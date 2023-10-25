Good morning. It's Thursday 26th October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Have feedback? Let us know at icpc@aspi.org.au.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The Biden administration on Monday is expected to unveil a long-anticipated artificial intelligence executive order, marking the U.S. government’s most significant attempt to date to regulate the evolving technology that has sparked fear and hype around the world. The administration plans to release the order two days before government leaders, top Silicon Valley executives and civil society groups gather in Britain for an international summit focused on the potential risks that AI presents to society, according to four people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private plans. The Washington Post

Alphabet's Google will run undersea cables powering internet access to at least eight far-flung Pacific Ocean nations under a joint US-Australian deal set to be announced on Wednesday, according to a US official. The deal will expand an existing commercial project by Google in the region to the nations of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Reuters

European Union lawmakers agreed on a critical part of new rules on artificial intelligence in a meeting late on Tuesday, as they inched closer to a broader agreement on the landmark AI Act, according to five people familiar with the matter. Reuters

ASPI

After the Voice referendum, Australia must find a better way to cut through the noise online

The Strategist

Blake Johnson

The expert assessment is emphatic: the Voice referendum campaign was beset by information that was false, distracting or conducive to an information space so confusing that many people switched off or were diverted away from reliable sources. On top of the spread of false and manipulated information about Covid-19, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and now Israel and Gaza, Australians might be tempted to accept fake news and unreliability as an inevitable effect of the sheer amount of information online and the ease with which we can access it.

The U.S. can’t lead on quantum computing alone

Foreign Policy

Bronte Munro

Quantum computing will be one of the most defining technologies of the century. It will intersect and enhance capabilities across sectors such as climate change, manufacturing, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Australia

Former JPMorgan banker launches $157m AUKUS fund

Australian Financial Review

Matthew Cranston

Venture capital investor DYNE Maritime has launched a $US100 million ($157 million) fund to invest in maritime technologies related to the AUKUS military intelligence-sharing pact. The fund will focus on investments in dual-use technologies – those with military and civilian applications – including innovations in ocean exploration and monitoring.

China

China’s internet addiction regulation could erode the user base of Big Tech platforms, analysts say

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

China’s latest regulation to further tighten internet use by minors, which takes effect on January 1, is expected to have a limited impact on Big Tech firms in the short term but could erode their long-term user base, according to analysts. Chinese legislators passed a comprehensive regulation to curb the use of mobile devices and services among people under the age of 18, with the aim of creating “a cyberspace conducive to the physical and mental health of minors and protect [their] legitimate rights and interests”, according to the final draft issued by the State Council and published on the government’s website on Tuesday.

China’s new cyber safety rules to protect minors put burden on internet and tech firms, authorities and schools

South China Morning Post

Jane Cai

China has introduced regulations to step up the protection of minors in cyberspace, in an attempt to fend off risks ranging from internet violence to addiction. Chinese Premier Li Qiang issued an order last week to pass the Cyberspace Protection Regulations for Minors in a bid to provide a cyber environment that is good for the “physical and mental health” of its more than 191 million internet users younger than 18, according to a state media report on Tuesday.

China’s X-like service asks top influencers to show real names

Bloomberg

Zheping Huang and Xiao Zibang

Chinese microblogging site Weibo Corp. is planning to ask its more influential users to display their real names to the public, a move that could encroach on online privacy in the world’s biggest internet arena. The profiles of users with more than 1 million followers will be required to reveal their identities on the social media platform, Weibo Chief Executive Officer Wang Gaofei said last week. Wang has implemented the change to his personal account, which previously didn’t show his name publicly.

USA

White House to unveil sweeping AI executive order next week

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski, Cristiano Lima and Tyler Pager

The Biden administration on Monday is expected to unveil a long-anticipated artificial intelligence executive order, marking the U.S. government’s most significant attempt to date to regulate the evolving technology that has sparked fear and hype around the world. The administration plans to release the order two days before government leaders, top Silicon Valley executives and civil society groups gather in Britain for an international summit focused on the potential risks that AI presents to society, according to four people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private plans.

