The US National Institute of Standards and Technology to publish security algorithms designed to protect digital data from future quantum computer attacks, marking a significant milestone in post-quantum cryptography. Financial Times

Chinese tech giants are stockpiling high bandwidth memory semiconductors from Samsung in anticipation of new US export restrictions, significantly impacting the global semiconductor supply chain. Reuters

Meta apologised for mistakenly removing posts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paying tribute to a Hamas leader, later restoring the content. Bloomberg

Australia needs an influencers strategy for international affairs

Daria Impiombato

Australian government departments should develop an engagement strategy with online influencers and invite them to join the press in attending international and security events. In a society increasingly dominated by social media or other content-sharing online platforms, issues of security, defence and international affairs are still obscure to many. This is an issue that weakens our democratic processes, it must be addressed, and it can be addressed in part by engaging with increasingly influential influencers.

Austal should stay independent of foreign frigate builders

Chris Douglas

The Australian government should oppose Hanwha Ocean or any foreign acquisition of shipbuilder Austal, especially regarding the general-purpose frigate program. Such a takeover could give the new owner an unfair technological advantage and lead to conflicts over intellectual property and project management. Ensuring contracts are awarded based on strategic security needs rather than ownership will prevent disruptions and maintain control over local naval construction.

Defence to build 'virtual environments' to model decisions and systems

Ry Crozier

The Australia Department of Defence has unveiled a digital engineering strategy that outlines plans to use data-driven models, including digital twins, to aid in innovation and procurement. In a statement, Defence said the new strategy would help it “to speed up capability acquisition and address operational gaps.” It is somewhat based on similar works conducted by the US Department of Defense.

Centuria pays $21m for a half stake in Reset Data ahead of data centres across Australia

Ben Wilmot

Real estate fund manager Centuria Capital has snapped up a half interest in a new-generation data server provider, Reset Data, and the pair will roll out a series of new style data centres across Australia to capitalise on the Artificial Intelligence boom. Australia’s cloud services are forecast to reach more than $23.2bn in 2024.

Chinese firms stockpile high-end Samsung chips as they await new US curbs, say sources

Heekyong Yang, Fanny Potkin and Karen Freifeld

Chinese tech giants including Huawei and Baidu as well as startups are stockpiling high bandwidth memory semiconductors from Samsung Electronics in anticipation of US curbs on exports of the chips to China, three sources said. The companies have ramped up their buying of the artificial intelligence capable semiconductors since early this year, helping China account for about 30% of Samsung's HBM chip revenue in the first half of 2024, one of the sources said.

Many Chinese military arrests touch on crewed spaceflight agency

Devendra Kumar

The China Manned Space Agency s a common element in an extraordinary number of high-level corruption arrests of military offices and defence-industry officials, a review of Chinese documents and official statements reveals. The full implications are uncertain, but there is a clear possibility of involvement of the CMSA’s advance projects, maybe those with a military purpose. On the other hand, the agency may merely seem by happenstance to be at the centre of military corruption, since its management is heavily military.

AeroHT, flying car affiliate of Chinese EV maker Xpeng, raises US$150 million in financing

Daniel Ren

AeroHT, an affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng, has raised US$150 million in its latest round of financing, which is expected to accelerate commercialisation of its US$200,000 flying car. The start-up said that proceeds from the Series B1 funding round would help build an advanced production line for the flying car in Guangzhou, the company’s home city.

Market crash hits crypto investors amid Hong Kong’s efforts to build virtual assets sector

Xinmei Shen

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency token, briefly tumbled below US$50,000 on Monday during one of the worst global markets sell-off in years, hitting crypto investors amid Hong Kong’s efforts to boost its virtual assets sector. Since 2022, Hong Kong has charged ahead with initiatives aimed at drawing virtual asset businesses, part of the city’s broader efforts to maintain its appeal as a financial hub, a status that has taken a blow in recent years.

US nears milestone in race to prevent quantum hacking

Michael Peel

The quest to shield the world’s digital data from attacks by next-generation quantum computers is about to pass a critical milestone, as US authorities unveil a suite of protection tools. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology is poised to publish three approved security algorithms that governments and companies can use to safeguard information from the emerging threat of quantum hacking.

Google's online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules

Nadine Yousif and Michelle Fleury

A US judge has ruled Google acted illegally to crush its competition and maintain a monopoly on online search and related advertising. The landmark decision on Monday is a major blow to Alphabet, Google's parent company, and could reshape how technology giants do business. Google was sued by the US Department of Justice in 2020 over its control of about 90% of the online search market. It is one of several lawsuits that have been filed against the big tech companies as US antitrust authorities attempt to strengthen competition in the industry.

