A Washington think tank revealed that Cuba is constructing a new radar site capable of monitoring U.S. military activities, potentially with Chinese support, near Guantanamo Bay, raising concerns about enhanced surveillance capabilities. Reuters

Google's greenhouse gas emissions surged 48% over the past five years due to the expansion of its AI data centres, casting doubt on its 2030 net-zero commitment, with 2023 emissions reaching 14.3 million tonnes of carbon equivalent. Financial Times

ASPI

Australia needs a one-of-a-kind strategy to prepare for a second Trump presidency

The Strategist

Danielle Cave

Australia needs to intensify preparations for a potential second Trump presidency, following Biden's recent debate performance and a favorable Supreme Court ruling for Trump. Australia should develop a strategic plan addressing defense, economic security, trade, and international relations. Key actions include boosting diplomatic and intelligence efforts, enhancing the Prime Minister’s international engagement, appointing a dedicated National Security Advisor, and creating a well-resourced taskforce. Urgency is paramount to maintain regional influence and support global allies.

MAGA communism and the China grift

China Media Project

Jordyn Haime

American influencer Jackson Hinkle advocates for "MAGA Communism," combining Trump's nationalism with Chinese Communist principles, urging cooperation with China over conflict. Promoted in forums in Moscow and Shanghai, Hinkle's ideology appeals to both left-wing and right-wing audiences. HInkle’s rise has been used by China and Russia to discredit the US and support their regimes. Fergus Ryan, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, explains that extreme left and right ideologies often converge, with the Chinese Communist Party willing to engage with both as long as they align with its interests.

World

UN adopts Chinese resolution with US support on closing the gap in access to artificial intelligence

Associated Press

Edith Lederer

The UN General Assembly adopted a Chinese-sponsored resolution, supported by the US, urging developed nations to bridge the gap with developing countries, ensuring equal opportunities in accessing and benefiting from artificial intelligence. This follows the US-led resolution in March to promote safe and inclusive AI. The unanimous adoption of both resolutions underscores global support for US and Chinese leadership in AI governance, despite ongoing tensions, and highlights the need for fair business environments and international cooperation in AI development and governance.

Australia

Australia gives internet firms 6 months to draft online child-safety rules

Reuters

Australia has given the internet industry six months to develop an enforceable code to prevent children from accessing pornography and inappropriate content online, or face having a code imposed on it by the government. The eSafety Commissioner demanded a plan by October 3 detailing measures to protect minors from high-impact material, including themes of suicide and eating disorders. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance online safety, following previous codes addressing terrorism and child sexual exploitation. Major companies like Google and Meta have pledged to collaborate with the regulator.

‘Can I log into my partner’s device?’: Politicians, police, public servants spy on family’s phones, leak suggests

Crikey

Cam Wilson

The software mSpy, known for enabling users to track phones and computers, has been used by various Australian and New Zealand government officials and public servants, as revealed by a data leak. This leak shows that individuals, including state and local politicians, police, and government agency members, have used mSpy for spying on family members, police suspects, and others. Despite the illegality of recording without consent, mSpy's popularity persists due to its easy installation and affordability. The leak also exposed customer complaints and issues with the software's performance.

China

China plans broader push to develop tech like Musk’s Neuralink

Bloomberg

Foster Wong

China plans to establish a committee to draft standards for brain-computer interfaces, signaling its intent to advance in this emerging technology. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced that experts from various sectors will develop standards for brain signal encoding, data communication, and visualisation. This move aims to accelerate China's development of brain-computer interfaces, competing with Western companies like Elon Musk's Neuralink.

How is Huawei growing, despite heavy US sanctions?

The Diplomat

Megha Shrivastava

Huawei, the Chinese telecom and technology giant, continues to thrive despite over five years of intense US sanctions, which aimed to cripple its reliance on Western technology. Instead, Huawei has pivoted towards supply chain independence and technological self-sufficiency. Through its Hubble investment arm, it has invested in numerous tech startups to bolster its in-house R&D and reduce dependence on Western companies. Huawei's Harmony OS has also gained significant market share in China, surpassing Apple’s iOS. The company has expanded into cloud technologies and introduced innovative solutions like the Meta ERP system. Despite challenges, Huawei has replaced thousands of foreign-made parts with Chinese alternatives.

