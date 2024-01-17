Good morning. It's Wednesday 17th January.

After receiving more than 500 submissions to an inquiry into safe and responsible AI, Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic has released the government’s interim response – a 25-page document calling for the establishment of an expert advisory committee and the development of voluntary labels and watermarking of AI-generated content. The Sydney Morning Herald

OpenAI has announced out a series of new initiatives to counter the use of its products for misinformation, ahead of elections in the US and several global democracies this year. The company wrote in a blog post: “Protecting the integrity of elections requires collaboration from every corner of the democratic process, and we want to make sure our technology is not used in a way that could undermine this process.” Capital Brief

Husic shuns EU path for AI, unveils government’s vision

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Australia may ask tech companies to label content generated by AI platforms such as ChatGPT

The Guardian

Josh Butler

The interim response pledges the government would immediately set up an expert advisory group on development of AI policy, including further guardrails; develop a voluntary “AI safety standard” as a single source for businesses wanting to integrate AI tech into their systems; and start consulting with industry on new transparency measures.

Risky AI tools to operate under mandatory safeguards, as government lays out response to rapid rise of AI

ABC News

Jake Evans

The federal government has introduced its plan to respond to the rapid rise in use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which will impose hard rules on the highest risk technologies, while minimising interventions in low risk AI to allow its growth to continue.

How Government departments and agencies are using artificial intelligence

The West Australian

Kimberley Caines

The Attorney-General’s office is one of dozens of Government departments and agencies using AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, with some admitting staff are using it despite it being “formally integrated” into work practices and processes. The West Australian has confirmed workers at the RBA use it to summarise documents, review publicly available documents, and extract information from large datasets.

Thousands of Australians hacked in ‘credential stuffing’ credit card scam

The Sydney Morning Herald

Matthew Knott

Thousands of customers of the country’s biggest fashion, fast food and entertainment companies have been victims of a brazen hacking scheme in which scammers access their online accounts and make fraudulent transactions. Local scammers, who purchased pilfered online login details from overseas cybercriminals, have bragged in online chat groups about buying iPhones, clothing and almost $800 worth of top-shelf alcohol with strangers’ money.

Medion Australia pays $259,440 penalty for failing to comply with customer ID rules

The Australian

Chris Herde

A telecommunications company has been fined for breaching anti-scam rules which cost customers more than $160,000. Medion Australia paid a $259,440 penalty for failing to comply with customer identification rules after an investigation by the Australian Communications and Media Authority. The ACMA investigation found Medion failed to complete a required customer verification check for more than 1600 SIM-swap requests and one password reset request. These compliance failures led to nine known cases of people having their SIMs swapped illegally, five of whom suffered financial losses totalling over $160,000.

Technology and human trafficking: Fighting the good fight

Thomson Reuters

Since 2010, the U.S. federal government has designated the month of January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As the U.S. Department of State describes it, the month will be a time to recognize “the efforts of foreign governments, international organizations, anti-trafficking entities, law enforcement officials, survivor advocates, communities of faith, businesses, and private citizens all around the world to raise awareness about human trafficking.”

NASA administrator names new head of space technology

NASA

Roxana Bardan

Dr. Kurt “Spuds” Vogel will serve as the new associate administrator of the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Tuesday. His appointment is effective immediately. Vogel succeeds James Reuter, who retired from the agency in June 2023. Dr. Prasun Desai has served as the acting associate administrator since and now will return to his previous role as deputy associate administrator for STMD.

Tech and a modern superpower: The intersection of technology with traditional sectors can prove a game-changer

The Financial Express

Siddharth Pai

Once known predominantly for its agriculture and traditional industries, India is now heralding an era of digital revolution, rapidly positioning itself as a global tech superpower. From bustling technology hubs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to innovative startups sprouting across the nation, the landscape of India’s economy is changing at an unprecedented pace, driven by technology.

Russia hacked ex-MI6 chief’s emails – what they reveal is more Dad’s Army than deep state

Computer Weekly

Sophie Hill

A Russian hacking operation claimed to have uncovered a conspiracy among the pro-Brexit British establishment, but the paranoia-fuelled septuagenarians the hackers targeted are more Dad’s Army than the “deep state”. Leaked private emails reveal how a former head of MI6 and an eccentric historian planned a political influence campaign that reached MPs, government ministers and Number 10. Together, Richard Dearlove and Gwythian Prins mobilised a network of right-wing elites, including a Marquess, a major general and a publishing tycoon.

