The Biden administration is considering using the foreign direct product rule to impose strict trade restrictions on allies like Japan's Tokyo Electron and the Netherlands' ASML if they continue supplying advanced semiconductor technology to China. Bloomberg

Russian authorities have requested Google to reinstate over 200 blocked pro-government YouTube channels, including RT and RBC, that were blocked following the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow Times

Repairs on three subsea cables damaged by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have commenced, highlighting the vulnerability and repair challenges of critical infrastructure in conflict zones. Bloomberg

ASPI

As technology distorts information, Pacific governments and media must cooperate

The Strategist

Blake Johnson, Fane Fakafanua and Sione Vikilani

In mid-July the Australian government introduced the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy aimed at enhancing Pacific access to Australian content and fostering regional engagement through various training programs and exchanges. While the primary focus is on media-to-media training, there is also a crucial need for media-government exchanges to build trust in institutions. The strategy addresses the rapid changes in media, including the challenges posed by AI, social media innovations, and the increase in deepfake technology, which can undermine trust and spread misinformation.

Keep Britain east of Suez, Mr Healey

The Strategist

Euan Graham

The new UK's Defence Secretary John Healey faces a challenging landscape prioritising Britain's geostrategic presence in the Indo-Pacific amid pressing issues of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and repairing EU relations. The article argues that withdrawing from the Indo-Pacific would not serve UK’s national interests. Healey must balance focus on NATO and Euro-Atlantic security with the need to maintain and expand the UK's military, industrial, and technological presence in the Indo-Pacific, particularly under AUKUS. This commitment is vital to countering the strategic threats posed by the alignment of authoritarian regimes in China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, and ensuring Britain remains a credible and engaged global actor.

World

Japan, US and Australia join forces for first information warfare event

CyberDaily

Robert Dougherty

Sailors and officers from the US Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Royal Australian Navy participated in the inaugural Exercise Blue Spectrum in Sydney, focusing on cyberspace defence. This event marked the first trilateral information warfare exercise since the signing of a memorandum between the three countries in April. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation in non-kinetic information operations across various domains, including cyber and space, alongside kinetic operations. US Navy Captain Errol Laumann highlighted the exercise as an opportunity to implement deeper information warfare coordination, ensuring unified response capabilities among the three navies.

Australia

Telstra stung with $1.5m fine for failing to authenticate SIM card swaps

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Telstra has been fined $1.5 million by the Australian Communications and Media Authority for failing to adequately authenticate the identity of users during SIM card swaps and other high-risk interactions, leaving over 100,000 customers vulnerable to scams. The Authority found that Telstra did not authenticate customer IDs in 168,000 cases, including more than 7,000 involving vulnerable customers. These failures exposed customers to significant risks, with average losses from mobile fraud estimated at $28,000. Telstra acknowledged the delay in implementing new multi-factor authentication processes introduced by the Authority in 2022 and has since taken steps to comply with the new standards and minimise risks to customers.

Government set to pressure big tech over online scams

Inside Small Business

Byron Kaye

Australia plans to introduce a law by the end of the year requiring internet companies to proactively prevent hosting scams or face substantial fines. This initiative, driven by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, aims to create a mandatory, enforceable anti-scam code that obliges internet, banking, and telecommunications firms to take reasonable measures to protect users and offer effective complaint services. The move comes in response to significant financial losses due to scams, which tripled to $2.7 billion from 2020 to 2023.

Green tick for big Sun Cable solar farm and subsea line

Canberra Times

Aaron Bunch

SunCable's Australia-Asia Power Link project, which aims to send Australian solar power to Southeast Asia via the world's longest undersea energy cable, has moved forward with approval from the Northern Territory's Environmental Protection Authority. This milestone enables the project to progress towards a final investment decision by 2027. The project will generate up to four gigawatts of electricity for Darwin and 1.75GW for Singapore through a 4300km subsea cable, with electricity supply expected to start in the early 2030s. Further steps include planning for NT electricity supply, land use negotiations, and the potential integration of wind generation.

