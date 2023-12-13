Good morning. It's Wednesday 13th December.

Ukraine's biggest mobile network operator, Kyivstar, said it was the victim of a powerful hacker attack on Tuesday morning which has temporarily knocked out its cellular and internet signal. The company, which is owned by Amsterdam-listed mobile telecoms operator Veon, said it was working to repair the outage and was cooperating with law enforcement bodies. Reuters

The Chinese military is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure, including power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems, according to US officials and industry security officials. The Washington Post

In a show of multilateralism, the Commerce Department on Monday skipped over Silicon Valley companies and picked UK defense contractor BAE Systems to receive the first grant from the Biden administration's $52 billion mega-pot of funds to revitalize semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The Washington Post

Australia

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Optus’s reputation has dropped by around 12 percentage points following a ­national outage last month, with its score now sitting just above the level it sunk to following a cyber breach last year. The outage cost chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin her job. Some of the earliest data following the national outage on November 8, in which more than 10 million customers were taken offline and left unable to send texts or calls, use the internet or in some cases not reach emergency services, shows Australia’s second-largest telco could take several years to recover.

China

The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima and Joseph Menn

The Chinese military is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure, including power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems, according to US officials and industry security officials. Hackers affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army have burrowed into the computer systems of about two dozen critical entities over the past year, these experts said.

Nikkei Asia

Sam Bresnick

Last month in California, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to combat global narcotics manufacturing and trafficking and to reopen military-to-military dialogues, as well as to hold discussions in the future on risks stemming from AI. While the outcome may have disappointed members of the AI safety community due to speculation that the leaders might unveil an agreement to limit the use of AI in nuclear decision making and autonomous weapons systems, the measures that were announced marked a degree of progress on both the military and AI fronts for Washington and Beijing.

Bloomberg

China is probing potential security risks related to geographical information going overseas, vowing to “cut off the evil hands” that steal data, another sign President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on data flows. An article posted on a Ministry of State Security’s social media account on Monday said software used in “important industries” was collecting and sending such data overseas. Some of the information included state secrets, the article added, pointing to pipeline networks and military facilities.

Reuters

Supantha Mukherjee

China's Huawei will start building its mobile phone network equipment factory in France next year, a source familiar with the matter said, pressing ahead with its first plant in Europe even as some European governments curb the use of the firm's 5G gear.

Reuters

Yelin Mo and Fanny Potkin

Chinese chip designers including Tencent Holdings are aggressively pitching their AI chips as alternatives to Nvidia's, hoping US export restrictions will prompt clients to switch, said four people familiar with such discussions.

POLITICO

Tanya Snyder

A key technology in futuristic cars is quickly becoming a new flashpoint in already fraught relations between the US and China. The development of “lidar” sensor technology has helped fueled the rise of driverless “robotaxis” roaming cities like San Francisco and Phoenix. But as automakers prepare to deploy lidar-enabled features such as adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection in more consumer vehicles, the homegrown industry is mounting a wide-ranging lobbying offensive against a leading Chinese rival that’s stepping up its own PR game.

USA

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

In a show of multilateralism, the Commerce Department on Monday skipped over Silicon Valley companies and picked UK defense contractor BAE Systems to receive the first grant from the Biden administration’s $52 billion mega-pot of funds to revitalize semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

US gives defense firm BAE $35 million in first chips grant Bloomberg Mackenzie Hawkins The US announced the first semiconductor grant under the 2022 Chips and Science Act, awarding US$35 million to the American subsidiary of British aerospace firm BAE System to ramp up manufacturing of military chips.

Foreign Policy

Robbie Gramer and Rishi Iyengar

The most important US government agency in the brewing cold war with China may not be the State Department or the Pentagon, but rather the Commerce Department, an agency little more than a century old, with funding and resources almost that far behind. Commerce has been tasked with overseeing everything from massive new supply chain security and export control initiatives to crafting US policies on AI with an eye toward outcompeting Beijing.

CyberScoop

Matt Bracken

Seven months after the revelation that a Chinese hacking group stole a Microsoft signing key and used it to access emails belonging to senior US officials, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency unveiled new secure configuration baselines for Google Workspace intended to prevent another breach of that kind.

Reuters

Raphael Satter

Somali reporter Abdalle Ahmed Mumin was doubly distressed when he heard that a colleague had been abducted by masked gunmen at the University of Mogadishu on the morning of 17 August. A fellow journalist was missing and Mumin - the chairman of the Somali Journalists Syndicate - had little way of getting the word out. Digital sabotage had knocked his syndicate's website and email accounts offline a few days earlier.