USA

US to fight labor shortage with new Chips Act Worker Program

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

The Biden administration is launching a program to develop the US semiconductor workforce, using part of US$5 billion in federal funding from the 2022 Chips and Science Act. This initiative, managed by the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), aims to address a projected shortage of 90,000 chip technicians by 2030. The NSTC will provide grants for up to 10 workforce development projects with budgets of US$500,000 to US$2 million. The Chips Act allocated $39 billion for US chipmaking and $11 billion for research and development. The program seeks to ensure new semiconductor factories have sufficient skilled labor to support the industry's growth.

Biden administration provides $504 million to support 12 technology hubs nationwide

Associated Press

Josh Boak

The Biden administration announced $504 million in implementation grants for twelve technology hubs in states including Ohio, Montana, Nevada, and Florida, to support advancements in quantum computing, biomanufacturing, lithium batteries, computer chips, and personalised medicine. This initiative aims to decentralise technological innovation from major metro areas like San Francisco and New York City to other parts of the country. The funding comes from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, with plans to secure more funding for additional tech hubs.

A new tech alliance looks to reclaim US industrial leadership

Axios

Joann Muller

A new grassroots movement, spotlighted at the "Reindustrialize Summit" in Detroit, is driving efforts to revitalise American manufacturing through innovation and bipartisan support. The New American Industrial Alliance aims to boost US economic prosperity and productivity by advocating for advanced manufacturing investments and policies, highlighting the need to out-innovate global competitors like China. This initiative addresses the erosion of US manufacturing capabilities due to globalisation and seeks to modernise the industry by leveraging technology, policy, and investment.

The tech crash course that trains US diplomats to spot threats

WIRED

The US State Department's diplomacy school, led by cyber ambassador Nathaniel Fick, has launched a new training program to equip diplomats with skills in cybersecurity, telecommunications, privacy, and AI. Initiated in late 2022, the program aims to counteract the influence of adversaries like Russia and China on global technology usage. It includes a week-long course to help diplomats promote US tech interests, address digital security gaps, and form crucial relationships to support global internet governance.

The American pushing Russian disinformation

BBC

BBC Trending has found that these sites are part of a wide-ranging influence operation designed to insert false stories into political debates, over Ukraine and now gradually shifting to the US election campaign. One of the people involved in the operation is John Dougan, a former Florida police officer now living in Moscow. Online evidence links him to the network of sites, many of which reference American cities and are populated by fake journalists – their photos swiped from other websites across the internet.

Americas

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying, think tank says

Reuters

Michael Martina

Satellite images appear to show that Cuba is building a new radar site likely to be capable of spying on the US’s nearby Guantánamo Bay naval base, in the latest upgrade to the country’s surveillance capabilities long thought to be linked to China. The base, under construction since 2021 but previously not publicly reported, is east of the city of Santiago de Cuba near the El Salao neighborhood, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report. Cuban vice foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio denied that Cuba was harboring Chinese military interests on the island.

Secret signals: Decoding China’s intelligence activities in Cuba

CSIS Hidden Research

Matthew P. Funaiole, Aidan Powers-Riggs, Brian Hart, Henry Ziemer, Joseph S. Bermudez Jr., Ryan C. Berg, and Christopher Hernandez-Roy

China’s ambitions to expand its global intelligence-gathering capabilities have drawn it to the doorstep of the United States. In a striking revelation last year, Biden administration officials disclosed that China has access to multiple spy facilities in Cuba. While China’s activities on the island remain shrouded in secrecy, satellite imagery analysed by CSIS provides the latest and most comprehensive assessment of where China is most likely operating.

