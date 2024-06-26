Good morning. It's Wednesday 26th June.

President Xi Jinping called on China to step up innovation because other countries dominate certain key technologies, comments that underscore his nation’s escalating semiconductor confrontation with the US. Bloomberg

Indonesia’s national data centre has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government says it won’t pay. The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since last Thursday. The Washington Post

Microsoft faces hefty antitrust fine after European Commission accuses it of illegally linking Teams with Office, giving it an unfair advantage over rivals like Slack. Triggered by a 2020 complaint from Slack, the action comes two decades after Microsoft's last EU fine. The European Commission says Teams had a distribution advantage and limitations on competitor interaction hindered rivals. Reuters

ASPI

How to equip the US Coast Guard against China’s grey-zone operations

The Strategist

Molly Pflaum

American ports lack sufficient cybersecurity infrastructure despite facing increasing cyber threats from Chinese hacking organisations, as the US Coast Guard itself acknowledged in an April report. Given the heightened cyber threat environment, the US Coast Guard must increase its capacity to investigate cyber interference in maritime incidents and protect American vessels and ports from cyber attacks.

Australia

Scams are now a national security issue

The Strategist

Paul Curwell and Nicholas McTaggart

Scams are no longer just a consumer fraud problem. While responsibility for scams in Australia primarily resides with regulators, sophisticated scams have become issues of counter-terrorism and transnational serious and organised crime that are under-recognised by national security and law enforcement communities.

Complex decision-making tool wins public interest AI prize

The Mandarin

Dan Holmes

Three Australian companies have taken home a share of $500,000 for developing AI solutions to pressing national issues. AI Sprint is a collaboration between NAIC, Stone & Chalk and Google Cloud to promote public interest in AI development.

Culturally diverse teens greatly benefit from social media – banning it would cause harm

The Conversation

Amelia Johns

There is currently a bipartisan push from state and federal governments to introduce laws in Australia banning young people under 16 from accessing social media platforms...Research from overseas has already raised concerns about the potential harms of introducing a social media ban. Australian research has also pointed out how essential social media is for young people’s fundamental right to access information and participate in society. However, less attention has been paid to what impacts the ban might have on some of the most marginalised young people in the community.

Defence opens up on its innovation imperative

InnovationAus.com

Joseph Brookes

Defence has put local dual-use technologies like quantum, sensors and rocket propulsion on its radar to develop an asymmetric advantage amid a geostrategic environment that is demanding capability sooner. Leaders from Defence’s capability acquisition and innovation systems say the time to acquire the advantage can no longer be compromised, meaning cost and capability will have to bend.

China

Xi urges China to combat rivals’ tech dominance during chip battle with US

Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping called on China to step up innovation because other countries dominate certain key technologies, comments that underscore his nation’s escalating semiconductor confrontation with the US. While China had “made great progress” in science, he said that “original innovation ability is still relatively weak; some key, core technologies are controlled by others; and there is a shortage of top scientific and technological talents.

Chinese subsidies for drones, chips put U.S. at risk, House panel says

The Washington Post

David J. Lynch

The Chinese government is subsidizing a wide range of industries in a bid to dominate global markets and develop the ability to coerce the United States in a crisis, according to the new chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s public sector accelerates AI adoption in 2024 as Zhipu and iFlyTek emerge as winners

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Large Chinese firms have accelerated their pace of adopting artificial intelligence this year, with the number of related contracts surging in the first half, government data show. The number of tender contracts for services involving the use of large language models that found successful bidders more than doubled between the first and second quarters – from 23 in the three months through March to 58 from April to June 24 – according to figures published on the China Government Procurement and China Tendering and Bidding Public Service Platform websites.

China hits back at West's over-capacity allegations in EVs, lithium batteries

Reuters

Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash

China's Premier Li Qiang used his address at a World Economic Forum meeting in Dalian to hit back at accusations from the US and EU that Chinese firms benefit from unfair subsidies and are poised to flood their markets with cheap green technologies. "China's production of advanced electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products, etcetera, first met our domestic demand, but also enrich global supply," Li said in opening remarks in the northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday.

USA

Exclusive: US probing China Telecom, China Mobile over internet, cloud risks

Reuters

Alexandra Alper

The Biden administration is investigating China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom over concerns the firms could exploit access to American data through their US cloud and internet businesses by providing it to Beijing, three sources familiar with the matter said. Authorities at the Commerce Department are running the investigation, which has not been previously reported. They have subpoenaed the state-backed companies and have completed "risk-based analyses" of China Mobile, and China Telecom, but are not as advanced in their probe of China Unicom, the people said, declining to be named because the probe is not public.

