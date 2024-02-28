Good morning. It's Thursday 29th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The United States and nine other nations have backed a set of principles to advance 6G technology, as the race heats up with China to develop the next-generation wireless networks. In a joint statement, the nations set out their principles for 6G communication systems, including that they are developed with “trusted technology that is protective of national security”. South China Morning Post

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order Wednesday seeking to restrict the sale of sensitive American data to China, Russia and four more countries, a first-of-its-kind attempt to keep personally identifying information from being obtained for blackmail, scams or other harm. The New York Times

More Australians are “being targeted for espionage and foreign interference than ever before,” the head of the country’s domestic security agency, Mike Burgess, has warned. The Record by Recorded Future

World

US, allies set out 6G principles as tech rivalry with China heats up

Zhang Tong and Dannie Peng

South China Morning Post

The United States and nine other nations have backed a set of principles to advance 6G technology, as the race heats up with China to develop the next-generation wireless networks. In a joint statement on Monday, the nations set out their principles for 6G communication systems, including that they are developed with “trusted technology that is protective of national security”. The statement was released by the US, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It also emphasised the creation of secure, resilient and privacy-protecting technologies that adhere to global standards.

Lockbit cybercrime gang says it is back online following global police bust

James Pearson

Reuters

Lockbit, the cybercrime gang that was knocked offline by a comprehensive international police operation earlier this month, says it has restored its servers and is back in business. The group, notorious on the internet's criminal underground for using malicious software called ransomware to digitally extort its victims, was the target of an unprecedented international law enforcement operation last week which saw its members arrested and indicted. The new Lockbit darkweb site showed a gallery of company names, each attached to a countdown clock marking the deadline within which that company was required to pay ransom.

Australia

Australia facing its highest-ever threat from espionage and foreign interference

Alexander Martin

The Record by Recorded Future

More Australians are “being targeted for espionage and foreign interference than ever before,” the head of the country’s domestic security agency has warned. “Australians need to know that the threat is real. The threat is now. And the threat is deeper and broader than you might think,” said Mike Burgess, delivering the agency’s annual threat assessment on Wednesday evening. The director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said there was “a particular team in a particular foreign intelligence service with a particular focus on Australia – we are its priority target.” Although he did not name the nation state or provide any details about their tactics, he called the threat group “the A-team.”

Read the full speech here

New cyber guidelines: “ignore at your peril”

Joe Kelly

The Australian

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has endorsed world-first governance guidelines to hold Australian company directors to higher standards and help them better repare for cyber incidents by responding swiftly, accurately and transparently during attacks. Ms O’Neil said the new governance principles should be embedded by all Australian organisations “into how they do businesses”. The 62-page handbook containing the principles urges directors to prepare for potential attacks by developing detailed readiness plans, regularly simulating attacks to improve resilience and maintaining strict data management policies to make companies harder for cyber criminals to target.

China

Navigating the impact of OpenAI’s Sora on China’s AI industry

Giulia Interesse

China Briefing

Sora’s debut represents a significant milestone in the realm of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content, garnering widespread attention from industry observers globally. While advancements in image generation have been evident in recent times, video generation has posed a formidable challenge, lacking significant breakthroughs until now. In China’s dynamic business and technology landscape, there’s both excitement and concern surrounding OpenAI’s latest achievement with the Sora text-to-video model. While the innovation sparks anticipation for advancements, there’s also apprehension due to heightened competition in the sector and potential constraints arising from US-China trade tensions.

Chinese cyber espionage set to ramp up this year

Emma Woollacott

Forbes

With China's economy foundering, it's likely to carry out more aggressive cyber espionage campaigns, designed to steal foreign intellectual property, over the next year, according to a new report. According to a white paper from threat intelligence firm Cyjax, the country's economy is still suffering from the effects of Covid-19, its manufacturing industry is shrinking and its property sector is over-leveraged, thanks to an aggressive borrowing strategy. And as a result, predicts Cyjax, it's likely to ramp up its existing practice of attempting to steal intellectual property from Western companies, use subsidies and non-tariff barriers to build businesses and then create a protected domestic market to give them a global advantage.

