigation has revealed. Pentagon funding for Song-Chun Zhu, the former director of a pioneering AI center at the University of California Los Angeles, continued even as he set up a parallel institute near Wuhan, took a position at a Beijing university whose primary goal is to support Chinese military research, and joined a Chinese Communist Party "talent plan" whose members are tasked with transferring knowledge and technology to China.

US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of China drones

Reuters

David Shepardson

The top members of a U.S. House committee on China are introducing a bill that seeks to ban the U.S. government from buying Chinese drones. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat, are introducing the "American Security Drone Act" on Wednesday, the lawmakers said in a statement to Reuters.

U.S. officials hold their breath for Iranian cyberattacks

POLITICO

Maggie Miller

The U.S. government is prepping for a potential onslaught of Iranian cyberattacks in retaliation for support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas. It’s far from just Israel at risk of cyberattacks from the Hamas-aligned regime’s cyber operatives, U.S. officials say. They also see the U.S. and other nations that support the Israeli government as likely targets.

HawkEye 360 gets U.S. Navy contract for maritime surveillance in the Pacific

Space News

Sandra Erwin

Under the one-year contract, the company will share satellite RF data, provide analytics and training services to partner nations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. The unclassified data will be shared via SeaVision, a web-based platform used by the U.S. and allies to improve maritime domain awareness.

Lawmakers say Costco’s decision to continue selling banned China surveillance tech is ‘puzzling’

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Two U.S. lawmakers have asked retail giant Costco why it continues to sell surveillance equipment made by Lorex, despite warnings of cybersecurity risks and links to human rights abuses. The bipartisan letter dated October 31, sent by Rep. Christopher Smith and Sen. Jeff Merkley, said Costco’s continued sale of Lorex products is “all the more puzzling,” given several of its retail rivals have long discontinued selling the technology citing human rights and ethical sourcing concerns.

See inside the stereotyping machines pushing American bias across the internet

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku, Kevin Schaul and Szu Yu Chen

Artificial intelligence image tools have a tendency to spin up disturbing clichés: Asian women are hypersexual. Africans are primitive. Europeans are worldly. Leaders are men. Prisoners are Black. These stereotypes don’t reflect the real world; they stem from the data that trains the technology. Grabbed from the internet, these troves can be toxic — rife with pornography, misogyny, violence and bigotry.

Southeast Asia

Sea, Grab Face slowest Southeast Asia online growth in years

Bloomberg

Olivia Poh

Southeast Asia’s internet economy will log its slowest growth on record this year, a group of researchers said, as they slashed near-term e-commerce spending estimates for the region by 13%. Total online spending will rise about 11% this year to $218 billion in the region, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co. showed, slowing from 20% a year earlier and reaching its lowest rate since at least 2017. The biggest category, e-commerce, is set to reach only $186 billion in 2025, rather than the $211 billion the researchers estimated previously.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian security service detains two hackers allegedly working for Ukraine

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia's security service arrested two hackers suspected of carrying out cyberattacks on Russian networks on behalf of Ukraine. Although two suspects were detained on the same day in different cities in Siberia — the large Russian province in Northern Asia — it is not clear if their cases are connected. If found guilty, they could potentially face up to 20 years in prison on charges of treason, Russian media reports.

Europe

Massive ransomware attack hinders services in 70 German municipalities

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A ransomware attack this week has paralyzed local government services in multiple cities and districts in western Germany. Early on Monday, an unknown hacker group encrypted the servers of the local municipal service provider Südwestfalen IT. To prevent the malware from spreading, the company restricted access to its infrastructure for over 70 municipalities, primarily in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

UK

Technology Secretary announces investment boost making British AI supercomputing 30 times more powerful

UK Government

The government’s Frontier AI Taskforce and leading British researchers will be equipped with cutting edge supercomputers to analyse the safety of advanced AI models, thanks to new investment in the ‘AI Research Resource’. The tool will build and connect 2 new supercomputers across the UK, giving researchers access to resources with more than 30-times the capacity of the UK’s current largest public AI computing tools. They will be able to use the machines, which will be running from summer 2024, to analyse advanced AI models to test safety features and drive breakthroughs in drug discovery and clean energy.

Africa

Egypt bans Mada Masr website for 6 months over report on Israel-Gaza war

Committee to Protect Journalists

On Sunday, the SCMR announced that, after conducting a hearing with Mada Masr’s editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, it would block the news website for six months for “practicing media activities without a license” and “publishing false news without checking its sources,” and refer the outlet to the prosecutor general’s office, according to a tweet by Mada Masr and reports by Ahram Online and The New Arab. Mada’s website was still accessible outside of Egypt.

Facebook's algorithms 'supercharged' hate speech in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

BBC

Kalkidan Yibeltal and Wycliffe Muia

Facebook has been accused by rights group Amnesty International of contributing to violence during the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The social media site's algorithms "supercharged the spread of harmful rhetoric", Amnesty said in a report.

When Nigeria banned X, Koo had a golden opportunity, and squandered it

Rest of World

Damilare Dosunmu

When the Nigerian government temporarily banned X (formerly known as Twitter) in June 2021, a young Indian startup swooped in to make the most of the opportunity. Less than a week after the ban was announced, then-President Muhammadu Buhari opened an account on Koo, and the microblogging app gained almost overnight popularity in the country.

Artificial Intelligence

There can be no AI regulation without corporate transparency

Financial Times

Marietje Schaake

Hardly a day goes by without a new proposal on how to regulate AI: research bodies, safety agencies, an idea from the International Atomic Energy Agency branded ‘IAEA for AI’ . . . the list keeps growing. All these suggestions reflect an urgent desire to do something, even if there is no consensus on what that “something” should be. There is certainly a lot at stake, from employment and discrimination to national security and democracy. But can political leaders actually develop the necessary policies when they know so little about AI?

Microsoft AI inserted a distasteful poll into a news report about a woman’s death

The Verge

Wes Davis

More than three years after Microsoft gutted its news divisions and replaced their work with AI and algorithmic automation, the content generated by its systems continues to contain grave errors that human involvement could, or should, have stopped. Today, The Guardian accused the company of damaging its reputation with a poll labeled “Insights from AI” that appeared in Microsoft Start next to a Guardian story about a woman’s death, asking readers to vote on how she died.

Misc

After a boom and bust, the chip industry is regaining its health

The Wall Street Journal

Jiyoung Sohn and Asa Fitch

The global semiconductor industry is bottoming out, executives say, signaling a rebound in some areas of technology and providing relief for the U.S. government, which is spending billions on expanding chip production. In recent weeks, executives at Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics have expressed confidence that the worst is over for the chip industry, which had been in a prolonged slump.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.