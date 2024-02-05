Good morning. It's Tuesday 6th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The US has slammed Iran for “destabilizing and potentially escalatory” cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure. The remarks were made in a statement that announced sanctions against six Iranians for last year’s cyber-attack against Unitronics. Infosecurity Magazine

Japan is currently inspecting classified defense networks of major government agencies that have been reportedly compromised by China and “rushing to come up with” countermeasures, according to media reports. Radio Free Asia

The independent body that reviews how the owner of Facebook moderates online content has said the firm should label fake posts rather than remove them. The Oversight Board said Meta was right not to remove a fake video of US President Joe Biden because it did not violate its manipulated media policy. BBC

ASPI

Australia and India embrace an edge in critical tech, cyber and space

The Strategist

Justin Bassi

As 2024 gets underway, the combined threats of Russia, Iran and China (and to a lesser extent, North Korea) will continue to dominate and destabilise international security, with the key question being how democratic countries respond. The answer needs to be that they will respond proactively and collectively. For Australia and stability in the Indo-Pacific, one of the most significant geo-strategic trends is India’s emergence as a global player and its converging alignment with the strategic interests of democratic counterparts, in particular its Quad partners.

Tapping the private sector to unlock AUKUS

The Strategist

Bronte Munro, Gregory Brown and Nishank Motwani

AUKUS is more than the exquisite capability of submarines. It is an agreement on values that will defend the three partners, the US, UK and Australia, and their regions from the destabilising forces of rising authoritarianism. Ensuring the success of AUKUS requires steady progress across the three member countries as each embraces the partnership as a national endeavour in which it becomes ingrained both in the public sectors but also, vitally, in industry.

Australia

Craig Kelly joins the glorious tradition of pornography-related hacks

Crikey

Charlie Lewis

When will the madness end? When will these cyber terrorists who target blameless politicians with extremely specific hacks cease their evil-doing? Over the weekend, Craig Kely — the inexplicably protected Liberal MP turned extremely explicable United Australia Party MP turned former both of those things — fell victim to a hacker who accessed his X account, retweeted a single scene of hardcore pornography, and then vanished like a ghost.

Snarky tweets as a national security imperative (from 2019)

The Strategist

Tim Watts

The ‘one-tweet hacker’ slipped through the fingers of law enforcement once more last week when the Australian Federal Police dropped its investigation into the alleged hacking of Liberal candidate Jessica Whelan’s Facebook account during the federal election campaign, after she failed to provide the referral needed for the investigation to proceed.

Australians know about ‘Fibre to the Premises’, but what about ‘Fibre to the Pacific’?

The Strategist

Sophie Hamel

Australia’s support for the deployment of international fibre-optic cables in the South Pacific is a relatively recent development. Prior to 2017, the Australian government’s support for digital development in Pacific island countries was focused only on cyber capacity building and cybersecurity assistance, leaving the task of connectivity itself to the private sector and international development banks such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Cygence and NUARI sign partnership agreement

Asia-Pacific Defence Reporter

Norwich University Applied Research Institutes and Cygence, an Australian cyber security consultancy, announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the cyber and information warfare defences of the joint US-Australia Defense Industrial Base. This collaboration leverages the expertise of both organisations to deliver cutting-edge solutions and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

China

China bets on open-source chips as US export controls mount

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

When a Beijing-based military institute in September published a patent for a new high-performance chip, it offered a glimpse of China's bid to remake the half-trillion dollar global chip market and withstand U.S. sanctions. The People's Liberation Army's Academy of Military Sciences had used an open-source standard known as RISC-V to reduce malfunctions in chips for cloud computing and smart cars, the patent filing shows.

Russia and China compare notes on ‘military use of artificial intelligence’

South China Morning Post

Laura Zhou

China and Russia have agreed to consult and coordinate with each other on the military use of artificial intelligence, a technology that is becoming a new front in Beijing’s rivalry with Washington. During talks in Beijing on Thursday, departmental officials from the two countries had “a detailed exchange of assessments” of the use of AI technology for military purposes, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Fear and ambition propel Xi’s nuclear acceleration

The New York Times

Chris Buckley

Nineteen days after taking power as China’s leader, Xi Jinping convened the generals overseeing the country’s nuclear missiles and issued a blunt demand. China had to be ready for possible confrontation with a formidable adversary, he said, signaling that he wanted a more potent nuclear capability to counter the threat. Their force, he told the generals, was a “pillar of our status as a great power.”

