The US, South Korea and Japan have agreed to launch a high-level consultative group on countering North Korean cyber activities. "It is aimed at strengthening the three countries' effective response capabilities against global cyber threats, including jointly countering North Korea's cyber activities that are abused as a key source funding its nuclear and WMD programs," the presidential office said in a statement. Reuters

More reliable and cheaper internet is on the cards for some Pacific nations following a joint United States-Australia deal that will allow Google to run undersea cables run to the region. Canberra will contribute US$50 million and Washington is adding another US$15m for Google to lay the cables. RNZ

ASPI

Securing the talent for Australia’s semiconductor-manufacturing moonshot

The Strategist

Bronte Munro

The ability to grow and maintain a skilled workforce will be crucial in attracting investment and scaling the semiconductor manufacturing industry. For Australia, attracting investment from foreign semiconductor foundries is essential, and establishing public–private partnerships between government, industry and academia will be necessary to secure talent pipelines.

AUKUS sceptics are missing the point

The Strategist

Justin Bassi and Bec Shrimpton

AUKUS is about a longer game. Sceptics who are already declaring the partnership a failure because it won’t deliver nuclear-propelled submarines for decades, and therefore will produce no military or strategic returns in a useful timeframe, are missing the point. This was always about much more than filling a single or immediate capability gap. It is about giving us the best chance to deter aggression, now and in the future, and therefore prevent a war with the Indo-Pacific’s major strategic challenge, China.

Australia

Thousands of myGov accounts suspended every month after being targeted by dark web scammers

9News

Richard Wood

The federal government warned today Centrelink, Medicare and Australian Tax Office accounts were the targets of phishing attacks by scammers who were using so-called "scam-in-a-box" kits. The technology can create a fake website and provide the know-how for scammers to launch a cyberattack. "In 2023, there has already been more than 4500 new individual myGov scams".

Home Affairs paying to access controversial tool tracking mobile phone movements

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle

Home Affairs has paid an American intelligence company to access Locate X, a controversial tool that can track the movement of smartphones. The agency has had access to the product since at least 2021, according to correspondence between Home Affairs and Babel Street obtained by Guardian Australia under freedom of information laws, amid questions about use of data that may contain people’s sensitive information.

‘Active’ cyber insurers to combat scourge of ransomware

The West Australian

Marion Rae

Allianz Australia and fast-growing American firm Coalition have joined forces to launch "active cyber insurance" that combines digital forensics, cyber tools and incident response services with insurance policies, including ransomware coverage. "Cyber risk is a significant threat impacting Australian businesses today," Phuong Ly, chief general manager, commercial, at Allianz Australia, said on Monday.

China

China invests US$5.4 billion in 2-year-old memory chip maker as self-sufficiency drive picks up

South China Morning Post

Ant Group wins approval to release AI products to Chinese public

Reuters

Brenda Goh

Ant Group has received Chinese government approval to release products powered by its "Bailing" artificial intelligence large language model to the public, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm said on Monday. Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.

Ant receives Chinese government nod to roll out AI services

Bloomberg

Jane Zhang

Bailing will be applied to Ant’s various services and help with innovation, Xu Peng, vice president of Ant Group said in a statement on Monday. Ant, the owner of Alipay, can leverage the popularity of the mobile payment service to gain more data and insight on user habits.

Huawei, Tencent among top cybersecurity patent holders as China fosters own tech

CNBC

Sheila Chiang

Chinese companies have gained ground in global patent holdings in the cybersecurity technology sector amid growing U.S.-China tensions, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Sunday. The report said that U.S. computer manufacturer IBM came out top with 6,363 patents followed by Huawei and Tencent with 5,735 and 4,803 patents respectively.

AI pioneer Kai-Fu Lee builds $1 billion startup in eight months

Bloomberg

Saritha Rai and Peter Elstrom

A Chinese startup founded by computer scientist Kai-Fu Lee has become a unicorn in less than eight months on the strength of a new open-source artificial intelligence model that outstrips Silicon Valley’s best, on at least certain metrics. The company, 01.AI, has reached a valuation of more than $1 billion after a funding round that included Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud unit, Lee said in an interview.

USA

Tech start-ups try to sell a cautious Pentagon on AI

The New York Times

Eric Lipton

Shield AI is one of a handful of start-ups demonstrating the potential of cutting-edge technology to revolutionize war-fighting tools and help the United States keep its military advantage over China. The company and others like Anduril Industries, Autonodyne, EpiSci and Merlin Labs are developing new and more powerful ways for the Pentagon to gather and analyze information and act on it.

Artificial wombs have the potential to help premature babies, but does the technology threaten body autonomy?

ABC News

Sam Nichols

Using an artificial placenta would require an infant taking blood thinners, and for extremely premature infants, blood thinners increase the risk of brain bleeding. But this year, researchers at the University of Michigan who were testing on sheep made a breakthrough and developed a way of using artificial placenta that didn't rely on blood thinners.

