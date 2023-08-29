Good morning. It's Tuesday 29th August.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao agreed in Beijing on Monday to create a working group covering trade and investment issues, as well as to exchange information regarding semiconductor-related export controls. Senior government officials and representatives from the private sector will participate in the new working group, according to a statement issued after the meeting by the US Commerce Department. Meetings will be held twice a year at the vice ministerial level, starting in the US in early 2024. Nikkei Asia

Social media channels associated with the Russian state have launched a major effort to exploit last month’s military coup in Niger, seeking to reinforce Moscow’s influence in the country and possibly open opportunities for intervention. Mohamed Bazoum, the pro-western elected president, was ousted by senior army officers on 26 July and is being held prisoner in his official residence in Niamey. African leaders have threatened military action to oust the new regime but advocates of intervention have so far been unable to rally sufficient support. The Guardian

Researchers at Microsoft said on Thursday that a hacking group with suspected links to the Chinese government is actively targeting dozens of organizations in Taiwan as part of a cyber espionage campaign. Flax Typhoon, the name Microsoft uses to describe the group based in China, is working to gain and maintain long-term access to primarily Taiwanese organizations, although some victims have been observed in Southeast Asia, North America and Africa, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The group’s targets include government entities, manufacturing firms and tech companies. CyberScoop

Australia

Big tech urges government to go slow on AI rules

Australian Financial Review

John Davidson

The world’s biggest tech firms have called on the government to look to existing laws before coming up with new regulation to govern the use and development of artificial intelligence. Responding to the government’s call for ideas on how Australia can develop safe and responsible AI practices, the peak body representing the likes of Apple, Google, Twitter, Meta, TikTok and Yahoo advised the government to base its AI policy “on existing regulation, rather than introducing new legislation aimed at regulating AI as a technology”.

The other Australian regulator taking on Big Tech

Capital Brief

Laurel Henning and Dan Van Boom

Never before has Australia's government been as eager to regulate Big Tech as it is now. The competition regulator has been investigating digital platforms in some manner since 2017, the Attorney General is reforming privacy, the Minister for Science and Industry is trying to set frameworks for artificial intelligence, and a Senate inquiry is investigating how US digital platforms are disadvantaging local people and companies. But the speed and impact of work by Julie Inman Grant is hard to match. After working in the government relations branches of companies like Microsoft, Adobe and Twitter, Inman Grant was made Australia's first eSafety Commissioner in 2016, putting her in charge of regulating how people and companies behave on the internet.

Trolls, China spreading Voice disinformation

Australian Financial Review

Tom McIlroy

Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semitic trolls are spreading misleading and manipulative content about the Indigenous Voice to parliament online, with new analysis showing sponsored disinformation from China is amplifying division on social media. A report by cybersecurity company Recorded Future found conspiracy theorists, political activists and far-right groups are using popular platforms including Telegram and Twitter to organise their activities and spread false information about the looming referendum to undecided voters.

China

China imports record amount of chipmaking equipment

Financial Times

Andy Lin and Qianer Liu

China’s imports of semiconductor equipment have surged to record highs ahead of the implementation of export curbs by US allies. Chinese customs data shows the country’s chip production tool imports in June and July totalled nearly $5bn, up 70 per cent from $2.9bn in the same period last year. Most of the imports came from the Netherlands and Japan, two countries that have imposed export restrictions on chipmaking equipment as they work with the US to slow China’s technological advancement.

He fled China’s repression. But China’s long arm got him in another country.

The New York Times

Tiffany May

Under Xi Jinping, China’s most iron-fisted leader in decades, Chinese authorities have aggressively expanded their net outside the country. They have opened police outposts in foreign countries, offered bounties for critics who have fled overseas, pressured members of the Chinese diaspora to become informants, and secured the detention or deportation of exiles abroad. China previously had not been too concerned with dissidents overseas, confident that they would sink into relative oblivion, said Eva Pils, a law professor at King’s College London who studies human rights in China. That approach changed, she said, as some exiles emerged as high-profile critics of Beijing’s rights record, with several testifying repeatedly in front of a US congressional committee.