China

US dollars exit China’s VC market, ending 2-decade marriage that enabled rise of start-ups

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang and Wency Chen

China's venture capital industry is experiencing a significant shift as the longstanding relationship between US investors and mainland start-ups ends, leading to a sharp decline in foreign funding, which fell 60% to $3.7 billion in 2023. The disconnect, exacerbated by increased scrutiny from both Beijing and Washington, has led to a reduced number of initial public offerings and forced US investors to reconsider their stakes in Chinese tech firms like ByteDance and Shein.

Hunter to hunted: China hit by rise in cyberattacks

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

In the first half of 2024, cyberattacks on Chinese websites surged significantly, with an 84% increase in Distributed Denial of Service attacks, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Imperva. This spike in cyberattacks coincides with global geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The report also highlighted that while China is among the top targets, with Chinese entertainment websites experiencing significant attacks, the US remains the prime target.

China is installing the wind and solar equivalent of five large nuclear power stations per week

ABC News

James Purtill

China is rapidly advancing its renewable energy transition, installing the equivalent of five large-scale nuclear power plants worth of renewable energy every week, according to a report by Climate Energy Finance. This pace will enable China to meet its 2030 clean energy target by the end of this month, 6.5 years ahead of schedule. The country is adding at least 10 gigawatts of wind and solar generation capacity every fortnight.

Shanghai to put driverless robotaxis on roads despite pushback from taxi drivers in Wuhan

South China Morning Post

Ann Chao

Shanghai is set to launch its first batch of driverless taxis in the Pudong district this month, marking a significant step in China's adoption of autonomous vehicles. This move follows the city's announcement at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference that it would issue licences to four companies – Baidu, AutoX, Pony.ai, and SAIC AI Lab – for "fully driverless" taxi services. This development highlights China's increasing acceptance of robotaxi services, despite opposition from taxi drivers in Wuhan, where Baidu's expansion of robotaxis has sparked job security concerns.

USA

US floats idea of tougher trade rules in chip crackdown on China

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins, Ian King, Cagan Koc, and Takashi Mochizuki

The Biden administration is considering using the foreign direct product rule to impose severe trade restrictions on companies like Tokyo Electron and ASML Holding NV if they continue to supply advanced semiconductor technology to China. This rule would allow the US to control foreign-made products that incorporate even a small amount of American technology. The US is using this potential measure to pressure allies, particularly Japan and the Netherlands, to strengthen their own restrictions on China.

Right-wing influencers use Trump assassination attempt to attack diversity

The Washington Post

Taylor Lorenz, Naomi Nix and Nitasha Tiku

Right-wing media and conservative influencers spread an unfounded narrative that female Secret Service agents and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs were to blame for Trump's injury. This narrative was fueled by photos and edited videos of female agents and claims that Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle's goal of increasing female agents compromised safety. The incident highlights how quickly partisan speculation can spread during national emergencies. Critics of the programs have seized on this event to argue against diversity initiatives, which they claim lower standards and lead to unqualified hires.

Trump says 'I'm for TikTok' as potential US ban looms

Reuters

David Shepardson

Donald Trump expressed support for TikTok, citing the need for competition against Facebook and Instagram, despite an impending potential ban if its parent company ByteDance doesn't divest its US assets. Trump, who was previously banned from Facebook and Instagram, argued that TikTok's presence is essential for competition. As president, Trump had attempted to ban TikTok and WeChat in 2020, but these efforts were blocked by the courts. In contrast, President Joe Biden withdrew Trump-era executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat in June 2021.

North Asia

Nearly all Hong Kong companies vulnerable to identity, deepfake attacks, survey finds

South China Morning Post

Kelly Le

A report by CyberArk reveals that nearly all Hong Kong companies surveyed have suffered identity-related breaches, such as phishing and deepfake attacks, over the past year. The 2024 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report indicated that 98% of Hong Kong companies experienced these breaches, compared to 93% globally. Phishing, particularly voice phishing, was the most common attack, affecting 96% of the surveyed companies. The report also highlighted concerns over the increasing adoption of AI, which brings additional risks like compromised AI models and AI-generated malware.

