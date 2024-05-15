Good morning. It's Wednesday 15th May.

President Joe Biden is sharply raising tariffs on Chinese imports, ranging from electric vehicles to solar cells, in a pre-election effort to protect US jobs. The White House said $18bn of Chinese goods would be hit by the rises, which were “carefully targeted at strategic sectors” and designed to buy time for US companies to catch up with Chinese rivals in green technology. In one of the biggest moves, the US will quadruple the tariff on Chinese EVs to 100 per cent this year. Financial Times

Insikt Group reports that CopyCop, a Russian-linked network, uses AI to manipulate media content for political influence, mainly supporting Russian perspectives and criticizing Western policies. This operation, aligned with the Russian government, targets issues like the Ukraine conflict and U.S. politics, posing significant challenges to election security and media integrity. Recorded Future

When a children’s jewelry maker began advertising on Instagram, she promoted photos of a 5-year-old girl wearing a sparkly charm to users interested in parenting, children, ballet and other topics identified by Meta as appealing mostly to women. But when the merchant got the automated results of her ad campaign from Instagram, the opposite had happened: The ads had gone almost entirely to adult men. The New York Times

Australia

Budget 2024: The cyber security first look

Cyber Daily

David Hollingworth

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered the 2024 budget – and cyber security is mentioned a total of three times in the budget overview document. Many areas of government are receiving cyber security uplifts, but funding for specific cyber security ventures is focused on three key areas. This should not be too surprising, with 2023’s budget a signal year for cyber security investment, and the ambitious REDSPICE announcement of the year before. All these projects are ongoing. This year’s spending plan seems like a much more humble follow-up effort.

Mortgage lender Firstmac suffers cyberattack, customer data including driver's license numbers and banking details leaked

ABC News

Nelli Sarrinen

Non-bank mortgage lender Firstmac has suffered a cyber attack where customers' personal details have been leaked online. The details include names, contact information, dates of birth, bank account information and driver's licence numbers. Some customers were contacted by email on Friday, and the company posted a statement on its website on Saturday saying that it "recently experienced a cyber incident" where an "unauthorised third party" accessed a "limited part" of its IT system. A spokesperson for Firstmac said the company was aware of the incident and was urgently investigating it with cyber security experts, but the investigation would take some time due to its complexity.

Aiming at countering small drones, ADF faces challenges

The Strategist

Mark Schweikert

The Australian Defence Force is working on countering small, cheap drones, but the challenges are daunting, with drone technology constantly evolving to sidestep anti-drone measures. Domestic legal obstacles don’t help. A specific acquisition project, LAND 156, covers the requirement. LAND 156 applies to group 1 and 2 drones, which weigh as much as 55 kg and are also called small uncrewed aerial systems. Countering them will be an Army function, while the Royal Australian Air Force attends to larger uncrewed aircraft.

USA

US sharply raises tariffs on Chinese EVs and semiconductor imports

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Edward White

Biden Is trying to buy EVs time with new tariffs on China. It might not work

WIRED

Aarian Marshall

Today, the Biden administration announced a near-unprecedented 100 percent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, a move the White House said would protect the American industry from “unfairly priced Chinese imports.” Previously, tariffs on Chinese EVs sat at 25 percent. Electric vehicle batteries and battery components will also be subject to new tariffs—Chinese lithium-ion battery tariffs rise from 7.5 percent to 25 percent, and rates for Chinese critical minerals, including manganese and cobalt, will move from 0 percent to 25 percent.

US bans China crypto-miner from nuclear base area

BBC

João da Silva

US President Joe Biden has ordered a Chinese-owned cryptocurrency miner and its partners to sell land they own near a US nuclear missile base, citing spying concerns. MineOne Partners, which the White House says is majority-owned by Chinese citizens, has been given 120 days to sell the property, where it runs a crypto-mining operation. The land is less than a mile (1.6km) away from an air force base in Wyoming, where intercontinental ballistic missiles are stored.

China

Britain and US sound alarm over growing Chinese cyber threat

Reuters

Michael Holden and James Pearson

U.S. and British officials warned on Tuesday of a growing cyber threat from China, with the White House cyber director saying Beijing was capable of causing havoc in cyberspace and a UK spy agency chief warning of an "epoch-defining" challenge. Anxiety has been increasing in the United States and Europe about alleged Chinese cyber and espionage activity, but Beijing has denied the accusations.

China hits back as US proposes new tariffs for ‘unfair’ tech-transfer policies that ‘burden’ US commerce

South China Morning Post

Ralph Jennings and Kingling Lo

The US government proposed on Tuesday increasing tariffs on imports of Chinese semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), steel, and batteries to press Beijing over “unfair” technology transfer-related practices, though analysts point to election-year politicking in Washington. Tariffs would rise to 100 per cent from 27.5 per cent on EVs and to 50 per cent on semiconductors and solar cells, according to 14 proposed increases released by the US president’s executive office. Tariffs on lithium-ion vehicle batteries and battery parts would rise to 25 per cent. The US also proposed Increasing tariffs to 25 per cent on steel and aluminium products.

