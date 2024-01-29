Good morning. It's Tuesday 30th January.

Apple has attacked proposals for the UK government to pre-approve new security features introduced by tech firms. BBC

The world’s biggest YouTuber is breaking into the one market Western content creators have generally avoided: China. Semafor

World

Western nations need a plan for when China floods the chip market

Financial Times

Chris Miller

On a recent quarterly earnings call, the chief executive of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, China’s leading chipmaker, predicted a “global supply glut” in the types of semiconductors his company produces. It may defy business logic but, helped by generous subsidies, China’s chipmakers are ramping up production capacity despite concerns about oversupply. According to one consultancy, the country’s chip production capacity will grow by 60 per cent in the next three years, and could double over the next five.

Australia

Hackers chasing Australians with higher credit score, ClearScore data finds

The Australian

Joseph Lam

A credit check provider has established a clear link between Australians with higher credit scores and the likelihood of a breach. Those with a credit score of 700 or higher accounted for 72 per cent of all attempted breaches last year among local customers at British FinTech ClearScore who had activated a premium protection service. Of the 389,000 users who had activated that particular product called ClearScore Protect, which scans a database of stolen information uploaded to the dark web every three months on behalf of users, the company recorded 1.24 million breaches, a clear indication that those with higher credit scores were more likely to be targeted, said senior engineer Alex Berriman.

China

China approves over 40 AI models for public use in past six months

Reuters

Josh Ye

China has approved more than 40 artificial intelligence (AI) models for public use in the first six months since authorities began the approval process, as the country strives to catch up to the U.S. in AI development, according to Chinese media. Chinese regulators granted approvals to a total of 14 large language models for public use last week, Chinese state-backed Securities Times reported. Beijing started requiring tech companies to obtain approval from regulators to open their LLMs to the public last August. It underscored China's approach towards developing AI technology while striving to keep it under its purview and control.

USA

US wants cloud firms to flag foreign users in China AI race

Bloomberg

Courtney Rozen, Mackenzie Hawkins

The US wants cloud services providers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to actively investigate and call out foreign clients developing artificial intelligence applications on their platforms, escalating a tech conflict between Washington and Beijing. If implemented, Washington could use those requirements to choke off a major avenue through which Chinese firms access the data centers and servers crucial to training and hosting AI.

Eager for economic wins, Biden to announce billions for advanced chips

The Wall Street Journal

Yuka Hayashi

The Biden administration, eager to highlight a signature economic initiative as elections approach, is expected to award billions of dollars in subsidies to Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC, and other top semiconductor companies in coming weeks to help build new factories. The grants are part of the $53 billion Chips Act, intended to reshore production of advanced microchips and fend off China, which is fast developing its own chip industry.

Biden wooing battleground states and red states with research funds

The Washington Post

Eva Dou

Biden administration officials on Monday announced $150 million in research funding for 18 states, most of which are contested or red, as part of a raft of policies to boost the nation’s manufacturing industries ahead of the election. The Biden administration is also in the process of rolling out a whopping $52 billion in subsidies to U.S. semiconductor factories and research facilities across the country to ensure the United States retains leadership in next-generation technologies against China.

Cyberattack hits Georgia county where Trump is charged

Bloomberg

Brett Pulley, Jamie Tarabay

Fulton County, Georgia has been hit with a cyberattack, said Robb Pitts, chairman of the county’s board of commissioners. County officials, along with the FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation will hold an emergency press conference Monday, Pitts told Bloomberg News. The specific nature of the incident wasn’t immediately clear. Government websites often are the subject of distributed denial-of-service attacks, in which they are flooded with internet traffic and temporarily disabled. Fulton County is the setting of Georgia’s 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Americas

Hearings on Canada’s proposed cybersecurity law to start today

IT Business

Howard Solomon

Work on the second plank of the Liberal government’s cybersecurity and privacy strategy starts this afternoon. That’s when the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security opens hearings on Bill C-26, which amends legislation governing telecommunications companies and creates the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act. “Canada is woefully behind the United States, Australia and Europe when it comes to the protection of our critical infrastructure,” he said.

Canadian malware spreader gets 2 years in prison

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

A Canadian court handed down a two-year prison sentence to a man who admitted coordinating ransomware and malware attacks on private citizens, businesses and government agencies. Matthew Philbert, 33, pleaded guilty in October of last year to charges of fraud and unauthorized access to computers after his arrest in 2021 in Canada. Investigators found more than 1,100 victims total.

