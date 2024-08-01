Good morning. It's Thursday, 1st August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The US is considering unilateral restrictions on China’s access to AI memory chips and equipment capable of making those semiconductors as soon as next month, a move that would further escalate the tech rivalry between the world’s biggest economies. Bloomberg

Russia’s government passed two laws on Tuesday that legalise virtual currency mining and pave the way for its central bank to use crypto for international payments. The Record by Recorded Future

Germany's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Berlin, a spokesman told a press briefing on Wednesday. The reason given was a 2021 cyberattack on the German government's mapping agency by "Chinese state actors." Deutsche Welle

ASPI

Australia

Big Tech giants ‘dragging their heels’ on scams

InnovationAus

Brandon How

Social media giants are “dragging their heels” on scams, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said on Wednesday while outlining new obligations to prevent scams and compensate victims. Mr Jones told the National Press Club that “digital platforms have a moral obligation to join the fight as part of their social licence”, given they are used heavily by scammers to contact victims.

Australia could have 200,000 AI tech workers by 2030

TechRepublic

Ben Abbott

The number of technical and non-technical AI-related roles could grow fast, says the Technology Council of Australia, with entry level, mid-career and international candidates all standing to benefit. The TCA report, supported by Microsoft, LinkedIn and Workday, states that realising this opportunity will require a 500% growth in AI jobs over the next seven years.

China

Chinese EV maker BYD tells Ottawa it plans to enter Canadian market

The Globe and Mail

Steven Chase

Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturing giant BYD Co. expects to enter the Canadian market, according to a filing with a federal regulator – a development that comes as Ottawa contemplates trade action against made-in-China EVs.

Discount shopping giant Temu’s supply chain faces scrutiny as mainland sellers protest

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

The recent protest against international discount-shopping service Temu, which has grown the past two years as a popular portal for mainland Chinese exporters to reach overseas consumers, appears to have exposed inherent tensions between the PDD Holdings-owned platform and its suppliers. Hundreds of mainland suppliers on Monday stormed Temu’s office in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province, alleging unreasonable policies by the platform. According to multiple merchants on Temu, the terms between the platform and its suppliers have put them at a disadvantage.

USA

US weighs restrictions on China’s access to AI memory chips

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

The US is considering unilateral restrictions on China’s access to AI memory chips and equipment capable of making those semiconductors as soon as next month, a move that would further escalate the tech rivalry between the world’s biggest economies.

Exclusive: New US rule on foreign chip equipment exports to China to exempt some allies

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

President Joe Biden's administration plans to unveil a new rule next month that will expand U.S. powers to stop exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from some foreign countries to Chinese chipmakers, two sources familiar with the rule said.

Ransomware attack disables computers at blood center serving 250 hospitals in southeast US

Associated Press

A not-for-profit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States is facing a ransomware attack, officials said Wednesday. OneBlood said the attack had disabled its information technology, forcing it to operate at a reduced capacity in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. To manage its blood supply, the blood center was asking more than 250 hospitals to activate their critical blood shortage protocols.

Copyright Office tells Congress: ‘Urgent need’ to outlaw AI-powered impersonation

TechCrunch

Devin Coldewey

The U.S. Copyright Office has issued the first part of a report on how AI may affect its domain, and its first recommendation out of the gate is: we need a new law right away to define and combat AI-powered impersonation.

CISA, FBI warn of potential DDoS attacks on 2024 elections

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Two federal agencies urged voters to be prepared for distributed denial-of-service attacks on infrastructure used to support the 2024 election in November. The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency published a public service announcement on Wednesday preemptively outlining what a DDoS attack on election infrastructure will look like.

North Asia

The Quad gets a boost

Foreign Policy

Michael Kugelman

The Quad foreign ministers give the grouping some forward momentum with a meeting in Tokyo, Bangladesh’s PR campaign falls flat in the wake of violent protests, and Pakistan asks major donors for debt restructuring as it seeks assistance from the International Monetary Fund. A joint statement issued after the meeting sent a clear signal that all is well within the Quad, underscoring cooperation in areas including technology, disaster relief, climate change, and counterterrorism.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s VGOS telescope to transform global astronomy

OpenGov Asia

Azizah Saffa

Institut Teknologi Bandung is poised to embark on the development of science and technology in Indonesia with the construction of the Very Long Baseline Interferometry Global Observing System radio telescope at Bosscha Observatory. This strategic initiative underscores ITB’s commitment to strengthening Indonesia’s position in astronomy and related disciplines.

