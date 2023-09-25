Good morning. It's Tuesday 26th September.

Concerns that criminals or terrorists could use AI to cause mass destruction will dominate discussion at a summit of world leaders, as concern grows in Downing Street about the power of the next generation of technological advances. British officials are touring the world ahead of an AI safety summit in Bletchley Park in November as they look to build consensus over a joint statement that would warn about the dangers of rogue actors using the technology to cause death on a large scale. The Guardian

The United States Space Force has had internal discussions about setting up a hotline with China to prevent crises in space, US commander General Chance Saltzman told Reuters on Monday. The chief of space operations said a direct line of communication between the Space Force and its Chinese counterpart would be valuable in de-escalating tensions but that the US had not yet engaged with China to establish one. Reuters

A cryptocurrency business based in Hong Kong announced on Monday that hackers had stolen around $200 million of its assets after attacking its cloud service provider. Mixin, which describes itself as building “open source software that always puts security, privacy and decentralization first” announced the incident in a social media post. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

India and Australia: building media resilience in the Pacific and Indian island states

Observer Research Foundation

Blake Johnson

In recent years, both Australia and India have made significant efforts to assist island states in the Pacific and Indian Oceans to help build resilience against a range of threats. There is considerable scope for the two to work together to build media resilience and combat disinformation from malign actors in the region. Island states in both the Indian and Pacific Oceans are facing similar problems. Financial and capacity constraints in the formal media sector make it difficult to keep pace with the rapid spread of information online. Meanwhile, China’s assistance through scholarships, training, equipment and other financial incentives is targeted to build influence that will enable the spread of propaganda and narratives that undermine other foreign partnerships. These island countries need support from external partners who want to uphold media as a pillar of democracy, protect the integrity of independent thought, and defend against malicious information operations.

Hate speech doesn’t belong in misinformation laws: TikTok

Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

ASPI analysts Fergus Ryan and Albert Zhang largely praise the government’s plan to tackle the growing threat of misinformation but suggest 18 changes. These include giving ACMA the power to effectively ban social media platforms from operating in Australia if they are a threat to the national interest, requiring platforms to publish take-down requests and forcing sites to label posts from foreign state propaganda outlets.

The road to critical mineral security leads through Australia

The National Interest

John Coyne and Henry Campbell

Washington and Canberra can partner to ensure safer and more reliable critical and rare earth mineral supply chains..The United States must cooperate with its allies on critical minerals for two reasons. First, its industries have expansive demands that cannot be met by increased domestic production alone. Second, it does not possess enough mines and accessible deposits of all the critical minerals industry needs.

Australia

Palo Alto Networks and Telstra establish technology alliance

Asia Pacific Defence Reporter

Global security company Palo Alto Networks and Australia’s largest telecommunications company Telstra have partnered to deliver an enhanced suite of cyber security products and services for Telstra’s Australian and global business customers. Palo Alto Networks becomes the first dedicated cyber security company to be named a technology alliance partner supporting the Telstra enterprise customer segment, servicing customers across more than 200 countries and territories.

China

China boosts rare earths production to bolster booming EV industry

Nikkei Asia

Shunsuke Tabeta

China has raised its rare-earth metal production quota for 2023 by 14% over last year to 240,000 tonnes, as the country moves to support its booming electric vehicle industry. But in an apparent effort to restrict supply amid heightened tensions with the US, the country did not increase quotas for some elements that the world largely relies on China for. Those included dysprosium, which is used in magnets for EV motors.

Huawei’s new gadgets show how China aims to move forward without foreign tech

The Wall Street Journal

Yang Jie and Newley Purnell

Huawei, China’s rival to Apple in smartphones and the world’s leading provider of telecoms infrastructure, is out to prove it isn’t just surviving Washington’s campaign to crush it, but is in the vanguard of Beijing’s drive for self-reliance in technology. After the buzz around Huawei’s new high-speed smartphones, which appeared to show that China can swerve around US efforts to block its access to cutting-edge technology, the company on Monday unveiled its latest tablets, smartwatches and earphones—supported by a homegrown challenger to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, global standards in wireless communication.

Western companies take slow steps towards China ‘de-risking’

Financial Times

Yuan Yang and Patricia Nilsson

Western companies are slowly insulating their China operations from the mounting tensions over trade and geopolitics between Beijing and the west, as governments call for increased “de-risking”. The notion, which has replaced the radical “decoupling” as a diplomatic buzzword this year, is a sign that the west is seeking a less antagonistic approach to managing relations with China. But businesses have yet to formulate clear strategies to give it substance, analysts say.

China’s state investment arm said to be planning US$14 billion fund to support strategic new industries

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

China Reform Holdings, a government arm that invests in and trades equity stakes of small state-owned companies, plans to set up a fund to channel at least 100 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion) to strategically important emerging industries in the country, according to a report by China Business News. If confirmed, the move would mark the latest efforts by Chinese state-owned funds to pump money into areas that Beijing has deemed vital, following the establishment of initiatives such as the China National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund, which is intended to boost the domestic chip industry.

