U.S. officials are privately delivering an unusual warning to telecommunications companies: Undersea cables that ferry internet traffic across the Pacific Ocean could be vulnerable to tampering by Chinese repair ships. The Wall Street Journal

Two judges at the High Court in London are set to rule on whether the court is satisfied by U.S. assurances that Assange, 52, would not face the death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech if he faced a U.S. trial for spying. Reuters

UK engineering group Arup lost HK$200mn after fraudsters used a digitally cloned version of a senior manager to order financial transfers during a video conference, the Financial Times has learned. Hong Kong police previously revealed what is one of the world’s biggest known deepfake scams. Financial Times

ASPI

Australia can lead in clean-energy waste management

The Strategist

Eric Lies and Ryan Bloxsom

As the world transitions to clean energy technology, managing the hazardous waste that it produces becomes an urgent issue. Australia is well positioned to take the lead in this field and create a vertically integrated supply chain for critical-minerals and hazardous-waste management. It can do so by building on its excellent import-export infrastructure and expertise in natural resource extraction and handling.

Making the most of AUKUS: capitalising on Australian competitive advantage

The Strategist

George Henneke

Opinions vary on the AUKUS partnership’s likely long-term effects on Australia’s military capacity. To some, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to foster international collaboration, spur private investment and build a more robust domestic defence industry.

Before applying AI to war, we’d better think about its limitations

The Strategist

Niusha Shafiabady

Weapons have had some capacity for decision-making since World War II, but now artificial intelligence is taking the capability to vastly greater levels and, before long, prevalence. So far, this is looking highly problematic. Are AI systems accurate enough to be making decisions of life or death? They are not always right, and their accuracies differ in different circumstances.

World

Technology policy in an economic security era: Recommendations for a G7 FDI screening toolkit

Think7

Emily Benson, Matteo Cianforlini, Rebecca Maria Perla Iotti, Francesco Giovanni Lizzi, Lucia Tajoli

G7 and close partner countries still need to develop enforceable rules to create guardrails for the economic security agenda, especially in relation to high-tech critical sectors. To address these concerns this policy brief proposes a common foreign direct investment screening toolkit

Australia

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange faces U.S. extradition judgment day

Reuters

Michael Holden and Sam Tobin

A British court could give a final decision on Monday on whether WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States over the mass leak of secret U.S. documents, the culmination of 13 years of legal battles and detentions. Two judges at the High Court in London are set to rule on whether the court is satisfied by U.S. assurances that Assange, 52, would not face the death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech if he faced a U.S. trial for spying.

CSIRO cuts Chinese WMD researcher loose, pressure on QUT

The Australian

Jamie Walker

Australia’s national science agency has cut ties with a Chinese researcher linked to weapons of mass destruction, heaping pressure on the university that continues to back him. In response to national security concerns raised by Liberal frontbencher James Paterson, CSIRO confirmed it had “ceased working” with PhD candidate ­Xiaolong Zhu in August 2022.

MediSecure breach latest in trend of healthcare hacks

The Mandarin

Dan Holmes

Digital script provider MediSecure is the latest company to be involved in a “large scale” data breach, according to Australia’s national cybersecurity coordinator. MediSecure is a former government contractor that worked on providing Australia’s eScript service. This is now exclusively administered by eRx Script Exchange in November 2023. A MediSecure database containing prescriptions and healthcare provider information has been affected.

Security concerns quash online voting for overseas Canberrans

The Canberra Times

Jasper Lindell

The ACT's Electoral Commission will abandon an internet-based system to allow overseas voters to cast ballots online, citing increased security threats to electoral integrity facing this year's poll. Electoral Commissioner Damian Cantwell said a risk assessment for the October ACT election had identified threats to electoral integrity and service quality as the most pressing issues facing the territory.

China

China’s ‘AI-in-a-box’ products threaten Big Tech’s cloud growth strategies

Financial Times

Ryan McMorrow & Nian Liu

China’s artificial intelligence groups are selling “AI-in-a-box” products for companies to run on their own premises, in a threat to the AI cloud computing services offered by the country’s big tech groups such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent. Huawei has signed up more than a dozen AI start-ups to bundle and market their large language models with its AI processors and other hardware.