North Asia

How Taiwan beat back disinformation and preserved the integrity of its election

ABC News

David Klepper

The rumors about vote fraud started swirling as the ballots in Taiwan’s closely watched presidential election were tallied on Jan. 13. There were baseless claims that people had fabricated votes and that officials had miscounted and skewed the results. Instead of a piecemeal approach — focusing solely on media literacy, for instance, or relying only on the government to fact-check false rumors — Taiwan adopted a multifaceted approach, what Thibaut called a “whole of society response" that relied on government, independent fact-check groups and even private citizens to call out disinformation and propaganda.

Chip smuggling operation that sent 53,000 banned American chips to China gets busted — $12 million worth of chips funneled through South Korean company

Tom's Hardware

Matthew Connatser

South Korea's customs office has busted a chip smuggling operation that involved 53,000 chips worth $11.6 million, making it by value the biggest chip smuggling bust yet. They found strategic chips using US tech were being routed through Korea to China. From August 2020 to August 2023, 'Company A' legally bought U.S.-made chips and imported them, also legally, to South Korea. Some of these chips were then smuggled by air to China in 144 individual trips, simply by not declaring them to customs.

South & Central Asia

India tells tech giants to police deepfakes under ‘explicit’ rules

Financial Times

John Reed, Hannah Murphy

A senior official in Narendra Modi’s government has warned that social media companies will be held accountable for AI-generated “deepfakes” posted on their platforms in compliance with “very clear and explicit rules” as India prepares for a general election this year. The warning on fakes comes after Modi, who is seeking re-election to a third term in a parliamentary poll expected in April and May, broached the topic in recent remarks, and as India wields its regulatory clout over companies serving one of the planet’s largest populations of internet users. Faked clips have already been used to influence politics and elections in the UK, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan and Slovakia.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine’s prisoners of war agency hit by cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Ukrainian state agency overseeing the treatment of prisoners of war said on Monday that it had restored access to its website after being hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack over the weekend. The hacker group behind the incident hasn't been identified, but the agency is pointing to Moscow, connecting the attack to the recent crash of a Russian transport plane.

UK

Big Tech

Amazon drops $1.4bn deal to buy iRobot after EU veto reports

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Amazon has abandoned its planned $1.4bn (£1.1bn) acquisition of the robot vacuum cleaner company iRobot, amid EU opposition to the deal. The e-commerce company will pay a $94m break fee to iRobot, which immediately announced plans to axe 31% of its workforce – or 350 employees – and the departure of its chief executive. Amazon and iRobot said in a joint statement the takeover had “no path to regulatory approval in the European Union, preventing Amazon and iRobot from moving forward together”.

Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia’s big tech rivals put their own A.I. chips on the table

The New York Times

Cate Metz, Karen Weise, Mike Isaac

The boom in generative A.I. over the last year exposed just how dependent big tech companies had become on Nvidia. They cannot build chatbots and other A.I. systems without a special kind of chip that Nvidia has mastered over the past several years. They have spent billions of dollars on Nvidia’s systems, and the chipmaker has not kept up with the demand. So Amazon and other giants of the industry — including Google, Meta and Microsoft — are building A.I. chips of their own.

OpenAI's ChatGPT breaches privacy rules, says Italian watchdog

Reuters

Italy's data protection authority has told OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot application ChatGPT breaches data protection rules, the watchdog said on Monday as it presses ahead with an investigation started last year. The Italian watchdog, known as Garante - one of the European Union's most proactive in assessing AI platform compliance with the bloc's data privacy regime - last year briefly banned ChatGPT over the alleged breach of EU privacy rules.

Misc

Australia’s construction sector is on the brink. This tech could be the answer

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Technology start-up ProcurePro thinks it has the answer to the insolvency crisis hammering Australia’s construction sector, raising $6 million in funding to help meet its stated goal of saving 1 billion construction administration hours globally. Nearly 2000 construction companies across Australia entered administration between July 2022 and July 2023, according to data from the corporate regulator, with more builders expected to fail over the next year.

TikTok tests feature that could make all videos shoppable

Bloomberg

Alex Barinka

TikTok is testing a feature that could make all posts shoppable, the social media company’s latest move to create a multi-billion-dollar US e-commerce business.The new feature uses technology to identify objects in a video automatically. Then it encourages viewers to “find similar items on TikTok Shop” by clicking into a page of products, according to screenshots and posts viewed on the app by Bloomberg.

