Good morning. It's Thursday 17th August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Have feedback? Let us know at icpc@aspi.org.au.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Vietnam has an established track record of blocking online content criticizing the one-party state. Now it is proposing to go a step further by blocking the users themselves from accessing the internet. The government has drafted rules to work with internet service providers to kick people offline if they share content deemed illegal, with implementation possible as early as this year. Nikkei Asia

Russia began testing its new digital ruble with consumers on Tuesday, in the hope blockchain technology will help it evade sanctions and tighten control over its citizens. The testing phase comes as the ruble lingers at its lowest level against the dollar since March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in Ukraine. The Japan Times

Intel scrapped its more-than-$5 billion offer to buy Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor after Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal, showing how U.S.-China technology tensions are disrupting strategic plans for some major American companies. The Wall Street Journal

Australia

‘Real and growing threat’: Almost every state government body hit in cyberattack surge

The Age

Rachel Eddie

Ninety per cent of Victorian government agencies were targeted in cyberattacks last year, exposing critical services to serious disruption, the state’s auditor-general has found. In a report tabled in state parliament on Wednesday, the Victorian Auditor-General’s Office warned the rise in cyberattacks could expose the community to personal data breaches and disrupted communication networks, and shut down water, health and other critical facilities.

Nine in 10 government agencies report cyber incidents

The Canberra Times

Cassandra Morgan

Victoria's public sector needs to bolster cybersecurity or risk falling victim to potentially disastrous attacks. Nine in 10 of the state's government agencies experienced cybersecurity incidents last year and successful attacks seriously disrupted critical services, the Auditor-General's Office found.

Authors using technology, social media, to create excitement for books among young Australians

ABC News

Claudia Forsberg

In an era where screens dominate many children's attention, authors are fighting fire with fire by using the technology to draw kids back into reading. This includes using podcasts, audiobooks, social media and book trailers to entice children and young people to the written word. But technology is also providing alternative and more accessible ways to consume books for all different reading levels and abilities, making it increasingly easy for people to enjoy stories.

China

China torpedoes Intel’s bid to buy Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor

The Wall Street Journal

Dan Strumpf, Yang Jie and Sarah E. Needleman

Intel scrapped its more-than-$5 billion offer to buy Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor after Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal, showing how U.S.-China technology tensions are disrupting strategic plans for some major American companies.

Beijing tries to regulate China’s AI sector without crushing it

Bloomberg

Sarah Zheng and Jane Zhang

Beijing is poised to implement sweeping new regulations for artificial intelligence services this week, trying to balance state control of the technology with enough support that its companies can become viable global competitors. The government issued 24 guidelines that require platform providers to register their services and conduct a security review before they’re brought to market. Seven agencies will take responsibility for oversight, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Development and Reform.

USA

State lawmakers want tougher regulation of AI technology

Axios

John Frank

Frustrated by inertia in Congress, state lawmakers from across the nation are organizing an effort to more aggressively tackle artificial intelligence. A task force, announced this week at a national summit in Indianapolis, is focused on developing legislation with unified language to put guardrails on how AI is used in the public and private sectors.

Monti ransomware targets legal and gov’t entities with new Linux-based variant

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Monti hacker gang appears to have resumed its operations after a two-month break, this time claiming to target legal and government entities with a fresh Linux-based ransomware variant, according to new research. Monti was first discovered in June 2022, shortly after the infamous Conti ransomware group went out of business.

New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices

The New York Times

Sapna Maheshwari

New York City on Wednesday joined a wave of states and federal agencies in banning TikTok from government-owned devices based on security concerns, snuffing out some popular city-run TikTok accounts in the process. Jonah Allon, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a statement that the city’s Cyber Command determined that the app “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.” City agencies must remove the app within 30 days and employees will lose access to TikTok and its website from city-owned devices and networks.

Close to half of American adults favor TikTok ban, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Reuters

Michael Martina and David Shepardson

Close to half of American adults support a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey that also asked questions about national security concerns and China. TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and used by tens of millions of Americans, has faced calls from U.S. lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.

The U.S. is turning away from its biggest scientific partner at a precarious time

The Wall Street Journal

Karen Hao and Sha Hua

One of the most productive scientific collaborations of the 21st century is pulling apart, as deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China lead researchers to sever ties. The decoupling, which began in recent years with investigations into Chinese researchers in the U.S., has accelerated as tensions have risen between the superpowers. Now some U.S. lawmakers are pushing to let a landmark agreement to cooperate on science and technology, signed in 1979 and renewed routinely since, expire this month.

Tracking the EV battery factory construction boom across North America

TechCrunch

Rebecca Bellan

The onshoring of battery manufacturing for EVs started as a trickle during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s a tsunami. In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today, there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend. But it did help open the spigot and accelerate the pace of factory projects — not to mention sparking a climate tech arms race with the EU. One year later, we’re here to make sense of it.