Biden moves to embrace AI as national security tool in Executive Order

The Wall Street Journal

John D. McKinnon, Sabrina Siddiqui and Dustin Volz

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order next week addressing rapid advances in artificial intelligence, laying the groundwork for Washington’s embrace of AI as a tool in the national security arsenal while also pressuring companies to develop the technology safely.

Former NSA employee admits trying to sell top secret info to Russia

ABC News

Alexander Mallin

A former National Security Agency employee pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to sell classified documents to a person he believed was a Russian agent -- but who was actually an undercover FBI employee. Jareh Dalke, 31, pleaded to six counts of attempting to transmit national defense information to a foreign government, admitting that in August and September of 2022 he sought to sell copies of three classified documents containing information marked top secret-SCI (for sensitive compartmented information) to a person who identified themselves as an agent from Russia, according to plea documents.

Philadelphia: Hackers spent three months accessing city gov’t email accounts

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The government of Philadelphia said hackers spent at least three months inside city email systems, giving them wide access to health information stored in email accounts. The city did not respond to requests for comment about how many people were affected by the situation, but in a notice released on Friday officials said an unauthorized actor had access to some city email accounts from May 26 to July 28.

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV Plus show ends, reportedly over coverage of AI and China

The Verge

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Snagging Jon Stewart to host a new political talk show after his departure from The Daily Show was one of Apple TV Plus’ biggest achievements when The Problem With Jon Stewart was first announced back in 2020. But ahead of production kicking off on the show’s third season, Stewart and Apple have reportedly parted ways over “creative differences,” and The Problem is coming to an end.

The U.S. should work with China on technology

The Washington Post

Jennifer Doll

To address China’s ideology, efforts should extend beyond U.S. borders. Instead of restrictions, the United States should support Chinese companies in adhering to international standards. Encouraging companies such as Huawei to be listed on global exchanges would require compliance with accounting and transparency norms. It is important to consider the potential positive impact of proposed bills, rather than solely focusing on restrictions, as highlighted by China’s foreign ministry spokesperson’s call to avoid politicizing trade and technology issues. This approach creates better global opportunities and fosters interconnectedness. Let’s be collaborative for once.

The sources of American power: A foreign policy for a changed world

Foreign Affairs

Jake Sullivan

The Biden administration has enacted the most far-reaching new investments in decades, including the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. We are promoting new breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy, and semiconductors while protecting the United States’ advantages and security through new export controls and investment rules, in partnership with allies. These policies have made a difference. Large-scale investments in semiconductor and clean energy production are up 20-fold since 2019. We now estimate that public and private investment in these sectors will total $3.5 trillion over the next decade.

Americas

Secret files show CSIS worried Canada has ‘no consequences’ for foreign state interference

Toronto Star

Alex Ballingall

Newly released secret documents show the country’s top intelligence agency was concerned there are “no consequences” for foreign interference in Canadian democracy, as a parliamentary committee calls on the federal government to strengthen criminal laws to crack down on the threat that is the focus of an upcoming public inquiry. The recommendation came Tuesday as the Star obtained a trove of documents from the national spy agency under access-to-information law. They show the Canadian Security Intelligence Service repeatedly included its concern about a lack of consequences for foreign state interference in material prepared for briefings to top government officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ukraine - Russia

Elon Musk mocked Ukraine, and Russian trolls went wild

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Since Elon Musk spent $44 billion on Twitter (now X) last year, the billionaire has been determined to wipe out bots and spammy accounts. Things haven’t gone smoothly. Amid the chaos, in recent weeks Russian trolls have jumped on one of Musk’s own posts and used it to push pro-Kremlin messaging, a new analysis shows. At the start of October, Musk used his platform to mock Ukrainian president Vlodymr Zelensky with a nine-year-old meme. “When it's been five minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid,” says the text above the “Trying to Hold a Fart Next to a Cute Girl in Class” meme, which the X owner posted to his 160 million followers. The original image shows a teenage schoolboy visibly agitated while sitting in class next to a girl. Musk’s version swapped in Zelensky’s face. Ukrainians hit back at Musk, accusing him of trolling and posting Russian propaganda.

