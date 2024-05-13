Good morning. It's Tuesday 14th May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The United States and China will hold their first high-level talks over the risks of artificial intelligence on Tuesday in Geneva, as the two governments seek to prevent disastrous accidents and unintended war amid an arms race for the emerging technology. The Washington Post

Japan's Defense Ministry plans to set up a technology research centre this Autumn to develop applications for innovations such as artificial intelligence, aiming to encourage cooperation with the private sector like that seen in the U.S. Nikkei Asia

A research arm of the Abu Dhabi government has released an updated version of Falcon, its artificial intelligence model, that a senior official said outperforms rivals and proves the emirate is a “serious player” in the global AI race. Bloomberg

World

U.S.-China talks on AI risks set to begin in Geneva

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

The United States and China will hold their first high-level talks over the risks of artificial intelligence on Tuesday in Geneva, as the two governments seek to prevent disastrous accidents and unintended war amid an arms race for the emerging technology.

Is there a future for U.S.-China research collaboration?

POLITICO

Christine Mui

After Rep. John Moolenaar took over last month as the new chair of the House China panel, the very first investigation he launched was into Georgia Tech’s graphene work. The panel’s probe raised concerns about Georgia Tech working with Tianjin University in an area that could have “significant military applications,” such as quantum computing capabilities for advanced autonomous weapons and cyberattacks.

Global chips battle intensifies with $81 billion subsidy surge

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins, Ian King, Jillian Deutsch, Yoshiaki Nohara, & Yuan Gao

Superpowers led by the US and European Union have funneled nearly $81 billion toward cranking out the next generation of semiconductors, escalating a global showdown with China for chip supremacy. The surge has pushed the Washington-led rivalry with Beijing over cutting-edge technology to a critical turning point that will shape the future of the global economy.

How GPS warfare is playing havoc with civilian life

Financial Times

Clara Murray, Jana Tauschinski, Aditi Bhandari, Robert Wright & Philip Georgiadis

So-called GPS jamming and spoofing have largely been the preserve of militaries over the past two decades, used to defend sensitive sites against drone or missile attacks or mask their own activities. But systematic interference by armed forces — particularly following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza — has caused widespread issues for civilian populations as well.

Australia

SA government pushes social media ban for children, but one expert says platforms need to be more accountable

ABC

Josephine Lim & Sophie Holder

Legislation to hold major technology companies accountable would be better than a push to block children from having social media accounts, a communications expert says. The South Australian government has announced what it says is an "ambitious" first step to protect children from social media and its harmful impacts on their mental health. Under the proposal, children aged 14 and 15 would require parental consent to access a social media account.

Federal Court chooses not to extend temporary order blocking terrorist attack vision on social media platform X

ABC

Ange Lavoipierre

The Federal Court has chosen not to extend a temporary order for social media company X, formerly Twitter, to hide videos of a Sydney terrorist stabbing globally. The eSafety Commissioner has been trying to force the platform to take down about 60 instances of the footage, showing an attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in Wakeley in Western Sydney, in April.

Lawyer linked to 'parasitic' AI content network identified

ABC

Julian Fell & Media Watch

The ABC asked an Australian lawyer, employed by a large media organisation, if he was behind a 'parasitic' content farm. Initiative Media, the entity behind the site, was running at least two other sports sites called Surf Initiative and F1 Initiative that were plagiarising content. In an attempt to avoid charges of plagiarism, the site's operator appeared to be using generative AI to rewrite the stories.

Making deepfake images is increasingly easy – controlling their use is proving all but impossible

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle & Josh Taylor

Deepfakes – the creation of realistic but false imagery, video and audio using artificial intelligence – is on the political agenda after the federal government announced last week it would introduce legislation to ban the creation and sharing of deepfake pornography as part of measures to combat violence against women. New Australian laws will make it a crime to distribute non-consensual deepfake pornography – but there are deeper issues at play, experts say.

USA

Bipartisan House bill aims to prepare election workers for AI

CyberScoop

Matt Bracken

Ahead of a Senate markup this week on a trio of bills governing artificial intelligence in elections, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Monday introduced companion legislation aimed at preparing election administrators for challenges posed by the technology. The Preparing Election Administrators for AI Act would require the Election Assistance Commission to team with the National Institute of Standards and Technology on a report that delivers voluntary guidelines for election administrators on the related risks and benefits of AI.

