Good morning. It's Thursday 7th September.

Dependence on tech caused ‘staggering’ education inequality, U.N. agency says

The New York Times

Natasha Singer

A report from UNESCO, the United Nations’ educational and cultural organization, says that overreliance on remote learning technology during the pandemic led to “staggering” education inequality around the world. It was, according to a 655-page report that UNESCO released on Wednesday, a worldwide “ed-tech tragedy.”

Australia’s e-safety regulator warned Twitter about rise in online hate speech during voice debate

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Australia’s online safety regulator warned Twitter of a likely increase in online hate targeting Indigenous Australians in the lead-up to the voice to parliament referendum but the platform did not substantially respond to its concerns, a freedom of information request reveals. The eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, sent a legal notice to X – the rebranded Twitter – in June demanding an explanation over what she said was an increase in complaints since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in October last year. She said there had been more complaints about online hate on Twitter in the past year than any other platform.

Russian ransomware gang AlphV targets pathology company, law firms in latest string of attacks

ABC News

Danny Tran

A notorious Russian ransomware gang which infiltrated one of Australia's largest law firms has now targeted a string of Victorian businesses, which it is extorting over terabytes of stolen data. The cybercriminal group AlphV, which is also known as BlackCat, has claimed responsibility over attacks on several companies. AlphV claims to have stolen at least 4.95 terabytes of data, which it has threatened to publish. The attack comes after the same group went through with a threat to publish 1.45 terabytes of data on the dark web in June after one of Australia's largest law firms, HWL Ebsworth, refused to bend to its ransom demands.

China bans iPhone use for government officials at work

The Wall Street Journal

Yoko Kubota

China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, people familiar with the matter said. In recent weeks, staff were given the instructions by their superiors in workplace chat groups or meetings, the people said. The directive is the latest step in Beijing’s campaign to cut reliance on foreign technology and enhance cybersecurity, and comes amid a campaign to limit flows of sensitive information outside of China’s borders.

China fines academic research database owner CNKI US$6.9 million for illegal data handling a year after initiating probe

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

China’s internet watchdog slapped a 50 million yuan (US$6.9 million) fine on the country’s largest academic research database China National Knowledge Infrastructure for illegal data handling practices, which comes a year after it was put under a cybersecurity review. The Cyberspace Administration of China said it initiated an investigation of CNKI’s handling of data based on the cybersecurity review. It found that 14 mobile applications run by CNKI illegally collected user data, among other violations, according to a statement by the agency on Wednesday.

Huawei's new chip breakthrough likely to trigger closer US scrutiny, analysts say

Reuters

David Kirton and Max A. Cherney

Huawei Technologies' breakthrough in making an advanced chip underscores China's determination and capacity for fighting back against U.S. sanctions, but the efforts are likely very costly and could prompt Washington to tighten curbs, analysts said. Huawei unexpectedly unveiled the latest Mate 60 Pro smartphone last week during U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit in China, as the government readies a new $40-billion investment fund to bolster its developing chip sector.

China's version of ChatGPT has finally been made public. But will censorship limit its power?

ABC News

Erin Handley

From composing song lyrics about pandas to generating the "world's cutest cat", China's answer to ChatGPT has just been launched. Ernie Bot, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is now fully accessible to the public, following Chinese government approval late last week. Professor Haiqing Yu, an expert in China's digital media at RMIT University, said it's part of an AI "great leap forward".

How China demands tech firms reveal hackable flaws in their products

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

When tech companies learn of a hackable flaw in their products, they’re now required to tell a Chinese government agency—which, in some cases, then shares that information with China's state-sponsored hackers, according to a new investigation. And some evidence suggests foreign firms with China-based operations are complying with the law, indirectly giving Chinese authorities hints about potential new ways to hack their own customers.

Pentagon plans vast AI fleet to counter China threat

The Wall Street Journal

Nancy A. Youssef and Michael R. Gordon

The Pentagon is considering the development of a vast network of AI-powered technology, drones and autonomous systems within the next two years to counter threats from China and other adversaries. Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense, will provide new details in a speech later Wednesday about the department’s plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to develop an array of thousands of air-, land- and sea-based artificial-intelligence systems that are intended to be “small, smart, cheap.” The U.S. is seeking to keep pace with China’s rapidly expanding military amid concerns that the Pentagon bureaucracy takes too long to develop and deploy cutting-edge systems.