USA

US exploring potential space force hotline with China

Reuters

Sakura Murakami and Nobuhiro Kubo

SEC collects Wall Street's private messages as WhatsApp probe escalates

Reuters

Chris Prentice and Carolina Mandl

The US securities regulator has collected thousands of staff messages from more than a dozen major investment companies, escalating its probe into Wall Street's use of private messaging apps, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission had asked the companies to internally review the messages in its investigation of Wall Street's use of WhatsApp, Signal and other unapproved messaging apps to discuss work.

Facial recognition technology jailed a man for days. His lawsuit joins others from Black plaintiffs

Associated Press

Sudhin Thanawala

Quran, 29, is among at least five Black plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits against law enforcement in recent years, saying they were misidentified by facial recognition technology and then wrongly arrested. Three of those lawsuits, including one by a woman who was eight months pregnant and accused of a carjacking, are against Detroit police. The technology allows law enforcement agencies to feed images from video surveillance into software that can search government databases or social media for a possible match.

Welcome to cyber realism: parsing the 2023 Department of Defense Cyber Strategy

War on the Rocks

Emerson T. Brooking and Erica Lonergan

Released to the public on Sept. 12, the Department of Defense’s 2023 Cyber Strategy differs from its predecessors in its lack of bold new buzzwords. The 2015 strategy reimagined deterrence for the cyber domain, and the 2018 strategy articulated “defend forward” as a new foundational concept. But despite being informed by years of major cyber developments — the significant legal and policy changes that enabled U.S. Cyber Command to engage in more frequent offensive cyber operations, as well as the ongoing demonstration of military cyber capabilities in the Russo-Ukrainian War — the 2023 Cyber Strategy offers nothing as momentous.

Air Force receives its first electric air taxi

The New York Times

Niraj Chokshi

The Air Force said on Monday that it had received its first electric passenger aircraft capable of taking off and landing vertically, a milestone for the companies that hope to one day sell thousands of such vehicles to serve as air taxis.

Americas

Canada cyber centre issues caution after group from India issues threat

IT World Canada

Howard Solomon

The Canadian government’s cyber authority has issued a warning to IT administrators here to watch for attacks, after a group or individual claiming to be from India issued a retaliation threat over allegations India may have been behind the assassination of a Canadian man advocating for an independent Sikh state. “CSE and its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security have observed that geopolitical events often result in an increase in disruptive cyber campaigns. We continue to monitor for any developing cyber threats and share threat information with our partners and stakeholders to help prevent incidents,” says the statement.

Decade of newborn child registry data stolen in MOVEit mass-hack

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker

Ontario’s government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN Ontario said in a statement on Monday that hackers copied more than a decade’s worth of data including fertility, pregnancy, newborn and child healthcare offered between January 2010 and May 2023.

North Asia

Japan's Kishida unveils tax breaks to foster domestic chip production

Nikkei Asia

Hiroyuki Akiyama

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced the outline of an economic stimulus plan featuring tax breaks to spur domestic investment in such areas as semiconductors and batteries, along with measures to spur wage growth. Kishida explained the five main points of the package: protecting people from the impact of rising prices; spurring sustained wage and income gains; domestic investment that boosts the economy's growth potential; social reform that "makes change into a strength"; and public safety and security, including national resilience.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia may issue regulation on social media e-commerce this week

Reuters

Ananda Teresia and Stanley Widianto

Indonesia may issue on Tuesday a regulation on the use of social media to sell goods in the country, President Joko Widodo said, a move intended to quell threats to offline markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Ministers have repeatedly said that e-commerce sellers using predatory pricing on social media platforms are threatening offline markets in Indonesia, with some officials specifically citing the video platform TikTok as an example.

UK

No 10 worried AI could be used to create advanced weapons that escape human control

The Guardian

Kiran Stacey and Dan Milmo

British Army general says UK now conducting ‘hunt forward’ operations

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Lt. Gen. Tom Copinger-Symes is the deputy commander of the United Kingdom’s Strategic Command, responsible for the Ministry of Defence’s offensive and defensive cyber capabilities — as well as activities that lie somewhere in between. He told Recorded Future News that Strategic Command was now opening up about its hunt forward operations — a type of defensive activity pioneered by US Cyber Command in which military cyber experts deploy to a foreign nation to detect malicious activity on the host nation’s networks.

Middle East

Taliban weighs using US mass surveillance plan, met with China's Huawei

Reuters

Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Charlotte Greenfield

The Taliban are creating a large-scale camera surveillance network for Afghan cities that could involve repurposing a plan crafted by the Americans before their 2021 pullout, an interior ministry spokesman told Reuters, as authorities seek to supplement thousands of cameras already across the capital, Kabul. The Taliban administration — which has publicly said it is focused on restoring security and clamping down on Islamic State, which has claimed many major attacks in Afghan cities — has also consulted with Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei about potential cooperation, the spokesman said.