GPT-4o’s Chinese token-training data is polluted by spam and porn websites

MIT Technology Review

Zeyi Yang

Soon after OpenAI released GPT-4o on Monday, May 13, some Chinese speakers started to notice that something seemed off about this newest version of the chatbot: the tokens it uses to parse text were full of spam and porn phrases. Experts say that’s likely due to insufficient data cleaning and filtering before the tokenizer was trained.

USA

U.S. fears undersea cables are vulnerable to espionage from Chinese repair ships

The Wall Street Journal

Dustin Volz, Drew FitzGerald, Peter Champelli, Emma Brown

U.S. officials are privately delivering an unusual warning to telecommunications companies: Undersea cables that ferry internet traffic across the Pacific Ocean could be vulnerable to tampering by Chinese repair ships. State Department officials said a state-controlled Chinese company that helps repair international cables, S.B.

CISA warns of hackers exploiting Chrome, EoL D-Link bugs

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has added three security vulnerabilities to its 'Known Exploited Vulnerabilities' catalog, one impacting Google Chrome and two affecting some D-Link routers. Adding the issues to the KEV catalog serves as a warning to federal agencies and companies that threat actors are leveraging them in attacks and security updates or mitigations should be applied.

North Asia

Arup lost $25mn in Hong Kong deepfake video conference scam

Financial Times

Cheng Leng and Chan Ho-him

UK engineering group Arup lost HK$200mn after fraudsters used a digitally cloned version of a senior manager to order financial transfers during a video conference, the Financial Times has learned. Hong Kong police previously revealed what is one of the world’s biggest known deepfake scams, but did not identify the company involved.

New president gives Australia chance to step up engagement with democratic Taiwan

The Australian

Anthony Bergin & Peter Jennings

On Monday, Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, will be inaugurated as president of Taiwan, the self-ruling island of 23 million people. As our fifth-largest trade partner, we should support Taiwan’s membership. Lai advocates the development of “five trusted industries” for Taiwan: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, autonomous defence industry development, cyber security and low Earth orbit satellites. Taiwan is a critical technology hub. Its semiconductor industry ranks first globally, with over 90 per cent market share in advanced manufacturing processes.

Taiwan, on China’s doorstep, is dealing with TikTok its own way

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin and Amy Chang Chien

As it is in the United States, TikTok is popular in Taiwan, used by a quarter of the island’s 23 million residents. But unlike Congress, the government in Taiwan is not contemplating legislation that could end in a ban of TikTok. Officials in Taiwan say the debate over TikTok is just one battle in a war against disinformation and foreign influence that the country has already been fighting for years.

Drawing the line: Japan’s crackdown on messenger app signals need for international digital rules

KEI

Haeyoon Kim, Simon Lester

Line, a popular messenger and social media platform in Japan used by around 70 percent of the population, has emerged as the next potential challenge for the fragile relationship between Seoul and Tokyo. Run by Line Yahoo, Line is jointly owned by the South Korean tech company Naver and the Japanese company SoftBank, each holding a 50 percent stake.

Southeast Asia

Musk, Indonesian health minister launch Starlink for health sector

Nikkei Asia

Elon Musk and Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin launched SpaceX's satellite internet service for the nation's health sector on Sunday, aiming to improve access in remote parts of the sprawling archipelago. Musk, the billionaire head of SpaceX and Tesla, arrived on the Indonesian resort island of Bali by private jet before attending the launch ceremony at a community health centre in the provincial capital, Denpasar.

Thailand and the Republic of Korea held the 2nd Cybersecurity Dialogue in Seoul

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Thailand

On 16 May 2024, Mr. Sorut Sukthaworn, Ambassador Attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand co-chaired the 2nd Thailand-Republic of Korea Cybersecurity Dialogue with Mr. Rhee Dong-yeol, Ambassador for International Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea in Seoul. During the meeting, both sides updated their respective cybersecurity policies and strategies, exchanged views on recent developments in the cyber threat landscape, and discussed further cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, including under the ASEAN-Republic of Korea framework and UN mechanisms.