Europe

EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules - sources

Reuters

Supantha Mukherjee, Martin Coulter and Elvira Pollina

European Union lawmakers agreed on a critical part of new rules on artificial intelligence in a meeting late on Tuesday, as they inched closer to a broader agreement on the landmark AI Act, according to five people familiar with the matter. After two years of negotiations, the bill was approved by the European parliament in May. The draft AI rules now need to be agreed through meetings between the parliament and EU states to thrash out the final versions of laws in a process known as the trilogue.

Middle East

Israel-Palestine is the final nail in the coffin — social media can no longer inform us

Crikey

Cam Wilson

If you’ve used any social media platform this month, you are likely to have been confronted with graphic fragments from Hamas’ attacks on Israeli civilians on October 7, and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza, whether you wanted to or not. Footage appearing to show grainy missile launches, cityscapes reduced to rubble and charred bodies is interspersed between posts from our friends and celebrities we follow. This conflict marks the end point of a bigger trend. The era of social news — when we could trust social media platforms to help us understand what is going on in the world — is over. While we are more exposed to information about conflict than ever before, today’s social media platforms have given up the pretence of trying to make their users better informed about the truth of what’s happening.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Google to run internet cables to Pacific islands in Australia-US deal

Reuters

Trevor Hunnicutt

Alphabet's Google will run undersea cables powering internet access to at least eight far-flung Pacific Ocean nations under a joint US-Australian deal set to be announced on Wednesday, according to a US official. The deal will expand an existing commercial project by Google in the region to the nations of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Artificial Intelligence

Watchdog warns AI-generated child sexual abuse images could flood internet

The Hill

Lauren Irwin

Thousands of images generated by artificial intelligence depicting children, many younger than 2 years, being subjected to child sexual abuse could overwhelm the internet, new data published by the Internet Watch Foundation found. The foundation found that the generated images are now becoming so realistic that under United Kingdom law, they can be treated as real imagery. Thousands have already been uncovered.

Tech alliance in AI standards push to fill ‘gap’ in regulation

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Madhumita Murgia

Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have stepped up a united push towards safety standards for artificial intelligence and appointed a director as their alliance seeks to fill “a gap” in global regulation. The four tech giants, which this summer banded together to form the Frontier Model Forum, on Wednesday picked Chris Meserole from the Brookings Institution to be executive director of the group. The forum also divulged plans to commit $10mn to an AI safety fund.

The world wants to regulate AI, but does not quite know how

The Economist

The “AI Safety Summit”, which the British government is hosting on November 1st and 2nd at Bletchley Park, appears destined for the history books. And it may indeed one day be seen as the first time global power-brokers sat down to discuss seriously what to do about a technology that may change the world. As one of the organisers of the summit observed, in contrast with other big policy debates, such as climate change, “there is a lot of political will to do something, but it is not clear what.”

The coming AI economic revolution: Can artificial intelligence reverse the productivity slowdown?

Foreign Affairs

James Manyika and Michael Spence

By the beginning of the next decade, the shift to AI could become a leading driver of global prosperity. The prospective gains to the world economy derive from the rapid advances in AI—now further expanded by generative AI, or AI that can create new content, and its potential applications in just about every aspect of human and economic activity. If these innovations can be harnessed, AI could reverse the long-term declines in productivity growth that many advanced economies now face.

AI researchers uncover ethical, legal risks to using popular data sets

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku

Outside the leading artificial intelligence laboratories, most new-product developers don’t start from scratch. They begin with an off-the-shelf AI — such as Llama 2, Meta’s open-source language model — then turn to online repositories such as GitHub and Hugging Face for data sets that can teach generative AI systems how to better answer questions or summarize text.

Misc

Ransomware soars as myriad efforts to stop it fall short

Bloomberg

Andrew Martin

For the past two years, a loose coalition of government officials, law enforcement and cybersecurity companies have tried all kinds of tactics to curb ransomware attacks. The fruit of those labors? 2023 is turning out to be an awful year for ransomware attacks, leading some cyber experts to revisit the controversial idea of banning ransom payments altogether.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.