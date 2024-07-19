Good morning. It's Friday 19th June.

In Ukraine, a handful of startups are developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to help fly a vast fleet of drones, taking warfare into uncharted territory as combatants race to gain a technological edge in battle. Reuters

Chinese government officials are testing artificial intelligence companies’ large language models to ensure their systems “embody core socialist values”, in the latest expansion of the country’s censorship regime. Financial Times

On Thursday, July 18, some X users began to notice that custom icons were appearing next to certain pro-Trump hashtags. For example, when an X user posts the hashtag #MAGA, a small photo of Trump raising his fist after the shooting, automatically appears next to the hashtag in the post. Mashable

ASPI

Australia

Australia’s inaction as Chinese companies enable Russia’s aggression

The Strategist

Benjamin Herscovitch

There’s no end in sight to the nightmare of Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Scores were left dead and injured across Ukraine last week when Russian missiles struck Kyiv and other cities. One even tore through the country’s largest children’s hospital. Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong called the attack abhorrent and condemned the ‘targeting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.’ It’s a laudable sentiment, but Wong’s fine words can’t conceal the massive China-shaped hole in Australia’s response to Russia’s brutality.

China

China deploys censors to create socialist AI

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow and Tina Hu

Chinese government officials are testing artificial intelligence companies’ large language models to ensure their systems “embody core socialist values”, in the latest expansion of the country’s censorship regime. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), a powerful internet overseer, has forced large tech companies and AI start-ups including ByteDance, Alibaba, Moonshot and 01.AI to take part in a mandatory government review of their AI models, according to multiple people involved in the process.

Secretive China Agency Backtracks on Aggressive Policies After $1 Trillion Rout

Bloomberg

Sarah Zheng and Josh Xiao

By Communist Party standards, the Cyberspace Administration of China’s rise has been nothing short of breathtaking. In just over 10 years, the regulator has morphed from a singularly minded online censor into one of the country’s most powerful administrators — with oversight of both data and artificial intelligence, two pillars of future economic growth. But the CAC’s rapidly expanding portfolio has also appeared to leave some of its bureaucrats overwhelmed, according to people familiar with the matter. That has contributed to a sense of confusion in recent years, according to interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and lawyers who work with the agency or advise foreign businesses.

USA

Elon Musk's X adds pro-Trump icons for Trump hashtags

Mashable

Matt Binder

Over the weekend, Elon Musk made his support for Donald Trump official by publicly endorsing the former-president shortly after Trump was wounded in the ear by a would-be assassin during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Now, it appears that Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is also displaying support for Trump. This is, however, apparently paid promotion. "This is a commercially available product," an X representative told Mashable in an email.

Judge dismisses much of SEC suit against SolarWinds over cybersecurity disclosures

CyberScoop

Tim Starks

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed most of a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against SolarWinds and a company official over allegations that it misled investors about the security of its Orion software, which accused Russian hackers exploited to conduct one of the most audacious cyberattack campaigns ever.

Chip stocks tumble as Trump comments rattle investors

Financial Times

Harriet Clarfelt, Tim Bradshaw, Nicholas Megaw, Jaren Kerr and Jennifer Hughes

Semiconductor stocks tumbled on Wednesday after former US president Donald Trump said Taiwan should pay for its own defence and the US was reported to be considering tougher restrictions on trading chips with China. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 2.8 per cent in New York, marking its worst day since December 2022.

J.D. Vance Left His Venmo Public. Here’s What It Shows

WIRED

Dhruv Mehrota, Tim Marchman and Andrew Couts

US senator J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican and former US president Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, has a public Venmo account that gives an unfiltered glimpse into his extensive network of connections with establishment GOP heavyweights, wealthy financiers, technology executives, the prestige press, and fellow graduates of Yale Law School—precisely the elites he rails against. A WIRED analysis of the account, the people listed as Vance’s friends, and, in turn, the people listed as their friends highlights sometimes bizarre and surprising connections. Experts, meanwhile, worry that the information revealed by the peer-to-peer payment app raises the potential for stalking, trolling, and impersonation.

