The U.S. believes the Chinese hacking network—known as Volt Typhoon among cybersecurity experts and U.S. officials—aims to "preposition" in critical infrastructure networks for future attacks. "We can see no other use," said Haugh, who took charge of the National Security Agency and the military's Cyber Command in February. The Wall Street Journal

While Russia has a decades-long history of targeting the Olympic Games, the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) has observed old tactics blending with artificial intelligence in malign activity that may intensify as the 2024 Paris Opening Ceremony approaches. These operations have two principal aims: denigrate the reputation of the IOC & create the expectation of violence breaking out in Paris at the Games. Microsoft Threat Analysis Center

India is outpacing Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong in data center investment, according to a new industry report. India's data center boom was inevitable, analysts said, due to its internet-savvy population accelerating its consumption of payments, e-commerce and other digital services, and tech companies setting up offices in the South Asian nation, drawn by its large talent pool. Nikkei Asia

Australia

Guardian Essential poll: two-thirds of voters support raising minimum age for social media to 16

The Guardian

Paul Karp

Almost half (47%) of respondents said technology companies including Meta, Google and TikTok had been “mostly negative” for young people, compared with 19% “mostly positive” and 34% neutral.

Aussie experts can stop your smart-device cameras spying on you

The Australian Financial Review

Alana Piper

Researchers from the Australian Centre for Robotics at the University of Sydney and the Queensland University of Technology Centre for Robotics (QCR) have designed a privacy-preserving camera for use in devices such as autonomous vacuum cleaners, delivery drones and smart fridges.

People power: Why your suburb might soon have a battery like this one

The Sydney Morning Herald

Nick Toscano

But another part of the solution to solar panels’ timing problem, says Ausgrid, is the accelerating rollout of a new fleet of mid-sized batteries at the neighbourhood level, which could ease the strain on solar-heavy grids and share the benefits of cheap solar energy more widely.

China

China is ‘prepositioning’ for future cyberattacks—and the new NSA chief is worried

The Wall Street Journal

Niharika Mandhana and Gordon Fairclough

The U.S. believes the Chinese hacking network—known as Volt Typhoon among cybersecurity experts and U.S. officials—aims to “preposition” in critical infrastructure networks for future attacks. “We can see no other use,” said Haugh, who took charge of the National Security Agency and the military’s Cyber Command in February.

The U.S. and China Need an AI incidents hotline

Lawfare

Christian Ruhl

An “AI hotline” for both civilian and military AI systems (or an explicit agreement to discuss AI incidents on existing hotlines) could help prevent unintended escalation as well as protect against accidents and emergent effects from civilian frontier models. And more broadly, it could help to bolster a shared culture of hotline use to improve crisis communications between the two countries—another goal of last year’s summit.

USA

New York set to restrict social-media algorithms for teens

The Wall Street Journal

Jimmy Vielkind

Parental consent would be needed to serve automated feeds and late-night notifications to minors.

US intelligence agencies' embrace of generative AI is at once wary and urgent

ABC

Frank Bajak

U.S. intelligence agencies are scrambling to embrace the AI revolution, believing they’ll otherwise be smothered by exponential data growth as sensor-generated surveillance tech further blankets the planet.

Americas

The internet’s final frontier: remote Amazon tribes

The New York Times

Jack Nicas

The 2,000-member tribe is one of hundreds across Brazil that are suddenly logging on with Starlink, the satellite-internet service from Space X, Mr. Musk’s private space company. Since its entry into Brazil in 2022, Starlink has swept across the world’s largest rainforest, bringing the web to one of the last offline places on Earth.

South & Central Asia

India outpacing Asian rivals in data center capacity, report says

Nikkei Asia

Akira Hayakawa and Sayan Chakraborty

India's data center boom was inevitable, analysts said, due to its internet-savvy population accelerating its consumption of payments, e-commerce and other digital services, and tech companies setting up offices in the South Asian nation, drawn by its large talent pool.

Ukraine - Russia

How Russia is trying to disrupt the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Microsoft Threat Analysis Center

Clint Watts

While Russia has a decades-long history of targeting the Olympic Games, the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) has observed old tactics blending with artificial intelligence in malign activity that may intensify as the 2024 Paris Opening Ceremony approaches. These operations have two principal aims: denigrate the reputation of the IOC & create the expectation of violence breaking out in Paris at the Games.

Deepfake of U.S. official appears after shift on Ukraine attacks in Russia

The New York Times

Michael Crowley, Valerie Hopkins and Edward Wong

Several Russian media outlets and websites referred to or disseminated the video, with no mention that the lip sync was off — or that Mr. Miller’s shirt and tie changed color midway.

Revealed: Russian legal foundation linked to Kremlin activities in Europe

The Guardian

Andrew Roth

Internal documents from the Fund for Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad (Pravfond) indicate that the foundation finances propaganda websites targeted at Europeans, helped pay for the legal defence of the convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout and the assassin Vadim Krasikov, and has employed a number of former intelligence officers as the directors of its operations in European countries.

Europe

To beat the heat, athletes bring cool tech to Paris 2024

Reuters

Nathan Frandino

As the Paris Olympics fast approaches, summertime temperatures will only continue to get hotter, giving athletes additional challenges as they seek to bring home medals.

Middle East

Twitch draws pro-Palestinian influencers as rival sites back off politics

The Washington Post

Taylor Lorenz

Politics on Twitch, however, is thriving. Content creators are amassing dedicated audiences of thousands by covering up-to-the-minute political news and leveraging their communities for progressive activism. Several weeks ago, after witnessing escalating Israeli attacks in Gaza, over 100 top content creators from all platforms joined to form Creators for Palestine, an influencer collective aimed at raising money to help Palestinians.

Big Tech

Qualcommm says laptop users will leave power bricks behind

Bloomberg

Ian King and Vlad Savov

Qualcomm Inc. said owners of laptops built on its new chips will be able to use the computers as much as they want without having to worry about the battery dying.

Artificial Intelligence

AI hardware firm Nvidia unveils next-gen products at Taiwan tech expo

The Guardian

In the future laid out by Huang during his nearly two-hour speech, “almost every interaction you have with the internet or with a computer will likely have a generative AI running in the cloud somewhere”.

People are using AI music generators to create hateful songs

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Malicious actors are abusing generative AI music tools to create homophobic, racist, and propagandic songs — and publishing guides instructing others how to do so.

AMD launches new AI chips to take on leader Nvidia

Reuters

Max A. Cherney and Arsheeya Bajwa

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled its latest artificial intelligence processors on Monday and detailed its plan to develop AI chips over the next two years in a bid to challenge industry leader Nvidia

Microsoft Makes $3.2 Billion AI Bet on Swedish Data Centers

Bloomberg

Jonas Ekblom

The move cements the tech-giant’s footprint in the nation by adding 20,000 of GPUs, or graphics processing units, at its three data centers. The company is also committing to training 250,000 in “essential AI skills,” according to a statement on Monday.

Research

Unleashing “new quality productive forces”: China’s strategy for technology-led growth

The Brookings Institute

Arthur R. Kroeber

These slogans culminate a major shift in China’s overall economic policy direction that has been building for two decades, and that has accelerated noticeably in the last five or so years of Xi’s administration. China has now decisively moved away from the growth-maximizing orientation that prevailed from 1979 until the early 2010s, which prioritized systemic reforms to achieve as high a GDP growth rate as possible. The new economic vision prioritizes the acquisition and development of technology—especially “hard” technologies that require a large industrial and manufacturing base.