Trump says Taiwan should pay for defence, sending TSMC stock down

Channel News Asia

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested that Taiwan should pay the US for its defence, arguing that Taiwan benefits from US protection without reciprocating. Trump's remarks, made during a Bloomberg Businessweek interview, negatively impacted shares of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, causing a drop of over 2%. TSMC, the leading maker of advanced chips, plays a crucial role in global tech supply chains. Taiwan’s Premier Cho Jung-tai responded, asserting Taiwan's commitment to increasing its defence spending.

Korean prosecutors file warrant to arrest Kakao founder for stock manipulation

Tech Crunch

Kate Park

South Korean prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Brian Kim, founder of Kakao, over alleged stock market manipulation during a bidding war for SM Entertainment in 2023. The warrant follows a probe into claims that Kakao purchased KRW 240 billion worth of SM Entertainment shares to drive up prices, leading rival Hybe to withdraw its offer. Kakao's chief investment officer, Jae-Hyun Bae, is already on trial for similar allegations. If found guilty, Kakao may face significant penalties, including divestment from its online banking subsidiary, Kakao Bank.

Southeast Asia

2 charged in Malaysia over cyber bullying linked to social media influencer’s death

The Straits Times

Two individuals have been brought to court in Malaysia over communication offences on TikTok linked to the death of social media influencer Esha. This case, involving a cyber-bullying victim, is the first of its kind in Malaysia. Lorry driver B. Sathiskumar pleaded guilty to posting lewd comments with the intent to annoy others and faces fines and imprisonment. In a separate case, Shalini Periasamy, a private psychiatric care nursing home owner, was fined RM100 for making vulgar and threatening remarks on TikTok. The case has garnered significant public attention and highlights the need for stronger measures against cyber-bullying in the country.

South & Central Asia

India shifts its strategy on tech

Financial Times

Benjamin Parkin

India is shifting its strategy on technology by focusing on control and regulation rather than attempting to replace US social media giants. This shift follows the failure of the nationalist Twitter-like platform Koo, which folded after failing to compete with established platforms. The Modi government has enacted stricter regulations, including criminal liability for social media executives, compelling foreign tech companies to comply with Indian laws. The approach seeks a balance between lighter touch regulation compared to Europe and serious consumer protection, while critics argue it also grants the state broad powers to police online speech, resembling China's model.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Japan-Samoa summit meeting

Japan government

During the Japan-Samoa Summit Meeting, Japan PM Kishida and Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa discussed strengthening cooperation, particularly in technology and satellite data. PM Kishida emphasised the critical role of the Pacific Climate Change Centre in promoting human resource development and technological information sharing, supported by Japan. He highlighted Japan's provision of meteorological data from the Himawari satellite and collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme based in Samoa. Additionally, Japan announced the provision of chemical fire engines for disaster prevention.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia demands Google restore 200 pro-Kremlin YouTube channels

The Moscow Times

Russian authorities have requested Google to restore over 200 pro-government YouTube channels blocked since the Ukraine invasion, including those of state media, federal authorities, companies, and public figures supporting the Kremlin. Roskomnadzor, Russia's state media regulator, specifically mentioned the Kremlin-funded RT and RBC among the channels to be reinstated. This demand follows warnings from Russia’s state-owned telecom operator Rostelecom about deteriorating YouTube streaming speeds due to alleged technical issues with Google’s equipment. Amidst reports of the Russian government intentionally slowing down YouTube, there are plans to potentially block it entirely later this year, although the Kremlin denies these claims.

Mysterious drones keep watch as Ukrainians train in Germany

POLITICO

Joshua Posaner and Cristina Gonzalez

At a secret location outside Berlin, Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing a six-week crash course in trench warfare and urban fighting, facing simulated threats including drones, which they incorporate into their training. This initiative, part of the EU Military Assistance Mission, aims to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by year's end, reflecting the evolving nature of warfare where both sides in Ukraine's conflict use UAVs for reconnaissance and attacks. Despite suspicions that these drones are part of Russian efforts to demoralise and destabilise Western allies, the training adapts to these challenges, enhancing both Ukrainian and German military tactics.