How DiDi Chuxing adapts to Latin America’s era of digital platforms

Carnegie Endowment

Omar Manky and Natalia Mogollón

Information and communication technologies have transformed the global work environment, exemplified by DiDi's dominance in personal mobility, surpassing Uber in global trips. Expanding beyond China, DiDi has ventured into Asia, Africa, and Latin America, facing challenges unique to these regions, particularly in Latin America, marked by informality and security issues. DiDi’s strategies for establishing itself in Latin America include forming alliances with local entities, offering services tailored to local needs (like DiDi Food and financial services), and prioritising safety and low commissions for drivers.

North Asia

Tourism boom, chip plants propel record Japan land price growth

Bloomberg

Mia Glass

Japan's roadside land values saw a record increase, driven by tourism and shifts in the semiconductor supply chain. The popularity of Japan’s powder snow has drawn global investor interest in its ski resort areas and already driven up land values in places like Niseko in the northern island of Hokkaido. Japan’s bid to boost domestic chip production has helped draw the likes of TSMC to Kumamoto. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to building a second chip fabrication plant near the existing factory, with operations scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

Southeast Asia

Thailand: Board of Investment plan targets data centres, cloud

Bangkok Post

Lamonphet Apisitniran

The Board of Investment (BoI) of Thailand is accelerating plans to attract investment in data centres and cloud services, aligning with global trends and government policy supporting digital technology and AI development. Key tech companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft are showing interest due to attractive investment incentives. The BoI has approved 37 investment proposals valued at 98.6 billion baht, with AWS alone planning a 200 billion baht investment. Other significant investments are pledged by companies from Australia, Singapore, the US, Japan, and Hong Kong.

South & Central Asia

Capgemini starts construction of 5,000-seat facility in Chennai

Times of India

Vaitheeswaran

Capgemini has begun building a 5,000-seat facility in Tamil Nadu, investing Rs 1,000 crore, to be completed by April 2027. The 600,000-square-foot space will support various specialist teams and promote a collaborative work environment with advanced labs and customer experience centers. The facility will feature energy-efficient technologies, wellness centers, and renewable energy sources. Capgemini aims to empower local talent, committing Rs 3 crore to local school development. The investment underscores Capgemini's focus on innovation and sustainable growth, with Chennai emerging as a prime global tech investment destination.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New Zealand presses ahead with media content pay law

Canberra Times

The New Zealand government is advancing a bill to require digital technology platforms to pay media companies for news content. This Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill aims to help struggling local media companies earn revenue and aligns with Australia's similar law, which mandates internet firms like Meta and Google to negotiate content payment deals with media outlets. While the right-wing ACT New Zealand party opposes the bill, the opposition Labour party supports its intent to create a fairer media landscape.

Pressing issues in digital infrastructure to be discussed at the Pacific Telecommunications Council

Associated Press

The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) has opened registration for PTC in Washington DC, a conference that will run on September 5-6, 2024. The conference will bringing together over 250 leaders to discuss key issues in digital infrastructure and ICT, including geopolitics, cloud, AI, digital ecosystems, and cybersecurity. Notable speakers include Nathaniel Fick from the US Department of State and Vint Cerf, Google's Chief Internet Evangelist. PTC President Bill Barney and CEO Brian Moon highlighted the event's focus on collaboration and innovation.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia used exclave of Kaliningrad to disrupt EU satellites

Bloomberg

Hugo Miller

A UN agency reported that Russia is using its Kaliningrad exclave to disrupt EU satellite systems. The International Telecommunications Union's Radio Regulations Board urged Russia to stop, citing geolocation findings of harmful interference. Russian radio frequency interference has targeted European satellite companies for months, disrupting broadcasts and replacing children's content with violent programming. The interference, traced to Kaliningrad and Moscow, primarily affects radio and tv channels with Ukrainian content. Complaints from NATO countries, including Sweden, France, Ukraine, and the Netherlands, have been filed, but Russia denies any detectable emissions causing interference.

