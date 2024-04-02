Good morning. It's Wednesday 3rd April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The US and UK have signed a landmark agreement on artificial intelligence, as the allies become the first countries to formally co-operate on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models. Financial Times

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for nearly two hours Tuesday on a range of topics including TikTok ownership, tensions in the South China Sea and whether American sanctions against China amounted to de-risking or decoupling. Nikkei Asia

Thawing ice in the Arctic may open up new routes for internet cables that lie at the bottom of the ocean and carry most international data traffic. And more routes matter when underwater infrastructure is at risk of attack. POLITICO

ASPI

Governing AI in the global disorder

The Strategist

Mercedes Page

With AI increasingly affecting our economies, societies, communications and security, the debates on how to govern AI go to the heart of the ideological competition that is reshaping the global order. To get around the growing fragmentation among nations—coupled with the UN’s challenges in establishing quick and effective governance mechanisms at the best of times—there’s a rise in minilateral and other initiatives on AI as nations race to ensure rules on AI reflect their own values and interests.

Chief defence scientist: We must get emerging technologies into the hands of our war fighters faster

The Strategist

Brendan Nicholson

For chief defence scientist Tanya Monro, the concept of ‘minimum viable capability’ is critical to shifting Australia’s thinking on how to get cutting edge technologies into the hands of military personnel fast enough to give them an advantage on the battlefield.

World

Shrinking Arctic ice redraws the map for internet cable connections

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet & Giovanna Coi

Thawing ice in the Arctic may open up new routes for internet cables that lie at the bottom of the ocean and carry most international data traffic. And more routes matter when underwater infrastructure is at risk of attack. Red Sea data cables were cut last month after a Yemeni government warning of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over 90 percent of all Europe-Asia traffic flows through the Red Sea route. The problem of critical data relying on only one path is clear.

Australia

Labor ministers warned over expanded use of AI in immigration and biosecurity decisions

The Guardian

Karen Middleton

The federal government’s increasing use of computers to make decisions is raising alarm – including from its own ranks – with a bipartisan committee warning automation could jeopardise important safeguards that human discretion provides.

Publishers are concerned news could be permanently dumped from Facebook

The Australian

Sophie Elsworth & Cameron England

Publishers say Meta’s decision to switch off its hidden news tab will have little impact on how Facebook users consume news and instead they remain worried about their future as the tech company refuses to rule out ­banning news from its platform. Many publishers are concerned about the long-term accessibility of news on the social media platform and whether Meta will repeat what it has done in Canada and ban it altogether.

New global frictions drive push to AI world

The Australian

Sian Powell

Australian defence experts have been hard at work developing responsible artificial intelligence defence systems, galvanised by increasing geopolitical friction during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. AI has enormous defence potential. Last year, defence experts from the three AUKUS nations got together for an advanced capabilities AI and autonomy working group trial in the UK.

Read more on emerging defence technologies in The Australian's series here.

China

China quietly making progress on new techniques to cut reliance on advanced ASML lithography machines

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Beijing-based Naura Technology Group started research on lithography systems last month, according to people familiar with the matter, as China’s home-grown semiconductor tool makers try workarounds to produce advanced chips without the latest equipment from Dutch giant ASML, a breakthrough that could potentially thwart US attempts to contain China’s chip-making capabilities.

Updated US semiconductor export restrictions raise demand in China for Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

The latest restrictions imposed by the United States on the export of artificial intelligence semiconductors to mainland China have turned graphic cards into some of the most sought-after items in Huaqiangbei, the world’s biggest wholesale electronics marketplace. The Biden administration last Friday revised sweeping export controls it implemented last October, making it harder for the mainland to have access to advanced AI processors, semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and even laptop computers built with those chips, according to a Reuters report. The revised rules will take effect on April 4.

USA

US and UK sign landmark agreement on testing safety of AI

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia

The US and UK have signed a landmark agreement on artificial intelligence, as the allies become the first countries to formally co-operate on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models. The deal represents the first bilateral arrangement on AI safety in the world and comes as governments push for greater regulation of the existential risks from new technology, such as its use in damaging cyber attacks or designing bioweapons.

Biden and Xi discuss TikTok, South China Sea and de-risking in call

Nikkei Asia

Ken Moriyasu

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for nearly two hours Tuesday on a range of topics including TikTok ownership, tensions in the South China Sea and whether American sanctions against China amounted to de-risking or decoupling. Kirby acknowledged that social media app TikTok was discussed in the roughly one hour and 45 minute call. Biden "reiterated our concerns about the ownership of TikTok," he said.

Biden’s agenda for call with Xi included election meddling, cyberattacks

POLITICO

Phelim Kine

President Joe Biden planned to warn China’s leader Xi Jinping against interfering in the November U.S. presidential election in a call between the two leaders Tuesday, a senior administration official told reporters before their talks. Washington and Beijing are also finalising plans for a bilateral dialogue in the coming weeks “aimed at managing the risk and safety challenges posed by advanced forms of AI,” the official said. Another key issue on Biden’s call agenda was cyberattacks by China-linked hackers. The U.S. and allies including Canada and Australia issued a joint warning in February that the Chinese state-sponsored hacking crew Volt Typhoon has launched attacks on U.S. communications, water and transportation infrastructure.

New York City payroll website has been down for a week, following phishing attack

POLITICO

Jeff Coltin

The administration of Mayor Eric Adams took its payroll website partially offline for the last nine days in response to a recent phishing scheme targeting city employees — leaving the city’s roughly 300,000 full time workers with limited access to essential forms as Tax Day nears. Last month, the city’s cybersecurity team was made aware of a text message phishing campaign in which hackers tried to steal NYCAPS users’ personal information, a spokesperson for the Office of Technology & Innovation said in a statement.