Cryptoverse: Trump's bitcoin stockpile plan stirs debate

Medha Singh and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech attempted to court crypto-focused voters ahead of November's election and offered a bevy of campaign promises, including a plan for a state bitcoin reserve. "If elected, it will be the policy of my administration to keep 100% of all the bitcoin the U.S. government currently holds or acquires into the future," Trump said. The US government holds a bumper cache of crypto: around $11.1 billion worth which includes 203,239 bitcoin tokens, according to data firm Arkham Intelligence which said the pile came from criminal seizures, including from online marketplace Silk Road, which was shut down in 2013. At current levels, the US holds about 1% of overall global bitcoin supply.

The Controversial Kids Online Safety Act Faces an Uncertain Future

Vittoria Elliott

While it easily passed the Senate, the House began a recess without bringing the bill—which critics say would keep young people from accessing vital information on topics like sexual health—to the floor for a vote. After passing the Senate nearly unanimously last week, the future of the Kids Online Safety Act appears uncertain. Congress is now on a six-week recess, and there is indication that the House Republican leadership may not prioritize bringing the bill to the floor for a vote when legislators return.

North Asia

Korea seeks Australian lithium to secure US subsidies, sideline China

Elouise Fowler and Michael Read

Korean conglomerate Posco is scouring Australia for lithium investments that qualify for US subsidies that are still reshaping the global electric vehicle supply chain amid the battery metal’s second reckoning. US President Joe Biden’s flagship climate policy, the Inflation Reduction Act, offers electric carmakers tax breaks for sourcing components from the US and its free trade partners such as Australia and South Korea, instead of China.

Japan space startup Interstellar raises $21m from NTT-led backers

Hiroyasu Oda

Japanese rocket and satellite startup Interstellar Technologies raised 3.1 billion yen ($21.2 million) from a group of funders. The Hokkaido-based startup is developing small satellites that will number in the thousands and orbit in formation. The constellation of satellites will form a large antenna network to power high-speed and high-capacity communications for clients. The startup aims to launch its first orbital rocket for satellites next year and commercialize the satellites in the early 2030s.

Meta apologises for removing Malaysian PM’s social media posts

Anders Melin

Meta Platforms Inc. said it was sorry about removing Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s posts on its platforms that paid tribute to a top Hamas political leader who was killed last month. “We apologize for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed, and the content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label,” a Meta spokesperson said Tuesday in a statement.

Myanmar rebels claim regional military base in major victory

Vivek Shankar

The junta leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said in a speech that security forces had withdrawn in northern Shan State because they were “prioritizing the safety of the people.” He said the rebels were getting weapons and other supplies, including drones and short-range missiles, from “foreign countries”. Some arms and ammunition were coming from factories just across the China-Myanmar border. “We need to investigate where these factories are getting their funds and technological support from,” the military leader said.

Hyundai tests flying taxi near Indonesia's new capital Nusantara

Ismi Damayanti

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has trialed a flying taxi near what is to be Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara. The aircraft is what Hyundai calls an optionally piloted personal/passenger air vehicle. The trial was conducted at Aji Pangeran Tumenggung Pranoto airport in Samarinda, a city located three hours by car from Nusantara. The craft flies at an elevation of 50 meters to 80 meters and can reach 200 kph.

Japan to offer $2bn in trade support for Central Asia projects

Hiroyuki Akiyama

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce more than 200 business deals in Central Asia during his visit to the region this week, promoting decarbonization and digital technology with 300 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in government support. One of the company is Mitsui & Co. and Komaihaltec are rolling out AI-powered traffic lights, designed to reduce congestion, and wind-powered smart cities in Uzbekistan.

Russian cyberwar methods are evolving

Russian cyber units have started to focus on targets tied to Ukrainian military objectives, trying to hack devices used by Ukrainian soldiers and getting access into command and control systems.This new approach to cyber operations marks a shift from attacking more strategic civilian targets like telecommunications and energy infrastructure. It looks like that Russia has altered its approach to exploit the type of targets that could provide more direct battlefield advantages, and supporting its ground forces.

Russia’s luxury car phish continues to prove effective

Alex Scroxton

Foreign diplomatic missions and non-governmental organisations in Ukraine are failing to adequately safeguard staffers from basic phishing attacks, putting government personnel and national security at extreme risk, according to research looking into a repeating campaign that uses virtually identical lures, unchanged from previous years. The unsophisticated phishing campaign has proven so effective for Russia’s cyber spooks that there are now multiple agencies involved.

French museums, Olympics’ venue hit with cyberattack

Victor Goury-Laffont

The French national museum network's IT system, which includes roughly 40 museums, was hit with a "ransomware attack". This network of museums includes the Grand Palais, an exhibition hall and museum located in the heart of Paris, which was repurposed as a sporting venue to host fencing and taekwondo events for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said last week that 68 cyberattacks had been foiled over the first few days of the Olympics, two of which targeted Olympic venues.