Chinese sextortion scammers are flooding Twitter

Rest of World

Caiwei Chen

Chinese sextortion scammer accounts have flooded X since April after the platform introduced a new blue-check policy allowing users to buy verified badges. Scammers target the Chinese community’s most prominent voices, alienating many users who had turned to the platform as a crucial news source outside the Great Firewall. Some users have decided to take matters into their own hands, organizing online campaigns and creating software to identify, block, and harass scammers.

USA

USA

Nikkei Asia

Rintaro Tobita and Iori Kawate

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao agreed in Beijing on Monday to create a working group covering trade and investment issues, as well as to exchange information regarding semiconductor-related export controls. Senior government officials and representatives from the private sector will participate in the new working group, according to a statement issued after the meeting by the US Commerce Department. Meetings will be held twice a year at the vice ministerial level, starting in the US in early 2024.

Pentagon bets on quick production of autonomous systems to counter China

POLITICO

Connor O’Brien

The Pentagon is about to make a huge bet that it can field thousands of autonomous systems within two years — an attempt to use technological innovation to counter China’s much larger stockpile of traditional weapons. The ambitious effort, named Replicator, will be spearheaded by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who previewed the push in an interview. Hicks will formally announce the initiative Monday in a speech at the National Defense Industrial Association's Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference.

Biden resists pressure from lawmakers and seeks short extension to key China science pact

NBC News

Jennifer Jett and Abigail Williams

The Biden administration is seeking a short-term extension to a landmark science and technology agreement with China despite pressure from some US lawmakers who say Beijing could exploit it to gain a security and military advantage. A six-month extension will keep the Science and Technology Agreement in force as the US seeks “authority to undertake negotiations to amend and strengthen the terms,” a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

AI brings the robot wingman to aerial combat

The New York Times

Eric Lipton

It is powered into flight by a rocket engine. It can fly a distance equal to the width of China. It has a stealthy design and is capable of carrying missiles that can hit enemy targets far beyond its visual range. But what really distinguishes the Air Force’s pilotless XQ-58A Valkyrie experimental aircraft is that it is run by artificial intelligence, putting it at the forefront of efforts by the US military to harness the capacities of an emerging technology whose vast potential benefits are tempered by deep concerns about how much autonomy to grant to a lethal weapon.

Tech leaders emerge behind plan to build new city near California air base

The Wall Street Journal

Kristina Peterson, Kate O’Keeffe and Jack Gillum

A group of high-profile Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors emerged Friday as backers of a group that plans to build a new city in Northern California, after its purchases of land around an Air Force base had raised national-security concerns among US officials. Flannery Associates said Friday it planned to construct a new housing development in the area. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that it has spent nearly $1 billion over five years becoming the largest landowner in Solano County, northeast of San Francisco.

ChatGPT breaks its own rules on political messages

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski

When OpenAI last year unleashed ChatGPT, it banned political campaigns from using the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot — a recognition of the potential election risks posed by the tool. But in March, OpenAI updated its website with a new set of rules limiting only what the company considers the most risky applications. These rules ban political campaigns from using ChatGPT to create materials targeting specific voting demographics, a capability that could be abused spread tailored disinformation at an unprecedented scale. Yet an analysis by The Washington Post shows that OpenAI for months has not enforced its ban. ChatGPT generates targeted campaigns almost instantly, given prompts like “Write a message encouraging suburban women in their 40s to vote for Trump” or “Make a case to convince an urban dweller in their 20s to vote for Biden.”

Americas

Why Mexico’s electoral authority wants one of the country’s richest citizens to delete his tweets

Rest of World

Daniela Dib

On August 11, Mexico’s election authority made an unexpected announcement via its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter: It called for Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Mexico’s third-richest man, to delete 70 of his posts on the platform. The posts were part of an ongoing social media feud in which Salinas Pliego has often bullied and body-shamed Mexican politician Citlalli Hernández. What might have once been a simple case of enforcing X’s community guidelines now has experts worrying that the Mexican state might turn its electoral authority into a tool to censor social media. Salinas Pliego refused to comply with the election authority’s order and pushed back in a series of posts. “Are they telling me that from now on, the INE will tell us Mexicans what to do on our social media?,” he posted after the announcement. On August 16, Salinas Pliego formally challenged the INE’s resolution in the country’s electoral court.

