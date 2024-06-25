Good morning. It's Tuesday 25th June.

Australia

Nuclear power debate ‘could undermine AUKUS’, Defence Strategic Review author warns

The Australian

Ben Packham

The lead author of the government’s Defence Strategic Review has warned the political debate over Peter Dutton’s nuclear energy plan has the potential to “run off the rails” and threaten bipartisan consensus on AUKUS. Peter Dean said domestic nuclear power and nuclear-powered submarines were “very different things”, but there was a risk they could be conflated in the public mind amid ferocious debate over the Coalition plan.

Defence’s electromagnetic spectrum challenges

The Strategist

Richard Wolf

The Australian Defence Force is ill prepared for a modern conflict. It is not doing nearly enough to ensure dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum, the kind of energy used in communications and by many sensors. If a country loses the competition in the EMS, it will lose the war.

‘Just like the atom bomb race’: tech boss praises Australia’s $1bn quantum investment

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Global security company DigiCert has backed a $1bn taxpayer-funded investment to build Australia’s first quantum computer, likening the scramble to develop the tech to the race to detonate the atom bomb in the 1940s. Amit Sinha – chief executive of DigiCert, which is on track to hit $US1bn a year in revenue – says the leap into quantum computing risks an “extinction level event for current cryptographic standards” and says governments and companies must start preparing themselves.

China

Exclusive: China's ByteDance working with Broadcom to develop advanced AI chip

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

China's ByteDance is working with U.S. chip designer Broadcom, opens new tab on developing an advanced AI processor, two sources familiar with the matter said, a move that would help TikTok's owner secure sufficient supply of high-end chips amid U.S.-Sino tensions. The 5 nanometre chip - a customised product known as an application-specific integrated chip - would be compliant with U.S. export restrictions and manufacturing work would be outsourced to Taiwan's TSMC, opens new tab, the sources added.

China contemplates ‘countermeasures’ after US takes steps to curb outbound tech, AI investment

South China Morning Post

Ralph Jennings

China’s Ministry of Commerce had harsh words for the United States on Monday after the latter country announced it would proceed with curbs against hi-tech investments destined for the East Asian powerhouse, complete with an affirmation it reserves “the right to take countermeasures” in response. The ministry’s comment followed an announcement from the US Treasury Department on Friday that it plans to set rules for American individuals and companies that invest in artificial intelligence, quantum information technologies or semiconductors in China.

Chinese hackers have stepped up attacks on Taiwanese organizations, cybersecurity firm says

The Associated Press

Zen Soo

A suspected Chinese state-sponsored hacking group has stepped up its targeting of Taiwanese organizations, particularly those in sectors such as government, education, technology and diplomacy. The cyberattacks by the group known as RedJulliett were observed between November 2023 and April 2024, during the lead up to Taiwan’s presidential elections in January and the subsequent change in administration.

USA

CDK hack upends US auto industry, sending dealers back to paper forms

Reuters

U.S. auto dealers grappled with an ongoing cyber-attack-led software outage on Monday, with some reverting to manual paperwork as car industry technology provider CDK worked to restore systems used by more than 15,000 retail locations. The outage impacting CDK's dealer management system, used to complete deals, track store profitability and monitor employee compensation, has "plunged the auto retail industry into disarray", JPMorgan analysts said last week.

North Asia

Japan lays out strategy to tackle $33bn digital trade deficit

Nikkei Asia

Satoshi Tezuka

Japan has sounded the alarm about waning digital competitiveness and an outflow of wealth, as the government's latest policy plan calls for replacing aging systems and training talent in a bid to catch up. The fiscal 2024 edition of the Priority Policy Program for Realizing Digital Society, released Friday, is the first to mention Japan's "digital deficit," which has been swelling with mounting fees for software licensing, cloud storage and online advertising.

