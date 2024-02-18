Good morning. It's Monday 19th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

A new warning has circulated from America’s spy agencies: Another launch may be in the works, and the question is whether Russia plans to use it to put a real nuclear weapon into space — a violation of a half-century-old treaty. The New York Times.

The world’s biggest technology companies have pledged to fight “deceptive” artificial intelligence-generated content from interfering with global elections this year, as fears mount over the impact of misinformation on democracy. Financial Times

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI showed off a new AI tool that can generate highly realistic 60-second videos based off a simple text prompt, a jump forward in quality for AI videos and “deepfakes” that have already been used to deceive voters. The Washington Post

World

Academics in US, UK and Australia collaborated on drone research with Iranian university close to regime

Jonathan Yerushalmy and Johanna Bhuiyan

The Guardian

Academics in the UK, Australia and the US collaborated on research related to drone technology with an Iranian university that is under international financial sanctions and known for its close ties to the military. The collaborative research was described by one security expert as having direct military applications, while another called it potentially “very dangerous”. Iranian-made drones have been responsible for a number of deadly attacks in the Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.

World’s biggest tech companies pledge to fight AI-created election ‘deepfakes’

Camilla Hodgson

Financial Times

The world’s biggest technology companies have pledged to fight “deceptive” artificial intelligence-generated content from interfering with global elections this year, as fears mount over the impact of misinformation on democracy. Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and OpenAI were among 20 tech companies that said on Friday during the Munich Security Conference they would work together to combat the creation and spread of content designed to mislead voters, such as “deepfake” images, videos and audio.

Australia

PM: ‘We can go toe-to-toe’ with Inflation Reduction Act

Joseph Brookes

InnovationAus

The Albanese government’s response to global industrial competition like the US Inflation Reduction Act looks set to include a new multi-billion-dollar package of subsidies and co-investment for renewables an new industries. In an address to regional businesses and innovators in the coal mining Hunter Valley on Friday evening, the Prime Minister will give the strongest signal yet that Australia’s response to the world’s green energy and manufacturing rush will be part of the upcoming Budget.

China

In quantum tech entanglement with China, US may ‘already be behind’ as it moves to block access

Ralph Jennings

South China Morning Post

Washington has taken initial steps to stop China from accessing American quantum technology – an emerging area with military applications – but China already has a leg up on the competition, especially in research spending, according to a new report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Legislation finalised by the US Department of Commerce in September says that funding and chips for quantum technology cannot help “countries of concern.”

Posing as Americans, Chinese accounts on X aim to divide and disrupt

Joseph Menn, Aaron Schaffer, Naomi Nix and Clara Ence Morse

The Washington Post

Propaganda accounts controlled by foreign entities aiming to influence U.S. politics are flourishing on X even after they’ve been exposed by other social media platforms or criminal proceedings. Previously, tech companies including Twitter, Facebook owner Meta and Google’s YouTube worked with each other, outside researchers and federal law enforcement agencies to limit foreign interference campaigns, following revelations that Russian operatives used fake social media accounts to spread misinformation and exacerbate divisions in 2016.

China’s secret to controlling the internet

Minxin Pei

Foreign Policy

When the internet first became accessible worldwide, optimists hoped that it would be able to break authoritarian regimes’ ability to control information. Dictatorships, the thinking went, would be powerless in fending off the information revolution enabled by the decentralized nature of the internet. However, China’s leaders did not think so. Beijing’s approach to taming the information revolution is unique: It has focused on controlling access to the internet, not just censoring its content. Chinese authorities prioritize knowing who is online—and this allows them to identify, track, intimidate, and punish those who are potential threats.

USA

US fears Russia might put a nuclear weapon in space

David E. Santer and Julian E. Bareng

New York Times

A new warning has circulated from America’s spy agencies: Another launch may be in the works, and the question is whether Russia plans to use it to put a real nuclear weapon into space — a violation of a half-century-old treaty. The agencies are divided on the likelihood that President Vladimir Putin would go so far, but nonetheless the intelligence is an urgent concern to the Biden administration.