North Asia

UN Expert: North Korea laundered $147.5 mln in stolen crypto in March

Reuters

Michelle Nichols

North Korea laundered $147.5 million through virtual currency platform Tornado Cash in March after stealing it last year from a cryptocurrency exchange, according to confidential work by United Nations sanctions monitors seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The monitors told a U.N. Security Council sanctions committee in a document submitted on Friday that they had been investigating 97 suspected North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency companies between 2017 and 2024, valued at some $3.6 billion.

United Kingdom

UK 'increasingly concerned' about Russian intelligence links to hacktivists

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

British officials are “increasingly concerned about growing links between the Russian intelligence services and proxy groups to conduct cyberattacks,” a senior intelligence chief warned on Tuesday. Anne Keast-Butler, director of signals and cyber intelligence agency GCHQ, warned that the Kremlin’s partnership with criminal groups was also contributing to “suspected physical surveillance and sabotage operations.” Her warning follows the British government last week announcing a “major package of measures to target and dismantle Russian intelligence gathering operations,” including removing the diplomatic premises status of a countryside estate used as a retreat by Russian embassy staff — and allegedly as a safe meeting place with agents.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia-Linked CopyCop uses LLMs to weaponize influence content at scale

Insikt Group

In early March 2024, Insikt Group identified a malign influence network, CopyCop, skillfully leveraging inauthentic media outlets in the US, UK, and France. This network is suspected to be operated from Russia and is likely aligned with the Russian government. CopyCop extensively used generative AI to plagiarize and modify content from legitimate media sources to tailor political messages with specific biases. This included content critical of Western policies and supportive of Russian perspectives on international issues like the Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas tensions.

Southeast Asia

Thailand tops region for ransomware attacks

Bangkok Post

Suchit Leesa-Nguansuk

Thailand had the most ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia last year, according to the Russia-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky. The number of local threats, defined as threats from external devices such as USB flash drives, in Thailand ranked third in the region in 2023. The country had the third largest number (4.7 million) of local threat incidents out of 42 million in the region, behind Vietnam at 17 million and Indonesia at 16.4 million.

Europe

The $2.3 Billion Tornado Cash case is a pivotal moment for crypto privacy

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

A Dutch court has found Tornado Cash cofounder Alexey Pertsev guilty of money laundering and sentenced him to 64 months in prison. In the fall of 2020, as crypto scammers and thieves began to realize the full potential of a financial privacy tool called Tornado Cash—a clever new system capable of shuffling users' funds to cut the trail of crypto transactions recorded on the Ethereum blockchain—Alexey Pertsev, one of the creators of that service, sent a note to his fellow cofounders about this growing issue. He suggested crafting a standard response to send to victims pleading with Tornado Cash for help with stolen funds laundered through their service. “We must compose a message that we will send to everyone in similar cases,” Pertsev, the then-27-year-old Russian living in the Netherlands, wrote to his colleagues.

Middle East

How the authoritarian Middle East became the capital of Silicon Valley

The Washington Post

Elizabeth Dwoskin, Ellen Nakashima, Nitasha Tiku and Cat Zakrzewski

Two years ago, Andrew Feldman couldn’t find Abu Dhabi on a map. But like many Silicon Valley leaders, the artificial intelligence entrepreneur has been wooed by the promise of Middle Eastern partnership and money. On trips to the glittering capital of the United Arab Emirates, he’s toured a government-built synagogue and a local outpost of the Louvre. The city is so teeming with the tech sector that he ran into fellow California start-up founders in the lobby of the Four Seasons Hotel. Meanwhile, millions from the oil-rich UAE are allowing Feldman’s Cerebras to build advanced supercomputer data centers in Stockton, Calif., Dallas and on the outskirts of the Emirati desert city.

Big Tech

Threat actor scraped Dell support tickets, including customer phone numbers

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

The person who claimed to have stolen the physical addresses of 49 million Dell customers appears to have taken more data from a different Dell portal, TechCrunch has learned. The newly compromised data includes names, phone numbers and email addresses of Dell customers. This personal data is contained in customer “service reports,” which also include information on replacement hardware and parts, comments from on-site engineers, dispatch numbers and, in some cases, diagnostic logs uploaded from the customer’s computer. Several reports seen by TechCrunch contain pictures apparently taken by customers and uploaded to Dell seeking technical support. Some of these pictures contain metadata revealing the precise GPS coordinates of the location where the customer took the photos, according to a sample of the scraped data obtained by TechCrunch. TechCrunch has confirmed that the customers’ personal information appears genuine.

Artificial Intelligence

Google’s invisible AI watermark will help identify generative text and video

The Verge

Umar Shakir

Among Google’s swath of new AI models and tools announced today, the company is also expanding its AI content watermarking and detection technology to work across two new mediums. Google’s DeepMind CEO, Demis Hassabis, took the stage for the first time at the Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday to talk not only about the team’s new AI tools, like the Veo video generator, but also about the new upgraded SynthID watermark imprinting system. It can now mark video that was digitally generated as well as AI-generated text.