Putin fears crypto mining could cause energy shortages in Russia

POLITICO

Veronika Melkozerova

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of potential electricity disruptions if the government fails to regulate crypto mining, which is used by Russians abroad to bypass sanctions and make donations to military units. His remarks coincided with electricity cutoffs due to a nuclear plant glitch. Crypto mining's high energy consumption, which accounts for 0.4-0.9% of global electricity usage, poses challenges even for energy-rich nations like Russia. In 2022, Russian military units received over $1.8 million in crypto donations, and the US has sanctioned entities aiding Russia in evading sanctions through virtual assets.

Europe

TikTok loses first court challenge to EU’s big tech crackdown

Bloomberg

Samuel Stolton

TikTok lost its first legal challenge against the EU’s Digital Markets Act, as the General Court ruled that parent company ByteDance is substantial enough to fall under the new regulations. The Act, effective since March, aims to prevent anti-competitive actions by powerful tech firms. The court confirmed that TikTok meets the criteria, including having significant sales and user numbers in the EU. This decision, which ByteDance can appeal, is part of the broader EU effort to regulate Big Tech and includes restrictions on favouring their own services and combining user data.

Italy's Leonardo working with Thales, Airbus on new space strategy

Reuters

Leonardo is collaborating with France's Thales and Airbus on a new joint strategy for the space sector, as confirmed by CEO Roberto Cingolani during a parliamentary hearing. This partnership is part of Leonardo's efforts to catalyse large European alliances in the aerospace industry. The announcement comes amid reports of potential consolidation talks between Airbus and Thales, particularly focusing on their satellite operations. Any such merger would require approval from the EU and backing from the French and Italian governments.

UK

UK competition watchdog will investigate Microsoft deal with AI startup

The Guardian

Alex Hern

The Competition and Markets Authority has begun a full investigation into Microsoft's arrangement with AI startup Inflection. This follows the recruitment of Inflection's founder Mustafa Suleyman and several colleagues by Microsoft, along with deals to use Inflection’s AI models. The Authority, having found sufficient evidence, will decide by 11 September whether to escalate the investigation. Microsoft asserts the talent acquisition promotes competition and is not a merger. This probe is part of broader concerns about AI sector competition, with similar inquiries involving Amazon and OpenAI.

Middle East

Damaged internet subsea cables repaired in Red Sea amid militant attacks on ships

Bloomberg

Olivia Solon and Mohammed Hatem

Repairs have started on three subsea telecommunications cables damaged in the Red Sea in February, despite ongoing Houthi militant attacks. The AAE-1 cable, a key link between Asia and Europe, was fixed by an E-Marine ship from Emirates Telecommunications Group and is now online. The ship is also repairing the Seacom and EIG cables, which were severed by a cargo ship anchor due to Houthi attacks. Repairs were delayed by the conflict in Yemen and required extensive negotiations for permits. This incident highlights the vulnerability of subsea infrastructure and the challenges of repairs in conflict zones. Houthi attacks have also forced cargo ships to detour, raising freight rates and security concerns.

Suspected Iranian state hackers use new malware to target Israeli organisations

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Iranian state-linked hacking group MuddyWater is reportedly targeting organisations in Israel and the Middle East using a new custom backdoor malware known as BugSleep, according to recent research from Check Point and Sekoia. Discovered in May, BugSleep is still under development, with various bugs, but is continuously being improved by the threat actors. This new malware allows hackers to remotely execute commands and transfer files from compromised systems. MuddyWater, affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, has been active since 2017 and has previously targeted entities in countries like Israel, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

Navigating the Crossroads: China’s mineral pursuit in Afghanistan and the US concerns

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Seema Khan

As US-led NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan, China moved in to exploit the country's rich mineral resources, especially lithium, essential for green technologies. This has increased geopolitical tensions and raised concerns about the ethical trade-offs between economic development and cultural preservation. China’s engagement, including significant investments in Afghanistan's mineral sector, aligns with its broader Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to expand its influence. However, this exploitation poses challenges, such as potential corruption, environmental damage, and the threat to Afghanistan's cultural heritage, particularly at sites like the ancient Buddhist monastery at Mes Aynak.