Farmers turn to tech as bees struggle to pollinate

BBC

Natalie Lisbona

In the scorching morning heat Thai Sade brushes the avocado trees he will soon artificially pollinate. Based on a moshav, or collective farm, in central Israel, Mr Sade is the founder of tech firm BloomX. He says that the company has found a way to mechanically pollinate crops in a similar way to bees. "We are not replacing bees... but rather, offering more efficient pollinating methods to farmers, and reducing the dependence on commercial honeybees," he says. Three out of every four crops grown around the world to produce fruits or seeds for human consumption are reliant, at least in part, on pollinators. And it is bees, be they farmed honeybees, or the more than 20,000 different wild bee species, such as bumble bees, that do the heavy lifting.

Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT can now respond with spoken words

The New York Times

Cade Metz, Brian X. Chen and Karen Weise

ChatGPT has learned to talk. OpenAI, the San Francisco AI start-up, released a version of its popular chatbot on Monday that can interact with people using spoken words. As with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and other digital assistants, users can talk to ChatGPT and it will talk back. For the first time, ChatGPT can also respond to images. People can, for example, upload a photo of the inside of their refrigerator, and the chatbot can give them a list of dishes they could cook with the ingredients they have.

OpenAI CEO Altman says tech is 'equalizing' but needs regulation

Nikkei Asia

Thompson Chau

Advancements in AI will likely be a powerful force in reducing inequality, but only with regulation to keep the technology in check, says Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. "In general, technology is a force for equalizing," Altman told an AI forum in Taipei organized by the charitable foundation of Terry Gou, a presidential hopeful and founder of Apple assembler Foxconn. "If you think about a tool like AI, if everybody on Earth can get access to the best tutoring system ever, the best medical care ever, that helps everybody. But that relatively helps poor people more than richer people who can already pay a lot for intelligence," he added.

Amazon takes on Microsoft as it invests billions in Anthropic

BBC

Chris Vallance and Liv McMahon

Amazon will invest up to $4bn (£3.3bn) in San Francisco-based AI firm Anthropic, mirroring the earlier tie-up between Microsoft and OpenAI. It is the latest multi-billion dollar investment in a race among the big tech firms to exploit the potential of AI. Amazon recently said it would use AI to boost its Alexa voice assistant's conversational powers. Anthropic has its own ChatGPT rival called Claude.

Amazon takes a big stake in the AI start-up Anthropic

The New York Times

Adam Satariano and Cade Metz

Amazon said on Monday that it would invest up to $4 billion in the AI start-up Anthropic, as the world’s biggest technology companies race to benefit from AI breakthroughs that could reshape parts of their businesses — and the economy as a whole. Amazon is trying to keep pace with rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which have each poured billions of dollars into AI research. Anthropic, seen as one of the most promising of a batch of AI start-ups, will use Amazon’s data centers, cloud-computing platform and AI chips.

AI excels at making bad art. Can an artist teach it to create something good?

The New York Times

Zachary Small

Of the many young artists David Salle has mentored, none were ever as challenging as his latest student, who cannot hold a paintbrush or a conversation. “The mountain looks too airbrushed,” Salle informed the algorithm that lives inside his iPad. The landscape painting it had produced, based on hundreds of his own artworks, was typically generic, lacking in depth. But the next one succeeded, depicting a valley stream with expressionistic wisps and a sense of volume.

The secret ingredient of ChatGPT is human advice

The New York Times

Cade Metz

In the months leading up to the release of ChatGPT, the company hired hundreds of people to use an early version and provide precise suggestions that could help hone the bot’s skills. Like an army of tutors guiding a grade school student, they showed the bot how to respond to particular questions, rated its responses and corrected its mistakes. By analyzing those suggestions, ChatGPT learned to be a better chatbot. The technique, “reinforcement learning from human feedback,” is now driving the development of artificial intelligence across the industry.

Harnessing GenAI: building cyber resilience against offensive AI

Forbes

Gaurav Aggarwal

Generative AI is revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape, creating both new opportunities and fresh challenges. GenAI empowers users to create cyberattacks without traditional coding skills and automate malicious content creation, as evidenced by the LL Morpher virus crafted using ChatGPT. GenAI is more than a business disruptor; it's altering software usage and design, expanding attack surfaces and increasing software vulnerability.

Misc

The end of privacy is a Taylor Swift fan TikTok account armed with facial recognition tech

404 Media

Joseph Cox

A viral account is using off-the-shelf facial recognition tech to dox random people on the internet for the amusement of millions of viewers. One victim said they “felt a bit violated really.”

How the Cult of the Dead Cow plans to save the internet

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez

The modern internet is a terrible, no-good privacy nightmare and we should probably start over. At least that’s the argument that spawned the latest project from the Cult of the Dead Cow. While the internet is made up of more than Facebook, Google and the app formerly known as Twitter, these platforms make up the bulk of the internet as most users experience it, and the advertising-based business models of these firms means that privacy features are often a mere tool in delivering highly targeted advertising.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.