Thwarting cyberattacks from China is DHS’s top infrastructure security priority

The Verge

Gaby Del Valle

Combatting “cyber and other threats posed by the People’s Republic of China” is a top priority for the Department of Homeland Security through the end of 2025, according to a guidance document the department released last Thursday. The document describes a “whole-of-society effort” to protect critical infrastructure from outside threats, and China is at the top of the list. Other priorities include managing the “evolving risks” of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, mitigating supply chain vulnerabilities, preparing for climate change-related risks to critical infrastructure, and addressing dependency on satellite-based services and communications.

White House says Beijing rejects call to restrict AI use in nuclear weapons use

The Washington Times

Bill Gertz

China’s government does not accept a Biden administration policy that restricts the use of artificial intelligence for using nuclear weapons, a senior White House official disclosed Monday.Tarun Chhabra, director of technology at the White House National Security Council, and a second White House official also said the White House will soon issue a national security memorandum outlining US government use of AI for a range of agencies, from the Pentagon’s efforts to develop hypersonic missiles and new nuclear arms to aid guidelines for programs at the US Agency for International Development.

Russia-linked group criticizes Biden, praises Trump in latest influence campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Russia-linked threat actor CopyCop is trying to influence the upcoming US presidential election using fake news websites and generative artificial intelligence, researchers have found. CopyCop is likely aligned with the Russian government and was created to spread manipulated political content at scale. Researchers first reported on this network in May when it mostly targeted political leaders in France, Ukraine, and the European Union.

Huawei’s secret ally in the US-China tech war: A science nonprofit based in DC

Bloomberg

Kate O'Keeffe

A review of internal Optica corporate records expands on a Bloomberg report in May that Huawei was secretly sponsoring a research competition run by Optica’s foundation. That arrangement enabled Huawei to fund millions of dollars worth of cutting-edge studies at US universities without their knowledge, including at schools that ban their researchers from taking Huawei money.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia won't pay an $8 million ransom after a cyberattack compromised its national data centre

The Washington Post

Niniek Karmini

Indonesia’s national data centre has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government says it won’t pay. The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since last Thursday, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Indonesia is trying to block LGBTQIA content from the internet

Rest of World

Adi Renaldi

A new broadcast bill imposes curbs on LGBTQIA content and other “negative” material, potentially hurting content creators and broadcasters in Indonesia.

South & Central Asia

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric set to become India's first EV listing

Nikkei Asia

Sayan Chakraborty

Ola Electric is set to become the first electric vehicle manufacturer to list its shares in India after it gained regulatory approval for an initial public offering, but analysts said the company will need to show investors it can turn a profit amid mounting competition. The SoftBank-backed startup received the greenlight earlier this month to raise 55 billion rupees ($658 million) in an IPO, as it seeks to boost research and development, meet operational expenses and partially repay debt, it said in its IPO prospectus, which did not state when the deal would be launched.

Europe

Microsoft hit with EU antitrust charge over Teams app, risks hefty fine

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Microsoft faces a hefty antitrust fine after the European Commission on Tuesday accused it of illegally linking its chat and video app Teams with its Office product, giving it an unfair advantage over rivals such as Slack. Two decades after Microsoft's last EU fine, the EU competition watchdog's latest action was triggered by a 2020 complaint from rival workspace messaging app Slack, owned by Salesforce. Reuters first reported in April that the EU was preparing the charges. The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, said Teams had been given a distribution advantage while limitations preventing interaction between Teams' competitors and Microsoft's offerings further hindered rivals. "Preserving competition for remote communication and collaboration tools is essential as it also fosters innovation on these markets," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Artificial Intelligence

Music labels sue AI song generators Suno and Udio for copyright infringement

The Guardian

The world’s biggest record companies are suing the artificial intelligence song generators Suno and Udio for copyright infringement, alleging that the AI music startups are exploiting the recorded works of artists from Chuck Berry to Mariah Carey.

Geologists raise concerns over possible censorship and bias in Chinese chatbot

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

Geologists have raised concerns about potential Chinese censorship and bias in a chatbot being developed with the backing of the International Union of Geological Sciences, one of the world’s largest scientific organisations and a Unesco partner. The GeoGPT chatbot is aimed at geoscientists and researchers, particularly in the global south, to help them develop their understanding of earth sciences by drawing on swaths of data and research on billions of years of the planet’s history.

Chinese AI firms woo OpenAI users as US company plans API restrictions

Reuters

Chinese artificial intelligence companies are moving swiftly to attract users of OpenAI's technology, following reports the US firm plans to restrict access in China and other countries to its application programming interface, a platform that allows developers of other products to integrate its AI models.

Misc

Tariffs, data security and global collaboration: Navigating the geopolitics of electric vehicles

Lowy Institute

Marina Yue Zhang

Modern EVs are deeply integrated with digital technologies, collecting, processing, and transmitting extensive data on vehicle performance, driver behaviour, location, travel patterns, and interactions with other vehicles and environments...Data collected through these services could be misused, thus posing a national security threat. For this reason, EVs are emerging as another epicentre in the geopolitical competition, involving not only nations with established automobile industries but also those that are purely EV importers.