How a half-trillion dollars is transforming climate technology

MIT Technology Review

Casey Crownhart

A half-trillion dollars is starting to work its way through the US economy, remaking climate technology along the way. One year ago, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, marking the most significant action on climate change to date from the federal government. The legislation set aside hundreds of billions of dollars to support both new and existing technologies—from solar panels and heat pumps to batteries for electric vehicles—in an effort to slash costs for clean technologies and cut greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam's plan to block users puts internet access at risk

Nikkei Asia

Lien Hoang

Vietnam has an established track record of blocking online content criticizing the one-party state. Now it is proposing to go a step further by blocking the users themselves from accessing the internet. The government has drafted rules to work with internet service providers to kick people offline if they share content deemed illegal, with implementation possible as early as this year. The move threatens to throttle web access further in a country where an estimated 1,000 websites, from those of the BBC to Freedom House, are already blocked.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia tests digital ruble for sanctions evasion and social control

The Japan Times

Russia began testing its new digital ruble with consumers on Tuesday, in the hope blockchain technology will help it evade sanctions and tighten control over its citizens. The testing phase comes as the ruble lingers at its lowest level against the dollar since March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Europe

Why a European weather agency is using China’s artificial intelligence model

South China Morning Post

Zhang Tong

An intergovernmental organisation in Europe is working closely with a Chinese tech giant to apply artificial intelligence to weather forecasting. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts launched a Chinese AI model capable of predicting global weather on its website late last month. The model, Pangu-Weather, was developed by Huawei Technologies.

Cyber crimes in Germany down 6.5% in 2022, federal police say

Reuters

Cyber crimes in Germany fell by 6.5% in 2022, federal police said on Wednesday, but the decline was not a "relief" as the attacks were more severe and those originating from overseas rose by more than 8%. The economic damage was 203 billion euros ($221.59 billion), down slightly from last year, but still double that of 2019.

Africa

CEO regrets her firm took on Facebook moderation work after staff ‘traumatised’

The Guardian

Tom Ambrose

The chief executive of a company contracted to moderate Facebook posts in east Africa has said she regretted taking on the work, after its staff said they were left traumatised by graphic content on the social media platform. The US outsourcing firm Sama is facing a number of legal cases brought by Kenya-based employees, who alleged being exposed to graphic and traumatic content such as videos of beheadings, suicide and other material at a moderation hub.

Middle East

Iran and the Rise of Cyber-Enabled Influence Operations

DarkReading

Microsoft

Iranian state actors have another weapon in their arsenal. Since June 2022, multiple Iranian state groups have deployed a new type of attack vector known as cyber-enabled influence operations (IO). This technique combines offensive computer network operations with messaging and amplification in a coordinated and manipulative fashion. The goal is to further geopolitical objectives by shifting the perceptions, behaviors, and decisions of their end targets.

Israeli tech startups flock to US amid uncertainty at home

Reuters

Steven Scheer and Emily Rose

A growing number of Israel's tech startups are incorporating in the United States, attracted by deep pocketed U.S. funds and pro-business policies, and with an extra push from a planned judicial overhaul at home that has rattled investors. That marks a reversal, as Israel had managed in the past decade to persuade more of its startups to set up their legal identity domestically.

Yandex maps’ surprising feature exposes something interesting about Israel

Haaretz

Avi Scharf

An attempt to locate France’s nuclear armed ballistic missile submarines has revealed an interesting phenomenon: While Google and Microsoft’s map platforms censor satellite imagery of bases and strategic installations across Europe, Russian search giant Yandex’s competing service offers an excellent alternative. Google Maps, Bing Maps and Mapbox have provided relatively high quality satellite imagery for years, though unlike commercial satellite companies, they are not updated on a daily or weekly basis. Nevertheless, they provide the average user an easy-to-use interface with almost infinite coverage of Earth.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New resource battles disinformation in Kiwi schools

Stuff

Gabrielle McCulloch

Some students are leaving school without ever learning how to spot misinformation or protect themselves online, teachers say. NetSafe has released a set of short resources to better prepare them, but CEO Brent Carey admits it’s no silver bullet. “You can’t just do 20 minutes and be an expert. This is designed to start a conversation,” he said. The online modules – which can be used by teenagers, teachers and parents – include lessons on how to recognise misinformation and stay safe on sites like Facebook and Instagram.

Big Tech

Microsoft’s role in hack conjures Ghost of Gates ‘Choose Security’ memo

Bloomberg

Dina Bass

After a single Microsoft Corp. key fell into the hands of Chinese hackers, it’s going to take more than changing the locks to restore its reputation. The consumer signing key was used to forge authentication tokens — which are meant to verify a user’s identity — and access emails, including the accounts of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and State Department officials, shortly before Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China to meet President Xi Jinping in June. The world’s largest software maker is now facing increasing criticism from computer security experts and government officials alike over the hack, among the more embarrassing breaches of US government networks since the so-called SolarWinds attack was disclosed in 2020. Russian state-sponsored hackers also abused Microsoft’s software as part of that attack.