Android is getting an AI-powered scam call detection feature

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

Google is working on new protections to help prevent Android users from falling victim to phone scams. During its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google announced that it’s testing a new call monitoring feature that will warn users if the person they’re talking to is likely attempting to scam them and encourage them to end such calls. Google says the feature utilizes Gemini Nano — a reduced version of the company’s Gemini large language model for Android devices that can run locally and offline — to look for fraudulent language and other conversation patterns typically associated with scams. Users will then receive real-time alerts during calls where these red flags are present.

Artificial intelligence hitting labor forces like a ‘tsunami’ — IMF chief

Reuters

Artificial intelligence is hitting the global labour market "like a tsunami" International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. Artificial intelligence is likely to impact 60% of jobs in advanced economies and 40% of jobs around the world in the next two years, Georgieva told an event in Zurich. "We have very little time to get people ready for it, businesses ready for it," she told the event organised by the Swiss Institute of International Studies, associated to the University of Zurich.

Google takes the next step in its A.I. evolution

The New York Times

Nico Grant

Last May, Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, said the company would use artificial intelligence to reimagine all of its products. But because new generative A.I. technology presented risks, like spreading false information, Google was cautious about applying the technology to its search engine, which is used by more than two billion people and was responsible for $175 billion in revenue last year. On Tuesday, at Google’s annual conference in Mountain View, Calif., Mr. Pichai showed how the company’s aggressive work on A.I. had finally trickled into the search engine. Starting this week, he said, U.S. users will see a feature, A.I. Overviews, that generates information summaries above traditional search results. By the end of the year, more than a billion people will have access to the technology.

Misc

On Instagram, a jewelry ad draws solicitations for sex with a 5-year-old

The New York Times

Michael H. Keller and Jennifer Valentino-DeVries

When a children’s jewelry maker began advertising on Instagram, she promoted photos of a 5-year-old girl wearing a sparkly charm to users interested in parenting, children, ballet and other topics identified by Meta as appealing mostly to women. But when the merchant got the automated results of her ad campaign from Instagram, the opposite had happened: The ads had gone almost entirely to adult men. Perplexed and concerned, the merchant contacted The New York Times, which in recent years has published multiple articles about the abuse of children on social media platforms.

Internet access linked to higher wellbeing, study finds

BBC

Chris Vallance and Philippa Wain

Internet access and use is consistently associated with positive wellbeing, a new study of data from 168 countries by the Oxford Internet Institute suggests. In many parts of the world, including the EU and UK, concerns about online harms have prompted new laws. The OII says some of its findings are "consistent" with reported links between social media use and depressive symptoms among young women. But it concludes the overall benefits of being online show regulators contemplating tougher laws should rely on data and not be "guided by anecdote."

Research

Mitigating Cyber Threats with Limited Resources: Guidance for Civil Society

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with several international organizations, has released guidance to protect high-risk community entities such as civil society organizations from state-sponsored cyber threats. These organizations, including nonprofit and advocacy groups, are often targeted by countries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea through cyber operations aimed at undermining democracy. The guidance offers specific recommendations for these organizations to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and mitigate threats.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.tions about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

New Defenses And New Norms: Space, Cyber, And AI

National Committee on American Foreign Policy

With emerging technology comes new norms and responsibilities. As AI generative pre-trained transformers (GPT) have been adopted into advanced weapons systems, such as drones and other lethal autonomous weapons, military analysts to ethicists have varied reports heeding warnings or celebrating its innovations. GPT combined with cyberwarfare can exacerbate the destructive effects of state-sponsored attacks. Conversely, this duo may also aid early threat detections but dangerously pushes humans to process risk at faster rates. More and more, it’s when rather than if, these systems overflow into outer space.

Digital Social Governance in Xi's China: Gamified Politics

Australian Institute of International Affairs

In 2019, the Chinese authority launched a new communication and networking platform for CCP cadres: the app, called 'Study (Xi) and Strengthen the Country' (Xue Xi Qiang Guo, 学习强国), is very much an example of what scholars call 'gamification': the use of game elements in context that are not games. Gamification has been immensely popular in Asia, where ride-sharing apps like the Indonesian Gojek, video platforms like China's Bilibili or Japan's Niconico, and e-commerce platforms like Singaporean Lazada and Shopee entice users with points, levels, badges, and casual games.

Caudwell Strong Britain: The UK science and technology environment in 2024 and implications for ‘Net Zero’

Council of Geostrategy

This event celebrates the launch of a Report written by Dr Mann Virdee for the Caudwell Strong Britain research project which explores the strengths and weaknesses of the UK’s science and technology ecosystem. This Report outlines ways for the UK to become the world’s first Net Zero superpower and to build a more competitive and resilient science and technological base. Doing so will unlock the country’s potential for enhanced prosperity and security, and help protect the environment for future generations.