Europe

German suppliers break with postwar taboo to serve arms industry

Financial Times

Arjun Neil Alim and Martin Arnold

Swaths of German business have long shunned association with the defence sector because of the legacy of industrial co-operation with the Nazi regime. But since February 2022, some key players in the country’s engineering supply chain, such as laser maker Trumpf and components firm Hawe Hydraulik, have placed military contracts in their sights. “After three years of war on the European continent, with searing economic losses, Germany seems poised to be making a historic shift,” said Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook, political scientist and former director of the German Council on Foreign Relations. The shift also comes as German industry struggles to recover from weaker demand from China. In sharp contrast to the booming defence sector, the country’s auto industry has had to announce swingeing job cuts amid a difficult transition to electric vehicles.

Poland to probe Russia-linked cyberattack on state news agency

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Polish prosecutors are investigating a suspected Russian cyberattack on the state news agency PAP in May, believed to aim at causing serious disturbances in Poland's system or economy. Hackers published fake news on PAP’s website about a partial mobilization of 200,000 men for the Ukraine war, which was reposted after deletion. Poland has experienced an increase in Russian cyberattacks over the past few months, leading it to announce a US$760 million investment in cyber defenses. In June, it also signed a deal with the US to strengthen their cooperation against “foreign information manipulation,” including from Russia.

UK

Could the WhatsApp election hurt Labour at the polls?

The Guardian

Jim Waterson

The leader of the UK Labour Party Keir Starmer's comments during an interview about deporting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh went largely unnoticed until a clip began circulating in Bangladeshi community WhatsApp groups, sparking backlash and leading to apologies from Starmer. This incident highlights how WhatsApp has become a significant platform for political discourse, especially in communities with large Muslim populations. Unlike previous elections, the rapid spread of targeted content on WhatsApp, such as Starmer's remarks and his support for Israel, has influenced voters' perceptions and decisions, potentially impacting Labour's success in certain constituencies. This decentralised, peer-driven distribution model can amplify specific issues that resonate deeply with communities, often bypassing mainstream media narratives.

AI Innovation Challenge launched to combat cybercrime in the UK

DigiWatch

The City of London Corporation, London and Partners, and Microsoft have launched an AI Innovation Challenge aimed at detecting and preventing cybercrime involving fake identities and deepfakes. As AI becomes more prevalent, Nvidia's chips play a crucial role in various sectors, enhancing fraud detection by rapidly analysing vast data and identifying patterns. UK banks are leading AI adoption, with 90 percent incorporating generative AI models. The competition, open for registration until 26 July 2024, will run for six weeks from September to November, culminating in a showcase of advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Middle East

YouTube’s rulings on Gaza war videos spark internal backlash

WIRED

Paresh Dave

A month after Hamas militants attacked an Israeli music festival, the Hebrew rap duo Ness & Stilla released "HarbuDarbu," a song celebrating Israeli military action in Gaza, which has garnered over 25 million views. Despite calls for its removal, YouTube has kept the song online, determining that its violent rhetoric targets Hamas, not Palestinians as a whole. Critics argue the song promotes hate speech against all Palestinians, while YouTube maintains it doesn't violate their policies. This decision highlights internal disagreements and perceived inconsistencies in YouTube's content moderation, especially concerning content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat chooses SpaceX to launch its Al Yah 4 and 5 satellites

Arabian Business

The two geostationary satellites form a critical part of UAE’s $5.1 billion mandate to Yahsat to provide secure governmental communications. Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch Yahsat's new geostationary satellites, Al Yah 4 (AY4) and Al Yah 5 (AY5), using the Falcon 9 rocket in 2027 and 2028. These satellites will replace Al Yah 1 and 2, enhancing secure governmental communications across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. The AED3.9 billion ($1.1 billion) project is part of a larger AED18.7 billion ($5.1 billion) mandate from the UAE Government. Designed by Airbus on the Eurostar Neo platform, AY4 and AY5 will provide satellite communications and managed services for 17 years. Yahsat, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, offers satellite solutions in over 150 countries.