Open source developers urged to ditch Zoom over user data controversy

TechCrunch

Paul Sawers

Software Freedom Conservancy, a not-for-profit that serves support and legal services for open source projects, has called on developers to ditch Zoom over recent changes it made to its terms and conditions over how it might leverage user data to bolster its machine learning models. In a press release issued yesterday, Software Freedom Conservancy — which claims sponsorship from a number of high-profile companies including Google and Mozilla — said that it will work toward helping free and open source software “enthusiasts” adopt Zoom alternatives as part of a new program.

How X is suing its way out of accountability

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

On July 19, Bloomberg News reported what many others have been saying for some time: Twitter (now called X) was losing advertisers, in part because of its lax enforcement against hate speech. Quoted heavily in the story was Callum Hood, the head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that tracks hate speech on social platforms, whose work has highlighted several instances in which Twitter has allowed violent, hateful, or misleading content to remain on the platform. The next day, X announced it was filing a lawsuit against the nonprofit and the European Climate Foundation, for the alleged misuse of Twitter data leading to the loss of advertising revenue. In the lawsuit, X alleges that the data CCDH used in its research was obtained using the login credentials from the European Climate Foundation, which had an account with the third-party social listening tool Brandwatch.

Artificial Intelligence

AP, other news organizations develop standards for use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms

Associated Press

David Bauder

The Associated Press has issued guidelines on artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service while encouraging staff members to become familiar with the technology. AP is one of a handful of news organizations that have begun to set rules on how to integrate fast-developing tech tools like ChatGPT into their work. The service will couple this on Thursday with a chapter in its influential Stylebook that advises journalists how to cover the story, complete with a glossary of terminology.

The AI power paradox

Foreign Affairs

Ian Bremmer and Mustafa Suleyman

It’s 2035, and artificial intelligence is everywhere. AI systems run hospitals, operate airlines, and battle each other in the courtroom. Productivity has spiked to unprecedented levels, and countless previously unimaginable businesses have scaled at blistering speed, generating immense advances in well-being. New products, cures, and innovations hit the market daily, as science and technology kick into overdrive. And yet the world is growing both more unpredictable and more fragile, as terrorists find new ways to menace societies with intelligent, evolving cyberweapons and white-collar workers lose their jobs en masse. Just a year ago, that scenario would have seemed purely fictional; today, it seems nearly inevitable.

You don’t know this face-scanning firm — but it knows you

The Times

Hoan Ton-That is the CEO of Clearview, an AI database of 30 billion photos used to crack crimes. But many fear the facial recognition software could be the end of privacy as we know it.

Misc

Hackers are increasingly hiding within services such as Slack and Trello to deploy malware

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Criminal hackers have always abused legitimate web services such as Gmail and Facebook to do their bidding, but increasingly they are finding new ways of blending into popular applications to avoid detection and find unsuspecting victims. An analysis of more than 400 malware families deployed over the past two years found that at least a quarter of them abused legitimate internet services in some way as part of their infrastructure, allowing malicious hackers to more easily blend in with normal traffic and complicating the job of those tasked with defending networks.

Can computing clean up its act?

Economist

“What you notice first is how silent it is,” says Kimmo Koski, the boss of the Finnish it Centre for Science. Dr Koski is describing Lumi—Finnish for “snow”—the most powerful supercomputer in Europe, which sits 250km south of the Arctic Circle in the town of Kajaani in Finland. Lumi, which was inaugurated last year, is used for everything from climate modelling to searching for new drugs. It has tens of thousands of individual processors and is capable of performing up to 429 quadrillion calculations every second. That makes it the third-most-powerful supercomputer in the world. Powered by hydroelectricity, and with its waste heat used to help warm homes in Kajaani, it even boasts negative emissions of carbon dioxide.

The ancient technology keeping space missions alive

BBC

Richard Hollingham

Designed to fly in formation to investigate the interaction between charged particles from the Sun – the solar wind ­– and the magnetic bubble surrounding the Earth, known as the magnetosphere, Cluster II ranks as one of the most successful and long-lasting science missions ever flown. The satellites (named Rumba, Salsa, Samba and Tango, since you ask) have just celebrated 23 years in orbit. Cluster is one of many missions still alive today thanks to the skill and ingenuity of the engineering and science teams behind them, problem-solving their way through glitches, malfunctions and near-catastrophic failures. This challenge of maintaining spacecraft long after their original best-before date was highlighted recently when controllers briefly lost contact with Voyager 2.

Research

Targeting Ukraine through Washington: Russian election interference, Ukraine, and the 2024 US election

Atlantic Council

Gavin Wilde and Justin Sherman

The Russian government has launched an illegal, aggressive, large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the leadup to war, the British government and the Joe Biden administration accused the Vladimir Putin regime of a plot to install a pro-Russian government in Ukraine, accompanied by information operations to provide a pretext for military incursion. These and other events remind that, for Putin, controlling Ukraine is a deep-seated desire—and, broadly speaking, one the United States must watch. This issue brief describes Russia’s interest in Ukraine as it interfered in past US elections, why the current state of play might shape interference in the 2024 US elections, and what policymakers must watch.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.