Women belong in national security, but anti-DEI backlash endangers America

The Hill

Lauren Bean Buitta

The recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has incited a maelstrom of misogynistic and dehumanizing rhetoric targeting the female Secret Service agents assigned to protecting the former president and women writ large in the security workforce. Rather than focus on the identity or possible motive of the shooter, several high visibility leaders have capitalized on this violent incident to bolster their position that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives harm America.

North Asia

How Subaru maneuvered to set global safety rules for drones

Nikkei Asia

Shoya Okinaga

Rules preventing drone collisions drawn up by Subaru have become the global standard, with the Japanese company building relationships through the approval process to attain that distinction. Subaru first received the news last October that the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accepted its proposed anti-collision standards for unmanned aerial vehicles. Commonly accepted rules would speed up the spread of commercial drone operations. But why would Subaru, a major automaker, be concerned with that sector? The answer lies in the company's history.

Japan newspaper association calls for legal reform to curb AI search

Nikkei Asia

Yusuke Motegi

The Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association on Wednesday criticized generative AI search engines for copyright infringement, calling on the government to amend laws to protect intellectual property rights. The association has previously called for permission to be obtained when using news content for training generative artificial intelligence. As AI services have continued to expand with no change to the status quo, it is again sounding the alarm on copyright infringement.

South & Central Asia

The India stack as a potential gateway to global economic integration

Hindustan Times

Erin Watson

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), known as India Stack, has not only had a profound impact on the country’s economy but also has potential significance for global economic integration. This brief elucidates how this framework has facilitated financial inclusion, spurred innovation, and propelled economic growth in India.

WazirX halts withdrawals after losing $230 million, nearly half its reserves

TechCrunch

Manish Singh

WazirX, a leading Indian crypto exchange, halted withdrawals Thursday after a security breach it called a “force majeure event” resulted in the loss of $230 million, nearly half its reserves. The Mumbai-based firm said one of its multisig wallets had suffered a security breach. A multisig wallet requires two or more private keys for authentication. WazirX said its wallet had six signatories, five of whom were with WazirX team. Liminal, which operates a wallet infrastructure firm, said in a statement to TechCrunch that its preliminary investigation had found that a wallet created outside its ecosystem had been compromised.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine rushes to create AI-enabled war drones

Reuters

Max Hunder

In Ukraine, a handful of startups are developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to help fly a vast fleet of drones, taking warfare into uncharted territory as combatants race to gain a technological edge in battle. Ukraine hopes a rollout of AI-enabled drones across the front line will help it overcome increasing signal jamming by the Russians as well as enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to work in larger groups.

Putin fears crypto mining could cause energy shortages in Russia

POLITICO

Veronika Melkozerova

Russia could face electricity disruptions if the government doesn't get crypto mining under control, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Crypto is often used by Russians who live abroad to bypass Western sanctions which prevent them from accessing normal banking services. It's also been used to make donations to Russian military units.

Europe

Von der Leyen: ‘My heart bleeds’ over social media health effects

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard, Pieter Haeck, Mathieu Pollet and Barbera Moens

The European Commission’s newly reelected president has her eye on tackling social media addiction and cyberbullying affecting young people — as concerns around the mental health effects of apps like TikTok and Instagram grow. “My heart bleeds when I read about young people harming themselves or even taking their lives because of online abuse,” Ursula von der Leyen told members of the European Parliament in a speech in Strasbourg, just before a vote that saw her elected for a second term.

Italy's antitrust takes aim at Google over personal data usage

Reuters

Italy's antitrust agency said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into online search giant Google and its parent company Alphabet over alleged unfair commercial practices involving users' personal data. The request for consent that Google sends to its users to connect its multiple services "could constitute misleading and aggressive commercial practice", the watchdog said. This "incomplete and misleading," information supplied to users fails to clarify the impact their consent may have on the use their personal data, the antitrust authority, which is in charge of overseeing consumer rights, added.

An Algorithm Told Police She Was Safe. Then Her Husband Killed Her.

The New York Times

Adam Satariano and Roser Toll Pifarré

In a small apartment outside Madrid on Jan. 11, 2022, an argument over household chores turned violent when Lobna Hemid’s husband smashed a wooden shoe rack and used one of the broken pieces to beat her. Her screams were heard by neighbors. Their four children, ages 6 to 12, were also home.Before Ms. Hemid left the station that night, the police had to determine if she was in danger of being attacked again and needed support. A police officer clicked through 35 yes or no questions — Was a weapon used? Were there economic problems? Has the aggressor shown controlling behaviors? — to feed into an algorithm called VioGén that would help generate an answer.