Elite athletes face appalling online abuse. This Games, the Paris Olympics is trying to shield them from it

Thomas Germain

An AI algorithm is wading through the oceans of content social media users are posting about the Olympics with a singular mission: neutralising online abuse. The 2024 Summer Olympics will generate more than half a billion social media posts, according to an estimate by the International Olympic Committee. The Committee employs an AI-powered system to review social media posting to keep athletes safe from cyberbullying and abuse.

UK government brands Elon Musk ‘deplorable’ amid race riots

Andrew McDonald

Elon Musk's claim that race riots in the U.K. are "inevitable" is "pretty deplorable," a government minister said Tuesday, amid a deepening feud between the UK administration and the tech billionaire. Heidi Alexander, the UK courts minister, slammed the social media boss for a series of posts on the violent disorder gripping Britain in recent days. Multiple towns and cities have seen far-right violence erupt in recent days, with mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers among targets.

Data protection is poor for African farmers who use digital services: Kenya and Ghana cases highlight gaps

Heike Baumüller and Bezawit Beyene Chichaibelu

Across Africa, agricultural producers are using digital solutions to access farming information, market access, and financial services, with 666 such solutions operating by 2022. However, farm data protection remains unregulated, intersecting with personal data protection, contract, competition laws, and intellectual property rights. As a result, data exchanges are often handled by service providers through unregulated agreements.

As regulators close in, Nvidia scrambles for a response

Tripp Mickle and David McCabe

Nvidia rocketed to the top of the tech industry by providing the computer chips essential to building artificial intelligence. By the end of last year, it had more than a 90 percent share of those chips sold around the world. That success has quickly brought government scrutiny. Authorities with the European Union, Britain and China asked the company for information about its sales of those important chips, allocation of supplies and investments in other companies, according to Nvidia’s financial filings.

X to close flagship San Francisco office

Kate Conger and Ryan Mac

The social media company said workers would move to existing offices in San Jose, California. X will also open an engineering-focused office in Palo Alto, Calif., which it will share with xAI, the artificial intelligence outfit owned by Elon Musk. Since Mr. Musk bought Twitter in 2022, the company has skipped rent payments to Shorenstein, the real estate company that manages X’s office building at 1355 Market Street. X also tried to cut costs by turning some of the space into bedrooms for traveling employees.

AI complacency is compromising Western security

Charles Ferguson

Just as the West has been forced into confrontation with Russia and China, military conflicts have revealed major systemic weaknesses in the US and European militaries and their defence-industrial bases. These problems stem from fundamental technology trends. In Ukraine, expensive manned systems such as tanks, combat aircraft and warships have proven extremely vulnerable to inexpensive unmanned drones, cruise missiles, and guided missiles.Inexpensive mass-produced drones made by China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and now Ukraine have become both crucial offensive weapons and valuable tools for surveillance, targeting, and guidance.

Where Facebook's AI Slop Comes From

Jason Koebler

Facebook itself is paying creators in India, Vietnam, and the Philippines for bizarre AI spam that they are learning to make from YouTube influencers and guides sold on Telegram. Influencers teach other people how to supposedly spin up a side hustle in order to make money by going viral on Facebook and other platforms. Part of the business model for these influencers is that they are themselves making money by collecting ad revenue from YouTube and by selling courses and AI prompts on YouTube, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Neuralink implanted second trial patient with brain chip, Musk says

Rachael Levy

Neuralink has successfully implanted in a second patient its device designed to give paralyzed patients the ability to use digital devices by thinking alone, according to the startup's owner Elon Musk. The device is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries and has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop.

‘You are a helpful mail assistant,’ and other Apple Intelligence instructions

Wes David

Some pre-prompt instructions for Apple’s upcoming AI features are stored on your Mac, saying ‘do not hallucinate’ and to avoid ‘negative’ themes. Apple’s latest developer betas launched last week with a handful of the generative AI features are headed to your iPhones, iPads, and Macs over the next several months. In the example given, an AI bot for a “helpful mail assistant” is being told how to ask a series of questions based on the content of an email.

Narrow windows of opportunity: the limited utility of cyber operations in war

Frederik A H Pedersen, Jeppe T Jacobsen

How are offensive cyber operations employed in conventional warfighting, and what is their utility for the warfighting? This article answers these questions by analyzing new empirical evidence from the Russo–Ukrainian War, drawing on the novel TECI-model built for systematically analyzing and understanding offensive cyber operations in war through the model’s four constituent variables: target, effect, complexity, and integration.

