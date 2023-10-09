Good morning. It's Tuesday 10th October.

Australia

A polarized Australia confronts ‘Trump style misinformation’

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

“We may look back at the Voice referendum as a turning point for when election lies and conspiracies went mainstream in Australia,” said Kurt Sengul, a lecturer at the University of Sydney who studies far-right populism. The current debate in the country, he added, was “the first significant Trump style misinformation and disinformation campaign we’ve seen in recent political history,” referring to former President Donald J. Trump. The referendum, on whether to set up a body to advise Parliament on Aboriginal issues, has bitterly divided Australia and given rise to a slew of baseless claims on social media, including that the advisory body could seize property or land, or residents would be required to pay rent to Indigenous people if the referendum passed.

ATO issues warning against tax-avoidance technology use

CRN

Andrew Starc

The ATO-led Serious Financial Crime Taskforce has put retailers and hospitality businesses on alert about using electronic sales suppression tools to under report taxable income. The ATO said that some businesses are connecting ESSTs to point-of-sale systems to permanently delete, re‑sequence or misrepresent transactions, reduce sales values and produce fake tax records.

China

China targets 50% boost in computing power as AI race with U.S. ramps up

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

China plans to increase its computing power by 50% by 2025, the country’s key ministries said Monday, as it looks to keep pace with the U.S. in artificial intelligence and supercomputing applications. The world’s second-largest economy wants to have computing capacity equal to 300 exaflops, according to a plan from six government departments, including the powerful cyberspace regulator. That would be up from the 197 exaflop computing power the country currently has.

Chinese regulators give AI firms a helping hand

The Wire China

Angela Huyue Zhang

If a Chinese tech firm wants to venture into generative artificial intelligence it is bound to face significant hurdles arising from stringent government control, at least according to popular perceptions. China was, after all, among the first countries to introduce legislation regulating the technology. But a closer look at the so-called interim measures on AI indicates that far from hampering the industry, China’s government is actively seeking to bolster it.

USA

Report that US is targeting RISC-V chip standard for restrictions on China may open new front in tech war

South China Morning Post

Che Pan and Ann Cao

A possible move by the US to restrict its companies from participating in RISC-V, an open-source chip design architecture that China is doubling down on to reduce dependence on foreign technologies, could further intensify the tech war between the two countries, according to analysts. US lawmakers, including both Republican and Democratic Senators, are urging the Biden administration to take action on RISC-V on national security grounds, according to a Reuters report at the weekend, marking the first time that US politicians have looked at restricting the tech standard.

Did bitcoin leak from an American spy lab?

The Economist

The origins of covid-19 remain unknown. Most scientists think it jumped from wild animals to humans at a meat market in Wuhan. But it is also possible it escaped from a virology research lab in the same city. Now a similar argument has broken out around bitcoin, the first and most used cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s accepted origin is that it was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonymous coder, who published a paper describing it in 2008 before later vanishing from sight.

Americas

North Asia

South Korean firms get waiver on U.S. chip gear supplies to China

Nikkei Asia

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will be allowed to supply U.S. chip equipment to their China factories indefinitely without separate U.S. approvals, South Korea's presidential office and the companies said on Monday. The U.S. had been expected to extend a waiver granted to the South Korean chipmakers on a requirement for licences to bring U.S. chip equipment into China.

Economy vs. environment: Some Taiwanese consider cashing in their chips

The Washington Post

Meaghan Tobin, Vic Chiang and Pei-Lin Wu

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which already has two factories in Taichung, last year proposed a third, where it would mass-produce its tiniest chips yet. But some balked at the prospect, aware of the environmental burden a third plant would place on Taichung: It would require an amount of electricity equal to a quarter of what the industrial city uses as well as 6 percent of its water, according to local officials.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam tried to hack U.S. officials, CNN with posts on X, probe finds

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn, Max Hoppenstedt, Michael Birnbaum, Yann Philippin, Rafael Buschmann and Nicola Naber

Vietnamese government agents tried to plant spyware on the phones of members of Congress, American policy experts and U.S. journalists this year in a brazen campaign that underscores the rapid proliferation of state-of-the-art hacking tools, according to forensic examination of links posted to Twitter and documents uncovered by a consortium of news outlets that includes The Washington Post.