Newsom tells California government to deepen, guide use of AI

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

California Gov. Gavin Newsom told the state government to develop guidelines with the aim of increasing its use of new “generative” artificial-intelligence tech, signaling the country’s most populous state intends to set the norms for how governments use AI. The executive order, announced Wednesday, tells state agencies to create risk assessment reports for how AI could affect their work and the state’s economy and energy usage, and set rules for making sure the AI tools the state buys are developed and used ethically.

Google to require ‘prominent’ disclosures for AI-generated election ads

Bloomberg

Davey Alba

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will soon require that all election advertisers disclose when their messages have been altered or created by artificial intelligence tools. The policy update, which applies starting mid-November, requires election advertisers across Google’s platforms to alert viewers when their ads contain images, video or audio from generative AI — software that can create or edit content given a simple prompt.

US to investigate chips used in Huawei’s ‘Made in China’ smartphone

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

The White House is seeking detailed information on Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone, which analysts have described as an important milestone for the Chinese tech group four years after US restrictions crippled its handset business. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that the US needed to get “more information” on the precise “character and composition” of a chip powering Huawei’s newly released Mate 60 Pro, in answer to a briefing question on whether US controls on exports of advanced semiconductor technology were being thwarted.

Huawei phone is latest shot fired in the U.S.-China tech war

The New York Times

Ana Swanson

In the midst of the U.S. commerce secretary’s good will tour to China last week, Huawei, the telecom giant that faces stiff U.S. trade restrictions, unveiled a smartphone that illustrated just how hard it has been for the United States to clamp down on China’s tech prowess. The new phone is powered by a chip that appears to be the most advanced version of China’s homegrown technology to date — a kind of achievement that the United States has been trying to prevent China from reaching.

In its first monopoly trial of modern internet era, U.S. sets sights on Google

The New York Times

David McCabe and Cecilia Kang

The Justice Department has spent three years over two presidential administrations building the case that Google illegally abused its power over online search to throttle competition. To defend itself, Google has enlisted hundreds of employees and three powerful law firms and spent millions of dollars on legal fees and lobbyists. On Tuesday, a judge in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia will begin considering their arguments at a trial that cuts to the heart of a long-simmering question: Did today’s tech giants become dominant by breaking the law?

Why this new Chinese phone has rattled the US

The Sydney Morning Herald

Stephen Bartholomeusz

The low-key launch of a new smartphone last week by the heavily sanctioned Chinese technology company Huawei is causing consternation in the US and triumphalism in China. It may not have been a coincidence that the earlier-than-scheduled release of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro came even as the US commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, was visiting China. Her department is responsible for the imposition of the raft of US sanctions on China’s technology companies. The launch set off a scramble by Western technology experts to unravel the mysteries around the phone’s capabilities and a guessing game over how Huawei was able to develop the advanced semiconductors that power the new devices.

The endless battle to banish the world’s most notorious stalker website

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku

Founded in 2013, Kiwi Farms has been used to organize vicious harassment and stalking campaigns against targets including Clara Sorrenti, a transgender activist known as Keffals, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican. It went down exactly one year ago, after Cloudflare, a major tech security firm, stopped providing services, saying contributors to the forum were posting the home addresses of those seen as enemies and calling for them to be shot.

Robot suits, long-haul drones: Japan eyes defense tech startups

Nikkei Asia

Yusuke Takeuchi

Representatives of four Japanese startups involved in emerging technologies with potential defense applications met with government officials here Wednesday to discuss ways to help fledging companies. The startups are involved in such technologies as drones that can fly long distances and robot suits for carrying heavy loads. This was the first in a planned series of meetings with such potential defense contractors.

Ukraine war: Cyber-teams fight a high-tech war on front lines

BBC

Gordon Corera

Ukraine cyber-operators are being deployed on the front lines of the war, duelling close-up with their Russian counterparts in a new kind of high-tech battle. "We have people who are directly involved in combat," says Illia Vitiuk, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service's cyber department. Speaking inside the heavily protected SBU headquarters, he explains how his teams mix the skills of hackers and special forces - getting inside Russian systems, working alongside snipers and deploying the latest technologies.