ETSI standard for mobile biometrics and security certified by French authority

Biometric Update

Chris Burt

ETSI has had its suite of specifications for mobile device security and biometrics certified by France’s cybersecurity agency under the Common Criteria framework. The certification is the first by a national authority for comprehensive smartphone security assessments based on a comprehensive set of specifications, according to the announcement, setting up third-party certification tests.

British Library begins restoring digital services after cyber-attack

The Guardian

Harriet Sherwood

The British Library is restoring online its main catalogue, containing 36m records of printed and rare books, maps, journals and music scores, 11 weeks after a catastrophic cyber-attack. However, access is limited to a “read-only” format, and full restoration of services provided by the UK’s national library could take until the end of the year.

YouTube making money off new breed of climate denial, monitoring group says

Reuters

Nichola Groom

YouTube is making millions of dollars a year from advertising on channels that make false claims about climate change because content creators are using new tactics that evade the social media platform's policies to combat misinformation, according to a report published on Tuesday. The Center for Countering Digital Hate used artificial intelligence to review transcripts from 12,058 videos from the past six years on 96 of Alphabet Inc's YouTube channels. The channels promoted content that undermines the scientific consensus on climate change that human behavior is contributing to long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns, the report said.

Phemedrone stealer targets Windows Defender flaw despite patch

Infosecurity Magazine

Alessandro Mascellino

Cybersecurity experts have uncovered the active exploitation of CVE-2023-36025, which also led to the dissemination of a new strain of malware called Phemedrone Stealer. This malware explicitly targets web browsers and collects data from cryptocurrency wallets and messaging applications like Telegram, Steam and Discord. Additionally, Phemedrone gathers system information, including hardware details and location, sending the stolen data to the attackers through Telegram or their command-and-control (C2) server.

Atlassian reveals critical Confluence RCE flaw, urges “immediate action” (CVE-2023-22527)

Help Net Security

Zeljka Zorz

Atlassian has patched a critical vulnerability in Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server that could lead to remote code execution. The good news is that the flaw was fixed in early December 2023 with the release of versions 8.5.4 LTS, 8.6.0 and 8.7.1, so some customers have already upgraded to those or to later versions. The bad news is that some customers haven’t.

TSMC to mass produce 2nm chips for Apple in 2025: report

TechNode

TechNode Feed

Apple and TSMC are closely collaborating on the development and implementation of the 2nm chip technology, aiming to surpass current 3nm chips in transistor density, performance, and efficiency. The report also revealed that TSMC is actively advancing its 2nm process node, with the first batch of equipment scheduled to enter the factory in April 2024.

Baidu sinks most since 2022 despite denying links to PLA AI

Bloomberg

Sarah Zheng, Jeanny Yu, and Zheping Huang

Baidu Inc. plunged its most in more than a year after a report linked its Ernie AI platform to key military research, spurring concerns about retaliation from Washington. The search engine firm, generally considered one of China’s leaders in artificial intelligence development, fell 11.5% Monday despite publicly denying the relationship. Traders in Hong Kong cited a South China Morning Post report about how a university affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army’s Strategic Support Force — which oversees cyberwarfare — had tested its AI system on Baidu’s ChatGPT-like Ernie.

Google’s Defense Against OpenAI Talent Grab: Special Stock

The Information

Jon Victor

Even as Google makes a major round of staff cuts, it is tapping a special pool of stock compensation to retain its top artificial intelligence researchers as rival OpenAI lures them with multimillion-dollar pay packages.

Startup investors have fled The Metaverse

Crunchbase

Joanna Glasner

It was just over two years ago that Mark Zuckerberg famously renamed Facebook as Meta. The move came with a founder’s letter envisioning a future in which one could “teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up.”. Fast-forward to today, and Meta’s initially legless metaverse, Horizon Worlds, hasn’t proven popular. To date, the company has lost tens of billions on its metaverse efforts.