Hong Kong moves towards enacting tougher security law amid concerns about freedoms

James Pomfret and Jessie Pang

Reuters

A public consultation period for a new Hong Kong national security law closes on Wednesday amid concerns that the legislation, which authorities want to put in place soon, will further erode freedoms in the financial hub. The law, known as Article 23, is aimed at addressing what officials call deficiencies or loopholes in the national security regime, which was bolstered just four years ago by another national security law imposed directly by China. It will target crimes including treason, theft of state secrets, espionage, sabotage, sedition and "external interference" including from foreign governments. The Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, is expected to approve it.

USA

Biden acts to stop sales of sensitive personal data to China and Russia

David McCabe

New York Times

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order Wednesday seeking to restrict the sale of sensitive American data to China, Russia and four more countries, a first-of-its-kind attempt to keep personally identifying information from being obtained for blackmail, scams or other harm. The president will ask the Justice Department to write rules restricting the sale of information about Americans’ locations, health and genetics to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela, as well as any entities linked to those countries. The restrictions would also cover financial information, biometric data and other types of information that could identify individuals and sensitive information related to the government.

Silicon Valley’s next mission: help the US catch China and Russia in hypersonic weapons

Heather Somerville

Wall Street Journal

The U.S. is years behind its biggest rivals in cutting-edge hypersonic missile technology. Silicon Valley is betting it can help the military catch up. Venture capitalists, better known for pumping money into business-software services and social-media apps, are now deploying hundreds of millions of dollars into developing the technology for hypersonic weapons the U.S. military wants but has struggled to figure out despite decades of trying. China and Russia already have them ready for use on the battlefield. The U.S. doesn’t. Silicon Valley investors and startups want to help fill the gap.

Chinese firm Fujian Jinhua cleared of US allegations that it stole trade secrets

Kanishka Singh

Reuters

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd was cleared on Tuesday of U.S. allegations that the Chinese chipmaker stole trade secrets, in a case that fanned tensions in an intensifying technology race between the United States and China. U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco on Tuesday found the company not guilty after a non-jury trial, according to an entry in the U.S. online court records system.

Americas

Costa Rican court suspends exclusion of Huawei as a 5G provider

Juan Pedro Tomás

RCR Wireless News

A Costa Rican court has issued a provisional precautionary measure that suspended the execution of a government regulation which had excluded Chinese vendor Huawei as a 5G technology provider in the country, according to local press reports. The suspension will remain in force “until this authority has greater evidence to definitively resolve the request for a precautionary measure,” the ruling indicates. The measure was requested by the Internal Workers’ Front, of the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity.

North Asia

The first-ever mission to pull a dead rocket out of space has just begun

Jonathan O'Callaghan

MIT Technology Review

For the first time, a mission has begun to remove dead rockets. Funded by the Japanese space agency, JAXA, a spacecraft from the Japanese company Astroscale was launched on Sunday, February 18, by the New Zealand firm Rocket Lab and is currently on its way to rendezvous with such a rocket in the coming weeks. It’ll inspect it and then work out how a follow-up mission might be able to pull the dead rocket back into the atmosphere. If it succeeds, it could demonstrate how we could remove large, dangerous, and uncontrolled pieces of space junk from orbit—objects that could cause a monumental disaster if they collided with satellites or spacecraft.

Southeast Asia

Why Chinese apps chose to film super-short soap operas in Southeast Asia

Zeyi Yang

MIT Technology Review

For Chinese tech companies, Southeast Asia has often been the first frontier of expansion outside the domestic market. This is where Chinese smartphone, e-commerce, gaming, and even electric-vehicle companies have all chosen to export their products first before growing into the rest of the world. Southeast Asia also responds well to China’s cultural exports too. So it’s not surprising that production houses, like FlexTV, chose Thailand as one of the first countries in which to release its app, and it has made quite a lot of shows in the Thai language so far.

South & Central Asia

India slowly taking export market share from China, study shows

Anup Roy

Bloomberg

India is chipping away at China’s dominance in electronics exports in some key markets as manufacturers diversify supply chains away from the world’s factory to other parts of Asia, a new study shows. The impact is most pronounced in the UK and US, where geopolitical tensions with China have increased in recent years.

