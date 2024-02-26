Good morning. It's Tuesday 27th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Meta announced on Sunday that it plans to set up a team of intelligence experts, data scientists, engineers and researchers in Europe who will be tasked with identifying and mitigating election-related threats on its platforms in real time. The Record by Recorded Future

Authorities said the agreement aims to strengthen cross-border exchange of "strategic intelligence" to combat scams conducted on telecom channels, primarily via phone calls and texts, and drive a coordinated regional approach to better protect citizens. Nikkei Asia

China

China Is Stockpiling for Next Phase of the Chip Wars

The Wall Street Journal

Jacky Wong

Ahead of real conflicts, countries stockpile ammunition and fuel. Chinese companies are busy stockpiling chip-making equipment parts. That has brought huge bounty to Western and Japanese vendors—but also portends worrying developments ahead.

USA

What to Know About the Supreme Court Arguments on Social Media Laws

The New York Times

David McCabe

Social media companies are bracing for Supreme Court arguments on Monday that could fundamentally alter the way they police their sites. After Facebook, Twitter and YouTube barred President Donald J. Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol, Florida made it illegal for technology companies to ban from their sites a candidate for office in the state. Texas later passed its own law prohibiting platforms from taking down political content.

Supreme Court Seems Open to Free Speech Challenges to Social Media Laws

The New York Times

Adam Liptak

The Supreme Court seemed skeptical on Monday of laws in Florida and Texas that bar major social media companies from making editorial judgments about which messages to allow. A ruling that tech platforms have no editorial discretion to decide which posts to allow would expose users to a greater variety of viewpoints but almost certainly amplify the ugliest aspects of the digital age, including hate speech and disinformation.

Supreme Court to decide if states can control fate of social media

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski and Ann E. Marimow

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear oral arguments to determine the constitutionality of that Texas law along with a related Florida law, which prohibits platforms from suspending the accounts of political candidates or media publications. The cases will determine whether state governments or tech companies have the power to set the rules for what posts can appear on popular social networks.

Justices appear skeptical of Texas, Florida social media laws

The Washington Post

Justices from across the ideological spectrum appeared likely to prevent Texas and Florida from immediately implementing laws restricting social media giants from removing certain political or controversial posts, even as they expressed concern about the power platforms wield over public debate.

‘Disinformation on steroids’: is the US prepared for AI’s influence on the election?

The Guardian

Rachel Leingang

Already this year, a robocall generated using artificial intelligence targeted New Hampshire voters in the January primary, purporting to be President Joe Biden and telling them to stay home in what officials said could be the first attempt at using AI to interfere with a US election. The “deepfake” calls were linked to two Texas companies, Life Corporation and Lingo Telecom.

A new tool targets voter fraud in Georgia – but is it skirting the law?

The Guardian

Caroline Haskins

A tech company supported by Donald Trump’s former lawyer has been facilitating mass challenges to voter registrations in Georgia. State officials say its methods are inaccurate and likely skirt state law. Founded in the wake of the 2020 election, EagleAI, pronounced “Eagle Eye”, offers a tool that streamlines challenges to voter registrations. Pulling data from both public and purchased information, it allows anyone to investigate potential errors on voter registrations forms. With a few clicks to attach evidence of alleged disqualifying mistakes, EagleAI automatically fills out challenges to registrations.

How a Right-Wing Controversy Could Sabotage US Election Security

WIRED

Eric Geller

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plays a critical role in helping states run secure elections, but its work alerting social media companies to misinformation has earned it special contempt from conservatives. With national Republicans increasingly turning against CISA—investigating its activities and voting to slash its budget—the agency’s partnerships with GOP leaders in the states are more vulnerable than ever before.

New Biden order would stem flow of Americans’ sensitive data to China

The Washington Post

Ellen Nakashima and Drew Harwell

President Biden is expected to issue an order as soon as this week to prevent the bulk flow of Americans’ sensitive data — including genetic information — to hostile foreign countries, prime among them China. The order is designed to block data brokers and other companies from selling access to large stores of geolocation, genomic and other sensitive, personal information to buyers in “countries of concern” such as China, Russia and Iran, administration officials have told industry and civil society experts.