Japan and South Korea are fighting over an app at a tense time

The New York Times

River Akira Davis

SoftBank and Naver helped bridge geopolitical relations with a joint venture to own the operator of the messaging app Line, but now the partnership is fraying. A rift has emerged over the ownership of the Naver-SoftBank venture, and diplomats and international relations experts fear it could again put stress on ties between the countries.

Japan's chip industry can be revived, Acer cofounder says

Nikkei Asia

Hideaki Ryugen

Japan's semiconductor and electronics industries have the potential to make a comeback, Acer cofounder Stan Shih says. Shih who now sits on the board of the Taiwanese personal computer maker, called for Japan and chipmaking powerhouse Taiwan to work together more closely in semiconductor supply chains.

A fire at a lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers

The Associated Press

Hyung-Jin Kim

A fire likely sparked by exploding lithium batteries swept through a manufacturing factory near South Korea’s capital on Monday, killing 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers and injuring eight, officials said.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia says a cyberattack has compromised its data center but it won’t pay the $8 million ransom

The Associated Press

Niniek Karmini

Indonesia’s national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won’t pay, authorities said Monday. The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since June 20, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Connecting Nusantara: Indonesia’s strategic digital advancements

OpenGov Asia

Azizah Saffa

The Nusantara Capital City development in East Kalimantan is progressing with a primary focus on digital transformation. To realise this vision, the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has taken strategic steps to maximise the utilisation of the Palapa Ring Central network and support IKN’s connectivity needs.

SPACE-F Launches Batch 5 of Global FoodTech Accelerator and incubator to drive innovation to address food industry challenges

Business Insider

SPACE-F, the first global food-tech startup incubator and accelerator program in Thailand, has launched Batch 5 of the program that aims to foster innovative solutions to address current and future food industry challenges. The National Innovation Agency, Thai Union Group PCL, Mahidol University, Thai Beverage PCL, LOTTE Fine Chemical, and Nestlé Ltd. are key collaborators in SPACE-F, which provides participating startups with expert mentorship, access to valuable networks, and funding opportunities.

New hyper-connected data centre to launch in Johor

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

A new strategic partnership is set to establish a sustainable, hyper-connected AI-ready data centre campus in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. This initiative targets the needs of hyperscalers, next-generation AI application providers, and enterprises seeking accelerated digitalisation and cloud solutions in the region. Leveraging extensive subsea cable networks, the collaboration promises enhanced global connectivity, lower latency, and improved reliability. The development of this hyper-connected AI-ready data centre marks a significant phase in the digital evolution of ASEAN.

Vietnam’s role in global cybersecurity: advancements and challenges

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

Vietnam underscored its commitment to enhancing both domestic and international cyber resilience, urging the UN Security Council to focus more on cyberspace-related challenges and cybersecurity aspects critical for maintaining international peace and security. Addressing the high-level debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing Evolving Threats in Cyberspace”, held by the UNSC in New York, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted the growing threats in cyberspace.

South & Central Asia

Digital Defence: Advancing Indian army’s tech capabilities

OpenGov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

In a landmark event, the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Indian Army, and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, an autonomous R&D laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing collaboration in ‘Next Generation Wireless Technologies for Indian Army.’ This initiative marks a pivotal step in bolstering the Indian Army’s technological capabilities, aligned with its vision for 2024 as the ‘Year of Technological Absorption for Indian Army’, set forth by the Chief of Army Staff.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers sanctioned by European Council for attacks on EU and Ukraine

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Six hackers who have previously been connected to either Russian state-sponsored or financially motivated cyberattacks targeting the European Union and Ukraine were added to the EU’s sanctions list on Monday. The move marks the bloc’s growing use of its so-called “Cyber Diplomacy Toolbox” which attempts to discourage cyberattacks against member states.

Europe

Apple charged with breaching EU tech rules, faces another probe

Reuters

Foo Yun Che

European Union antitrust regulators charged on Monday that Apple, opens new tab breached the bloc's tech rules, a charge that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker which also faces another investigation into new fees imposed on app developers. DMA violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover.