Pakistan pulls the data plug

Adnan Aamir

The Interpreter

Online censorship in the wake of extraordinary elections is the latest challenge to cost Pakistan. X has remained blocked in Pakistan for almost ten days, with intermittent unblocking. The platform might only have fewer than five million users in the country, yet the restriction has affected the supply of information to the citizens, especially journalists. Despite calls by human rights bodies and foreign governments, Pakistan has not taken action to effectively unblock the platform. The government is tight-lipped about restrictions and won’t share its reasons or a timeline for removing the limit.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukrainians are being killed by US tech in Russian weapons, experts tell senators

Clayton Vickers

The Hill

Advanced weapons components of U.S. origin are being recovered from Russian bombs, drones, vehicles and munitions, experts told senators during a committee hearing Tuesday. These components, which James Byrne, director of open-source intelligence and analysis at the Royal United Services Institute, calls the “brains” of the advanced weapons, are slipping through export controls and killing Ukrainians. Failures by both the U.S. and its allies to monitor and control the export of specialized weapon components are enabling adversarial nations, Damien Spleeters, deputy director of operations for Conflict Armament Research, told a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs subcommittee.

Europe

EU probes Microsoft's security software practices

Reuters

The European Commission is probing if Microsoft is preventing customers from relying on certain security software from its competitors, according to a document that regulators sent to at least one rival in January. Companies over the years have complained about Microsoft's bundling services and its cloud-computing practices, which European regulators have investigated. Microsoft has said it has worked to address rivals' concerns.

Why Europe is a laggard in tech

Yann Coatanlem

Financial Times

Today, investment in tech research and development in Europe is only one-fifth of what it is in the US, and half that in China. Investment in AI is around 50 times higher in the US than in Europe. European tech is falling behind its competitors at an alarming rate. The reason is complicated restructuring policies in Europe. Restructuring matters more in tech than in any other sector, simply because frontier-tech investments are riskier. It is not uncommon to see failure rates of 80 per cent. The consequences are profound. As Coste shows in his book Europe, Tech and War, investments that are deemed profitable in the US don’t make the cut in Europe, precisely because of the lack of cheap and swift restructuring capabilities at large companies.

UK

US tech giants refuse to work with Britain’s top secret military censorship board

Laurie Clarke and Tamlin Magee

Politico

Britain’s media censorship board is trying to woo Big Tech. But the Silicon Valley giants just aren’t interested. Tech firms including Google, Meta, and X have repeatedly spurned the secretive British committee in its mission to prevent state secrets spreading across social platforms. The Defence and Security Media Advisory Committee is run by retired military officers and counts some of the UK’s biggest media brands, including Sky, the BBC, and the Times, among its members. These are requests for publications to voluntarily withhold details that could ostensibly undermine national security, whether by outing intelligence personnel or sharing details of secret overseas operations.While the informal letters are not legally binding, it’s rare that D-notices are refused.

Africa

The AI project pushing local languages to replace French in Mali’s schools

Annie Risemberg and Damilare Dosunmu

Rest of World

From 1960 to 2023, French was Mali’s official language. But in June last year, the military government replaced it in favor of 13 local languages, creating a desperate need for new educational materials. Artificial intelligence came to the rescue: RobotsMali, a government-backed initiative, used tools like ChatGPT, Google Translate, and free-to-use image-maker Playground to create a pool of 107 books in Bambara in less than a year.

Middle E ast

Suspected Iranian cyber-espionage campaign targets Middle East aerospace, defense industries

Joe Warminsky

The Record by Recorded Future

An ongoing cyber-espionage campaign that uses unique malware against the aerospace, aviation and defense industries in the Middle East appears to have links to Iran, security researchers say. The operation is targeting entities in Israel and the United Arab Emirates — and potentially Turkey, India and Albania — according to analysts at Mandiant, the cybersecurity unit for Google Cloud. The campaign began as early as June 2022, and appears to be linked to an Iranian group that Mandiant tracks as UNC1549, which overlaps with another hacking operation labeled Tortoiseshell.

Iran hacking group impersonates defense firms, hostage campaigners

AJ Vicens

Cyberscoop

An Iranian-sponsored cyberespionage unit is impersonating major brands like Boeing and the Chinese drone manufacturer DJI as part of a social engineering and phishing campaign targeting the aerospace, aviation and defense industries across the Middle East, researchers with Mandiant said late Tuesday. The Iranian hacking group has also been observed employing a fake website playing on the Israel-Hamas war, using the “Bring Them Home Now!” slogan associated with a campaign to free hostages held by Hamas. The website is the latest example of the way in which Iranian hacking groups are using the conflict between Israel and Hamas to carry out opportunistic attacks linked to the fighting.