Justice Department vows crackdown on election-related threats

POLITICO

Josh Gerstein

Top Justice Department leaders promised Monday to respond swiftly to threats against officials overseeing this year’s elections and to combat the increasing use of sophisticated technology to disguise the origins of any disruptions. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who is overseeing the Justice Department’s response to AI, said emerging technologies are increasingly involved in efforts to intimidate pollworkers and others who manage elections.

Hobbled by cyberattack, Christie’s says marquee sales will proceed

The New York Times

Zachary Small

On Thursday, Christie’s experienced what it called a “technology security issue” that took its company website offline, leaving in place an apology and the promise to provide “further updates to our clients as appropriate.” By Sunday, the site was still down. It was the second time in less than a year that Christie’s had suffered a breach. In August, a German cybersecurity company revealed a data breach at the auction house that leaked the locations of artworks held by some of the world’s wealthiest collectors.

Americas

Hack of provincial Canadian government suspected to be ‘state-sponsored’

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

State-sponsored hackers are believed to be behind the “sophisticated cybersecurity incidents” affecting government networks in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province. The nature of these incidents has not been disclosed, although the threat actors were described as attempting to cover up their tracks, something suggesting “a state actor or a state-sponsored actor” according to Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister and solicitor general.

North Asia

Japan to launch U.S.-inspired defence R&D centre with eye on AI

Nikkei Asia

Shinnosuke Nagatomi

Japan's Defense Ministry plans to set up a technology research centre this Autumn to develop applications for innovations such as artificial intelligence, aiming to encourage cooperation with the private sector like that seen in the U.S. Plans include using AI and image recognition technology to develop autonomous vehicles that can operate in full darkness, which current self-driving capabilities are generally not designed for.

Japan, AUKUS and cyberwarfare

The Strategist

William A. Stoltz

Cooperating to strengthen Japan’s cyber defences and develop new offensive cyberweapons must be the first priority of any AUKUS collaboration involving Japan. Not only is this now key to Japan’s security, but it is a vital precursor before Australia, Britain and the US can trust that deeper involvement by Japan in the military pact can take place.

Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

The Korea Herald

Son Ji-hyoung

President Yoon Suk Yeol's office vowed Monday to pull out all the stops to address the cybersecurity problems surrounding internet giant Naver, which jointly controls the Japanese firm operating messenger app Line and web portal Yahoo. The remark from the presidential office came amid mounting pressure on Naver by Japanese authorities to divest its stake in the company that exercises control over leading internet services in Japan.

Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain

The Korea Herald

Jo He-rim

Korean battery makers are speeding up efforts to diversify their supply chains to source key materials, including graphite, as the US pushes back the deadline for the ban on the use of Chinese minerals by two years. Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department announced an extension to its $7,500 tax credit scheme for electric vehicles containing components from Foreign Entities of Concern, which includes China, until the end of 2026.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian scam syndicates stealing $64 billion annually, researchers find

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Online fraud operations in Southeast Asia continue to grow, with organised scamming syndicates netting an estimated $64 billion each year worldwide, according to new research. The scams typically involve pig butchering, when potential victims are contacted on messaging platforms or dating apps. The scammers try to develop relationships and eventually convince victims to make fraudulent investments which are siphoned off by criminals.

Singapore's industrial robot startups eye global markets

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

From autonomous floor cleaning to robotic arms in warehouses, Singapore-based robotics startups are expanding their production and research capacity to tap into Asian markets and beyond, targeting companies eager to address labor shortages.

MCI to be renamed Ministry of Digital Development and Information

The Straits Times

Zhaki Abdullah

From July 8, the Ministry of Communications and Information will be known as the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. Specifically, the change is meant to give a strong signal and push on Singapore’s digitalisation efforts. Singapore’s national digitalisation strategies include artificial intelligence and many other technologies that cut across sectors and agencies.

Europe

Microsoft set to face EU competition charges over Teams software

Financial Times

Javier Espinoza

Brussels is set to issue new antitrust charges against Microsoft over concerns that the software giant is undermining competitors to its videoconferencing app Teams, as EU regulators continue to target the market dominance of big tech groups.

Helsinki suffers data breach after hackers exploit unpatched flaw

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The City of Helsinki is investigating a data breach in its education division, which it discovered in late April 2024, impacting tens of thousands of students, guardians, and personnel. Though information about the attack was circulated on May 2, 2024, the city's authorities shared more details in a press conference earlier today. According to the details disclosed today, an unauthorised actor gained access to a network drive after exploiting a vulnerability in a remote access server.