Ukraine says an energy facility disrupted a Fancy Bear intrusion

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

An infamous Russian cyberespionage group was caught attacking a critical energy facility in Ukraine, a government agency said on Tuesday. A cybersecurity expert working for the targeted organization thwarted the attack, according to the report from Ukraine’s computer emergency response team CERT-UA. The agency attributed the incident to Kremlin-controlled hackers known as Fancy Bear or APT28. CERT-UA said the group targeted an unspecified energy facility in Ukraine, using phishing emails to gain initial access to the targeted systems. Fancy Bear is believed to be associated with the Russian military intelligence agency GRU, and its history includes the attack on the U.S. Democratic National Committee during the 2016 elections.

Digital Markets Act: Commission designates six gatekeepers

European Commission

Stephen McGrath and Vadim Ghirda

The European Commission has today designated, for the first time, six gatekeepers - Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft - under the Digital Markets Act. In total, 22 core platform services provided by gatekeepers have been designated. The six gatekeepers will now have six months to ensure full compliance with the DMA obligations for each of their designated core platform services. Under the DMA, the European Commission can designate digital platforms as ‘gatekeepers' if they provide an important gateway between businesses and consumers in relation to core platform services.

EU unveils package of laws to curb power of big tech firms

The Guardian

Lisa O’Carroll

The EU has unveiled a set of “revolutionary” laws to curb the power of six big tech companies, including allowing consumers to decide what apps they want on their phone and to delete pre-loaded software such as Google or Apple’s maps apps. The package of laws will also pave the way for more competition in some of the areas most guarded by the tech firms, including Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Norway court rules against Facebook owner Meta in privacy case

Reuters

Gwladys Fouche

Meta Platforms can be fined for breaching users' privacy, a Norwegian court ruled on Wednesday, stopping an attempt by the owner of Facebook and Instagram to halt a fine imposed by the country's data regulator.

Romania hosts summit to boost connectivity between 12 EU countries and partners

Associated Press

Stephen McGrath and Vadim Ghirda

A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday that brings together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aim to boost ties and connectivity amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Three Seas Initiative, which is being held in the capital, Bucharest, brings together high-ranking officials from EU countries as well as representatives from partner countries and aims to improve interconnectivity in the transportation, energy, and the digital fields.

UK pulls back from clash with Big Tech over private messaging

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Anna Gross

The UK government will concede it will not use controversial powers in the online safety bill to scan messaging apps for harmful content until it is “technically feasible” to do so, postponing indefinitely measures that critics say threaten users’ privacy. A planned statement to the House of Lords on Wednesday afternoon will mark an eleventh-hour bid by ministers to end a stand-off with tech companies, including WhatsApp, that have threatened to pull their services from the UK over what they claimed was an intolerable threat to millions of users’ security.

Governments join race for commercial fusion power

Financial Times

Tom Wilson

From the US to the UK and Japan, governments are launching initiatives to help public and private sector scientists work in tandem — in some cases for the first time — on the tantalising goal of fusing atoms to produce safe, zero-emissions power. Countries have taken different approaches to supporting the nascent sector but there is growing hope that public-private collaboration can overcome the immense technical and funding barriers to turning recent scientific achievements into a global clean energy source.

If you’ve got a new car, it’s a data privacy nightmare

Gizmodo

Thomas Germain

Bad news: your car is a spy. If your vehicle was made in the last few years, you’re probably driving around in a data-harvesting machine that may collect personal information as sensitive as your race, weight, and sexual activity. Volkswagen’s cars reportedly know if you’re fastening your seatbelt and how hard you hit the brakes. That’s according to new findings from Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included project.

Sleight of hand: How China weaponizes software vulnerabilities

Atlantic Council

Dakota Cary and Kristin Del Rosso

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the “Regulations on the Management of Network Product Security Vulnerabilities” in July 2021. The mandates to disclose vulnerabilities to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, not to publish vulnerability information without also simultaneously releasing a patch, not to release proof-of-concept code, and not to hype up the severity of a vulnerability, among other things, stands in stark contrast to the United States’ decentralized, voluntary reporting system.

Running Faster: Boosting U.S. AI innovation and competitiveness

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Join CSET on September 13 to discuss ways the U.S. can promote innovation to maintain its competitive advantage in emerging technologies.

Cyber, Technology & Security Centre Coordinator

ASPI CTS

ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Centre has an outstanding early career role for a talented and proactive individual to support senior staff on program and research coordination and strategic engagement. We are looking for a highly organised, team-oriented, enthusiastic individual to join a dynamic and proactive team. The person we seek will be practical and able to use their initiative to create opportunities and solve problems. This role will suit candidates with experience in events coordination and project management, and an interest in foreign policy and/or national security.

