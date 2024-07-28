Good morning. It's Monday 29th July.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

World Trade Organization members negotiating rules on e-commerce agreed Friday to permanently ban tariffs on cross-border data transmissions.

The US government has disclosed new national security concerns around TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance, as it fights their challenge to a law that would force a sale or ban of the app.

Australia is stepping up its attempts to limit China's influence in the Pacific, with the establishment of a new "cable connectivity and resilience centre" designed to boost connectivity for Pacific nations.

The World

WTO members reach digital trade deal to ban tariffs on data

Nikkei Asia

Anna Nishino

World Trade Organization members negotiating rules on e-commerce agreed Friday to permanently ban tariffs on cross-border data transmissions. Japan, Australia and Singapore, which co-convened the talks, released the text agreed to by the 91 countries and regions participating in the WTO's e-commerce rulemaking initiative.

Cyber attacks on shipping rise amid geopolitical tensions

Financial Times

Olivia Telling

The shipping industry is facing a sharp rise in cyber attacks as geopolitical disputes prompt state-linked hackers to target trade flows. Shipowners, ports and other maritime groups faced at least 64 cyber incidents in 2023, a review of company, media and academic reports by researchers at the Netherlands’ NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences has found.

Australia

Albanese appoints new cyber security minister in cabinet reshuffle

CyberDaily

Liam Garman

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed a veteran cabinet minister to oversee the Home Affairs and Cyber Security portfolios, following months of scrutiny into Home Affairs’ handling of the NZYQ ruling. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has appointed Tony Burke as Australia’s new Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security, amid a raft of portfolio changes unveiled on Sunday.

Expert department ‘not party’ to PsiQuantum deal

The Australian Financial Review

James Hall

Queensland’s innovation and science department was not party to the state’s half billion-dollar investment in PsiQuantum that critics say lacked adequate scrutiny. Despite being the lead government body in charge of the state’s $76 million quantum strategy, which is spruiked as “making Queensland a home for quantum”, the department was largely not included in the process to select or negotiate the major deal.

China

China is closing the AI gap with the United States

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin & Cade Metz

In recent weeks, Chinese tech companies have unveiled technologies that rival American systems — and they are already in the hands of consumers and software developers.

Electric cars are draining the batteries of China's insurers

Nikkei Asia

Wu Yujian & Zhang Yukun

China's rapid adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs) is posing a problem for many insurers. They are losing money on insuring the vehicles, as strict pricing rules mean they can't raise their premiums to the point of profitability.

USA

US reveals security concerns around TikTok and ByteDance

Financial Times

Stefania Palma & Hannah Murphy

The US government has disclosed new national security concerns around TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance, as it fights their challenge to a law that would force a sale or ban of the app. In legal documents filed on Friday, the US Department of Justice alleged some of TikTok’s US user data had been stored in China and the company was able to collect data based on users’ views on sensitive issues such as abortion.

TikTok’s Chinese owner built search tool for users’ views on abortion, gun control, DOJ claims

The Washington Post

Victoria Bisset & Drew Harwell

TikTok’s China-based owner ByteDance had access to a search tool that allowed its employees to collect information on U.S. users’ views on divisive issues such as gun control, abortion and religion, the Department of Justice alleged in the latest chapter of the legal battle over the video app’s future in the United States.

Elon Musk shares manipulated Harris video, in seeming violation of X’s policies

The New York Times

Ken Bensinger

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has waded into one of the thorniest issues facing U.S. politics: deepfake videos. On Friday night, Mr. Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform X, reposted an edited campaign video for Vice President Kamala Harris that appears to have been digitally manipulated to change the spot’s voice-over in a deceptive manner.

Trump bashes Harris over crypto, vows to boost bitcoin

POLITICO

Jasper Goodman

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over the Biden administration’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation and announced a sweeping set of industry-friendly policies, as he sought to win over the bitcoin faithful.

A North Korean hacker tricked a US security vendor into hiring him—and immediately tried to hack them

WIRED

Jon Brookin

KnowBe4, a US-based security vendor, revealed that it unwittingly hired a North Korean hacker who attempted to load malware into the company's network. KnowBe4 CEO and founder Stu Sjouwerman described the incident in a blog post this week, calling it a cautionary tale that was fortunately detected before causing any major problems.

North Asia

Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea

Yonhap News Agency

Chae Yun-hwan

The military is conducting an investigation into a leak of personal information of agents assigned to an intelligence unit tasked with spying on North Korea, sources said Saturday. Authorities are investigating a civilian official at the Korea Defense Intelligence Command over the leak after discovering that classified files had entered the official's personal laptop. Authorities believe the laptop to be the source of the leak, but the official has reportedly claimed that the computer had been hacked.