Gender & Women in Tech

‘Godmother of AI’ Fei-Fei Li builds $1bn start-up in 4 months

Financial Times

Tabby Kinder and George Hammond

Stanford University’s AI leader Fei-Fei Li has rapidly built a billion-dollar start-up named World Labs within four months. Founded in April, the company has already raised about $100 million in its latest funding round and is valued at over $1 billion. World Labs aims to create "spatial intelligence" in AI, developing human-like processing of visual data to enhance AI's interaction with real-world environments. This venture builds on Li's significant contributions to AI, such as developing ImageNet and leading AI at Google Cloud.

Big Tech

A new development in the debate about Instagram and teens

The Atlantic

Caroline Mimbs Nyce

Meta is launching a pilot program to allow researchers to access Instagram data to study its impact on teen and young adult well-being following criticism of social media's potential role in the teen mental health crisis. The program, run in partnership with the Center for Open Science, will provide researchers with specific data while safeguarding user privacy. Despite Meta's history of internal research showing potential harms, such as Instagram's impact on teenage girls, this move aims to offer more transparency and facilitate independent studies.

WhatsApp: AWS leased infrastructure to NSO Group beginning in 2018

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The NSO Group, the creator of the Pegasus spyware, reportedly rented Amazon Web Services servers from December 2018 to at least October 2020, contradicting earlier reports that suggested a shorter timeframe. Amnesty International previously indicated that this relationship began more recently. However, WhatsApp discovered through a subpoena that NSO had started using AWS in 2018 to host parts of the Pegasus system's code. AWS terminated NSO's accounts in December 2021 after being alerted by Amnesty that its services were used to target human rights officials. WhatsApp sued NSO in 2019, alleging Pegasus was used to spy on 1,400 users, including journalists and activists. The US government has since placed NSO on a restricted entities list to curb spyware proliferation.

Artificial Intelligence

‘Safety labels’ that clearly indicate AI risks and testing on the cards in Singapore

The Straits Times

Osmond Chia

Users of generative AI applications may soon see clear labels detailing usage guidelines, risks, and testing procedures, similar to safety labels on medication in Singapore. This initiative, announced by Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, aims to standardise transparency and testing communication by tech companies. The guidelines, expected to be implemented by early 2025, will establish safety benchmarks addressing risks like falsehoods and biased content. Additionally, Singapore authority will consult the industry on these guidelines, and a new guide on data anonymisation will be introduced to facilitate secure data transfer within ASEAN.

Struggling bitcoin miners seek deals with AI companies

Financial Times

Nikou Asgari and Tim Bradshaw

Bitcoin miners are shifting their focus to AI to revitalise revenues by leasing their high-performance computing data centres, which are in high demand for AI projects. Miners, such as Core Scientific, have struck lucrative deals with AI companies like CoreWeave to host AI chips, aiming to stabilise and increase their earnings amidst fluctuating crypto markets and reduced mining rewards due to the recent bitcoin halving event. This strategy leverages their existing infrastructure to cater to AI's significant energy and computing needs, offering a quicker and cheaper solution for AI firms compared to building new data centres.

AI needs ‘algorithmic breakthroughs,’ and AI is not to blame for brunt of data center emissions increase

Fortune

Sharon Goldman

Google's recent environmental report revealed a 13% increase in emissions from its data centers in 2023, attributing this rise to the AI transition. However, Jeff Dean, Google's chief scientist, clarified that AI is not the primary driver of this increase. Dean emphasized that Google remains committed to achieving 100% clean energy by 2030, but acknowledged that progress is non-linear due to some clean energy projects not yet being operational. He argued that while AI's energy usage is growing, it still represents a small portion of overall data center usage. Dean also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance system efficiency and the importance of combining scaling with algorithmic improvements to advance AI's factuality and reasoning capabilities.

Island of riches: Taiwan reaps benefits of AI boom

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

The boom in AI has significantly benefited Taiwan companies like Quanta, boosting their shares and profits due to their production of high-end servers. Quanta's success has led to substantial employee bonuses and increased wealth for both the company and its employees. This trend is contributing to Taiwan's growing reputation as a global tech wealth hub, with an anticipated 47% rise in millionaires by 2028 driven primarily by the semiconductor industry. The prosperity is spreading beyond senior managers to younger talent, evidenced by significant bonuses and salary increases across various tech companies. However, this wealth surge has also driven up real estate prices, making housing less affordable for younger workers in other sectors. Despite the rising salaries and economic growth, the wealth effect remains uneven, with some sectors still lagging behind.

