Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep "government information and networks secure." CTV News

The Group of Seven industrial countries will on Monday agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, a G7 document showed, as governments seek to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology. Reuters

What’s next for 5G in Southeast Asia?

Manoj Harjani and Gatra Priyandita

In recent months, announcements of successful tests by various Southeast Asian telecommunication companies in RedCap (‘reduced capacity’) 5G have been a reminder of the region’s gradual rollout of fifth-generation networks. RedCap 5G is expected to facilitate a wider range of use cases for 5G, particularly for the internet of things, which is currently mostly served by 4G. Nevertheless, most of the region has yet to go beyond trials for 5G, and 4G will remain standard for some time.

Australia

Queensland researchers at forefront of quantum computer leap

ABC News

George Roberts

In the race to build better, cheaper and faster quantum computers, two Queensland researchers are leading the way. They have managed to shrink a critical computing component from the size a match box down to a tenth of the width of a human hair — the size needed for quantum computing. Better still, components that once cost thousands of dollars to buy can now be produced for a fraction of the cost — and quantum computers will need millions of them.

ACCC takes aim at big tech’s AI power as it steps up push for UK-style laws

The Australian

Jared Lynch

The competition regulator is stepping up its push for UK-style laws to rein in big tech, branding Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft “serial acquirers” while warning their early dominance in generative AI threatens to squeeze out smaller rivals. The regulator is also looking at forcing Apple and Google to open up their app stores to more developers, highlighting the UK as a potential model, to promote more competition.

China

Antisemitic comments increase across Chinese social media

The Wall Street Journal

Liyan Qi

As war erupts between Israel and Hamas, a wave of antisemitic comments is sweeping through China’s social media. In recent days, searches and mentions involving the phrase “anti-Jew” skyrocketed on the Chinese app WeChat. On news stories about the Middle East turmoil, some comments have ranged from outright threats against Jews to negativity directed at anyone defending Israeli actions in the conflict. Influencers on Chinese social media who identify as Jewish have found themselves trolled by online mobs.

Are Chinese battery companies the next Huawei?

Foreign Policy

Craig Singleton

The Biden administration wants half of all new cars sold in the United States to be electric by 2030. Meanwhile, the European Union has taken even bolder steps, mandating that all new cars and vans sold after 2035 emit zero emissions. Taken together, that’s good news—for China. Today, companies with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party control nearly half of the global supply of electric vehicle batteries. While there is certainly merit in decarbonizing the transportation sector, a hasty embrace of EVs would do more than cement the market positions of Beijing’s battery behemoths.

USA

White House to share ransomware data with allies

Reuters

Trevor Hunnicutt and Zeba Siddiqui

The White House is working to finalize as soon as Tuesday a new policy outlining how governments should respond to ransomware attacks, including sharing information on attackers and the accounts they use to collect ransoms, a senior administration official with knowledge of the matter said. Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where hackers lock up a victim organization’s systems and demand ransom in exchange for unlocking it. It hits a range of industries every year, from schools and hospitals to critical infrastructure departments and the government. Analysts say ransomware attackers also increasingly steal sensitive data to extort victims.

Hackers accessed 632,000 email addresses at US Justice, Defense Departments

Bloomberg

Ari Natter

A Russian-speaking hacking group obtained access to the email addresses of about 632,000 US federal employees at the departments of Defense and Justice as part of the sprawling MOVEit hack last summer, according to a report on the wide-ranging attack obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report, by the US Office of Personnel Management, provides new details about a cyberattack in which hackers exploited flaws in MOVEit, a popular file-transfer tool. Federal cybersecurity officers previously confirmed that government agencies were compromised by the attack but have provided little information on the scope of the attack, nor did they name the agencies affected.

White House executive order on AI seeks to address security risks

CyberScoop

Elias Groll and Christian Vasquez

The White House announced a long-awaited executive order on Monday that attempts to mitigate the security risks of artificial intelligence while harnessing the potential benefits of the technology. Coming nearly a year after the release of ChatGPT — the viral chatbot that captured public attention and kicked off the current wave of AI frenzy — Monday’s executive order aims to walk a fine line between over-regulating a new and potentially groundbreaking technology and addressing its risks.