North Asia

North Asia

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Researchers at Microsoft said on Thursday that a hacking group with suspected links to the Chinese government is actively targeting dozens of organizations in Taiwan as part of a cyber espionage campaign. Flax Typhoon, the name Microsoft uses to describe the group based in China, is working to gain and maintain long-term access to primarily Taiwanese organizations, although some victims have been observed in Southeast Asia, North America and Africa, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The group’s targets include government entities, manufacturing firms and tech companies.

Japan wastewater release sparks wave of misinformation in China

France24

Despite being deemed safe by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the release of wastewater has drawn the outrage of Japan's neighbours, whose fraught relationships with their former coloniser have laid the groundwork for public mistrust of the plan. In China, state-linked outlets have drawn links to the fictional monster Godzilla, promoted a campy song decrying Japan for polluting the Pacific and fish merchants were pelted with comments doubting the safety of their products. And as a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Tokyo deepens, misinformation on social media has further fuelled the flames - often promoted by state-run outlets and affiliated commentators and boosted by armies of pro-government users.

Read our work; ‘Japan targeted by Chinese propaganda and covert online campaign’ - The Strategist

South Korea to toughen punishments for technology leaks in chips, displays

Reuters

Joyce Lee

South Korea said on Monday it will toughen sentencing for stealing industrial secrets, after concerns that current regulation was not strong enough to deter attempts to funnel technologies from companies like Samsung. South Korea has been cracking down on technology leaks in recent months, as the country seeks to maintain its dwindling lead in memory chips and displays against competitors.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia: Financial sector high on list of Cyber attackers

The Star

The financial sector remains the top sector experiencing cyber attacks in Malaysia this year despite growing cyber resilience and awareness among financial institutions, global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has highlighted. Kaspersky South-East Asia general manager Yeo Siang Tiong said following closely the financial sector is the government sector as well as the healthcare sector, where phishing is the most prevalent form of cyber attack. He said the same trend was also observed in other Asean countries this year.

South & Central Asia

Taliban says Huawei to install cameras to locate militants

Bloomberg

Jamie Tarabay and Eltaf Najafizada

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government is working with Huawei Technologies to install a wide-ranging surveillance system across the country in an effort to identify and target insurgents or terrorism activities, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Representatives of the Shenzhen-headquartered tech company met with Interior Ministry officials on Aug 14, the person said, and a verbal agreement was reached regarding the contract.

Bangladesh: Cyber Security Act draft gets Cabinet nod

Dhaka Tribune

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the new Cyber Security Act-2023, replacing the much debated Digital Security Act-2018. Four non-bailable offences - accessing critical information illegally, damaging computers and computer systems, cyberterrorism and hacking - have been kept in the final draft. The draft of the act was presented to the Cabinet on Monday after its vetting by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was held at her office in the morning. According to the cabinet secretary, Monday’s meeting finalized the draft with very minor changes.

Europe

Tech giants race to alter online operations as EU digital rules bite

Financial Times

Javier Espinoza and Ian Johnston

The world’s largest online companies have been racing to implement new measures, from restricting personalised advertising to altering policies on hate speech, in preparation for onerous new EU rules that come into force on Friday. Nineteen platforms, including Instagram, Google and TikTok, face special obligations under the Digital Services Act, landmark legislation that is designed to police content online that was approved in April last year.

The cheap radio hack that disrupted Poland’s railway system

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

On Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26, more than 20 of Poland's trains carrying both freight and passengers were brought to a halt across the country through what Polish media and the BBC have described as a “cyberattack.” Polish intelligence services are investigating the sabotage incidents, which appear to have been carried out in support of Russia. But as disruptive as the railway sabotage has been, on closer inspection, the “cyberattack” doesn't seem to have involved any cyber at all, according to Lukasz Olejnik, a Polish-speaking independent cybersecurity researcher. In fact, the saboteurs appear to have sent simple “radio-stop” commands via radio frequency to the trains they targeted.