Africa

Ten undersea cables connecting South Africa to the rest of the world

My Broadband

Myles Illidge

South Africa is connected to the world and the continent through ten undersea cables, managed by local and multinational companies such as Bayobab, Seacom, and Telkom. These cables, which provide higher capacity, better speeds, and lower latency than wireless communication, are crucial for intercontinental connectivity. However, they are vulnerable to damage from seismic activity and heavy objects. Recent repairs by vessels like Orange Marine’s Léon Thévenin and Global Marine’s C.S. Sovereign restored connectivity after cable breaks. The major undersea cables include 2Africa, ACE, WACS and SAFE, with landing points across South Africa.

Big Tech

Google emissions jump nearly 50% over five years as AI use surges

Financial Times

Camilla Hodgson and Stephen Morris

Google’s greenhouse gas emissions have surged 48 per cent in the past five years due to the expansion of its data centres that underpin artificial intelligence systems, leaving its commitment to get to “net zero” by 2030 in doubt. The Silicon Valley company’s pollution amounted to 14.3mn tonnes of carbon equivalent in 2023, a 48 per cent increase from its 2019 baseline and a 13 per cent rise since last year. Google said the jump highlighted “the challenge of reducing emissions” at the same time as it invests in the build-out of large language models and their associated applications and infrastructure, admitting that “the future environmental impact of AI” was “complex and difficult to predict”.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft AI deal with UAE’s G42 at risk over national security fears

Bloomberg

Mark Bergen, Mackenzie Hawkins, Dina Bass, and Ben Bartenstein

In May, Microsoft and UAE-based AI firm G42 announced a large investment in Kenya, including a geothermal-powered data center, negotiated with input from the US and UAE governments. The US government is cautious about a US$1.5 billion investment deal although it is aimed to reduce G42’s ties with China and enhance US influence in the Global South. The deal, seen as vital for advancing AI and cloud computing in regions like Kenya, faces scrutiny over national security risks, including cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the reliability of G42’s commitment to sever ties with Chinese firms. If it is successful, the deal’s outcome will significantly impact the US's strategic tech positioning against China.

Can AI boom drive Nvidia to a $4tn valuation despite investor doubt?

The Guardian

Dan Milmo and Alex Hern

Nvidia, despite a recent share price drop, remains a key player in the AI boom, recently valued at US$3 trillion with ambitions to reach US$4 trillion. CEO Jensen Huang, at the company’s annual meeting, focused on the promising future of AI and new products like the Blackwell chips, anticipated to be hugely successful. Nvidia's graphics processing unit are crucial for AI development, maintaining its edge despite emerging competition from companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon. While Nvidia faces challenges such as supply chain constraints and market volatility, its strong position in AI technology continues to attract investors, though the sustainability of its rapid growth remains uncertain.

From Indonesia to India to US, AI creeps into elections

Nikkei Asia

Senju Sadayasu

Prabowo Subianto used a digital avatar to appeal to young Indonesian voters in his successful presidential campaign, highlighting AI's role in elections. In India, AI translated Modi's speeches into multiple languages for the election. Japan's ruling party used AI for campaign taglines, and the UK introduced an AI-backed candidate, Steve Endacott. AI's influence includes both positive and negative aspects, such as deepfake robocalls in the US and a fake video of Imran Khan in Pakistan. Proposals for "augmented democracy" suggest using AI "digital twins" to predict voter preferences and enhance policy alignment.

Research

How AI chatbots responded to questions about the 2024 UK election

Reuters Institute

Felix Simon, Richard Fletcher, Rasmus Kleis Nielsen

Researchers posed six election-related questions to assess accuracy of the AI chatbots — ChatGPT4o, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.ai. The findings were mixed: while some responses were accurate and well-sourced, others were outdated, partially correct, or outright false. Google's Gemini often redirected users to Google Search instead of providing answers. ChatGPT and Perplexity provided generally correct answers but sometimes lacked important details or gave misleading information. The study underscores the need for caution when using AI chatbots for election-related information, given the potential for inaccuracies and the low overall usage of these AI systems compared to traditional news sources.

