Regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain have signed a joint statement to ensure effective competition in the artificial intelligence space, setting out principles to protect consumers.

Hackers have leaked internal documents stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc., one of the largest IT services providers to the US government. Bloomberg

Malaysia and Singapore are broadening their oversight of some of the most popular social media, messaging platforms and market sites in order to curb surges in online scams and harm against minors. Nikkei Asia

US, European regulators sign joint statement on effective AI competition

Reuters

Regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain have signed a joint statement to ensure effective competition in the artificial intelligence space, setting out principles to protect consumers. Generative AI has rapidly evolved in recent years and the "technological inflection points" could introduce new means of competing, catalysing opportunity, innovation and growth, the statement said.

Why Asia dodged the worst of the CrowdStrike meltdown

ABC News

Max Walden

The CrowdStrike outage brought much of the world to a standstill — giving us a taste of the Y2K bug that never was. But in much of Asia, things rolled on largely as usual. Millions of passengers continued boarding flights at airports across the region, from Guangzhou to Jakarta. On social media in places like China and Indonesia, it barely registered that elsewhere in the world a major meltdown was happening.

Can lawyers lose wars by stifling cyber capabilities?

Binding Hook

An anonymous European intelligence official

Idealistic legalism is increasingly constraining our ability to manoeuvre and contest our adversaries in and through cyberspace. A balanced debate on any legal framework overseeing cyber capabilities is necessary, with as much thought to operational constraints as to any inevitable privacy impact.

Cyber is our fastest growing national security threat: O’Neil

The Australian Financial Review

Tom McIlroy

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil says banks, telcos and technology providers need to do more to help small business and consumers fight off growing cybercrime, pledging landmark new legislation will better protect the Australian economy from rising threats.



Cybercrime expert 'very confident' the MediSecure data of almost 13 million Australians has already been sold

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Cybersecurity experts say the highly sensitive data of 12.9 million Australians, stolen from eScripts provider MediSecure, has already been sold on the dark web and is up for sale again. The 6.5 terabyte trove contains identifying details such as names, phone numbers, addresses, and Medicare numbers, as well as sensitive medical information such as which drugs people had been prescribed and why.

Police investigating after two men allegedly lured to locations via dating app and assaulted

ABC News

Jade Toomey

ACT Policing is investigating what it believes were two targeted, homophobic attacks on men via a dating app in Canberra. Police say in the separate incidents the alleged victims were lured to a location via the app, by someone using a fake profile, and then attacked by a group.

China is getting secretive about its supercomputers

The Wall Street Journal

Stu Woo

Chinese scientists have become more secretive as the U.S. has tried to hinder China’s technological progress, and they have stopped participating altogether in a prominent international supercomputing forum. The withdrawal marked the end of an era and created a divide that Western scientists say will slow the development of AI and other technologies as countries pursue separate projects.

China-linked Daggerfly hackers update their toolset, likely after exposure

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

An alleged Chinese government-backed hacking group has made a major update to its toolset and introduced several new versions of its malware, most likely to avoid detection after its older variants were uncovered, according to recent research. The hackers from the Daggerfly group, also known as Evasive Panda and Bronze Highland, have added to their arsenal a new malware family based on the group’s most popular MgBot malware and a new version of the Macma macOS backdoor.

Chinese ‘cybercrime syndicate’ behind gambling sites advertised at European sporting events

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

A constellation of illegal online gambling brands whose advertisements adorn football stadiums throughout Europe is all linked to one group providing the backbone of the industry, researchers have found. A new report from cloud network security company Infoblox exposes an alleged Chinese cybercrime syndicate that it dubs Vigorish Viper — a name referring to the fee charged by a bookie — that is helping fuel an illegal global gambling economy worth approximately $1.7 trillion annually and is allegedly linked to cyber fraud-related human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Hackers leak documents from Pentagon IT services provider Leidos

Bloomberg

Charles Gorrivan

Hackers have leaked internal documents stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc., one of the largest IT services providers to the US government, according to a person familiar with the matter. Leidos recently learned of the issue and believes the documents were stolen in a previously disclosed breach of a Diligent Corp. system it used, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Leidos is investigating the issue, the person added.

Kakao founder Kim Beom-su arrested for alleged stock manipulation

Nikkei Asia

Kim Jaewon

The founder of South Korea's leading internet company, Kakao, has been arrested over alleged stock manipulation, creating uncertainties for the tech conglomerate known for its popular KakaoTalk chat app.

Billionaire founder of Kakao arrested in K-pop stock manipulation case

Financial Times

Song Jung-a

The billionaire founder of South Korea’s leading internet company Kakao has been arrested in connection with alleged stock manipulation during last year’s heated bidding battle for a K-pop agency.

South Korea’s technological prowess could greatly strengthen AUKUS

The Strategist

Jihoon Yu

The members of AUKUS should expand the security pact to include South Korea. If they do, they will deepen and strengthen the partnership, enhance its technological capabilities and make the Indo-Pacific region more secure. South Korea’s impressive record of indigenous military-technology development shows it would be a valuable addition to AUKUS.