AI needs 'entirely new' infrastructure, says Taiwan's Chief Telecom

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li

President of Taiwan's Chief Telecom Jacky Liu has highlighted the need for significant upgrades to data centres due to the rise of generative AI. Traditional data centres, with power grid capacities of 4 to 6 kilowatts per server rack, now require at least 10 kilowatts, with some needing up to 20 kilowatts. Additionally, AI servers, which can weigh up to 2,000 kilograms, necessitate stronger infrastructure, including enhanced load-bearing floors and advanced seismic protection. Liu noted that these upgrades are crucial as AI servers become heavier and more expensive. Chief Telecom’s newest data centre in Taipei has been designed to meet these new standards, reflecting the broader industry trend towards more robust facilities to support AI advancements.

Meta won't offer future multimodal AI models in EU

Axios

Ina Fried

Meta will withhold its next multimodal AI model from EU customers due to regulatory uncertainties, setting up a potential conflict with EU regulators. This decision highlights a trend among US tech companies to withhold products from Europe due to stringent regulatory environments. Meta's multimodal models, capable of processing video, audio, images, and text, will be integrated into various products, but not available in the EU. Meta's concerns stem from compliance issues with the GDPR, particularly in training models using European data. The UK, with similar data protection laws, does not face the same regulatory delays, allowing Meta to proceed with its model launch there.

Yandex founder to build AI business in Europe after Russia exit

Financial Times

Max Seddon and Madhumita Murgia

Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russian tech group Yandex, is launching an AI venture in Europe called Nebius Group. This follows Yandex's parent company exiting Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict. Volozh, who condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, aims to leverage his team's expertise to build Nebius, which will develop cloud computing platforms for AI models. The venture has already attracted significant investment and plans to compete with major cloud providers. Nebius has severed all ties with Yandex and is focusing on AI advancements and infrastructure development, particularly in Finland, while maintaining a strong relationship with AI chipmaker Nvidia.

Fujitsu invests in OpenAI rival Cohere, eyeing Japanese language model

Nikkei Asia

Kyoko Hariya

Fujitsu has invested in North American generative AI startup Cohere to develop a Japanese large language model named Takane. Based on Cohere's Model, Takane will learn from Japanese business terminology and data provided by Fujitsu. Expected to have 50-100 billion parameters, it aims to handle complex tasks and will be commercially available by September. Cohere, known for reducing inaccuracies in AI-generated answers, will collaborate with Fujitsu, which is also developing a model with the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Takane will support digitization efforts in Japan and is expected to yield higher profit margins than Fujitsu's current IT services.

Misc

The app that promised to ‘use AI to weed out daters with STIs’ has been shut down

The Verge

Lauren Feiner

HeHealth’s AI-powered app Calmara, which claimed to provide rapid and confidential sexual health screenings by analysing images of genitals, has been shut down following an inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission. The Commission raised concerns about the app's accuracy and the validity of its claims, noting that the company paid study authors and used unverified data. Investigations revealed the app’s failure to identify sexually transmitted infections accurately. In response, HeHealth agreed to shut down both Calmara and its primary app, delete customer data, and cease making unsubstantiated health claims

A globally integrated Islamic State

War on the Rocks

Aaron Z Yelin

The Islamic State has evolved into a more integrated and resilient organisation over the past five years, with its General Directorate of Provinces coordinating a global network. This structure, potentially centralised in Somalia, facilitates extensive interaction among its provinces, crucial for governance, foreign fighter mobilisation, and external operations. A significant aspect of IS's strategy is its information operations, utilising sophisticated media and communication tools to spread propaganda, recruit members, and coordinate attacks. Recent successful and thwarted attacks highlight IS's increasing external operations capacity and underscore the need for policymakers to address its complex and integrated threat effectively.