Japan and ASEAN to craft auto strategy to counter China's EVs

Nikkei Asia

Riho Nagao

Japan and ASEAN intend to create their first joint strategy on automobile production and sales within the Southeast Asian bloc, as Chinese electric vehicles become more prevalent there. The two sides aim to draw up an interim joint strategy through around 2035 when their economic ministers meet as early as September this year.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Contested connectivity: cyber threats in the Asia-Pacific

IISS

Julia Voo

Asia-Pacific countries are facing increasing numbers of state-backed hacking operations serving geopolitical and economic purposes. They are also getting better at conducting them. Domestic and foreign-policy ambitions are manifesting in the information space, where state-linked actors are contesting state adversaries, political opponents and world views both overtly, through activities such as defacement, and covertly, via disinformation operations.

Europe

EU ambassador condemns N. Korea's illegal weapons programs

The Korea Times

Kim Hyun-bin

European Union Ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez has expressed concerns over North Korea's exploitation of the global geopolitical landscape by persisting in its weapons program and fostering stronger ties with Russia. “The DPRK continues to advance its illegal weapons programs...2022 and 2023 saw an unprecedented number of illegal missile launches by Pyongyang, with several technological improvements.

EU warns Microsoft’s Bing could face probes over deepfakes and false news

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

Microsoft's Bing faces a potential European Union investigation into how it limits threats connected to its artificial intelligence, including fake information and the viral spread of deepfakes. The European Commission said Friday it suspected Microsoft's AI image generator and chatbot of potentially breaching the bloc's content-moderation law, the Digital Services Act, over disinformation.

French TikTok block in overseas territory sets ‘dangerous precedent,’ critics warn

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard & Océane Herrero

In a first-of-its-kind move within the European Union, the French government has moved to block TikTok in one of its overseas territories amid widespread protests. In response to the protests, the government suspended the popular video-sharing app — owned by Beijing-based ByteDance and favored by young people — as part of state-of-emergency measures alongside the deployment of troops and an initial 12-day curfew.

Middle East

Helicopter carrying Iran's President Raisi crashes, search under way

Reuters

Parisa Hafezi and Elwely Elwelly

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.

Israel Aerospace sees interest in Arrow system that repelled Iran's missiles

Reuters

Ari Rabinovitch

Israel's Arrow defense systems helped thwart Iran's massive missile and drone attack last month, and a number of countries are now interested in purchasing the technology, said the developer's chief executive. The Arrow system, according to Israel's air force, "carried out the main part" in their interception. That success immediately drummed up global interest, said Boaz Levy, CEO at state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, the project's main contractor.

Big Tech

Asia's tech and auto suppliers weigh up impact of U.S. tariff hike

Nikkei Asia

From component makers to battery suppliers, Asian companies are bracing for the impact of U.S. President Joe Biden's tariff hikes on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, EV batteries and materials. Some companies, meanwhile, are worrying about potential Chinese retaliation for the tariffs.

Elon Musk's X stirs free speech controversy from Australia to India to Brazil

Nikkei Asia

Ryotaro Yamada, Rurika Imahashi & Niki Mizuguchi

Social media platform X and its owner, Elon Musk, are clashing with authorities around the world over demands to remove content seen as harmful, igniting debates over censorship as well as the role of Musk's business interests. X, formerly known as Twitter, chalked up a court victory in Australia this week when a judge denied a request by authorities to extend a worldwide block on videos of a stabbing at Sydney church.

Artificial Intelligence

Google, OpenAI race to create indispensable AI assistant

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

The next phase of the AI chatbot wars has begun. In the past week, both Google and the Microsoft-backed OpenAI have pointed to a future where digital assistants on our phones or other devices will have full, intelligent conversations with their users. Able to see and hear the world around them, these AI agents would collect all sorts of contextual information, and have access to their users’ stacks of personal data, to answer any question or carry out any online task.