Using AI in a cyberattack? DOJ’s Monaco says criminals will face stiffer sentences

Dina Temple-Raston

The Record Media

Lisa Monaco, the US Justice Department’s No. 2 official, directed federal prosecutors to impose stiffer penalties on cybercriminals who use AI in their crimes. Ahead of the 2024 election this fall, Monaco told an audience at Oxford earlier this week that she was “particularly focused” on the risk AI presents to U.S. voters. DOJ is already leveraging existing law to try to address the use of artificial intelligence in election security threats, discrimination and identity theft. Monaco said DOJ is also examining how it can implement AI without trampling on privacy or civil rights.

How Silicon Valley learned to love America, drones, and glory

Nitasha Tika and Elizabeth Dwoskin

The Washington Post

After a decade of building the future, tech’s new guard is going back to the American past -- spurring a funding frenzy in defense technology. Between 2021 and 2023, investors funneled $108 billion into defense tech companies building a range of cutting-edge tools, including hypersonic missiles, performance-enhancing wearables and satellite surveillance systems, according to the data firm PitchBook, which predicts the defense tech market will surge to $184.7 billion by 2027.

Poking the bear: social media and human intelligence recruitment

Dan Lomas

Royal United Services Institute

Recent CIA social media campaigns have shown how the past can be weaponised to encourage modern-day potential agents to work with the West. The CIA recently released a video appealing to Russians disillusioned with their government to spy for the US agency. It is the third time that the agency has produced such a video, aiming to capitalise on concerns within Russia’s intelligence agencies and wider government over the implications of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

FTC wants to penalize companies for use of AI in impersonation

Rachel Metz

Bloomberg

The US Federal Trade Commission moved to put new rules into place around impersonation, citing the rising threat of scams enabled by generative artificial intelligence. The agency is seeking public comment on a proposed rule that would make companies liable if they ‘know or have reason to know’ their technology, including tools used to make AI-generated content, ‘is being used to harm consumers through impersonation,’ according to an FTC statement Thursday.

North Asia

North Korea hacked emails of South Korea president's aide

Jean Mackenzie

BBC

North Korea hacked into the personal emails of an aide to the South Korean president. The breach occurred in the run-up to President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK last November. The staff member was hacked after using a personal email account for official work, the president's office said. A local newspaper cited a high-ranking government source as saying hackers had accessed Mr Yoon's trip schedule. The Kukmin Ilbo newspaper added that messages sent by the president had also been stolen.

Japan’s ruling party pushes for AI legislation within 2024

Reuters

Japan's ruling party will propose that the government introduces a new law regulating generative artificial intelligence technologies within 2024. To address issues surrounding AI such as disinformation and rights infringement, the Liberal Democratic Party's AI project team will draft preliminary rules, including penal regulations, for foundation model developers such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Australia wants Japan to collaborate with AUKUS on defense tech

Rachel Bayliss-Chan

Japan Times

Australia is keen to see Japan collaborate with the AUKUS security partnership — which also includes the United States and the United Kingdom — with regards to future defense technology development, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a recent interview. While ruling out Tokyo's participation in the centerpiece project for AUKUS to deliver nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, Marles said Australia wants to "work more closely with Japan" on technological developments, acknowledging that the Asian nation is a "place of innovation" and is "at the cutting edge of technology."

Southeast Asia

Harvard, Oxford graduates power Vietnam's tech startup scene

Lien Hoang

Nikkei Asia

Vietnam is seeing a lot of technology talent returning from overseas studies, fueling not only an electronics supply chain to challenge China, but also a fast-growing digital economy. Many countries dream about developing their own Silicon Valleys. Vietnam has long sent far more students overseas than its neighbors. As with its postwar refugees, these globetrotters gain skills and networks that prove valuable upon return. Yet at the same time, their wanderlust also raises questions about the one-party system's capacity to educate a generation of independent thinkers at home.

South & Central Asia

How AI is resurrecting dead Indian politicians as election looms

Nilesh Christopher

Al Jazeera

In the past six months, AI has been to resurrect to M. Karunanidhi, the late iconic leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, for public events. The deepfake video, developed by AI media tech firm Muonium, sees a market opening for such deepfakes. AI Karunanidhi’s first public appearance was at a local media event last year in September, which was followed up by a another for a campaign by his party members, The resurrected leader often felicitates party workers and specifically praises the leadership of his son, MK Stalin.