UK

'Significant disruption' as passengers stranded after UK air traffic control fault

Sky News

Niamh Lynch

Passengers have been told to expect delays of up to 12 hours after air traffic controllers across the UK experienced a technical fault. In an updated statement this afternoon, the National Air Traffic Services said the "technical issue" affecting its flight planning system had been "identified and remedied", but travellers continued to face disruption. NATS did not give an estimate of how long it would take to fix the problem, or what had caused it.

Africa

Africa

The Guardian

Jason Burke

Social media channels associated with the Russian state have launched a major effort to exploit last month’s military coup in Niger, seeking to reinforce Moscow’s influence in the country and possibly open opportunities for intervention. Mohamed Bazoum, the pro-western elected president, was ousted by senior army officers on 26 July and is being held prisoner in his official residence in Niamey. African leaders have threatened military action to oust the new regime but advocates of intervention have so far been unable to rally sufficient support.

Gabon cuts access to internet, broadcasts as citizens wait for election results

RFI

The government cut off the internet on Saturday evening and put a curfew in place citing the risk of violence as voting drew to a close in the race between incumbent Ali Bongo Ondimba and his main opponent, Albert Ondo Ossa. Earlier in the day, the opposition had denounced the way the election was being conducted, calling it a "fraud orchestrated by Ali Bongo and his supporters". Later that evening, the communication authority announced "the provisional ban on the broadcasting in Gabon of France 24, RFI and TV5 Monde". It accused them of "a lack of objectivity and balance... in connection with the current general elections".

Cyber attack on South African news site that reported on Modi during BRICS Summit

The Hindu

Nabeel Ahmed The Daily Maverick is a South African online news portal and weekly print magazine that publishes investigative reports, news analysis, and opinion pieces. A day after the portal claimed that PM Modi refused to exit his aircraft, the portal alleged it was hit by a Distributed Denial of Service attack. The portal claimed the attack originated from India, and that it was aimed at denying Indians access to the story. The site was subject to a DDoS attack with the obvious purpose of denying Indians access to the story, Daily Maverick’s CEO Styli Charalambous told Scroll. The attack is said to have left the media outlet with no other option other than to block the entire domain of India to protect the site.

Middle East

Israeli cyber firm investigates $235k ransom for Chinese government data

The Jerusalem Post

Zachy Hennessey

Underground cybercrime forums, where digital miscreants congregate to do their dark and digital deeds, have recently played host to several accounts advertising data allegedly pilfered from within the Chinese government. A particularly audacious advert showcased confidential information supposedly harvested from China’s secretive Ministry of State Security; the individual behind the sale of this information has affixed a hefty price tag of hundreds of thousands of dollars to their ill-gotten governmental gains.

Big Tech

Myanmar genocide refugees take Meta to Irish court over disinformation claims

TheNextWeb

Siôn Geschwindt

Rohingya refugees are taking Meta to Ireland’s High Court for the tech giant’s alleged role in the 2017 Myanmar genocide, one of the worst war crimes of this century. Friday marked six years since the start of the ethnic cleansing, which saw more than 25,000 people of Muslim Rohingya descent killed by Myanmar’s military, with a further 700,000 displaced. Most fled to nearby Bangladesh, where many still live, often in refugee camps like Kutupalong, the world’s largest.

Trump’s return to Twitter solidifies a sharp right turn for Musk’s platform

The Guardian

Kari Paul and Dani Anguiano

More than two years after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter over concerns that his words would incite violence, Elon Musk welcomed the former president’s return in a move that showed how rapidly the site has transformed under his ownership. Musk purchased the platform, now known as X, last year with the intention of restoring “free speech”. He had described Twitter’s decision to bar Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol a “mistake”, and within weeks of his takeover promptly ended the ban.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.