Booking hit by EU’s crackdown on powerful tech platforms

Bloomberg

Peter Chapman & Samuel Stolton

Booking Holdings Inc.’s travel services platform became the latest technology business to be targeted by the European Union’s crackdown on technology firms’ market power. The move means the firm has six months to make sure it complies with a raft of preemptive measures under the EU’s flagship Digital Markets Act, aimed at preventing competition abuses before they take hold.

Germany says cybercrime by foreign actors rose by 28% in 2023

Reuters

Cybercrime by foreign perpetrators surged in Germany in 2023, rising by 28% on the previous year, data released on Monday showed, at a time of heightened anxiety in Europe over suspected Russian hackers and spies in the run-up to elections.

Microsoft to invest 4 billion euros in France

Reuters

Technology and software giant Microsoft will invest 4 billion euros in France as part of the annual 'Choose France' business summit, its vice chair and president Brad Smith told Le Figaro paper. Smith said much of this investment money would focus on the AI sector and that Microsoft would set up a data centre in the French city of Mulhouse.

UK

UK’s bet on PsiQuantum is one-fiftieth the size of Australia’s

The Australian Financial Review

Hans van Leeuwen

Leading British quantum computing specialists have expressed surprise at the Albanese and Qld government’s decision to invest nearly $1 billion in backing PsiQuantum. They said the UK government’s more conservative $17 million funding of the company created similar benefits without betting on which company or technology would win the quantum computing race.

‘Russian’ hackers deface potentially hundreds of local British news sites

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A group declaring itself to be “first-class Russian hackers” defaced potentially hundreds of local and regional British newspaper websites on Saturday. That so many Newsquest titles were affected suggests a central or shared content management system may have been breached, but there is no evidence that the hackers were actually Russian.

Middle East

UAE releases new Falcon AI Model to challenge Meta, OpenAI

Bloomberg

Mark Bergen

A research arm of the Abu Dhabi government has released an updated version of Falcon, its artificial intelligence model, that a senior official said outperforms rivals and proves the emirate is a “serious player” in the global AI race. The United Arab Emirates is making a concerted top-down push into AI, framing the technology as the next pillar of its economy after oil. The Gulf nation has introduced a slew of new businesses and an AI investment vehicle that could reach $100 billion.

Big Tech

Elon Musk launches global battle over government ‘censorship’ of X

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy & Benjamin Parkin

Elon Musk is taking an increasingly combative approach against what he claims are government efforts to censor posts on his social media platform X, as the billionaire engages in public battles with political figures over the issue. X has attacked “takedown” requests in Brazil, India and Australia in recent weeks, after authorities demanded the removal of content on the site they deem as illegal or harmful.

Elon Musk’s diplomacy: woo right-wing world leaders. Then benefit.

The New York Times

Ryan Mac, Jack Nicas & Alex Travelli

Mr. Musk, 52, has repeatedly used one piece of his business empire — X, formerly known as Twitter — to vocally support politicians like Mr. Milei, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Narendra Modi of India. On the platform, Mr. Musk has backed their views on gender, feted their opposition to socialism and aggressively confronted their enemies. Mr. Musk, in turn, has pushed for and won corporate advantages for his most lucrative businesses, Tesla and SpaceX, according to an examination by The New York Times.

Temu cools on the U.S. after shelling out billions

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang & Shen Lu

The bargain app Temu, which has gained spectacular popularity with American consumers, is shifting business priorities beyond the U.S., people close to the company said. Temu, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, wants to limit risks and seek other sources of growth. One catalyst for the shift is TikTok’s troubles with the U.S. government. Temu is focusing more on acquiring users in Europe and other countries.

Artificial Intelligence

Fooled by AI? These firms sell deepfake detection that’s ‘REAL 100%.’

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku & Tatum Hunter

Fears that synthetic media could disrupt elections and threaten national security have left institutions such as Congress, the military and the media desperately searching for a trustworthy technical fix to identify fake content. But while detection is an increasingly crucial and sought-after service, its capabilities are largely untested. The methods used to create deepfakes are constantly evolving, meaning detection tools built in a lab don’t always work in the wild, academics and researchers say.

Protesters are fighting to stop AI, but they’re split on how to do it

WIRED

Matt Reynolds

These protesters are part of Pause AI, a group of activists petitioning for companies to pause development of large AI models which they fear could pose a risk to the future of humanity. Their aim is to grab the attention of voters and politicians ahead of the AI Seoul Summit—a follow-up to the AI Safety Summit held in the UK in November 2023.

Events & Podcasts

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.