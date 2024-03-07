Good morning. It's Friday 8th March.

The U.S. House committee unanimously approved a bill forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok within six months or face a U.S. ban. This signals major progress in the government's efforts to address security concerns, despite past delays due to lobbying. Lawmakers aim to move swiftly, with the bill possibly going to the full House soon. Reuters

Brussels is enforcing new digital rules on tech giants like Google and Apple through the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple is adjusting its plans to comply, including dropping controversial requirements. The DMA could shift the balance between Apple and Google by mandating changes to Apple's app ecosystem in the EU. POLITICO

Google has inaugurated its Asia-Pacific cyberdefense hub in Tokyo, aiming to address mounting concerns about cybersecurity threats, particularly from China. The initiative seeks to foster research on countermeasures against cyberattacks by facilitating information exchange with government officials, companies, and universities in Japan. Additionally, the hub will serve as a training center for regional cyberdefense experts. Nikkei Asia

ASPI

The cyber conversation missing from the Special Australia-ASEAN Summit

The Strategist

Gatra Priyandita

Against the backdrop of the standoff between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, the second Special Australia-ASEAN Summit offered leaders from Australia and Southeast Asia the opportunity to speak candidly about the implications of strategic competition on national security. Yet, amidst these discussions, an important subject remained under-discussed: cybersecurity.

Australia

Australian defence official warns Washington audience about military tech innovation gap with China, Russia

South China Morning Post

Igor Patrick

Australia and the US must bolster their industrial cooperation to be better prepared to face evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific region, a high-ranking Australian defence official said on Monday. Hugh Jeffrey, Australia's Deputy Defence Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Industry, commended his US counterparts for their assessment that the military-industrial architecture developed during the Cold War is not adequate for today's challenges.

Google launches Cybersecurity Certificate in Australia amid talent gap

TechDay

Sean Mitchell

In response to an escalating threat landscape, Google has launched its Cybersecurity Certificate in Australia, aiming to address the nation's shortfall of approximately 40,000 skilled cybersecurity practitioners. Google’s Senior Director Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, expressed the urgency of this initiative, highlighting that cyber attacks are of prime concern for Australian businesses.

China

Can China pull itself out of the ‘middle technology trap’ and challenge US at the top?

South China Morning Post

Holly Chik, Dannie Peng and Zhang Tong

China’s political elite and lawmakers gather this week for the country’s annual legislative sessions which will set budgets and lay down Beijing’s plans for the country’s economy, diplomacy, trade and military. In this, the final part of the series, our science reporters look at the country’s prospects of avoiding long-term technological stagnation. China’s “two sessions” this week are expected to generate more policies to support science and technology as part of a strategy to boost economic growth.

USA

TikTok crackdown bill unanimously approved by US House panel

Reuters

David Shepardson

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee on Thursday unanimously approved legislation giving China's ByteDance six months to divest from short video app TikTok or face a U.S. ban. The 50-0 vote represents the most significant momentum for a U.S. crackdown on TikTok, which has about 170 million U.S. users, which had stalled over the last year amid heavy lobbying by the company. Lawmakers hope to move quickly on the measure and said the U.S. House of Representatives could take up the bill in the coming weeks.

TikTok is urging users to call Congress about a looming ban

The Verge

Mia Sato

As support grows for a bill in Congress that would effectively ban TikTok in the US, the video platform is trying to rally support among a key group: its own users. TikTok sent users in the US a push notification on Wednesday, warning that “Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok” that would “[strip] 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression.” The page says that a ban would “damage millions of businesses, destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deny artists an audience.” The alert includes a way for users to find their representative and call their office.