North Asia

US, South Korea, Japan to launch consultative group on North's cyber threats

Reuters

Soo-hyang Choi

The US, South Korea and Japan have agreed to launch a high-level consultative group on countering North Korean cyber activities. "It is aimed at strengthening the three countries' effective response capabilities against global cyber threats, including jointly countering North Korea's cyber activities that are abused as a key source funding its nuclear and WMD programs," the office said in a statement.

Taiwan faces highest number of cyberattacks globally

Taiwan News

Kelvin Chen

Taiwan saw an average of 1,509 cyberattacks per week during the first three quarters of 2023, according to a report released by Check Point, an international cybersecurity company. The majority of these attacks come from China, including both large and small-scale attempts to deny access to or sabotage government websites.

Europe

EU's Breton tells TikTok CEO to ramp up efforts against disinformation

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday told TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to ramp up efforts to counter disinformation on the TikTok short video sharing app. Breton last month gave TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, an Oct. 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by Nov. 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.

German giants pour over $500 million into AI startup Aleph Alpha

Bloomberg

Aggi Cantrill and Mark Bergen

A consortium of German industrial giants and financial investors have committed more than $500 million to Aleph Alpha GmbH, an artificial intelligence startup trying to build a European rival to the large language models created OpenAI and Google. The companies said their investment included “commitments for joint business development” with Aleph Alpha, but did not provide further details.

UK

UK science minister announces quantum tech funding and collaboration plans

Computer Weekly

Lis Evenstad

The government has announced £14m in funding for several quantum technology projects to drive forward its ambition of becoming a quantum-enabled economy by 2033, as set out in the National Quantum Strategy. The funding, of which £10m has been allocated to six UK-based projects, is part of the £2.5bn the government is investing in developing quantum technologies over the next 10 years.

Middle East

Satellite companies are restricting Gaza images

Semafor

Max Tani

Key providers of satellite photographs to news organizations and other researchers have begun to restrict imagery of Gaza after a New York Times report on Israeli tank positions based on the images. People with knowledge of the internal dynamics told Semafor that there has been uncertainty at multiple satellite providers over how much information to provide.

Israel’s cyber defense chief tells CNN he’s concerned Iran could increase severity of its cyberattacks

CNN

Sean Lyngaas

After suspected Iranian hackers claimed a string of recent attacks on Israeli security cameras, Israel’s cyber defense chief told CNN he is “very concerned” that Iran could escalate its long-running covert battle with Israel in cyberspace with more serious attacks on infrastructure as the war between Israel and Hamas shows no sign of ending.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Australia-US deal for Google to run internet cables in Pacific positive

RNZ

Caleb Fotheringham

More reliable and cheaper internet is on the cards for some Pacific nations following a joint United States-Australia deal that will allow Google to run undersea cables run to the region. Canberra will contribute US$50 million and Washington is adding another US$15m for Google to lay the cables.

Big Tech

Elon Musk's X restructuring curtails disinformation research, spurs legal fears

Reuters

Sheila Dang

Social media researchers have canceled, suspended or changed more than 100 studies about X, formerly Twitter, as a result of actions taken by Elon Musk that limit access to the social media platform, nearly a dozen interviews and a survey of planned projects show. Musk's restrictions on critical methods of gathering data on the global platform have suppressed the ability to untangle the origin and spread of false information during real-time events.

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk debuts ‘rebellious’ Grok AI bot to challenge ChatGPT

Bloomberg

Vlad Savov

Elon Musk revealed his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT, claiming the prototype is already superior to ChatGPT 3.5 across several benchmarks. Dubbed Grok, it’s the first product of Musk’s xAI company and is now in testing with a limited group of US users. Grok is being developed with data from Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, and is thus better informed on the latest developments than alternative bots with static datasets, the company’s website said.

Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

Reuters

Urvi Dugar

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app, he said on Sunday in a post. The startup aims to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.

Australian government claims ‘seismic’ week for AI development

The Australian Financial Review

Hans van Leeuwen

The AI Safety Summit in Britain last week has injected momentum into worldwide governments’ efforts to get on top of the risks posed by breakneck, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic says. The US, China and the European Union had all signed up to a common agenda, the White House had put its cards on the table, and big tech had agreed, in principle, to play ball.

Chatbots may ‘hallucinate’ more often than many realize

The New York Times

Cade Metz

A new start-up called Vectara is trying to figure out how often chatbots veer from the truth. The company’s research estimates that even in situations designed to prevent it from happening, chatbots invent information at least 3 percent of the time — and as high as 27 percent. Experts call this chatbot behavior “hallucination.” It is a serious issue for anyone using this technology with court documents, medical information or sensitive business data.