Joe Biden moves to compel tech groups to share AI safety test results

Financial Times

Stefania Palma and George Hammond

Companies whose artificial intelligence models could threaten US national security will have to share how they are ensuring their tools’ safety under a sweeping order by Joe Biden intended to curb risks posed by the new technology. The order, which the US president issued on Monday, is the broadest step taken by the administration so far in tackling AI threats, from national security to competition and consumer privacy. The measure seeks to mobilise agencies across Washington, including the departments of commerce, energy and homeland security.

The Supreme Court takes up social media cases similar to one about Donald Trump’s Twitter feed

Associated Press

Mark Sherman

The Supreme Court is tackling the question of when public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, an issue that first arose in a case involving former President Donald Trump. The justices are hearing arguments in two cases Tuesday involving lawsuits filed by people who were blocked after leaving critical comments on social media accounts belonging to school board members in southern California and a city manager in Port Huron, Michigan, northeast of Detroit.

SEC: SolarWinds failed to disclose cybersecurity woes before historic breach

The Washington Post

Tim Starks

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged software company SolarWinds on Monday for failing to publicly disclose alleged cybersecurity failures that led to one of history’s biggest computer breaches. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, the SEC contends that SolarWinds and the company’s chief information security officer, Tim Brown, repeatedly violated the antifraud disclosure and internal controls provisions of federal securities law by not disclosing vulnerabilities that it knew could lead to a hack.

Google C.E.O. says tech giant has improved the web for all consumers

The New York Times

Nico Grant and David McCabe

As Google’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, tells it, his company has always been on the side of consumers. It has paid billions to other industry giants, like Apple and Samsung, he said, to make sure Google’s internet search engine worked as well as it should on those companies’ devices. Testifying on Monday in Google’s landmark antitrust trial, Mr. Pichai directly contradicted the Justice Department’s claims that his company’s huge payments to companies like Apple to be the default internet search option on their popular devices represented its unchecked monopoly power.

Americas

Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

CTV News

Rachel Aiello

Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep "government information and networks secure." Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the immediate "risk-based" ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications. These applications are being removed from all government-issued mobile devices, and users will be blocked from downloading these apps going forward.

Southeast Asia

Philippines confronts unlikely adversary in SCS row: Filipinos echoing ‘pro-Beijing’ narratives

One News

Camille Elemia

There's a small but vocal group of Filipinos echoing pro-Beijing narratives. Security officials fear that the public could be swayed by Beijing’s narratives if they are not exposed and corrected. The Philippines is confronting an unexpected adversary in its fight for its claims over parts of the South China Sea: an outspoken band of its own citizens echoing pro-Beijing narratives.“ We’ve presumed there was a Chinese information operation in the Philippines. They operate everywhere in the world. But we started really being alarmed when we saw that there were Filipinos who were parroting the Chinese narrative,” Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, told the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism in an interview.

South & Central Asia

AI Modi started as a joke, but it could win him votes

Rest of World

Nilesh Christopher

The internet has been amused at an Instagram Reel where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be heard “singing” a hit Bollywood song. Accompanying the singing is a picture of Modi sitting cross-legged, strumming a guitar. The video, made by creator @ai_whizwires using artificial intelligence, has over 3.4 million views. The rise of free AI voice-cloning tools has allowed Indian meme pages like his to mix politics with entertainment and trolling, drawing more eyeballs and engagement. But the videos, though lighthearted, serve a larger political purpose in India, a country with 22 official languages.

Ukraine - Russia

Telegram to ban channels that called for anti-Semitic riots in Russia's Dagestan

Reuters

The popular messaging platform Telegram will block channels that called for anti-Semitic violence in Russia's Dagestan region, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Monday. "Channels calling for violence will be blocked for violating the rules of Telegram, Google, Apple and the entire civilised world," Durov wrote on his own Telegram channel. Durov posted a screenshot from "Utro Dagestan" (Morning Dagestan), a channel that contained threats to the tiny community of Jews living in Dagestan.

Russia to launch its own version of VirusTotal due to US snooping fears

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The Russian government plans to have its own analogous version of the malware scanning platform VirusTotal up and running within the next two years, due to concerns the U.S. government could access data from the popular Google-owned service. VirusTotal is an online service that lets organizations upload suspected malware to be checked against a range of antivirus tools. These checks are shared with the cybersecurity community, creating a library of malware signatures to help detect attempted attacks and develop threat intelligence.