TikTok plays hardball: Users bombard Congress with calls opposing China bill

Axios

Zachary Basu and Maria Cur

Members of Congress are being flooded with calls from angry constituents after TikTok launched a new campaign warning its users that the Chinese-owned app was at risk of being shut down in the U.S. A key House committee voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to advance bipartisan legislation that would force ByteDance — TikTok's Chinese parent company — to divest its ownership of the app within 165 days. The highly unusual 50-0 vote in the House Energy and Commerce Committee — which unveiled the bill two days ago alongside the China Select Committee — reflected some of the anger among members about TikTok's pressure campaign.

TikTok campaign against ban backfires

Semafor

Mathias Hammer, Morgan Chalfant, and Kadia Goba

A House committee unanimously advanced legislation that would force ByteDance to divest the social media app TikTok, despite congressional offices being bombarded with calls from TikTokers who were urged by the platform to call their representatives to protest the bill. “Let Congress know what TikTok means to you and tell them to vote NO,” a pop-up message on the app said, imploring users to “stop a TikTok shutdown.” Aides from multiple congressional offices told Semafor that they were getting flooded with calls pushing back on the legislation Thursday. Some offices reported getting as many as 50 phone calls. One office received a message from a caller threatening suicide if the app was taken down, a Politico reporter wrote on X.

Americans lost a record $12.5 billion to online fraud last year

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

More than $12.5 billion was lost in 2023 to online fraud in cases reported by the American public, according to the FBI’s annual Internet Crime Report — a 22% increase on the year before. The report compiles information from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and shows a steady increase in fraud nearly across the board. The center registered more than 880,000 complaints. IC3 aggregates data only for reported cases, so the actual dollar figures could be much higher. Investment fraud resulted in the most losses of any type of digital crime, spiking to $4.57 billion, a 38% jump on the year before. According to the FBI, $3.94 billion of those losses were connected to cryptocurrency investment fraud.

North Asia

Google opens cyberdefense hub in Tokyo

Nikkei Asia

Google established its first Asia-Pacific cyberdefense hub in Tokyo on Thursday amid growing concerns among countries in the region about threats from China and elsewhere, Nikkei has learned. The U.S. tech giant wants to promote research on countermeasures against cyberattacks by sharing the latest information with related government officials, companies and universities in Japan. The new facility will also be a base for training regional cyberdefense experts.

South & Central Asia

Japan and India agree to step up security and economic cooperation amid regional security concerns

ABC News (US)

Mari Yamaguchi

Japan's and India's foreign ministers on Thursday agreed to step up security and economic cooperation as the two Asian countries look to boost their ties in the face of China’s growing influence in the region. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a joint news conference after talks with her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that they reaffirmed their countries would expand bilateral security cooperation, including in the field of defense equipment and technology transfers.

India announces $1.2 bln investment in AI projects

Reuters

India on Thursday approved a 103 billion rupee ($1.25 billion) investment in artificial intelligence projects, including to develop computing infrastructure and for the development of large language models, the government said. The money will also be used for funding AI startups, as well as developing AI applications for the public sector, the government said in a statement. India's artificial intelligence market is projected to touch $17 billion by 2027, growing at an annualised rate of 25%-35% between 2024 and 2027, according to IT industry body Nasscom.

Europe

The EU’s uphill battle against Big Tech power

POLITICO

Edith Hancock

In its ongoing battle with Big Tech, Brussels has brought a knife to a gunfight. The European Commission’s new digital police force has around 80 people to check whether some of the world’s richest tech firms are complying with rules designed to make them cede some ground to their smaller competitors. From Thursday, those officials will be scouring compliance reports from Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, TikTok’s Bytedance, Meta and Microsoft that aim to show how they meet requirements set by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple tweaks changes to comply with EU tech rules after criticism

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Apple has modified some of its proposals to comply with landmark EU tech rules after criticism from app developers, including dropping a demand that those who want to create alternative app marketplaces must have a stand-by letter of credit. The company and five other tech giants have to comply by March 7 with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which sets a out a list of dos and don'ts aimed at reining in their power and creating a level playing field for rivals and more choices for users.