South & Central Asia

Tech group calls India’s proposed guidelines against dark patterns ‘regulatory overlap’

TechCrunch

Jagmeet Singh

An industry group representing several major U.S. tech companies has opposed the Indian government’s proposal against dark patterns, which are used to deceive online users, and said the move would adversely affect the state promise of enabling “ease of doing business” in the economy and bring “regulatory overlap” with existing laws.

Europe

EU sees 'convergence' with Japan on AI - official

Reuters

Sam Nussey

The European Union sees "convergence" with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence, a senior official said on Monday. "I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI," European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova told Reuters in an interview. The EU is at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan is looking at more flexible guidelines than the bloc to boost economic growth, Reuters has reported.

Should new tech rules apply to Microsoft's Bing, Apple's iMessage, EU asks

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

EU antitrust regulators are asking Microsoft's users and rivals whether Bing should comply with new tough tech rules and also whether that should be the case for Apple's iMessage, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The European Commission in September opened investigations to assess whether Microsoft's Bing, Edge and Microsoft Advertising as well as Apple's iMessage should be subject to the Digital Markets Act.

Huawei challenges Spain’s 5G state aid rules, fearing exclusion

Bloomberg

Clara Hernanz Lizarraga

Huawei Technologies Co. has appealed Spanish government rules that might prevent the Chinese equipment maker from qualifying for state aid. Spain has pledged more than €500 million ($527 million) in aid to develop 5G networks in rural areas of the country, but said that some suppliers considered “high risk” would be excluded. The Shenzhen, China-based company filed an administrative appeal via its Spanish unit, claiming that the exclusion of certain suppliers goes against the law, is disproportionate and politically motivated.

German antitrust head warns AI may boost Big Tech's dominance

Reuters

Hakan Ersen

The head of Germany's cartel office has warned that artificial intelligence may boost Big Tech's market power and regulators should be on the lookout for any anti-competitive behaviour. The comments by Andreas Mundt underscore regulatory concerns that tech giants, with their vast troves of user data, may get a competitive edge in the new technology used in smart homes, web search, online advertising, cars and many other products and services.

UK

UK opposition leader targeted by AI-generated fake audio smear

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

An audio clip posted to social media on Sunday, purporting to show Britain’s opposition leader Keir Starmer verbally abusing his staff, has been debunked as being AI-generated by private-sector and British government analysis. The audio of Keir Starmer was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a pseudonymous account on Sunday morning, the opening day of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool. The account asserted that the clip, which has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times, was genuine, and that its authenticity had been corroborated by a sound engineer.

Middle East

Cyberattacks targeting Israel are on the rise after Hamas attack

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher and Jordan Robertson

Hacking groups, including some tied to Russia, are attacking Israeli government and media websites, allying themselves with the Palestinian military group Hamas that launched a series of deadly attacks on the country over the weekend. Killnet, a group that purports to be made of up patriotic Russian volunteer hackers, announced on Sunday that it would target all Israeli government systems with distributed denial-of-service attacks, a type of cyberattack known as DDoS that floods websites with traffic and forces them offline. The group said it blamed Israel for the bloodshed and accused the country of supporting Ukraine and NATO. Killnet then claimed it brought down an Israeli government website and the website of security agency Shin Bet for a period of time on Sunday.

U.S.: No major cyber attacks in Israel-Gaza conflict, yet

The Wall Street Journal

Warren P. Strobel

U.S. intelligence hasn't seen major cyber campaigns in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but such attacks may yet be on the way, Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency said Monday. Joyce said there have been minor assaults, including denial of service attacks and defacement of websites, by actors he didn't identify. “But we’re not yet seeing real [nation] state malicious actors,” Joyce said at the Cipher Brief Threat Conference in Sea Island, Ga.