Malaysia and Singapore tighten oversight of Facebook, others

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh & Tsubasa Suruga

Malaysia and Singapore are broadening their oversight of some of the most popular social media, messaging platforms and market sites in order to curb surges in online scams and harm against minors. Malaysia plans to license social media sites like Facebook, X and TikTok and messaging services like WhatsApp. Neighboring Singapore last month required designated social media and online marketplaces to actively detect and take action against scams and malicious activities.

How Russia-linked malware cut heat to 600 Ukrainian buildings in deep Winter

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

The code, the first of its kind, was used to sabotage a heating utility in Lviv at the coldest point in the year—what appears to be yet another innovation in Russia’s torment of Ukrainian civilians. Industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos on Tuesday revealed a newly discovered sample of Russia-linked malware that it believes was used in a cyberattack in late January to target a heating utility in Lviv, Ukraine.

Possible APT28-linked hackers target Ukraine’s scientific institutions

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A new cyber-espionage campaign against Ukraine’s scientific and research institutions appears to have links to the Kremlin-backed group tracked as APT28, researchers say. During attacks earlier in July, a group tracked as UAC-0063 used the known malware strains Hatvibe and Cherryspy, according to an analysis by Ukraine’s computer emergency response team.

Russia dismisses US sanctions against members of 'Cyber Army' hacktivist group

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia’s embassy in the U.S. responded to Washington's sanctions against two members of a Kremlin-aligned hacktivist group, calling them “part of the propaganda campaign against Russia.” The embassy criticised the U.S. State Department for labeling Russia a “safe haven” for cybercriminals and for accusing it of cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Popular Ukrainian Telegram channels hacked to spread Russian propaganda

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Several popular Ukrainian news channels on Telegram were hacked over the weekend to spread “provocative messages,” Ukraine’s cyber officials said. According to a statement by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, the channels were hacked through a Russia-owned service called FleepBot, used to schedule posts, automate responses and manage content.

Russia’s cyber campaign shifts to Ukraine’s frontlines

RUSI

Dan Black

Russia’s intelligence services have adapted their posture in cyberspace to the demands of a long war. Mounting evidence, stretching back to the months preceding Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023, indicates that multiple Russian cyber units have shifted their sights away from strategic civilian targets toward soldiers’ computers and mobiles endpoints in order to enable tactical military objectives on Ukraine’s frontlines.

Meta warns EU regulatory efforts risk bloc missing out on AI advances

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy & Cristina Criddle

Meta has warned that the EU’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence is creating the “risk” that the continent is cut off from accessing cutting-edge services, while the bloc continues its effort to rein in the power of Big Tech.

Moldova’s fugitive oligarchs keep spending money on social media platforms despite sanctions

EURACTIV

David Smith

Even with US sanctions in place, fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor and his affiliates continue to spread Russian disinformation in Moldova using the social media platform Facebook. In a year that will see a referendum on joining the EU and a presidential election in Moldova, Russia’s hybrid warfare campaign through Shor and other proxies is gaining steam and also fueling Facebook’s profits.

TikTok targets Spain, Ireland to revive Europe e-commerce push

Bloomberg

Zheping Huang & Olivia Poh

TikTok is planning to launch its in-app shopping platform in Spain and Ireland as early as October, restarting a stalled campaign to expand its fastest-growing business in Europe. The rollout will be smaller than previously envisioned although preparations are underway to bring the portal to other parts of Europe next year.

Tech giants say spyware victims should be able to sue NSO Group in US

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Microsoft, Google and several other major tech firms on Monday filed a legal brief supporting an El Salvadoran journalist whose staff was targeted with powerful mobile spyware, arguing he should be allowed to sue the software developer in U.S. court. In March, a California federal judge dismissed the lawsuit brought by Carios Dada and other plaintiffs located overseas against Israeli spyware maker NSO Group, saying they had no standing to sue in the United States because the case was “entirely foreign.”

TikTok Lite leaves up to 1 billion users with fewer protections

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

In May, TikTok announced that it would automatically label AI-generated content on its platform. That's not true, though, of all versions of the app. A new report from the Mozilla Foundation and AI Forensics finds that TikTok’s Lite-Save Data version, aimed at users in poorer markets, not only leaves AI-generated content unlabeled, but also lacks other, similar safeguards.

Google abandons plan to remove cookies from Chrome browser

Financial Times

Stephen Morris

Google has U-turned on a decision to remove cookies from its Chrome web browser, ending a four-year effort to protect users’ privacy by phasing out the invasive tracking technology after pushback from advertisers and regulators. The decision reverses a 2020 pledge to eliminate all cross-website cookies within two years, similar to Apple’s policy of blocking third-party tracking by default on its Safari browser on privacy grounds.

The quiet rise of Nick Pickles: the Yorkshireman gaining power at Elon Musk’s X

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

Nick Pickles, a Yorkshire-born former music photographer, has risen to become one of the most prominent executives at X, charged with fighting Elon Musk’s growing number of political battles over the social media platform while fending off global regulators.

AI helps to produce breakthrough in weather and climate forecasting

Financial Times

Michael Peel

Artificial intelligence has helped to make a breakthrough in accurate long-range weather and climate predictions, according to research that promises advances in both forecasting and the wider use of machine learning. Using a hybrid of machine learning and existing forecasting tools, a model led by Google called NeuralGCM successfully harnessed AI to conventional atmospheric physics models to track decades-long climate trends and extreme weather events such as cyclones, a team of scientists found.