Middle East

LGBTQ+ people in Middle East and North Africa subject to intense digital oppression, research finds

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Authorities are “weaponizing dating, messaging, and social media apps to persecute” LGBTQ+ people in the Middle East and North Africa, new research by a coalition of digital and human rights groups has found. Based on information gleaned from 15 focus groups, 93 in-depth interviews, more than 4,000 surveys and two major “community convenings,” the research engaged more than 5,200 people. The project, which was led by digital rights organization Article 19, focused on the experiences of queer people living in Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia.

Africa

Interpol operation nabs 300 with links to West African cyber fraud

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

A three-month global operation against West African organized crime groups netted 300 arrests and the seizure of $3 million in assets, Interpol announced Tuesday. Operation Jackal III involved law enforcement agencies across 21 countries and followed two previous annual efforts targeting West African groups involved in online financial fraud, especially the infamous Nigeria-based Black Axe gang. Authorities blocked 720 bank accounts as part of the operation, which took place from April 10 until early July.

Big Tech

TSMC rides AI demand to raise revenue forecast, says no to US joint venture

Reuters

Yimou Lee , Ben Blanchard and Faith Hung

Taiwan's TSMC, opens new tab, the world's largest contract chipmaker, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday given surging demand for chips used in artificial intelligence, and rejected the idea of a joint venture factory in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , a major Apple Inc, opens new tab and Nvidia, opens new tab supplier, has benefited from the global AI boom that has helped it weather the tapering off of pandemic-led electronics demand.

Microsoft signs antitrust truce with OVHcloud

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

Microsoft reached an agreement today with French tech champion OVHcloud to get it to drop its antitrust complaint to European Union regulators, according to two people with knowledge of the negotiations. This move, coupled with last week's deal with the cloud group CISPE, has significantly reduced the likelihood of an EU probe for the time being. The deal will allow OVHcloud's users to deploy Microsoft's solutions on the cloud provider of their choice more easily, according to the two people, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly.

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk Wants His AI Bot to Deliver the News. It Is Struggling With the Job

The Wall Street Journal

Alexa Corse

Elon Musk wants people to get news from Grok, his AI model accessible through the X platform. Grok is having trouble meeting the moment. The artificial-intelligence model’s limitations were on display in the hours after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, when it served up some erroneous headlines based on its read of content on X.

The biggest names in AI have teamed up to promote AI security

The Verge

Emma Roth

Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, and other big names in AI are coming together to form the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), according to an announcement on Thursday. The initiative aims to address a “fragmented landscape of AI security” by providing access to open-source methodologies, frameworks, and tools.

OpenAI debuts mini version of its most powerful model yet

CNBC

Hayden Field

OpenAI on Thursday will launch a new AI model, “GPT-4o mini,” the artificial intelligence startup’s latest effort to expand use of its popular chatbot. The company called the new release “the most capable and cost-efficient small model available today,” and it plans to integrate image, video and audio into it later.

Misc

Fortnite Has a Political Violence Problem

WIRED

Vittoria Elliot

In the hours after former US president Donald Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, a new Fortnite game appeared: Donald Trump vs Assassin. The game was quickly removed, but several other games that include antisemitism and political violence remained on the gaming platform, according to a new report from the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) shared exclusively with WIRED. The games identified by the GPAHE were built using Fortnite Creative’s “Islands” feature, which allows users to design their own maps, or gameplay areas. One of them replicated the Jasenovac concentration camp in what is now Croatia where tens of thousands of Jews, Romani, and Serbs were murdered during World War II. In the game, users can play as members of the Ustaša, a Croatian nationalist group that was influenced by fascism and Nazism. This map was labeled as “education” content.

Research

Generative AI in Cybersecurity

Centre for Emerging Technology and Security

This CETaS Briefing Paper explores the potential of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) in creating malicious software and is aimed at informing risk management and supporting the AI-cybersecurity evaluation community. The cybersecurity field is divided, with some fearing GenAI could lead to novel threats while others believe it merely automates existing malicious code.