US leading global alliance to counter foreign government disinformation

The Guardian

Patrick Wintour

A global coalition of democracies is being formed to protect their societies from disinformation campaigns by foreign governments, the US special envoy on the issue has said. James Rubin, the special envoy for non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts at the US state department’s global engagement centre (GEC), said the coalition hoped to agree on “definitions for information manipulation versus plain old opinions that other governments are entitled to have even if we disagree with them”. The US, UK and Canada have already signed up to a formal framework agreement, and Washington hopes more countries will join.

Southeast Asia

Singapore and Malaysia sign pact to target telecom scammers

Nikkei Asia

Dylan Loh

The information and media authorities of Singapore and Malaysia on Sunday inked an agreement to fight scams across telecommunications channels, after residents of the city-state were cheated of 651.8 million Singapore dollars ($484.9 million) last year. Authorities said the agreement aims to strengthen cross-border exchange of "strategic intelligence" to combat scams conducted on telecom channels, primarily via phone calls and texts, and drive a coordinated regional approach to better protect citizens.

South & Central Asia

Government ‘examining’ Indian tech company in EU, U.S. sanctions list

The Hindu

Suhasini Haidar

The government is examining details of an Indian tech company involved in semiconductor research, that was sanctioned by the European Union on Friday for its dealings with Russia. The company is a partner of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for a very recent “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Make in India) collaboration, officials confirmed to The Hindu.

India Chip Strategy Makes Progress With $21 Billion in Proposals

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal

The Indian government, after years of watching from the sidelines of the chips race, now has to evaluate $21 billion of semiconductor proposals and divvy up taxpayer support between foreign chipmakers, local champions or some combination of the two.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia-based LockBit ransomware hackers attempt comeback

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The LockBit ransomware gang is attempting a comeback days after its operations were severely disrupted by a coordinated international crackdown. The Russia-based group has set up a new site on the dark web to advertise a small number of alleged victims and leak stolen data, as well as releasing a rambling statement explaining how it had been hobbled by the UK’s National Crime Agency, the FBI, Europol and other police agencies in an operation last week.

Russia cyber spies behind SolarWinds breach adopting new tactics, warn Five Eyes agencies

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds breach are adapting their techniques to hack into organizations that have moved their networks into cloud-hosted environments, Western officials are warning. Over the past 12 months, these hackers have “been observed stealing system-issued access tokens to compromise victim accounts.” These access tokens can be stolen if the hackers compromise personal, unmanaged devices that have access to corporate resources.

Europe

Meta to assign special teams in Europe to fight election disinformation, AI abuse

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is ramping up its efforts to protect users from disinformation ahead of the European Parliament elections in June. The company announced on Sunday that it plans to set up a team of intelligence experts, data scientists, engineers and researchers in Europe who will be tasked with identifying and mitigating election-related threats on its platforms in real time.

Instagram owner Meta forms team to stop AI from tricking voters

BBC

Tom Gerken

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta says it will form a team to tackle deceptive artificial intelligence (AI) content in the upcoming EU elections in June. It is concerned by how generative AI - tech which can fake videos, images and audio - might be used to trick voters.

Hungary’s Parliament Approves Sweden’s NATO Bid After Stalling

The New York Times

Andrew Higgins

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s decision to finally allow a vote followed a visit to Budapest, the Hungarian capital, on Friday by the Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson. During the visit, it was announced that Sweden would provide Hungary with four Swedish-made Gripen jets in addition to the 14 its air force already uses, and that the maker of the jets, Saab, would open an A.I. research center in Hungary.

UK

UK’s enemies could use AI deepfakes to try to rig election, says James Cleverly

The Guardian

Tom Ambrose

Criminals and “malign actors” working on behalf of malicious states could use AI-generated “deepfakes” to hijack the general election, the home secretary has said. James Cleverly was speaking before meetings with social media bosses and said the rapid advancement of technology could pose a serious threat to elections across the globe. He warned that people working on behalf of states such as Russia and Iran could generate thousands of deepfakes – highly realistic hoax images and videos – to manipulate the democratic process in countries such as the UK.