UK

Cambridge University ‘took £26m from Huawei for sensitive research’

The Times

Ali Mitib

Cambridge University has received more than £26 million from Huawei and its subsidiaries for research into sensitive areas such as artificial intelligence and mobile network technology, a report has found. Research by UK-China Transparency, a charity, found that the university accepted at least £4.8 million from the Chinese telecoms giant after the government announced its intention to ban it from Britain’s 5G mobile network in 2020 amid concerns about national security.

Elon Musk to attend Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summit in Bletchley Park

The Guardian

Kiran Stacey

Elon Musk will attend Rishi Sunak’s AI safety summit this week in Bletchley Park, government sources have confirmed, with the two men to host a live conversation on the billionaire’s social media site X on Thursday. The technology multibillionaire will be one of the highest-profile attendees at the two-day summit hosted by the prime minister to discuss the dangers of advanced artificial intelligence.

Middle East

Internet access in Gaza partially restored after blackout

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

After a weekend of almost complete internet blackout, connectivity in Gaza has been partially restored. On Friday, internet monitoring firms and experts reported that access to the internet had significantly degraded in the Palestinian enclave. The local internet service NetStream “collapsed,” according to NetBlocks, a firm that tracks internet access across the world. At the same time, IODA, another internet monitoring system, showed outages and degradation across several Palestinian internet providers.

How years of Israeli failures on Hamas led to a devastating attack

The New York Times

Ronen Bergman, Mark Mazzetti and Maria Abi-Habib

Despite Israel’s sophisticated technological prowess in espionage, Hamas gunmen had undergone extensive training for the assault, virtually undetected for at least a year. The fighters, who were divided into different units with specific goals, had meticulous information on Israel’s military bases and the layout of kibbutzim. The country’s once invincible sense of security was shattered.

NZ & Pacific Islands

US vows to support ‘free media’ in Pacific as concern over China influence grows

The Guardian

Virginia Harrison

Regional media has emerged as a new front in the contest between the US and China in the Pacific, as Washington said it will support “free media” while warning of the dangers of Beijing’s efforts to manipulate information around the world. During a visit to countries in the Indo-Pacific in October, the US under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, Elizabeth Allen, said Washington was “prioritising the support of independent media” across the region.

Big Tech

The consequences of Elon Musk’s ownership of X

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers, Stuart A. Thompson and Tiffany Hsu

Now rebranded as X, the site has experienced a surge in racist, antisemitic and other hateful speech. Under Mr. Musk’s watch, millions of people have been exposed to misinformation about climate change. Foreign governments and operatives — from Russia to China to Hamas — have spread divisive propaganda with little or no interference. Mr. Musk and his team have repeatedly asserted that such concerns are overblown, sometimes pushing back aggressively against people who voice them.

TikTok, Snapchat and others sign pledge to tackle AI-generated child sex abuse images

Reuters

William James

Tech firms including TikTok, Snapchat and Stability AI have signed a joint statement pledging to work together to counter child sex abuse images generated by artificial intelligence. Britain announced the joint statement - which also listed the United States, German and Australian governments among its 27 signatories - at an event on Monday being held in the run up to a global summit hosted by the UK on AI safety this week.

Artificial Intelligence

G7 to agree AI code of conduct for companies

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

The Group of Seven industrial countries will on Monday agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, a G7 document showed, as governments seek to mitigate the risks and potential misuse of the technology. The voluntary code of conduct will set a landmark for how major countries govern AI, amid privacy concerns and security risks, the document seen by Reuters showed.

The race to regulate

The Wire China

Rachel Cheung

The race to develop AI is happening concurrently to the race to regulate it — with the latter potentially having impacts on the former.

How advances in AI can make content moderation harder — and easier

Semafor

Reed Albergotti

Discord, the online messaging platform that started as a haven for gamers, became better known earlier this year as the site where hundreds of classified U.S. defense documents were leaked. The crisis put the spotlight on the work of John Redgrave, Discord’s head of trust and safety who often works with law enforcement. But the bulk of those interactions focus on other kinds of cases involving minors, like child sexual abuse. That job has gotten harder, and easier, because of advances in artificial intelligence.