Chinese companies close R&D spending gap with U.S., led by Huawei

Nikkei Asia

Takashi Kawakami

Major Chinese companies continue to boost R&D spending, eclipsing their European counterparts to rank second following the U.S. in 2022, led by tech giants like Huawei Technologies. Research and development expenditures by 2,500 leading companies worldwide totaled 1.25 trillion euros ($1.36 trillion) in 2022, a European Commission report published at the end of 2023 found. China accounted for 17.8% of this total, surpassing Europe's ratio of 17.5% and trailing only the U.S. at 42.1%.

China’s “Ugly Gorilla” haunts US; FBI director calls world’s largest hacking program ‘defining threat’ of our generation

The EurAsian Times

Vaishali Basu Sharma

In a hearing conducted by the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on Jan 31, 2024, Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray testified on the growing threat of Chinese cyberattacks against the USA. The hearing deliberated on the risks presented by Chinese cyber warfare units.

USA

Fake Biden video prompts call for Meta to label posts

BBC

Liv McMahon

The independent body that reviews how the owner of Facebook moderates online content has said the firm should label fake posts rather than remove them. The Oversight Board said Meta was right not to remove a fake video of US President Joe Biden because it did not violate its manipulated media policy. But it said the policy was "incoherent" and should be widened beyond its scope ahead of a busy election year.

Biden robocall: Audio deepfake fuels election disinformation fears

news.com.au

The 2024 White House race faces the prospect of a firehose of AI-enabled disinformation, with a robocall impersonating US President Joe Biden already stoking particular alarm about audio deepfakes. "What a bunch of malarkey," said the phone message, digitally spoofing Biden's voice and echoing one of his signature phrases.

Washington shores up friends in the global chip war

Politico

Christine Mui

It’s easy to see the future of microchips as a rivalry between the U.S. and China — that’s where the economic clout is, and what drives the global policy conversation. But the world map of the industry is far more complex than that, and new U.S. policy might make it even more so. The semiconductor supply chain is already somewhat distributed; no single country can, or likely ever will, manage its entirety. But the Indo-Pacific region — countries like Taiwan, Japan, China and South Korea — is essential to nearly every step of the manufacturing process.

US to ban visas for spyware abusers and manufacturers who sell to them

Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava

The US will restrict visas for abusers of commercial spyware, including those selling the encryption-busting malware, in an effort to rein in a sprawling, multibillion-dollar industry that has been tied to the repression of dissidents around the world. The visa ban is designed to further punish spyware manufacturers that are credibly accused of deriving “financial benefit” from the sale of military-grade software to countries that abuse it, the US state department said on Monday.

The myth of personal privacy

The Hill

Sheldon H. Jacobson

In 2024, asking if we should have a right to personal privacy is the wrong question; we crossed that bridge with the arrival of the internet decades ago. Since then, increasing layers of technology in our daily lives have collectively invaded our personal space. Yet each of us feels entitled to privacy, fueling a myth that permeates our world today. Consider the use of facial recognition technology.

North Asia

Japan ‘rushing’ to improve defense networks amid Chinese attack concerns

Radio Free Asia

Japan is currently inspecting classified defense networks of major government agencies that have been reportedly compromised by China and “rushing to come up with” countermeasures, according to media reports. The U.S. daily The Washington Post reported last August that Chinese military hackers had infiltrated the Japanese government’s computer system handling defense secrets.

Japan's Towa eyes biggest chipmaking machine order from South Korea

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

Japan's chip tool maker Towa said it expects to receive its biggest order for machines used in making high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, a crucial component in artificial intelligence computing, from "major South Korean makers." "We are expecting a total of more than 20 machine orders from South Korean chipmakers this fiscal year [ending this March]," Hirokazu Okada, president and CEO of Towa, told Nikkei Asia.

Southeast Asia

Philippines wards off cyber attacks from China-based hackers

Microsoft Start

Neil Jerome Morales

Hackers operating in China attempted to break into websites and e-mail systems of the Philippine's president and government agencies, one promoting maritime security, but failed, an information and communications ministry official said on Monday. The mailboxes of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the website of National Coast Watch, and the personal website of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr were among the targets of the unsuccessful hacking operations in January, DICT spokesperson Renato Paraiso told DWPM radio.