North Asia

US Asks South Korea to Toughen Up Export Controls on China Chips

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins & Sam Kim

The US is asking South Korea to adopt restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China similar to those Washington has already implemented, another sign the Biden administration is stepping up efforts to thwart Beijing’s chip ambitions. American officials want South Korea to restrict the flow of equipment and technologies for making high-end logic and memory chips to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Japan chipmaker Rapidus to receive $3.9bn more in government aid

Nikkei Asia

Riho Nagao, Ryo Mukano & Ryohtaroh Satoh

Japanese chipmaker Rapidus said it aims to deliver semiconductors to customers more than twice as quickly as rivals, as Tokyo bets on the startup with an additional 590 billion yen ($3.89 billion) in subsidies.

Defense Ministry investigates 'drone video' showing destroyer at MSDF base

NHK World Japan

Japan's Defense Ministry is investigating a video on social media that claims to have been shot by a drone flying over a destroyer at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base near Tokyo. Flying drones over SDF bases without authorisation is prohibited by law. The Defense Ministry is investigating how the video was posted and if the images were faked or edited.

Southeast Asia

Singapore tightens anti-money laundering rules for crypto players

Nikkei Asia

Dylan Loh

Singapore's financial regulator is tightening rules on anti-money laundering measures covering cryptocurrency players, as the city-state extends its reach to mitigate the risk of ill-gotten gains flowing through the country after a recent large criminal bust. These changes affect digital payment token service providers, or crypto players, which the MAS had already targeted, amid the fall of high-profile virtual currency platforms and related businesses following the crash of digital coin prices in 2022.

South & Central Asia

YouTube failed to block disinformation about Indian elections, researchers find

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

YouTube failed to detect manipulation and disinformation in dozens of fake political advertisements uploaded by researchers to test the platform’s moderation of election-related content in India. According to a new investigation by the human rights groups Access Now and Global Witness, YouTube approved each of 48 ads in English, Hindi, and Telugu, which contained baseless allegations of electoral fraud, falsehoods around voting procedures, and attacks on the integrity of the process. The advertisements didn’t run online but were submitted by the researchers on YouTube for an initial review. Once they were checked and approved, they removed them from the platform so they were not seen by anyone using the site.

Europe

Poland launches inquiry into previous government’s spyware use

The Guardian

Shaun Walker

Poland has launched an investigation into its previous government’s use of the controversial spyware Pegasus, with a parliamentary inquiry under way and the possibility of criminal charges being brought against former government officials in future. Pegasus is a powerful tool designed by Israeli company NSO Group. It is capable of taking control of a target’s mobile phone, accessing data from secure messaging apps and even turning the device into a recorder. In 2021, a consortium of media outlets, including the Guardian, accessed a data leak that showed thousands of phone numbers that were targeted by Pegasus in various countries.

Gender & Women in Tech

Disinterest in AI poses pay gap risk for Gen Z women: KPMG

The Australian

Matt Bell

Women could miss out on promotions or pay rises if more isn’t done to promote artificial intelligence to young Australian women, KPMG says. The consulting firm said Generation Z women, those aged in their teens to mid 20s, were not engaging with AI as much as their male counterparts at a time when the technology was a priority for business.

Big Tech

Review board faults Microsoft for ‘cascade’ of errors in China hack

The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima & Joseph Menn

A review board, mandated by President Biden, is expected to issue a scathing report detailing lapses by the tech giant Microsoft that led to a targeted Chinese hack last year of top U.S. government officials’ emails, including those of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The Cyber Safety Review Board’s report, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, takes aim at shoddy cybersecurity practices, lax corporate culture and a deliberate lack of transparency over what Microsoft knew about the origins of the breach. It is a blistering indictment of a tech titan whose cloud infrastructure is widely used by consumers and governments around the world.

Open source foundations unite on common standards for EU’s Cyber Resilience Act

TechCrunch

Paul Sawers

Seven open source foundations are coming together to create common specifications and standards for Europe’s Cyber Resilience Act, regulation adopted by the European Parliament last month. The Apache Software Foundation, Blender Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, OpenSSL Software Foundation, PHP Foundation, Python Software Foundation, and Rust Foundation revealed their intentions to pool their collective resources and connect the dots between existing security best practices in open source software development — and ensure that the much-maligned software supply chain is up to the task when the new legislation comes into force in three years.

Artificial Intelligence

Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder and more musicians demand protection against AI

The Guardian

Nick Robins-Early

A group of over 200 high-profile musicians have signed an open letter calling for protections against the predatory use of artificial intelligence that mimics human artists’ likenesses, voices and sound. The letter, which was issued by the Artist Rights Alliance advocacy group, makes the broad demand that technology companies pledge not to develop AI tools that undermine or replace human songwriters and artists.

Anthropic researchers wear down AI ethics with repeated questions

TechCrunch

Devin Coldewey

How do you get an AI to answer a question it’s not supposed to? There are many such “jailbreak” techniques, and Anthropic researchers just found a new one, in which a large language model can be convinced to tell you how to build a bomb if you prime it with a few dozen less-harmful questions first. They call the approach “many-shot jailbreaking,” and have both written a paper about it and also informed their peers in the AI community about it so it can be mitigated. The vulnerability is a new one, resulting from the increased “context window” of the latest generation of LLMs. This is the amount of data they can hold in what you might call short-term memory, once only a few sentences but now thousands of words and even entire books.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.