Ukraine - Russia

Kremlin runs disinformation campaign to undermine Zelenskyy, documents show

Catherine Bolton

The Washington Post

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration ordered a group of Russian political strategists to use social media and fake news articles to push the theme that Zelensky “is hysterical and weak. He fears that he will be pushed aside, therefore he is getting rid of the dangerous ones,” according to internal Kremlin documents. The Kremlin instruction resulted in thousands of social media posts and hundreds of fabricated articles, created by troll farms and circulated in Ukraine and across Europe, that tried to exploit what were then rumored tensions between the two Ukrainian leaders.

UK, Allies look to arm Ukraine with AI-enabled swarm drones

Alex Wickham, Ellen Miligan, and Alberto Nardelli

Bloomberg

The UK is working with nations including the US to provide Ukraine with thousands of new AI-enabled drones that could swarm Russian targets simultaneously, according to people familiar with the matter. Western military planners developing the technology believe it could allow Ukraine to overwhelm certain Russian positions with the unmanned vehicles, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters. The drones could be sent to Ukraine within months, they said, while warning the timeline could slip.

Europe

Submarine cables: Commission suggests phase-out of high-risk vendors

Theophane Hartmann

Euractiv

Following the sabotage of a telecom submarine cable in the Baltic Sea by a Chinese vessel in October, the Council of the EU asked the Commission to come up with a recommendation for enhancing the security and resilience of subsea cable infrastructure. In a draft version for a non-binding document to be published on 21 February, the Commission suggests phasing out risky providers of telecom subsea cables but does not propose any new form of financial assistance.

The EU’s tough new moderation rules are about to cover a lot more of the internet

Jon Porter

The Verge

The European Union’s Digital Services Act, a tough new piece of regulation that imposes new rules around content moderation and online advertising, is about to expand to cover huge swathes of the internet. Starting 17 February, the rules will apply to every online platform with users in the EU, in addition to the 19 Very Large Online Platforms and Very Large Online Search Engines that have had to comply with the rules since last August.

European digital rights groups say the future of online privacy is on a knife edge

Natasha Lomas

TechCrunch

A coalition of more than two dozen digital and democratic rights groups, NGOs and not-for-profits, including NOYB and Wikimedia Europe, have written to the European Union’s regulatory body for data protection urging it to reject a tactic that’s been controversially seized upon by Meta in its latest bid to circumvent the bloc’s privacy laws. If the European Data Protection Board fails to move against so-called “consent or pay” approaches to processing citizens’ personal data it will create a fatal loophole in the bloc’s flagship data protection regime that could gut people’s privacy rights and reshape the web for the worse, the organizations warn.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI shows off lifelike videos generated by Sora, its new AI tool

Gerrit De Vynck and Will Oremus

The Washington Post

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI showed off a new AI tool that can generate highly realistic 60-second videos based off a simple text prompt, a jump forward in quality for AI videos and “deepfakes” that have already been used to deceive voters. The new tool, called Sora, will initially only be available to a small group of artists and filmmakers as well as “red teamers,” or researchers who try to find ways that an AI tool can be used for malicious purposes.

North Korea and Iran using AI for hacking, Microsoft says

The Guardian

Iran and North Korea, all and to a lesser extent Russia and China, are beginning to use generative AI to mount or organise offensive cyber operations, Microsoft said on Wednesday. Microsoft said it detected and disrupted, in collaboration with business partner OpenAI, many threats that used or attempted to exploit AI technology they had developed.

Jobs

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work.

Professional Development Program Coordinator

ASPI

Our Program Coordinators are fundamental to the success of our professional development programs. As a key team member, you will be tasked with nurturing collaborative relationships across Defence, National Security, the National Intelligence Community, and the broader ASPI community. Success demands adept communication and interpersonal skills, a focus on client service, exceptional organisational abilities coupled with keen attention to detail, and the capability to think on your feet, problem-solve, and meet deadlines effectively.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.