Ukraine-Russia

Russia legalises cryptocurrency mining as global sanctions rattle traditional finances

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia’s government passed two laws on Tuesday that legalise virtual currency mining and pave the way for its central bank to use crypto for international payments. The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, has approved cryptomining for legal entities and entrepreneurs. Those interested need to submit their information to relevant Russian agencies so that they can be tracked, according to the new rules.

Russia vs Ukraine: the biggest war of the fake news era

Reuters

Max Hunder

In early April, some residents of Kharkiv received a series of chilling text messages from government officials telling them to flee the city before Russian forces surrounded it."Due to the threat of enemy encirclement, we urge the civilian population of Kharkiv leave the city by April 22," said one alert, which bore the logo of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine and mapped out safe escape routes on a slick infographic.

Europe

Germany summons Chinese envoy over 2021 cyberattack

Deutsche Welle

Germany's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Berlin, a spokesman told a press briefing on Wednesday. The reason given was a 2021 cyberattack on the German government's mapping agency by "Chinese state actors."

Germany summons Chinese ambassador over cyberattack on cartography agency

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

German authorities on Wednesday said that a Beijing-backed threat actor was behind a cyberattack three years ago on the country’s state cartography agency, and summoned the Chinese ambassador to Berlin for further discussions.

UK

How disinformation fed a far-right riot after a deadly stabbing in England

The New York Times

Megan Specia

The rapid spread of misinformation about the attacker’s identity left the authorities fighting a two-pronged battle on Tuesday: one on the streets of Southport, where the police were pelted with bricks and other objects, and another online, where lawmakers, local officials and the police seemed powerless to halt viral falsehoods.

Big Tech

Google works to reduce non-consensual deepfake porn in search

Bloomberg

Davey Alba and Cecilia D'Anastasio

Google is making adjustments to its search engine to reduce the prevalence of sexually explicit fake content high in results, responding to the explosion in non-consensual unsavory content people have created using generative artificial intelligence tools. When that AI-generated content features a real person’s face or body without their permission, that person can request its removal from search results.

Microsoft's slow cloud growth signals AI payoff will take longer

Reuters

Aditya Soni, Yuvraj Malik and Anna Tong

Microsoft said it would spend more money this fiscal year to build out AI infrastructure even as growth slowed in its cloud business, another sign the payoff from hefty investments in the technology may take longer than Wall Street had hoped.

Meta blames hallucinations after its AI said Trump rally shooting didn’t happen

The Verge

Alex Heath

Meta’s AI assistant incorrectly said that the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump didn’t happen, an error a company executive is now attributing to the technology powering its chatbot and others.

Uber partners with BYD to put its drivers into 100,000 EVs

Bloomberg

Natalie Lung and Gabrielle Coppola

Uber Technologies Inc. will team up with BYD Co. to put 100,000 electric vehicles onto the ride-hailing company’s platform, in a major deal between American and Chinese businesses that notably excludes the US.

TikTok is one of Microsoft’s biggest AI cloud computing customers

The Verge

Emma Roth

A source told The Information that TikTok was paying Microsoft almost $20 million per month to access OpenAI’s models as of March, making up nearly a quarter of the revenue generated by its increasingly lucrative cloud division. Microsoft’s cloud AI business was on track to earn $1 billion in annual revenue, according to The Information, but the report notes that TikTok may not need these capabilities this heavily if it develops its own large language model.

Artificial Intelligence

How America built an AI tool to predict Taliban attacks

The Economist

In the summer of 2020 American intelligence analysts in Afghanistan got a warning from “Raven Sentry”, an artificial-intelligence tool that they had been operating for a few months. There was a high probability, the AI told them, of a violent attack in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar province, at the beginning of July. It would probably cause between 20 and 40 casualties. The attack came, a little late, on August 2nd, when Islamic State struck the city’s prison, killing some 29 people.

Research

Financing AUKUS Pillar II: Building a multi-sovereign public-private innovation fund

United States Studies Centre

Sophie Mayo

Bridging the gap between the AUKUS Defence Investors Network and a more ambitious multi-sovereign public-private innovation fund for Pillar II will not be easy. However, if the AUKUS partners can collaboratively harness the power of their private capital markets towards mutually beneficial innovation goals, they will succeed in delivering advanced and asymmetric capabilities at a pace and scale not possible alone.

OnlyFans’ porn juggernaut fueled by a deception

Reuters

Andrew R.C. Marshall, Jason Szep and Linda So

Many top porn stars on OnlyFans hire ‘chatters’ to impersonate them online and entice subscribers into splurging on explicit content. These impostors aren’t formally affiliated with OnlyFans but have brought it riches – and new legal threats. Some subscribers say the deception amounts to fraud. One shares his story of betrayal.