Africa

Meet the Portuguese-speaking African creators making it big in Brazil

Rest of World

Matheus Andrade and Daniela Dib

Rest of World found over a dozen African creators who are making content from Brazil — the largest Portuguese-speaking country in the world, with the fifth-biggest social media market of more than 165 million users. According to YouPix, a São Paulo-based consultancy, an estimated 20 million people in Brazil make money in the creator economy — a far cry from many of the African countries the recently transplanted creators come from.

Big Tech

Former Google video generation expert joins TikTok owner ByteDance amid generative AI race

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

A key contributor to Google’s VideoPoet video generation technology has joined TikTok owner ByteDance, as Big Tech companies on both sides of the Pacific race to advance generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools after OpenAI’s Sora stunned the world with its capabilities. San Jose, California-based Jiang Lu, an adjunct professor at the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), has joined ByteDance’s intelligent creation team, according to his profile on the company’s internal staff messaging platform seen by the Post.

Google steps up Microsoft criticism, warns of rival's monopoly in cloud

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Alphabet's Google Cloud on Monday ramped up its criticism of Microsoft's cloud computing practices, saying its rival is seeking a monopoly that would harm the development of emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence. Microsoft and Amazon have recently attracted scrutiny in Britain, the European Union and the United States over their market power in cloud computing. Google trails a distant third behind the two leaders.

Huawei’s cloud unit banks on booming AI demand with global footprint expansion in Europe and Middle East

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

The cloud unit of Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies is wooing overseas industry clients and expanding its global footprint with new data centres, banking on the explosive demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI), despite US sanctions.

Artificial Intelligence

AI ‘dream girls’ are coming for porn stars’ jobs

The Washington Post

Tatum Hunter

Since the first AVN “expo,” in 1998, adult entertainment has been overtaken by two business models: Pornhub, a free site supported by ads, and OnlyFans, a subscription platform where individual actors control their businesses and their fate. Now, a new shift is on the horizon: artificial intelligence models that spin up photorealistic images and videos that put viewers in the director’s chair, letting them create whatever porn they like.

What happens when we outsource boring but important work to AI? Research shows we forget how to do it ourselves

The Conversation

Tapani Rinta-Kahila

When we outsource cognitive tasks to technology – such as flying a plane, navigating, or making a judgement – research shows we may lose the ability to perform those tasks ourselves. There is even a term for our tendency to forget information that is available through online search engines: the Google effect. As new AI technologies promise to automate an increasing range of activities, the risk of “skill erosion” is growing.

Microsoft strikes deal with Mistral in push beyond OpenAI

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia

Microsoft has struck a deal with French artificial intelligence start-up Mistral as it seeks to diversify its involvement in the fast-growing industry beyond ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The US tech giant will provide the 10-month-old Paris-based company with help in bringing its AI models to market. The partnership makes Mistral the second company to provide commercial language models available on Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform.

Research

Who’s Who in the Semiconductor Supply Chain

The Wire China

Paul Sedille

The semiconductor industry has become one of the most significant global industries, as well as a flashpoint in the relationship between the U.S. and China. A close analysis of the industry's supply chain shows a number of areas where U.S. companies still dominate.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Jobs

Open Call for India Tech Policy (ITP) Fellowship

Pacific Forum

The India Tech Policy (ITP) Fellowship seeks applicants for a 12-month non-resident policy fellowship focused on semiconductor technologies. Over 12 months, fellows will engage with research and analysis of the existing policy and legal frameworks impacting the semiconductor industry—their drawbacks and deficiencies—and offer policy recommendations.

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work.

Professional Development Program Coordinator

ASPI

Our Program Coordinators are fundamental to the success of our professional development programs. As a key team member, you will be tasked with nurturing collaborative relationships across Defence, National Security, the National Intelligence Community, and the broader ASPI community. Success demands adept communication and interpersonal skills, a focus on client service, exceptional organisational abilities coupled with keen attention to detail, and the capability to think on your feet, problem-solve, and meet deadlines effectively.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.