How Apple stands to lose from Europe’s new tech law

The Wall Street Journal

Sam Schechner and Kim Mackrael

In the battle for smartphone dominance, Google could soon gain an advantage over Apple from an unlikely source: a new European law. Starting this week, the world’s largest technology companies have to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, a sweeping new law aimed at boosting competition from smaller companies in the realms of digital advertising, online search and app ecosystems. In the near term, one of its biggest impacts could be in the rivalry between Apple and Google. The new law is pushing Apple to open up certain parts of its app ecosystem in the EU, allowing third-party app stores for the first time and permitting alternative in-app payment services on iPhones across the bloc. Apple had lobbied heavily against the moves, which reshape a part of its business that brings in billions of dollars in revenue.

Europe needs fast, focused tech industry policy, Dutch minister says

Reuters

Toby Sterling

Europe needs to be fast, selective and aggressive in supporting key tech industries amid U.S.-China trade tensions, the Dutch economic affairs minister said in an interview on Wednesday. Micky Adriaansens has refocused Dutch industrial tech policy on protecting and promoting a handful of technologies where the Netherlands has pre-existing strengths such as semiconductors, where Dutch equipment firm ASML (ASML.AS), opens new tab is a powerhouse.

Africa

West Africa’s coast was a haven for piracy and illegal fishing - how technology is changing the picture

The Conversation

Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood

The Gulf of Guinea – a coastal region that stretches from Senegal to Angola – is endowed with vast reserves of hydrocarbon, mineral and fisheries resources. It is also an important route for international commerce, making it critical to the development of countries in the region. For a long time, however, countries in the Gulf of Guinea haven’t properly monitored what’s happening in their waters. This has allowed security threats at sea to flourish. The threats include illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, drug trafficking, piracy and armed robbery, and toxic waste dumping.

Gender & Women in Tech

The role of technology and data in paving a future of equity and progress

TechDay

Kate Wilkinson

On this year’s International Women’s Day, there has never been a more crucial time to look unflinchingly at the role technology and data can play as a catalyst for meaningful change. Case in point: the gender pay gap. If there was ever any doubt that the gender pay gap still exists, data released late last month from the Australian Government’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) should put that to bed. Not only does the data show that two thirds of Australian businesses with staff of 100 people or more have a gender pay gap that favours men over women, but also that dozens of those organisations have a pay gap of over 50%. It’s easy to become disheartened by the complexities of the problem. But at ELMO, we believe that equipping organisations with the tools and data they need to make informed decisions is the way forward.

Big Tech

Big Tech howled over E.U. antitrust law. The White House declined a rescue.

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

As European Union regulators prepared to implement a Big Tech law that would broadside U.S. heavyweights such as Apple and Google, the letters poured into the White House. A group of industry associations wailed to President Biden that Europe had used “subterfuge” to “hobble U.S. companies.” A band of members of Congress bemoaned the E.U. law as “de facto discrimination against U.S. firms and workers” and warned that it would give a leg up to China and Russia.

OpenAI hits back at Musk over for-profit plans

The Australian Financial Review

George Hammond

OpenAI has hit back at Elon Musk, releasing emails to show that he supported its plan to create a for-profit entity and raise billions of dollars – decisions at the heart of the Tesla boss’ lawsuit against the artificial intelligence start-up. Mr Musk, who was part of OpenAI’s founding team, claimed in the suit he filed last week that it had breached an agreement to make breakthroughs in AI “freely available to the public” by forming a multibillion-dollar alliance with Microsoft, which has committed $US13 billion ($20 billion) to the company.

Misc

Central bank digital currencies: Is there a blueprint for success?

The Interpreter

Sauradeep Bag

The adoption of central bank digital currencies has sparked debates because of their potential to transform finance by enhancing financial inclusion and payment system efficiency, while also reducing cash handling costs. However, concerns exist about privacy, security, and impacts on traditional banking. Achieving the right balance between innovation and regulation will be critical as countries consider issuing digital currencies.