SEMAFOR

Tim McDonnell

The US Department of Energy today opened a new office tasked with coordinating the government’s support for and use of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to fight climate change, stave off pandemics, and protect the country’s security. The Office of Critical and Emerging Technology will oversee AI, biotech, quantum computing, and semiconductors, and will be led by newly-appointed DOE Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Helena Fu, a former top technology and security official on the National Security Council and at DOE. The new office was mandated by an executive order on AI issued by President Joe Biden in October.

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have handed over Americans’ prescription records to police and government investigators without a warrant, a congressional investigation found, raising concerns about threats to medical privacy.

North Asia

VOA News

William Yang

Analysts say China is ramping up its efforts to interfere in Taiwan’s coming presidential and legislative elections, launching high-level, coordinated disinformation campaigns on social media and sponsoring Taiwanese politicians on trips to China, hoping to sway public opinion through influential local leaders. Analysts say Beijing’s goal is to help the main opposition party, the China-friendly Kuomintang or KMT, win the election.

Bloomberg

Betty Hou and Jamie Tarabay

Taiwan’s financial system undergirds a $760 billion high-tech economy, but its vulnerability to advanced hacks has raised fears of a worst-case scenario: a full-blown cyberattack from China that sends its currency and markets into a tailspin.

Ukraine - Russia

Reuters

Max Hunder, Jonathan Landay and Stefaniia Bern

Ukraine's biggest mobile network operator, Kyivstar, said it was the victim of a powerful hacker attack on Tuesday morning which has temporarily knocked out its cellular and internet signal. The company, which is owned by Amsterdam-listed mobile telecoms operator Veon, said it was working to repair the outage and was cooperating with law enforcement bodies.

Huge cyberattack knocks Ukraine’s largest mobile operator offline The New York Times Marc Santora Ukraine’s largest mobile operator said it had come under a powerful cyberattack on Tuesday morning that knocked out service to millions of people. The company, Kyivstar, said that the attack also affected internet access and that it was “unclear” when service would be restored. The interruption poses real danger in a country where many rely on phone alerts to warn them of impending Russian bombardments.

Associated Press

Illia Novikov

Ukraine came under heavy attack from the air and from cyberspace on Tuesday, local officials said, as nearly 600 Russian shells, rockets and other projectiles rained down on a southern region and unidentified hackers knocked out phone and internet services of the country’s biggest telecom provider. Ukraine also claimed a successful hacker attack against Russia’s national tax system.

Europe

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher and Melissa Eddy

After relying for decades on engineers in Germany to design cars for the Chinese market, Volkswagen has begun hiring for a team of nearly 3,000 Chinese engineers, which will include hundreds transferred from Volkswagen operations elsewhere in China. They will design electric cars at VW’s industrial complex in Hefei, a city in central China. The new strategy, which Volkswagen calls “In China, for China,” is another sign of how China’s commanding lead in electric vehicles has upended global auto making. Chinese car brands are appearing more in Germany and throughout Europe, causing politicians to worry about job losses.

Financial Times

Javier Espinoza and Leila Abboud

Emmanuel Macron has warned that landmark EU legislation designed to tackle the development of AI risks hampering European tech companies compared to rivals in the US, UK and China, setting the stage for a new battle over regulation over the emerging technology.

Big Tech

The New York Times

Nico Grant

Google’s loss was swift after a monthlong antitrust trial in a San Francisco federal court. A little more than three hours after a jury had begun deliberating on Monday, they returned with their verdict.

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

Since 2016, the social behemoth now known as Meta has been working to deploy end-to-end encryption in its communication apps. CEO Mark Zuckerberg even promised in 2019 that the data privacy protection would roll out by default across all of the company's chat apps. In practice, though, it was a wildly ambitious goal fraught with technical and political challenges, and Meta has only been able to move toward it in gradual, incremental steps. But this week the company is finally starting its full rollout.

Artificial Intelligence

The Wall Street Journal

Jennifer Hiller

Microsoft is betting nuclear power can help sate its massive electricity needs as it ventures further into AI and supercomputing. The technology industry’s thirst for power is enormous. A single new data center can use as much electricity as hundreds of thousands of homes. AI requires even more computing power.

Capital Brief

Dan Van Boom

Even with its very public boardroom fracas, OpenAI is ending the year as the frontrunner in the AI race. ChatGPT has become synonymous with AI, and the deals OpenAI cuts with companies like Morgan Stanley have it on track to generate US$1 billion ($1.52 billion) in annual revenue. But despite the breakneck pace of AI development, events just in the past week are a reminder that we're merely in the early stages of a marathon.