OpenAI announces new tools to counter election misinformation

Capital Brief

Hugo Mathers

How OpenAI is approaching 2024 worldwide elections OpenAI

Protecting the integrity of elections requires collaboration from every corner of the democratic process, and we want to make sure our technology is not used in a way that could undermine this process. We want to make sure that our AI systems are built, deployed, and used safely. Like any new technology, these tools come with benefits and challenges. They are also unprecedented, and we will keep evolving our approach as we learn more about how our tools are used.

OpenAI announces team to build ‘crowdsourced’ governance ideas into its models

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models “align to the values of humanity”. To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and “encoding” public input on its models’ behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today.

‘Big Chip’: China is building a wafer-sized processor to beat US sanctions on supercomputers and AI

South China Morning Post

Zhang Tong

A large, integrated circuit built from an entire silicon wafer could be the solution Chinese computer scientists have been looking for as they come up with ways to get around US sanctions while boosting the performance of processors. The latest innovation is a processor – an early version of which is named “Zhejiang” – being developed by a team from the Institute of Computing Technology (ICT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by associate professor Xu Haobo and professor Sun Ninghui.

Generative artificial intelligence will lead to job cuts this year, CEOs say

Financial Times

Sam Fleming

Industries led by media and entertainment, banking, insurance and logistics were most likely to predict job losses because of cutting-edge AI tools, according to the poll of top directors conducted by PwC ahead of this week’s World Economic Forum. Engineering and construction firms were least likely to anticipate cuts because of automation, alongside technology companies.

Microsoft unlocks Copilot AI inside Office apps for all businesses

The Verge

Tom Warren

Microsoft is unlocking the doors for all businesses to get access to its AI-powered Office features. Microsoft’s Copilot for Microsoft 365 launched in November, with enterprise customers having to commit to at least 300 users and pick up the phone to get on the list. That was an additional $9,000 cost minimum for businesses, but now Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant is generally available for all businesses, large and small, with no minimum amount of users.

It hasn't delivered': The spectacular failure of self-checkout technology

BBC

Sam Becker

While self-checkout technology has its theoretical selling points for both consumers and businesses, it mostly isn't living up to expectations. Customers are still queueing. They need store employees to help clear kiosk errors or check their identifications for age-restricted items. Stores still need to have workers on-hand to help them, and to service the machines. The technology is, in some cases, more trouble than it's worth.

Harvard develops a solid state battery that charges in minutes

Electrek

Michelle Lewis

Researchers at Harvard University have developed a new solid state battery that can be recharged in 10 minutes. The lithium metal battery researchers developed at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) can also be charged and discharged at least 6,000 times — more than any other pouch battery cell.

Focus: Volkswagen and rivals plug away at solid-state battery puzzle

Reuters

Eric Onstad and Paul Lienert

Volkswagen, whose drive to develop a "solid-state" electric car battery with U.S. startup QuantumScape has been dogged by delays, is casting its net wider in pursuit of the potentially game-changing technology. The German auto giant is holding talks with France's Blue Solutions, which already produces solid-state batteries for Daimler electric buses, about adapting the design for cars, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

Can technology clean up our air? An atmospheric scientist got a glimpse of the future

The Conversation

Alastair Lewis

All this matters because, thanks to various engineering successes, emissions of “traditional” air pollution particles from combustion (so-called PM2.5) in most rich countries are the lowest they’ve been in a century or more. The key sources of air pollution are changing, vehicle emissions are improving and there are fewer large industrial emitters left to control. Air pollution remains the largest global environmental factor that harms public health, but there is an increased focus on pollution in day-to-day life and what to do about it.

Google Search really has gotten worse, researchers find

404 Media

Jason Koebler

Google search really has been taken over by low-quality SEO spam, according to a new, year-long study by German researchers. They found that, overall, "higher-ranked pages are on average more optimized, more monetized with affiliate marketing, and they show signs of lower text quality ... we find that only a small portion of product reviews on the web uses affiliate marketing, but the majority of all search results do." They also found that spam sites are in a constant war with Google over the rankings, and that spam sites will regularly find ways to game the system, rise to the top of Google's rankings, and then will be knocked down. They note that Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo are regularly tweaking their algorithms and taking down content that is outright spam, but that, overall, this leads only to "a temporary positive effect."