The Israel-Hamas war is drowning X in disinformation

WIRED

David Gilbert

In the wake of Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel this weekend—and the Israeli military’s response—journalists, researchers, open source intelligence experts, and fact-checkers rushed to verify the deluge of raw video footage and images being shared online by people on the ground. But users of X (formerly Twitter) seeking information on the conflict faced a flood of disinformation. While all major world events are now accompanied almost instantly by a deluge of disinformation aimed at controlling the narrative, the scale and speed at which disinformation was being seeded about the Israel-Hamas conflict is unprecedented—particularly on X.

Israel's tech sector could face disruptions after attacks, investors say

Reuters

Max A. Cherney, Mica Rosenberg and Steven Scheer

Tech companies operating in Israel are expected to fortify security as they could face disruptions, said investors and analysts, as the Israeli military shifted to a war footing that may include a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip. Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted an unknown number of others, kicking off a fresh conflict in the region.

Hamas drone assault surprised Israel, using Russia-Ukraine war tactics

Haaretz

Oded Yaron

Hamas’ opening blow in its surprise attack against Israel made use of small, relatively cheap drones that damaged and disabled advanced systems that cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, marking a first for the organization. Home-rigged UAVs similar to the Israeli-made Skylark were also used, as were improvised paramotoring gliders used to parachute over the border fence. These tools allowed Hamas to overcome Israel’s technological advantage and take the IDF by surprise.

What went wrong? Questions emerge over Israel’s intelligence prowess after Hamas attack

Associated Press

Tia Goldenberg

Israel’s intelligence agencies have gained an aura of invincibility over the decades because of a string of achievements. Israel has foiled plots seeded in the West Bank, allegedly hunted down Hamas operatives in Dubai and has been accused of killing Iranian nuclear scientists in the heart of Iran. Even when their efforts have stumbled, agencies like the Mossad, Shin Bet and military intelligence have maintained their mystique. But the weekend’s assault, which caught Israel off guard on a major Jewish holiday, plunges that reputation into doubt and raises questions about the country’s readiness in the face of a weaker but determined foe. Over 48 hours later, Hamas militants continued to battle Israeli forces inside Israeli territory, and dozens of Israelis were in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Big Tech

As false war information spreads on X, Musk promotes unvetted accounts

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

As false information about the rapidly changing war between Gaza Strip militants and Israel proliferated on the social media platform X over the weekend, owner Elon Musk personally recommended that users follow accounts notorious for promoting lies. “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted on the platform formerly called Twitter on Sunday morning to 150 million follower accounts. That post was viewed 11 million times in three hours, drawing thanks from those two accounts, before Musk deleted it. Both were among the most important early spreaders of a false claim in May that there had been an explosion near the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index briefly dropped 85 points before that story was debunked.

Misc

How conspiracy theories became intertwined with prejudice and paranoia across the globe

ABC News

Sophie Kesteven and Taryn Priadko

History has shown that, in times of uncertainty, people often like to jump to their own conclusions. This is how conspiracy theories are born, says US author and cultural historian Colin Dickey. Anxiety, paranoia, loneliness and a yearning for control in often uncontrollable circumstances all lead to conspiracy theories' proliferation, he tells ABC RN's Late Night Live. And yet, while social media may have accelerated their accessibility, society's obsession with them began long before the rise of the internet.

Cyber insurers cut their premiums, but demand you do more

Australian Financial Review

Hans van Leeuwen

Cyber insurance premiums are set to ease after a wild few years – but only for companies that have put in the work to protect themselves against ransomware and other cyber threats. “The good news is that that correction has taken place now. And now we’re seeing a flattening of premiums,” said Kelly Butler, who has just moved to London from Melbourne to lead insurance broker Marsh McLennan’s UK cyber practice.