Toyota to set up EV battery plant on Japan's 'Silicon Island'

Nikkei Asia

Takayuki Yao & Yuki Fukumoto

Toyota Motor will build a battery plant for electric vehicles in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, Nikkei has learned. The company aims to position Kyushu, which is home to many auto and chip plants, as a central part of its EV supply chain and an export base to Asia.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia to toughen laws to crack down on cyber bullying: Digital minister

The Straits Times

Malaysia aims to strengthen its cyber bullying laws by requiring social media platforms to assume greater responsibility despite challenges posed by language barriers, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Malaysia’s licensing plans for social media and messaging platforms to take effect on Jan 1, 2025

The Straits Times

Zunaira Saieed

Malaysia’s internet regulator said on July 27 that social media and online messaging platforms with at least eight million registered users in the country must apply for a licence effective Jan 1, 2025, to ensure a safer online environment for users.

Malaysia’s government to introduce ‘kill switch’ to boost online security

The Straits Times

Malaysia’s government is set to introduce a “kill switch” to enhance online security and tackle cybercrimes. The kill switch aims to increase the responsibility of social media platform providers and internet messaging services providers in combating cybercrimes such as online scams, cyberbullying, the spread of child pornography materials, and sexual harassment.

South & Central Asia

Fake postal messages targeting Indian users is linked to China, researchers say

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Hackers are using India’s postal system to lure victims into clicking on malicious messages, according to a new report. The campaign likely aims to steal users’ personal and financial information, according to the research published Thursday by cybersecurity firm Fortinet. The scam targets iPhone users with iMessages that falsely claim a package is awaiting pickup at an India Post warehouse. The messages often contain a short link leading to a fraudulent website that impersonates India Post.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Wong announces new digital cable centre to limit China’s influence in Indo-Pacific

The Guardian

Amy Remeikis

Australia is stepping up its attempts to limit China’s influence in the Pacific, with the establishment of a new “cable connectivity and resilience centre” designed to boost connectivity for Pacific nations. The new centre, staffed by Australians, will enable sharing of information and help Pacific island governments regulate important undersea cables.

Europe

France launches large-scale operation to fight cyber spying ahead of Olympics

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

French authorities launched a major operation to clean the country’s computer systems of malware believed to have affected several thousand users, “particularly for espionage purposes,” Paris’s top prosecutor announced shortly before the start of the Olympics. The so-called "disinfection operation" has been underway for a week and will last for several months, according to a Thursday statement by the Paris prosecutor’s office. They did not say whether the operation was specifically tied to the Olympics.

Former Greek spy boss denies using illegal malware

POLITICO

Edith Hancock

The former chief of Greece's intelligence service told judges the agency didn't use illegal phone malware between 2019 and 2022 to spy on targets, Reuters reported, citing court documents. The surveillance scandal broke in August 2022 when it was revealed that the government had wiretapped the phone of opposition Socialist Pasok leader Nikos Androulakis.

Pornhub challenges natural names disclosure under digital rules at Europe’s highest court

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

Aylo, Pornhub’s parent company, is appealing to the Court of Justice of the European Union to avoid having to disclose the natural names of users in its ad repository, as required by its Digital Services Act designation.

UK

Vodafone says Labour must let it merge with Three UK to deliver nationwide 5G

The Guardian

Mark Sweney

The chief executive of Vodafone has said Labour will fail to achieve its promise of nationwide access to 5G, which is essential for next-generation technology such as artificial intelligence, by 2030 if the telecom company’s £15bn merger with the rival Three UK is blocked.

Middle East

UAE to issue 3 new policies to boost cybersecurity by end of 2024

Gulf Today

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, has confirmed that the council is currently working on developing three new policies to be issued by the end of 2024 to support the country's cybersecurity system. These policies aim to enhance the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

Big Tech

Elon Musk’s X under fire over harvesting users’ data to train AI chatbot

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

X is facing scrutiny from its main European privacy regulator over collecting people’s posts to train its artificial intelligence chatbot, a move that may infringe upon data protection rules. The social media platform came under fire today for harvesting users’ data for its AI chatbot Grok without notifying them or asking for consent.

TikTok’s algorithm is highly sensitive – and could send you down a hate-filled rabbit hole before you know it

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

TikTok’s algorithm works in mysterious ways, but a Guardian Australia experiment on a blank account shows how quickly a breaking news event can funnel users down a conservative Christian, anti-immigration rabbit hole. TikTok’s highly active recommendation system is designed to keep users clicking on videos, even if they contain racist or homophobic content.