Artificial Intelligence

Welcome to the era of BadGPTs

Belle Lin

Wall Street Journal

A new crop of nefarious chatbots with names like “BadGPT” and “FraudGPT” are springing up on the darkest corners of the web, as cybercriminals look to tap the same artificial intelligence behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Just as some office workers use ChatGPT to write better emails, hackers are using manipulated versions of AI chatbots to turbocharge their phishing emails. They can use chatbots—some also freely-available on the open internet—to create fake websites, write malware and tailor messages to better impersonate executives and other trusted entities.

Apple to disclose AI plans later this year, CEO Tim Cook says

Stephen Nellis

Reuters

Apple opens new tab plans to disclose more about its plans to put generative artificial intelligence to use later this year, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. Cook said that the iPhone maker sees "incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more." Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft, opens new tab and Alphabet's Google, opens new tab, which are weaving them into products.

Twitter is becoming a 'ghost town' of bots as AI-generated spam content floods the internet

James Purtill

ABC

More than a year since Elon Musk bought X with promises to get rid of the bots, the problem is worse than ever, experts say. The internet is filling up with "zombie content" designed to game algorithms and scam humans. It's becoming a place where bots talk to bots, and search engines crawl a lonely expanse of pages written by artificial intelligence. Junk websites clog up Google search results. Amazon is awash with nonsense e-books. YouTube has a spam problem. And this is just a trickle in advance of what's been called the "great AI flood".

Google chief admits ‘biased’ AI tool’s photo diversity offended users

Dan Milmo and Alex Hern

The Guardian

Google’s chief executive has described some responses by the company’s Gemini artificial intelligence model as “biased” and “completely unacceptable” after it produced results including portrayals of German second world warsoldiers as people of colour. Sundar Pichai told employees in a memo that images and texts generated by its latest AI tool had caused offence. Social media users have posted numerous examples of Gemini’s image generator depicting historical figures – including popes, the founding fathers of the US and Vikings – in a variety of ethnicities and genders. Last week, Google paused Gemini’s ability to create images of people.

The environmental cost of AI

Roula Khalaf

Financial Times

Many people have seen enough of artificial intelligence by now to appreciate its potential benefits to humanity, as well as its risks. Not so many may be aware of what a big guzzler of natural resources it is. As the Financial Times reported this week, Big Tech companies are using ever more water to cool their energy-intensive data centres. The thirst for power and water of the server farms needed to run generative AI is even more intense. There is an irony here, given tech companies’ image as shiny, clean replacements for old smokestack industries — and the pledges of Microsoft and others to be good climate citizens.

China lures AI talent with hefty salary premium as demand far exceeds supply, report finds

Ben Jiang

South China Morning Post

Employers in China are scrambling for talent with skills in generative artificial intelligence, the technology underpinning a new generation of highly intelligent chatbots led by Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Computer vision engineers with GenAI skills are being offered an average annual salary of more than 480,000 yuan (US$66,700), about two-thirds higher than the 290,000 yuan earned by their peers without such knowledge, according to a recent report published by Chinese recruitment agency Liepin. Similar pay discrepancies exist in other tech roles, ranging from software architects to algorithm engineers and programmers.

Jobs

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work.

Professional Development Program Coordinator

ASPI

Our Program Coordinators are fundamental to the success of our professional development programs. As a key team member, you will be tasked with nurturing collaborative relationships across Defence, National Security, the National Intelligence Community, and the broader ASPI community. Success demands adept communication and interpersonal skills, a focus on client service, exceptional organisational abilities coupled with keen attention to detail, and the capability to think on your feet, problem-solve, and meet deadlines effectively.

Junior Editor for The Strategist

ASPI

ASPI is seeking a junior editor for The Strategist website, Australia’s leading site for national security commentary and analysis. We are looking for a strong editor and writer who has excellent attention to detail and solid policy judgement, and who can work with ASPI staff, on writing and editing their own work. Candidates will preferably have a background in journalism, editing or security and international policy, with at least two years’ experience in a relevant field.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.