Commission sends preliminary findings to Apple and opens additional non-compliance investigation against Apple under the Digital Markets Act

European Commission

The European Commission has informed Apple of its preliminary view that its App Store rules are in breach of the Digital Markets Act, as they prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content. In addition, the Commission opened a new non-compliance procedure against Apple over concerns that its new contractual requirements for third-party app developers and app stores, including Apple's new “Core Technology Fee”, fall short of ensuring effective compliance with Apple's obligations under the DMA.

Explainer: What happens next in the EU investigation into Chinese EVs?

Reuters

Philip Blenkinsop

China and the European Commission have agreed to start talks on the planned imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles being imported into the European Union, opening the door to potential de-escalation. The European Commission is planning to impose provisional duties on EVs produced in China ranging from 17.4% to 38.1%, on top of its standard 10% tariff for car imports.

Gender & Women in Tech

‘What she’s doing is shaping not just Telstra, but Australia’

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Cybersecurity boss Narelle Devine, the winner of the Tech & Telco category, uses lessons from a decade in the Navy to fight off international hacking attacks. Telstra’s cybersecurity boss Narelle Devine is the winner of the tech and telco category of The Australian Financial Review Women in Leadership Awards, with the judges recognising her strategic thinking and actions on the frontlines of Australia’s battle against cybercriminals.

Big Tech

UN launches global principles to combat online hate and demands big tech take action now

The Associated Press

Edith M. Lederer

The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world. Secretary-General António Guterres also demanded that advertising and public relations companies “stop monetizing harmful content” and strengthen information integrity.

Experts say Telegram’s ’30 engineers’ team is a security red flag

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Eva Galperin, the director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a longtime expert in the security of at-risk users, said that it’s important to remember that Telegram, unlike Signal, is a lot more than just a messaging app. “What makes Telegram different (and much worse!) is that Telegram is not just a messaging app, it is also a social media platform. As a social media platform, it is sitting on an enormous amount of user data.

TikTok advertisers prepare contingency plans as US ban looms

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas

Agencies representing TikTok’s biggest advertisers are drawing up contingency plans as the US prepares to ban the popular video app, including seeking break clauses in their marketing contracts. ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent, has been given until January to either divest its US business or face a ban on the app by US lawmakers, who are concerned about security because of its links to China.

Artificial Intelligence

AI industry races to adapt chatbots to India’s many languages

Financial Times

Benjamin Parkin

Global tech companies and local start-ups are looking to unlock lucrative new markets in India with artificial intelligence platforms adapted for the vast range of languages and industries in the world’s most populous country. Microsoft, Google and start-ups including Silicon Valley-backed Sarvam AI and Krutrim — founded by Bhavish Aggarwal of Indian mobility group Ola — are all working on AI voice assistants and chatbots that function in languages such as Hindi and Tamil.

AI is helping scammers outsmart you — and your bank

The Australian

Dalvin Brown & Katherine Hamilton

Fraud-prevention officials say these tactics are often harder to spot because they bypass traditional indicators of scams, such as malicious links and poor wording and grammar. With AI as an accomplice, fraudsters are reaping more money from victims of all ages. People reported losing a record $US10b to scams in 2023, up from $US9bn a year prior, according to the FTC. Since the FTC estimates only 5 per cent of fraud victims report their losses, the actual number could be closer to $US200bn.

Misc

A comprehensive list of 2024 tech layoffs

TechCrunch

Cody Corrall & Alyssa Stringer

The tech layoff wave is still going strong in 2024. Following significant workforce reductions in 2022 and 2023, this year has already seen 60,000 job cuts across 254 companies, according to independent layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi. By tracking these layoffs, we’re able to understand the impact on innovation across companies large and small. We’re also able to see the potential impact of businesses embracing AI and automation for jobs that had previously been considered safe.

