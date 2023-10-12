Good morning. It's Friday 13th October.

The X social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content since the militant group's attack on Israel, its chief executive Linda Yaccarino said on Thursday. The move came in response to European Union industry chief Thierry Breton's 24 hour-ultimatum to Elon Musk to tackle the spread of disinformation on his X messaging platform since the Hamas assault to comply with new EU online content rules. Reuters

Japan, the US and the European Union are conducting a five-day cybersecurity training with engineers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, India and other partners. The exercise, which lasts until Friday, comes in response to a surge in cyberattacks targeting infrastructure, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Thursday. Nikkei Asia

China has published proposed security requirements for firms offering services powered by generative artificial intelligence, including a blacklist of sources that cannot be used to train AI models. The requirements were published on Wednesday by the National Information Security Standardization Committee, which includes officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the police. Reuters

ASPI

Surveillance, privacy and agency: Insights from China

ASPI

Daria Impiombato, Yvonne Lau and Luisa Gyhn

ASPI and a non-government research partner conducted a year-long project designed to share detailed and accurate information on state surveillance in the People’s Republic of China and engage residents of the PRC on the issue of surveillance technology. A wide range of topics was covered, including how the party-state communicates on issues related to surveillance, as well as people’s views on state surveillance, data privacy, facial recognition, DNA collection and data-management technologies.

Examining Chinese citizens’ views on state surveillance

The Strategist

Daria Impiombato, Yvonne Lau and Luisa Gyhn

A new ASPI report, Surveillance, privacy and agency: insights from China, examines how, in addition to online repression and surveillance, the People’s Republic of China has become the world’s primary example of tech-enhanced social control with its society-wide system of ‘techno-authoritarianism’. Over the past year, ASPI and a non-government research partner worked on this project, which is designed to share detailed information on state surveillance in the PRC and engage thousands of PRC residents on the issue of surveillance technology. The decision has been made not to identify this partner to preserve its access to specific research techniques and data and to protect its staff.

Australia

Indigenous science must be a standalone national science priority

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

Indigenous knowledge has been omitted as a standalone priority from a draft version of Australia’s new national science and research priorities, creating a “massive gap” that experts say will limit funding for an already under-resourced and under-utilised area. Indigenous researchers and a peak group for scientists are now calling for a late change to the year-long update process that would make the elevation and investment in First Nations perspectives on science, technology and innovation a standalone priority within the new science strategy.

Australian media giants set for Meta standoff as $100m in deals expire

Capital Brief

John Buckley

About $100 million in funding could evaporate from the Australian news media landscape next year, with publishing executives losing confidence in their ability to renew lucrative deals with social media giant Meta without government intervention. The confidential agreements, secured by 13 media companies including ASX-listed News Corp, Nine Entertainment and Seven West Media under the federal government's News Media Bargaining Code, are set to begin expiring in the first-half of 2024.

China

China proposes blacklist of training data for generative AI models

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

China has published proposed security requirements for firms offering services powered by generative artificial intelligence, including a blacklist of sources that cannot be used to train AI models. The requirements were published on Wednesday by the National Information Security Standardization Committee, which includes officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the police.

China's Xi spurs efforts in core technologies -state media

Reuters

Kevin Yao

China's President Xi Jinping has called for speeding up efforts to make breakthroughs in core technologies, state media reported on Thursday, amid tensions with the United States. During a speech on promoting the development of the Yangtze River economic belt, Xi also reaffirmed the goal of modernising China's supply chains, developing advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, state media said.

USA

As red states curb social media, did Montana’s TikTok ban go too far?

The New York Times

Natasha Singer, Sapna Maheshwari and David McCabe

Many of the world’s largest consumer technology companies will be closely monitoring a federal court hearing in Montana on Thursday that could decide whether TikTok will have to stop operating in the state next year. Montana is at the forefront of a crusade by state Republican officials to rein in Big Tech. Republican governors, attorneys general, lawmakers and conservative policy groups say internet platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snap are undermining conservative family values and preventing parents from protecting their children from harmful content and online predators.

Americas

Canada news industry body backs Google's concerns about online news law

Reuters

Ismail Shakil

A Canadian news industry body on Thursday lent support to some of Google's concerns about a new law that aims to make large internet companies share advertising revenue with news publishers in the country. Alphabet's Google has made a "good faith articulation of legitimate concerns" that the Canadian government should address while finalizing rules to implement the law, said News Media Canada, which represents Canada's top newspapers, including the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star.