ASEAN bloc to build submarine cable network, link government apps

The Register

Laura Dobberstein

The eleven-nation ASEAN bloc has decided to create a regional network of submarine cables, and to push for interoperability of member governments' digital infrastructure. News of the planned submarine network came in the declaration issued after the fourth ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting. That document saw the eleven member nations resolve to build a "secure, diverse and resilient submarine cable network for regional and global connectivity," complete with regional capabilities to deploy and maintain the cables.

South & Central Asia

Army knowledge corps to focus now on cyber, infotech & linguistics

Times of India

Rajat Pandit

The Army Educational Corps (AEC) will now be rechristened the Army Knowledge and Enablers Corps with mandate to specifically focus on cyber, infotech, perception management and linguistics, including specialisation in Mandarin, Burmese and other languages, as part of overall "transformation" drive under way in the 12-lakh strong force.

Ukraine - Russia

Yandex owner to exit Russia in $5.2 billion deal

Reuters

Alexander Marrow, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt

Yandex NV has struck a 475-billion-rouble ($5.21 billion) deal to sell what has been dubbed "Russia's Google" to a group of Russian investors, marking the biggest corporate exit from the country since Moscow invaded Ukraine almost two years ago. The Kremlin-engineered deal would see Russia's largest technology player fall entirely under Russian ownership, including a fund ultimately owned by oil major Lukoil, opens new tab, and cement Yandex's departure from Western tech circles.

Why the $5.2 billion sale of Russia's Yandex is significant

Reuters

Alexander Marrow

A $5.2 billion cash and share deal to sell the key Russian assets of technology group Yandex, opens new tab, often labelled as "Russia's Google", to a consortium of Russian investors was announced on Monday after months of negotiations.

Europe

AI and the €61 billion impact on Portugal

The Portugal News

Artificial intelligence may have an economic impact of €61 billion in Portugal, says a study by Strand Partners commissioned by AWS, with 35 percent of companies having already adopted this technology. According to Sapo news, the paper "Unlocking Portugal's ambitions for artificial intelligence in the digital decade", released on 1 February, is an independent study by Strand Partners commissioned by Amazon Web Services.

UK

Fears of Chinese influence prompt investigation into £15bn merger of Vodafone and Three

The Telegraph

James Warrington

Vodafone has said it is cooperating with a national security review into its planned £15bn merger with Chinese-owned rival Three. The telecoms giant last year agreed to merge with Three in a deal that will create the UK’s largest mobile network with more than 27 million customers. However, the tie-up has attracted scrutiny due to concerns that Three’s Hong Kong-based parent company CK Hutchison could be granted access to sensitive national infrastructure.

Middle East

US condemns Iran, issues sanctions for cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure

Infosecurity Magazine

James Coker

The US has slammed Iran for “destabilizing and potentially escalatory” cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure. The remarks were made in a statement that announced sanctions against six Iranians for last year’s cyber-attack against Unitronics, an Israeli manufacturer of programmable logic controllers used in the water sector and other critical infrastructure organizations.

Big Tech

AI chip demand forces Huawei to slow smartphone production

Reuters

Fanny Potkin and Julie Zhu

Soaring appetite for Huawei's artificial intelligence chips coupled with manufacturing constraints has forced the Chinese tech giant to prioritise AI and slow production for its premium Mate 60 phones, people familiar with the matter said. Huawei uses one facility producing both its Ascend AI chips and the Kirin chips that power its rival to Apple's, opens new tab iPhone, three people said, two of whom said output has been hamstrung by a low yield rate - a proxy for production quality.

More Android apps riddled with malware spotted on Google Play

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

An Android remote access trojan known as VajraSpy was found in 12 malicious applications, six of which were available on Google Play from April 1, 2021, through September 10, 2023. The malicious apps, which have now been removed from Google Play but remain available on third-party app stores, are disguised as messaging or news apps.

Artificial Intelligence

The role of AI in developing resilient supply chains

Georgetown Journal of International Affairs

Maxime C. Cohen & Christopher S. Tang

The term artificial intelligence was first introduced in the 1950s, but it wasn’t until the launch of ChatGPT, which amassed over 100 million users within just two months in late 2022, that the public began to take notice. Similarly, the importance of “supply chain management,” a term coined in the 1980s, was largely overlooked until the COVID-19 pandemic led to prolonged shortages of various products, from personal protective equipment to semiconductors. Today, an increasing number of companies are turning to AI to manage their global supply chains.