North Asia

Taiwan says awaiting US announcement on China chip waiver extension

Reuters

Ben Blanchard

Taiwan was waiting for a decision by the US government on whether Taiwanese chipmakers will be allowed a waiver extension to supply US chip equipment to their factories in China, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday. Last October, the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut off China from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools, vastly expanding the reach of a bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia says TikTok fails to fully comply with local laws

Reuters

A. Ananthalakshmi and Danial Azhar

TikTok has not done enough to curb defamatory or misleading content in Malaysia, the communications minister said on Thursday, adding that the short video application had also failed to comply with several, unspecified local laws. In a social media message posted after meeting TikTok representatives, Minister Fahmi Fadzil said TikTok also had to address issues related to content distribution and advertising purchases following complaints.

South & Central Asia

Japan, US, EU hold cyber defense drill with India, ASEAN support

Nikkei Asia

Riho Nagao

Japan, the US and the European Union are conducting a five-day cybersecurity training with engineers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, India and other partners. The exercise, which lasts until Friday, comes in response to a surge in cyberattacks targeting infrastructure, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Thursday.

Europe

European Commission demands X account for disinformation in wake of Hamas attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The European Commission sent X a formal request for information on Wednesday, following the spread of disinformation related to violence in Israel that is potentially illegal under European Union law. The Digital Services Act, which went into effect in July, is a foundation of the European Union's digital strategy — outlining what the commission calls “an unprecedented new standard” for holding large platforms accountable for disseminating disinformation and hate speech, among other things. The EC said its formal request for information in this case focuses on disinformation and illegal content spreading terrorist and violent content along with hate speech.

Middle East

X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack

Reuters

Urvi Manoj Dugar and Abinaya V

The X social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content since the militant group's attack on Israel, its chief executive Linda Yaccarino said on Thursday. The move came in response to European Union industry chief Thierry Breton's 24 hour-ultimatum to Elon Musk to tackle the spread of disinformation on his X messaging platform since the Hamas assault to comply with new EU online content rules.

Hamas vows to broadcast hostage executions. Tech firms can’t stop them.

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

Hamas militants have vowed to broadcast their executions of Israeli hostages on the internet. Recent history shows there’s virtually nothing tech companies can do to prevent that from happening. Live-streamed murders in Buffalo and Christchurch, New Zealand, remain visible on the web and have been viewed millions of times, long after the mass killings took place. Companies’ efforts to stop access to violent videos have been stymied by an open internet that makes it easy to watch, save and share videos at viral speed — and by the changing strategies of killers and propagandists, who can use a network of distributed online services to ensure the videos remain forever within reach.

False claims around Israel attacks include recycled videos and a game clip

The New York Times

Angelo Fichera and Roni Rabin

In the days since Hamas attacked Israel, killing more than 1,200 people in sweeping assaults on kibbutzim, a music festival, towns and other places, violent images and graphic videos have flooded social media. So too have false and misleading information, old and unrelated videos and photos with inaccurate claims, and fabricated assertions about the involvement of countries like the United States and Ukraine — adding confusion and deception to an already chaotic moment.

We must eliminate Hamas: Former commander of Israel’s elite military technology unit

CNBC

Nadav Zafrir, former Commander of Israel’s elite military technology unit, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss his perspective on what comes next in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the intelligence community’s failure to detect what happened last Saturday, and Palestinian’s ability to get out of Gaza.

Big Tech

TikTok users are chasing easy money by reposting viral videos from China

Rest of World

Caiwei Chen

Since June, 27-year-old Li Na has spent at least two hours a day on her new side job: TikTok. She posts up to three makeup videos on her account daily — they share tips and showcase dramatic before-and-after transformations. But Li doesn’t create any of the videos. Instead, she finds viral clips on Chinese social media platforms like Douyin, Bilibili, and Xiaohongshu, and after a round of light edits, reposts them to TikTok. Li and many others like her post these videos in the hope that they too will go viral on TikTok, earning them an income through the app’s Creator Fund or from affiliate marketing.

Artificial Intelligence

Staying ahead of virus mutations

The Harvard Gazette

Catherine Caruso

The COVID-19 pandemic seemed like a never-ending parade of SARS-CoV-2 variants, each equipped with new ways to evade the immune system, leaving the world bracing for what would come next. But what if there were a way to make predictions about new viral variants before they actually emerge? A new artificial intelligence tool named EVEscape, developed by researchers at Harvard Medical School and the University of Oxford, can do just that.

Events & Podcasts

Podcast: Why only future technology can win the climate war

Bloomberg

David Rovella

A serial entrepreneur, investor and founding chief executive of Sun Microsystems, Vinod Khosla says that in the world of climate technology, it’s no longer all about solar panels and wind turbines. On the latest episode of the Exponentially podcast, he tells Azeem Azhar that hugely disruptive innovations like fusion and hydrogen are the way to go if humanity wants to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

